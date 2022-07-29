Top 10 auto-restart air conditioners in India

Summary:
No matter how hot it is outside, an auto-restart air conditioner will help you stay cool and fresh within the walls of your home. It’s not a surprise that air conditioners are among the most bought home appliances today.
When buying an air conditioner, consumers are often confused about whether they should go for a split AC or a window AC. Window air conditioners have a low initial cost, which involves purchasing, transporting, and installing the unit. The transporting and installing costs are often included in the cost to lure more customers, but that’s the only good thing about window air conditioners.
Split air conditioners have high initial costs; but are more efficient and consume less power than their window counterparts.
So, let’s look at the top 10 auto-restart air conditioners available in the market today.
1. Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner
A 1.5 ton split AC is considered the best bet when looking for the right compressor power. Daikin brings you one of the most sought-after split ACs available in the market today. This 1.5 ton split air conditioner by Daikin promises a healthy environment with its fast cooling technology. It uses R32 refrigerant gas that offers amazing cooling without hurting the environment.
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast cooling and clean air
|Units are bulky and the outdoor unit requires a lot of space.
|Dew clean technology cleans the indoor unit at the push of a button
|Wi-Fi upgrade requires a Wi-Fi kit that needs to be purchased extra.
|Wi-Fi upgrade enables you to operate it from anywhere.
2. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner
Whirlpool is a home appliances brand that needs no introduction. Introduced to the Indian consumers in the 90’s world of crafty advertisements, Whirlpool soon became a household name.
Whirlpool’s 1.5 ton, 5 Star, inverter split auto-restart air conditioner is one of its most selling products this summer. Available in white colour, this air conditioner has a dust filter as its special feature. This dust filter keeps the air inside the room clean, fresh, and healthy for you and your family. It also uses the latest R32 refrigerant gas that does not deplete the ozone layer.
|Pros
|Cons
|Self clean function for easy maintenance
|Average durability
|Gas leak Indicator
|Technical to use
|145-280 V operation range (Stabiliser-free operation)
3. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner
Panasonic is a popular brand when it comes to auto-restart air conditioners. This air conditioner comes with a Wi-Fi split AC, along with the auto convertible inverter compressor that easily adjusts the heat load. In addition, the copper condenser coil technology enhances the AC’s durability.
|Pros
|Cons
|Rated four stars in energy rating
|Limited warranty time
|Smart AC that easily connects to Wi-Fi
|No other colours are available
|It can be controlled by voice commands
|Heavy and bulky
4. Croma 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
With a capacity of 1.4-ton, the Croma 1.4 ton 3-star inverter is a split AC with a 100% copper condenser. It has energy-saving modes and several other modes such as Turbo, Dry, Auto, Fan and Cool mode. You can easily adjust the temperature based on your needs and convenience.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easily controlled by remote
|Availability in only white colour
|Presence of dust filter
|Not very budget-friendly
|Anti-microbial and self-cleaning technology
|Low on energy rating
5. Croma 2 Ton 3 Star 4-in-1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC
Corma 4-in-1 is a smart convertible split AC that automatically adjusts as per your cooling needs. It comes up with a 100% copper condenser that can cool up to 54°C. In addition, it contributes to the environment as it carries no ozone depletion potential.
|Pros
|Cons
|Cools up to 54°C
|It only comes in white colour
|Comes with a copper condenser
|It is very bulky and giant
|It is rated 5 stars in energy rating
6. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC
With the capacity of 1.5 ton,Whirlpool3 star inverter split AC is a popular choice when it comes to auto-restart air conditioners. Its quick and uniform cooling, and copper condenser coil ensure that you sleep all night comfortably.
|Pros
|Cons
|3 star inverter split AC
|Heavy and bulky
|Filters dust from the air
|Can not cover a large area
|Presence of inverter
|Available in only white colour
7. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
The Godrej split air conditioner has an in-built inverter. The latest model will keep you cool even during humid monsoons. It is rated three out of five in energy ratings as well.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easily controlled by remote
|Availability of only white colour
|Presence of dust filter
|Not very budget-friendly
|Anti-microbial and self-cleaning technology
|Low on energy rating
8. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
With its sleek and stylish design, the Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star inverter split AC stands out on the best auto-restart air conditioners list. It is a 5-star split AC with a 1.5 ton capacity. Its prominent features include Dust Filter, Energy Saver Mode, Auto Fan Speed, Temperature display, Turbo Mode, and so on. In addition, it is 1.5 tons, which is ideal for medium-sized rooms.
|Pros
|Cons
|5 in 1 convert technology
|Available in only one colour
|Inverter technology
|Only suitable for small rooms
|100% copper condenser
9. Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC
If you are looking for an auto-restart air conditioner, checking out the Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC would be ideal. It is one of the latest editions launched by Blue Star. It is efficient, with features such as Turbo Cool, Summer Chill Mode, Self Diagnosis, Comfort Sleep, and Dust Filter.
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|Absence of inverter
|Presence of dehumidifier
|Only suitable for small rooms
|Presence of dust and air filter
|Heavy and bulky
10. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC
This Whirlpool split AC has all the amazing facilities packed in one unit. With a 5-star energy rating, you ought to save more than a few bucks on your electricity bill with this air conditioner. It is efficient, pocket friendly, and goes well with homes and small-scale offices.
|Pros
|Cons
|Presence of dust filter
|It only comes in white colour
|It can cool large areas
|It is very bulky and giant
|It is rated 5 stars in energy rating
|Product
|Price
|Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner
|₹58,400
|Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner
|₹74,700
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner
|₹59,400
|Croma 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|₹45,000
|Croma 2 Ton 3 Star 4-in-1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC
|₹60,000
|Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC
|₹64,600
|Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|₹36,900
|Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|₹43,990
|Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC
|₹44,000
|Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC
|₹74,700
Best 3 Features for Consumers
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner
|Has a dust filter.
|It can cool large areas
|Looks sturdy and stylish
|Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner
|Easy to maintain
|Gas Leak Indicator
|Self-cleaning technology
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner
|Rated four stars in energy rating
|Connects to Wi-Fi
|Operates with voice command
|Croma 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|Presence of dust filter
|Features self-cleaning technology
|Easy on pocket
|Croma 2 Ton 3 Star 4-in-1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC
|Cools up to 54°C
|100% copper condenser
|It is rated 5 stars in energy rating
|Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC
|Filters dust from the air.
|Inverter present
|Cost-effective
|Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|Simple and sleek design
|100% copper condenser
|Presence of dust filter.
|Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|5 in 1 convert technology
|Comes with inverter technology
|Cost-effective
|Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC
|Easy on pocket
|Dehumidifier pesent
|Has a dust filter.
|Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC
|Dust filter present
|Easily controlled by remote
|It is rated 5 stars in energy rating
Best value for money
All of the above listed auto-restart air conditioners are good. However, the Whirlpool 1.5 ton 3 Star inverter split AC provides the best value for money because of its exciting features. Apart from its features, what really attracts buyers is its price. It is priced at ₹32,990 after a discount. It is quite affordable. This also means you no longer have to burn your pockets to beat the scorching heat.
Best overall product
Overall, the star of the show is the Croma 2 Ton 3 Star 4-in-1 smart convertible inverter split AC. It comes with nano shield coating, 100% copper condenser, and other exciting features. Also, it is priced decently at ₹42,990.
How to find the perfect auto-restart air conditioner?
You need to look for these features:
FAQs
1. Which brands are famous for selling auto-restart air conditioners?
These brands are LG, Croma, Llyod, LG, Carrier, Candy, Blue Star, Daikin, and so on.
2. Give the specifications of the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star air conditioner.
3. What is the average price for an auto-restart air conditioner in India?
An auto-restart air conditioner is priced between ₹30,000 - ₹60,000 in India. The rates can vary depending upon the discounts.
4. What are some common features of a good auto-restart air conditioner?
5. Name the top two auto-restart air conditioners to buy in India?
