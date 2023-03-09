Top 10 air purifiers for travel and small spaces

What factors should I consider when buying an air purifier?
Summary:
Air purifiers are devices that remove impurities and pollutants from the air to create a cleaner and healthier living environment. These impurities include allergens, dust, mold, bacteria, and even volatile organic compounds. Air purifiers work by drawing in air through a filter, trapping pollutants and then circulating clean air back into the room. With growing concerns over air quality, air purifiers have become increasingly popular, particularly for individuals with allergies, asthma, or other respiratory issues.
1. The Coway Professional Air Purifier (AirMega 150 AP-1019C
The Coway Professional Air Purifier (AirMega 150 AP-1019C) is a highly effective device designed to purify your home air. It features a Green True HEPA Filter that can trap 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles. The longest filter life of 8,500 hours ensures that the filter is long-lasting and cost-effective. The device is equipped with a warranty of 7 years, giving you peace of mind that your investment is secure.
Specifications
Longest Filter Life: 8,500 hours of continuous use.
Green True HEPA Filter: Captures 99.99% of virus and PM 0.1 particles.
|Pros
|Cons
|Longest filter life of 8500 hours
|Higher cost compared to other air purifiers
|Traps 99.99% of viruses and PM 0.1 particles with Green True HEPA Filter
2. The Proscenic A9 Air Purifier
It features a powerful H13 HEPA filter that removes up to 99.97% of airborne particles, including allergens, pollutants, and bacteria. The A9 is also WiFi connected, allowing users to control and monitor the air quality from their smartphone. It operates quietly at just 25db, making it ideal for use in bedrooms and offices. Additionally, the sleek and stylish design fits seamlessly into any home decor
Specifications
Room coverage: up to 2,904 sq ft/hour
Filter type: H13 HEPA
Noise level: 25db (quiet filtration system)
WiFi connectivity: yes
|Pros
|Cons
|Large room coverage (up to 2,904 sq ft per hour)
|May be more expensive compared to other air purifiers
|H13 HEPA filter removes up to 99.97% of particles
|May require frequent filter replacements
3. The Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer
The Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer produces 10 million negative ions to purify the air in your car. It has the ability to kill 99.9% of viruses, remove PM2.5 and dust particles, and improve air quality. The compact and portable design, measuring 2.5 x 2.5 x 6 inches, allows for easy installation in any car. The ionizer is designed in Japan and features a sleek black JET finish. It operates quietly and effectively, providing a cleaner and fresher air environment while driving.
Specifications
Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer with 10 million negative ions per cm3
Claims to kill 99.9% of viruses
Color: Black JET
Designed in Japan
|Pros
|Cons
|Generates 10 million negative ions which can purify air effectively.
|Ionizers may not be effective for large rooms or spaces
|Claims to kill 99.9% of viruses and remove PM2.5 and dust.
4. The Reffair AX30 MAX Portable Air Purifier
The Reffair AX30 MAX Portable Air Purifier is a versatile solution for air purification in your car, home, or office. It features a smart ionizer function that effectively removes pollutants, dust, and allergens. The H13 Grade True HEPA filter has been internationally tested, ensuring high-efficiency air filtration.
Specifications
Product Name: Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier
Usage: For car, home, and office
Smart Ionizer Function
H13 Grade True HEPA Filter
Internationally Tested
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable design for use in car, home, and office
|Aromabuds may not be suitable for everyone
|Smart ionizer function
5. The Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier
The Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier is a high-performance device designed for home use. It features a H13 True HEPA filter that removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including allergens, pollutants, and viruses. With a CADR of 200 m³/h, it can clean up to 1345 sq. ft per hour, making it ideal for large rooms. The device can be controlled through an app and also works with Alexa and Google Home.
Specifications
Model: Proscenic A8 SE
Type: Air Purifier for Home
Filter Type: H13 True HEPA
CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): 200 m³/h
|Pros
|Cons
|Equipped with H13 True HEPA filter, capable of capturing 99.97% of airborne particles, including pollutants and allergens.
|May be more expensive compared to other air purifiers with similar specifications
|High CADR rating of 200 m³/h, suitable for purifying air in a large room up to 1345 sq. ft per hour.
6. Mi Air Purifier 3
Mi Air Purifier 3 is a high-quality air purifier designed to remove air pollutants, smoke, odor, bacteria, and viruses with 99.97% efficiency. It has a coverage area of up to 484 sq. ft. and features Wi-Fi and voice control compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant. Its True HEPA filter ensures the removal of the smallest of air particles, making the air you breathe pure and fresh. Its sleek and modern design, combined with its advanced technology, makes it a great addition to any home or office.
Specifications
Model: Mi Air Purifier 3
Filter Type: True HEPA
Removes: Air pollutants, smoke, odor, bacteria & viruses
|Pros
|Cons
|True HEPA filter with 99.97% efficiency in removing air pollutants, smoke, odor, bacteria & viruses
|Higher cost compared to some other air purifiers.
|Large coverage area of up to 484 sq. ft
7. The American Micronic air purifier
The American Micronic air purifier is a top-of-the-line device designed to improve indoor air quality. Equipped with a HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and ionizer, this purifier is capable of capturing a wide range of airborne contaminants, including dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke. The purifier's compact design allows it to fit in any room up to 150 square feet, making it ideal for bedrooms, offices, or small living spaces.
Specifications
Room Size: Suitable for room sizes up to 150 sq. feet
Filters: Equipped with HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and ionizer for thorough air purification
Easy Maintenance: Easy-to-clean and replace filter design
Power: Standard power supply with low energy consumption.
|Pros
|Cons
|Three-stage filtration system: HEPA filter, Activated Carbon filter, and Ionizer to effectively purify air
|Only suitable for small rooms up to 150 sq. feet
8. The Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier
The Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier is a versatile device that can be used in a variety of settings, including cars, homes, and offices. It features a smart ionizer function and an H13 grade True HEPA filter that has been internationally tested for effectiveness. The purifier also includes an Aromabuds fragrance option, allowing users to add a pleasant scent to the air.
Specifications
Product: Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier
Usage: Car, Home, Office
Portable Design
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable design suitable for car, home, and office use
|Limited information on the brand and product availability
|Smart ionizer function helps to remove pollutants and improve air quality.
9. Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier
Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier is a great solution for clean air in your home and office. It has 3-stage HEPA filtration and ObliqFlow Purification Technology which effectively removes pollutants, allergens, and odors. With touch control and 3-speed settings, you can easily adjust the fan speed to your desired level. The sleek and stylish design in pink color adds a pop of color to your decor. This air purifier is compact, quiet and efficient, making it an ideal choice for any room in your home or office.
Specifications
Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier specifications:
HEPA filtration: 3-stage filtration system that removes 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns
ObliqFlow Purification Technology: advanced purification technology that ensures thorough and
|Pros
|Cons
|Generates negative ions to purify air and remove harmful particles
|Limited effectiveness against larger pollutants and allergens
|Suitable for use in both home and office environments.
|Effectiveness of the product may vary depending on the size of the room.
10. The HomeLabs HEPA air purifier filter replacement
The HomeLabs HEPA air purifier filter replacement is a must-have for anyone who values clean air in their home, office, or workspace. This small air cleaning system is compatible with Home Ionic air purifiers and comes equipped with activated carbon filters. The HEPA filter traps 99.97% of particles, such as dust, pollen, and smoke, as small as 0.3 microns, while the activated carbon filter effectively removes odors
Specifications
Type: HEPA Air Purifier Filter Replacement
Compatibility: Compatible with Home Ionic Air Purifiers
Filter Components: HEPA filter + Activated Carbon filter
Size: Small, suitable for home, office desk, room, or desktop
|Pros
|Cons
|HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns
|Limited compatibility with other brands of air purifiers
|Includes activated carbon filter for removing odors.
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|The Coway Professional Air Purifier (AirMega 150 AP-1019C)
|Good warranty
|High quality brand
|Traps 99.99%
|The Proscenic A9 Air Purifier
|Large room coverage
|WiFi connectivity
|Simple design
|The Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer
|Removes dust particles easily
|High quality
|Portable design
|The Reffair AX30 MAX Portable Air Purifier
|Good air purification performance
|Smart ionizer function
|Good HEPA filter
|The Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier
|Low noise level
|App control feature
|Purify large room
|Mi Air Purifier 3
|True HEPA filter
|Covers large area
|Sleek and modern design
|The American Micronic air purifier
|High quality and reliability
|Three stage filtration system
|Easy maintenanace
|The Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier
|Smart ionizer function
|Aromabuds fragnance option
|Portable design
|Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier
|Purify air
|Suitable for home and office
|Helps to deodorize the room
|The HomeLabs HEPA air purifier filter replacement
|Small size
|Easy to replace filter
|Compatible
Best overall product
The Reffair AX30 [MAX offers good features which makes it good to use-
Advanced Filtration system: The Reffair AX30 [MAX] features a multi-stage filtration system, including a HEPA filter, activated carbon filter, and a UV-C light, effectively removing 99.97% of airborne particles, odor, and bacteria.
Portable Design: Its compact size and lightweight design make it easy to carry and place in any room of your house.
Quiet Operation: With a noise level of only 25 decibels, it operates quietly, allowing you to use it in any room, day or night, without being disturbed.
Best value for money
The Reffair AX30 [MAX] is a budget-friendly device, offering a range of features and specifications at an affordable price point. It offers a cost-effective alternative to more expensive devices, while still delivering high-quality performance and reliability. This makes the Reffair AX30 [MAX] an attractive option for consumers who are looking for a cost-effective solution to their tech needs.
How to find the perfect air purifier?
To find the perfect air purifier, consider the following steps:
Determine the size of the room where the air purifier will be used.
Choose a purifier with the right CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) for the room size.
Consider the type of filter needed for the specific pollutants you want to remove (e.g. HEPA, activated carbon, UV-C).
|Product
|Price
|Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Warranty 7 Years (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C))
|₹ 20,700
|Proscenic A9 Air Purifier for Home Large Room with H13 HEPA Filter, Up to 2,904 Sq Ft per Hour, WiFi Connected, 25db Quiet Filtration System for Bedroom Office (White)
|₹ 16,990
|Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer - 10 Million Negative Ions - Kills 99.9% Viruses - Removes PM2.5 & Dust - Portable - Designed in Japan (Black JET)
|₹ 4,999
|Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & Office | Smart Ionizer Function | H13 Grade True HEPA Filter [Internationally Tested] Aromabuds Fragrance Option - Black
|₹ 2,335
|Proscenic A8 SE Air Purifier for Home, H13 True HEPA Filter, CADR 200 m³/h, up to 1345 sq. ft per Hour, App Control, Alexa & Google Home, 28 dB, White
|₹ 10,990
|Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter, removes air pollutants, smoke, odor, bacteria & viruses with 99.97% efficiency, coverage area up to 484 sq. ft., Wi-Fi & Voice control - Alexa/GA (white)
|₹ 10,999
|Reffair AX30 [MAX] Portable Air Purifier for Car, Home & Office | Smart Ionizer Function | H13 Grade True HEPA Filter [Internationally Tested] Aromabuds Fragrance Option - Black
|₹ 2,335
|Geek Ikuku A2 Air Purifier for Home & Office | 3 - Stage True HEPA Dust Filtration | ObliqFlow Purification Technology | Portable Air flow | Touch Control with 3 Speed Settings (Pink)
|₹ 3,999
|hOmeLabs HEPA Air Purifier Filter Replacement - Compatible for Home Ionic Air Purifiers - with Activated Carbon Filters - Small Air Cleaning System for Home, Office Desk, Room or Desktop
|₹ 3,837
Room size, CADR rating, filter type and cost, noise level, maintenance requirements.
CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) is a measure of an air purifier's effectiveness in removing specific airborne pollutants.
HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter is the most effective in removing pollutants from the air.
The room size and air purifier's CADR rating determine the unit's coverage area.
It ranges from 30 to 60 decibels, but some models have quiet modes that run as low as 20 decibels.
It depends on the model and usage, but on average, filters need to be replaced every 6-12 months.