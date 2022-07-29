Sign out
Top 10 auto-restart air conditioners in India

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 31, 2022 21:22 IST

Summary:

Barring the four winter months (in some parts of India only two), days and nights in India are usually hot. The scorching heat is beyond what we can tolerate. An auto-restart air conditioner is the need of the hour in such conditions.

Auto-restart ACs are easy to operate and make life simple.

No matter how hot it is outside, an auto-restart air conditioner will help you stay cool and fresh within the walls of your home. It’s not a surprise that air conditioners are among the most bought home appliances today.

When buying an air conditioner, consumers are often confused about whether they should go for a split AC or a window AC. Window air conditioners have a low initial cost, which involves purchasing, transporting, and installing the unit. The transporting and installing costs are often included in the cost to lure more customers, but that’s the only good thing about window air conditioners.

Split air conditioners have high initial costs; but are more efficient and consume less power than their window counterparts.

So, let’s look at the top 10 auto-restart air conditioners available in the market today.

1. Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner

A 1.5 ton split AC is considered the best bet when looking for the right compressor power. Daikin brings you one of the most sought-after split ACs available in the market today. This 1.5 ton split air conditioner by Daikin promises a healthy environment with its fast cooling technology. It uses R32 refrigerant gas that offers amazing cooling without hurting the environment.

  • Energy efficiency rating: 4 Stars
  • Warranty: 1 year (Product), 5 Years (PCB), 10 Years (Compressor)
  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Suitable for: Medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq. ft.)
  • Condenser coil: Copper
  • Triple display
  • Dew clean technology
  • Auto-restart

ProsCons
Fast cooling and clean airUnits are bulky and the outdoor unit requires a lot of space.
Dew clean technology cleans the indoor unit at the push of a buttonWi-Fi upgrade requires a Wi-Fi kit that needs to be purchased extra.
Wi-Fi upgrade enables you to operate it from anywhere. 
Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, MTKL50U, White)
23% off
42,990 55,990
Buy now

2. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner

Whirlpool is a home appliances brand that needs no introduction. Introduced to the Indian consumers in the 90’s world of crafty advertisements, Whirlpool soon became a household name.

Whirlpool’s 1.5 ton, 5 Star, inverter split auto-restart air conditioner is one of its most selling products this summer. Available in white colour, this air conditioner has a dust filter as its special feature. This dust filter keeps the air inside the room clean, fresh, and healthy for you and your family. It also uses the latest R32 refrigerant gas that does not deplete the ozone layer.

  • Energy efficiency rating: 5 Stars
  • Warranty: 1 Year (Product), 1 Year (Condenser), 5 Years (Compressor)
  • Capacity: 1.5 ton
  • Suitable For: Medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq. ft.)
  • Condenser Coil: Copper
  • Intellisense Inverter Technology
  • 4-in-1 convert that lets you run the AC at 100%, 80%, 60%, and 40% compressor capacity
  • Auto-restart

ProsCons
 Self clean function for easy maintenance Average durability
 Gas leak Indicator Technical to use
 145-280 V operation range (Stabiliser-free operation) 
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, 2022 Model, 1.5T Magicool Convert Pro 5S INV (N), White)
Buy now

3. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner

Panasonic is a popular brand when it comes to auto-restart air conditioners. This air conditioner comes with a Wi-Fi split AC, along with the auto convertible inverter compressor that easily adjusts the heat load. In addition, the copper condenser coil technology enhances the AC’s durability.

  • Brand - Panasonic
  • Capacity - ‎1.5 tons
  • Annual energy consumption - ‎840.75 Kilowatt Hours
  • Noise level - 39 dB
  • Installation system - Split system
  • Form factor - Mini-Split
  • Colour - White
  • Voltage - 230 Volts
  • Wattage - 1360 Watts

ProsCons
Rated four stars in energy rating Limited warranty time 
Smart AC that easily connects to Wi-Fi No other colours are available 
It can be controlled by voice commandsHeavy and bulky
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, Auto Convertible, Shield Blu Anti-Corrosion Technology, 2022 Model, CS/CU-NU18XKYWA, White)
Buy now

4. Croma 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

With a capacity of 1.4-ton, the Croma 1.4 ton 3-star inverter is a split AC with a 100% copper condenser. It has energy-saving modes and several other modes such as Turbo, Dry, Auto, Fan and Cool mode. You can easily adjust the temperature based on your needs and convenience.

  • Brand - Croma
  • Model - CRLAIN0173T8652
  • Capacity - 1.4 tons
  • Annual energy consumption - 1099.23 Watts
  • Noise level - 49 dB
  • Installation system - Split system
  • Special features - Auto-restart, dust filter
  • Colour - White
  • Voltage - 230 Volts (AC)
  • Wattage - 1625 Watts
  • Batteries included - No

ProsCons
Easily controlled by remote Availability in only white colour 
Presence of dust filter Not very budget-friendly 
Anti-microbial and self-cleaning technology Low on energy rating 
Croma 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with Free Standard Installation (Copper, 4 way Auto Swing, Blue Fins, PM 2.5 Filter with activated carbon, Cools at 52°C, R-32 Green Refrigerant, 10 Years Compressor Warranty, 2022 Model, CRLAIN0173T8652, White)
Buy now

5. Croma 2 Ton 3 Star 4-in-1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC

Corma 4-in-1 is a smart convertible split AC that automatically adjusts as per your cooling needs. It comes up with a 100% copper condenser that can cool up to 54°C. In addition, it contributes to the environment as it carries no ozone depletion potential.

  • Brand - Croma
  • Capacity - 2 tons
  • Annual energy consumption - 2070 Watts
  • Noise level - ‎49 dB
  • Installation type - Split system
  • Special features - Auto-restart
  • Colour - White
  • Wattage - 2070 Watts

ProsCons
Cools up to 54°CIt only comes in white colour 
Comes with a copper condenser It is very bulky and giant 
It is rated 5 stars in energy rating  
Croma 2 Ton 3 Star 4in1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC with Free Standard Installation (Copper, 10 Years Compressor Warranty, 2022 Model, CRLAIN0223T0255, White)
Buy now

6. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC

With the capacity of 1.5 ton,Whirlpool3 star inverter split AC is a popular choice when it comes to auto-restart air conditioners. Its quick and uniform cooling, and copper condenser coil ensure that you sleep all night comfortably.

  • Brand - Whirlpool
  • Model - 41327
  • Capacity - ‎1.5 tons
  • Annual energy consumption - 989.55 kilowatts
  • Noise level - 37.5 dB
  • Installation system - Split system
  • Form factor - Mini-split
  • Special features - Dust filter
  • Colour - White

ProsCons
3 star inverter split ACHeavy and bulky
Filters dust from the air Can not cover a large area 
Presence of inverter Available in only white colour 
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, 2022 Model, 1.5T Magicool Convert Pro 3S INV, White)
Buy now

7. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Godrej split air conditioner has an in-built inverter. The latest model will keep you cool even during humid monsoons. It is rated three out of five in energy ratings as well.

  • Brand name: Godrej
  • Model name: AC 1T GIC 12TTC3-GVA
  • Power source: Corded electric
  • Control method: Remote
  • Core material: Copper
  • Colour: White
  • Energy rating: 3.6

ProsCons
Easily controlled by remote Availability of only white colour 
Presence of dust filter Not very budget-friendly 
Anti-microbial and self-cleaning technology Low on energy rating 
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2022 model, Nano-Coated anti-viral filter, AC 1T GIC 12TTC3-GVA, White)
Buy now

8. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

With its sleek and stylish design, the Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star inverter split AC stands out on the best auto-restart air conditioners list. It is a 5-star split AC with a 1.5 ton capacity. Its prominent features include Dust Filter, Energy Saver Mode, Auto Fan Speed, Temperature display, Turbo Mode, and so on. In addition, it is 1.5 tons, which is ideal for medium-sized rooms.

  • Brand - Godrej
  • Capacity - 1.5 tons
  • Annual energy consumption - 840.2 kilowatt hours per year
  • Noise level - 40 dB
  • Installation type - Split system
  • Colour - White
  • Voltage - 230 Volts
  • Wattage - 840.2 Watts
  • Certification - Energy Star

ProsCons
5 in 1 convert technology Available in only one colour 
Inverter technology Only suitable for small rooms 
100% copper condenser  
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2022 model, 5-in-1 convertible, Nano-Coated anti-viral filter AC 1.5T GIC 18TTC5-GVA, White)
17% off
36,490 43,990
Buy now

9. Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC

If you are looking for an auto-restart air conditioner, checking out the Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC would be ideal. It is one of the latest editions launched by Blue Star. It is efficient, with features such as Turbo Cool, Summer Chill Mode, Self Diagnosis, Comfort Sleep, and Dust Filter.

  • Brand - Blue Star
  • Capacity - 1 ton
  • Annual energy consumption - 727.66 kilowatt hours
  • Noise level - 34 dB
  • Installation type - Split system
  • Form factor - Mini-split
  • Voltage - 240 Volts
  • Wattage - 940 Watts

ProsCons
Budget-friendly Absence of inverter 
Presence of dehumidifier Only suitable for small rooms 
Presence of dust and air filter Heavy and bulky 
Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, FC312YLU, 2022, White)
Buy now

10. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC

This Whirlpool split AC has all the amazing facilities packed in one unit. With a 5-star energy rating, you ought to save more than a few bucks on your electricity bill with this air conditioner. It is efficient, pocket friendly, and goes well with homes and small-scale offices.

  • Brand: Whirlpool
  • Model Name: Whirlpool 1.5 ton 5 Star inverter split AC (Copper, 1.5T Magicool Convert Pro 5S INV (N), White)
  • Special feature: Dust filter
  • Model year: 2022
  • Colour: White
  • Power source: Corded electric

ProsCons
Presence of dust filter It only comes in white colour 
It can cool large areas It is very bulky and giant 
It is rated 5 stars in energy rating  
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, 2022 Model, 1.5T Magicool Convert Pro 5S INV (N), White)
Buy now

Price of auto-restart air conditioners at a glance:

ProductPrice
Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner 58,400 
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner 74,700
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner  59,400 
Croma 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC  45,000
Croma 2 Ton 3 Star 4-in-1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC  60,000 
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC   64,600
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 36,900 
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC  43,990
Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC  44,000
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC 74,700

Best 3 Features for Consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split auto-restart Air ConditionerHas a dust filter. It can cool large areasLooks sturdy and stylish 
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split auto-restart Air ConditionerEasy to maintain Gas Leak IndicatorSelf-cleaning technology 
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner Rated four stars in energy rating Connects to Wi-Fi Operates with voice command 
Croma 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Presence of dust filter Features self-cleaning technology Easy on pocket 
Croma 2 Ton 3 Star 4-in-1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC Cools up to 54°C100% copper condenser It is rated 5 stars in energy rating 
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC Filters dust from the air. Inverter present Cost-effective 
Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split ACSimple and sleek design 100% copper condenser Presence of dust filter. 
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5 in 1 convert technology Comes with inverter technology Cost-effective 
Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC Easy on pocket Dehumidifier pesent Has a dust filter.
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split ACDust filter present Easily controlled by remote It is rated 5 stars in energy rating 

Best value for money

All of the above listed auto-restart air conditioners are good. However, the Whirlpool 1.5 ton 3 Star inverter split AC provides the best value for money because of its exciting features. Apart from its features, what really attracts buyers is its price. It is priced at 32,990 after a discount. It is quite affordable. This also means you no longer have to burn your pockets to beat the scorching heat.

Best overall product

Overall, the star of the show is the Croma 2 Ton 3 Star 4-in-1 smart convertible inverter split AC. It comes with nano shield coating, 100% copper condenser, and other exciting features. Also, it is priced decently at 42,990.

How to find the perfect auto-restart air conditioner?

You need to look for these features:

  • It should have a good energy rating.
  • It should have a dehumidifier, dust filter, and other such features.
  • It should fit your budget

FAQs

1. Which brands are famous for selling auto-restart air conditioners?

These brands are LG, Croma, Llyod, LG, Carrier, Candy, Blue Star, Daikin, and so on.

2. Give the specifications of the Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star air conditioner.

  • Brand - Panasonic
  • Capacity - ‎1.5 tons
  • Annual energy consumption - ‎840.75 kilowatt hours
  • Noise level - 39 dB
  • Installation system - Split system
  • Form factor - Mini-split
  • Colour - White
  • Voltage - 230 Volts
  • Wattage - 1360 Watts

3. What is the average price for an auto-restart air conditioner in India?

An auto-restart air conditioner is priced between 30,000 - 60,000 in India. The rates can vary depending upon the discounts.

4. What are some common features of a good auto-restart air conditioner?

  • More than 3 stars energy rating.
  • Presence of dehumidifier.
  • Presence of dust filter.
  • LED display.
  • Cooling upto 50°C.

5. Name the top two auto-restart air conditioners to buy in India?

  • Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Air Conditioner
  • Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

