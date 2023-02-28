Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 air purifiers for travel and small spaces

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 28, 2023 15:54 IST

Summary:

Air purifiers are an absolute necessity for many people, and there are many different types and sizes available in the market. But what are the best air purifiers for travel and small spaces? We've compiled a list of the top 10 air purifiers for you, so you can make the best choice as per your needs

Air purifiers keep you from breathing harmful bacteria and germs present in the air,

Air purifiers are devices that remove impurities and pollutants from the air to create a cleaner and healthier living environment. These impurities include allergens, dust, mold, bacteria, and even volatile organic compounds. Air purifiers work by drawing in air through a filter, trapping pollutants and then circulating clean air back into the room. With growing concerns over air quality, air purifiers have become increasingly popular, particularly for individuals with allergies, asthma, or other respiratory issues.

1. The Coway Professional Air Purifier (AirMega 150 AP-1019C

The Coway Professional Air Purifier (AirMega 150 AP-1019C) is a highly effective device designed to purify your home air. It features a Green True HEPA Filter that can trap 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles. The longest filter life of 8,500 hours ensures that the filter is long-lasting and cost-effective. The device is equipped with a warranty of 7 years, giving you peace of mind that your investment is secure.

Specifications

Longest Filter Life: 8,500 hours of continuous use.

Green True HEPA Filter: Captures 99.99% of virus and PM 0.1 particles.

ProsCons
Longest filter life of 8500 hoursHigher cost compared to other air purifiers
Traps 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles with Green True HEPA Filter 
Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Warranty 7 Years (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C))
4.4 (3,790)
41% off
20,700 34,900
Buy now

2. The Proscenic A9 Air Purifier

It features a powerful H13 HEPA filter that removes up to 99.97% of airborne particles, including allergens, pollutants, and bacteria. The A9 is also WiFi connected, allowing users to control and monitor the air quality from their smartphone. It operates quietly at just 25db, making it ideal for use in bedrooms and offices. Additionally, the sleek and stylish design fits seamlessly into any home decor

Specifications

Room coverage: up to 2,904 sq ft/hour

Filter type: H13 HEPA

Noise level: 25db (quiet filtration system)

WiFi connectivity: yes

ProsCons
Large room coverage (up to 2,904 sq ft per hour)May be more expensive compared to other air purifiers
H13 HEPA filter removes up to 99.97% of particlesMay require frequent filter replacements
Proscenic A9 Air Purifier for Home Large Room with H13 HEPA Filter, Up to 2,904 Sq Ft per Hour, WiFi Connected, 25db Quiet Filtration System for Bedroom Office (White)
4.2 (2,618)
43% off
16,990 29,990
Buy now

3. The Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer

The Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer produces 10 million negative ions to purify the air in your car. It has the ability to kill 99.9% of viruses, remove PM2.5 and dust particles, and improve air quality. The compact and portable design, measuring 2.5 x 2.5 x 6 inches, allows for easy installation in any car. The ionizer is designed in Japan and features a sleek black JET finish. It operates quietly and effectively, providing a cleaner and fresher air environment while driving.

Specifications

Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer with 10 million negative ions per cm3

Claims to kill 99.9% of viruses

Color: Black JET

Designed in Japan

ProsCons
Generates 10 million negative ions which can purify air effectively.Ionizers may not be effective for large rooms or spaces
Claims to kill 99.9% of viruses and remove PM2.5 and dust. 
Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer - 10 Million Negative Ions - Kills 99.9% Viruses - Removes PM2.5 & Dust - Portable - Designed in Japan (Black JET)
4.1 (743)
38% off
4,999 8,000
Buy now

4. The Reffair AX30 MAX Portable Air Purifier

The Reffair AX30 MAX Portable Air Purifier is a versatile solution for air purification in your car, home, or office. It features a smart ionizer function that effectively removes pollutants, dust, and allergens. The H13 Grade True HEPA filter has been internationally tested, ensuring high-efficiency air filtration.

Specifications

Product Name: Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier

Usage: For car, home, and office

Smart Ionizer Function

H13 Grade True HEPA Filter

Internationally Tested

ProsCons
Portable design for use in car, home, and officeAromabuds may not be suitable for everyone
Smart ionizer function 
Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & Office | Smart Ionizer Function | H13 Grade True HEPA Filter [Internationally Tested] Aromabuds Fragrance Option - Black
3.8 (1,246)
42% off
2,335 4,000
Buy now

5. The Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier

The Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier is a high-performance device designed for home use. It features a H13 True HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including allergens, pollutants, and viruses. With a CADR of 200 m³/h, it can clean up to 1345 sq. ft per hour, making it ideal for large rooms. The device can be controlled through an app and also works with Alexa and Google Home.

Specifications

Model: Proscenic A8 SE

Type: Air Purifier for Home

Filter Type: H13 True HEPA

CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): 200 m³/h

ProsCons
Equipped with H13 True HEPA filter, capable of capturing 99.97% of airborne particles, including pollutants and allergens.May be more expensive compared to other air purifiers with similar specifications
High CADR rating of 200 m³/h, suitable for purifying air in a large room up to 1345 sq. ft per hour. 
Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier for Home, H13 True HEPA Filter, CADR 200 m³/h, up to 1345 sq. ft per Hour, App Control, Alexa & Google Home, 28 dB, White
4.2 (2,618)
35% off
10,990 16,990
Buy now

6. Mi Air Purifier 3

Mi Air Purifier 3 is a high-quality air purifier designed to remove air pollutants, smoke, odor, bacteria, and viruses with 99.97% efficiency. It has a coverage area of up to 484 sq. ft. and features Wi-Fi and voice control compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. Its True HEPA filter ensures the removal of the smallest of air particles, making the air you breathe pure and fresh. Its sleek and modern design, combined with its advanced technology, makes it a great addition to any home or office.

Specifications

Model: Mi Air Purifier 3

Filter Type: True HEPA

Removes: Air pollutants, smoke, odor, bacteria & viruses

ProsCons
True HEPA filter with 99.97% efficiency in removing air pollutants, smoke, odor, bacteria & virusesHigher cost compared to some other air purifiers.
Large coverage area of up to 484 sq. ft 
Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter, removes air pollutants, smoke, odor, bacteria & viruses with 99.97% efficiency, coverage area up to 484 sq. ft., Wi-Fi & Voice control - Alexa/GA (white)
4.3 (4,223)
15% off
10,999 12,999
Buy now

7. The American Micronic air purifier

The American Micronic air purifier is a top-of-the-line device designed to improve indoor air quality. Equipped with a HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and ionizer, this purifier is capable of capturing a wide range of airborne contaminants, including dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke. The purifier's compact design allows it to fit in any room up to 150 square feet, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, or small living spaces.

Specifications

Room Size: Suitable for room sizes up to 150 sq. feet

Filters: Equipped with HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and ionizer for thorough air purification

Easy Maintenance: Easy-to-clean and replace filter design

Power: Standard power supply with low energy consumption.

ProsCons
Three-stage filtration system: HEPA filter, Activated Carbon filter, and Ionizer to effectively purify airOnly suitable for small rooms up to 150 sq. feet

8. The Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier

The Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier is a versatile device that can be used in a variety of settings, including cars, homes, and offices. It features a smart ionizer function and an H13 grade True HEPA filter that has been internationally tested for effectiveness. The purifier also includes an Aromabuds fragrance option, allowing users to add a pleasant scent to the air.

Specifications

Product: Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier

Usage: Car, Home, Office

Portable Design

ProsCons
Portable design suitable for car, home, and office useLimited information on the brand and product availability
Smart ionizer function helps to remove pollutants and improve air quality. 
Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & Office | Smart Ionizer Function | H13 Grade True HEPA Filter [Internationally Tested] Aromabuds Fragrance Option - Black
3.8 (1,246)
42% off
2,335 4,000
Buy now

9. Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier

Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier is a great solution for clean air in your home and office. It has 3-stage HEPA filtration and ObliqFlow Purification Technology which effectively removes pollutants, allergens, and odors. With touch control and 3-speed settings, you can easily adjust the fan speed to your desired level. The sleek and stylish design in pink color adds a pop of color to your decor. This air purifier is compact, quiet and efficient, making it an ideal choice for any room in your home or office.

Specifications

Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier specifications:

HEPA filtration: 3-stage filtration system that removes 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns

ObliqFlow Purification Technology: advanced purification technology that ensures thorough and

ProsCons
Generates negative ions to purify air and remove harmful particlesLimited effectiveness against larger pollutants and allergens
Suitable for use in both home and office environments.Effectiveness of the product may vary depending on the size of the room.
Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier for Home & Office | 3 - Stage True HEPA Dust Filtration | ObliqFlow Purification Technology | Portable Air flow | Touch Control with 3 Speed Settings (Pink)
3.8 (158)
50% off
3,999 7,999
Buy now

10. The HomeLabs HEPA air purifier filter replacement

The HomeLabs HEPA air purifier filter replacement is a must-have for anyone who values clean air in their home, office, or workspace. This small air cleaning system is compatible with Home Ionic air purifiers and comes equipped with activated carbon filters. The HEPA filter traps 99.97% of particles, such as dust, pollen, and smoke, as small as 0.3 microns, while the activated carbon filter effectively removes odors

Specifications

Type: HEPA Air Purifier Filter Replacement

Compatibility: Compatible with Home Ionic Air Purifiers

Filter Components: HEPA filter + Activated Carbon filter

Size: Small, suitable for home, office desk, room, or desktop

ProsCons
HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 micronsLimited compatibility with other brands of air purifiers
Includes activated carbon filter for removing odors. 
hOmeLabs HEPA Air Purifier Filter Replacement - Compatible for Home Ionic Air Purifiers - with Activated Carbon Filters - Small Air Cleaning System for Home, Office Desk, Room or Desktop
4.5 (1,095)
21% off
3,837 4,837
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
The Coway Professional Air Purifier (AirMega 150 AP-1019C)Good warrantyHigh quality brandTraps 99.99%
The Proscenic A9 Air PurifierLarge room coverageWiFi connectivitySimple design
The Nebelr Car Air Purifier IonizerRemoves dust particles easilyHigh qualityPortable design
The Reffair AX30 MAX Portable Air PurifierGood air purification performanceSmart ionizer functionGood HEPA filter
The Proscenic A8 SE Air PurifierLow noise levelApp control featurePurify large room
Mi Air Purifier 3True HEPA filterCovers large areaSleek and modern design
The American Micronic air purifierHigh quality and reliabilityThree stage filtration systemEasy maintenanace
The Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air PurifierSmart ionizer functionAromabuds fragnance optionPortable design
Geek Ikuku A2 Air PurifierPurify airSuitable for home and officeHelps to deodorize the room
The HomeLabs HEPA air purifier filter replacementSmall sizeEasy to replace filterCompatible

Best overall product

The Reffair AX30 [MAX offers good features which makes it good to use-

Advanced Filtration system: The Reffair AX30 [MAX] features a multi-stage filtration system, including a HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and a UV-C light, effectively removing 99.97% of airborne particles, odor, and bacteria.

Portable Design: Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry and place in any room of your house.

Quiet Operation: With a noise level of only 25 decibels, it operates quietly, allowing you to use it in any room, day or night, without being disturbed.

Best value for money

The Reffair AX30 [MAX] is a budget-friendly device, offering a range of features and specifications at an affordable price point. It offers a cost-effective alternative to more expensive devices, while still delivering high-quality performance and reliability. This makes the Reffair AX30 [MAX] an attractive option for consumers who are looking for a cost-effective solution to their tech needs.

How to find the perfect air purifier?

To find the perfect air purifier, consider the following steps:

Determine the size of the room where the air purifier will be used.

Choose a purifier with the right CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) for the room size.

Consider the type of filter needed for the specific pollutants you want to remove (e.g. HEPA, activated carbon, UV-C).

Product Price
Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Warranty 7 Years (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C)) ₹ 20,700
Proscenic A9 Air Purifier for Home Large Room with H13 HEPA Filter, Up to 2,904 Sq Ft per Hour, WiFi Connected, 25db Quiet Filtration System for Bedroom Office (White) ₹ 16,990
Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer - 10 Million Negative Ions - Kills 99.9% Viruses - Removes PM2.5 & Dust - Portable - Designed in Japan (Black JET) ₹ 4,999
Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & Office | Smart Ionizer Function | H13 Grade True HEPA Filter [Internationally Tested] Aromabuds Fragrance Option - Black ₹ 2,335
Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier for Home, H13 True HEPA Filter, CADR 200 m³/h, up to 1345 sq. ft per Hour, App Control, Alexa & Google Home, 28 dB, White ₹ 10,990
Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter, removes air pollutants, smoke, odor, bacteria & viruses with 99.97% efficiency, coverage area up to 484 sq. ft., Wi-Fi & Voice control - Alexa/GA (white) ₹ 10,999
Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & Office | Smart Ionizer Function | H13 Grade True HEPA Filter [Internationally Tested] Aromabuds Fragrance Option - Black ₹ 2,335
Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier for Home & Office | 3 - Stage True HEPA Dust Filtration | ObliqFlow Purification Technology | Portable Air flow | Touch Control with 3 Speed Settings (Pink) ₹ 3,999
hOmeLabs HEPA Air Purifier Filter Replacement - Compatible for Home Ionic Air Purifiers - with Activated Carbon Filters - Small Air Cleaning System for Home, Office Desk, Room or Desktop ₹ 3,837

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Get the best inverter battery for home: Our top 5 picks
4 best Syrotech routers to buy online: A complete guide
Best 5-star refrigerators: A buyer’s guide
Neckband earphones under 1,000: Our top 5 picks
Top 5 Amaron inverters to consider: Buyer’s guide

FAQs

What factors should I consider when buying an air purifier?

Room size, CADR rating, filter type and cost, noise level, maintenance requirements.

What does CADR rating mean?

CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) is a measure of an air purifier's effectiveness in removing specific airborne pollutants.

What is the best filter type for an air purifier?

HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter is the most effective in removing pollutants from the air.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS