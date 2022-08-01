Top 10 auto-restart air conditioners in India

Auto-restart ACs are easy to operate and make life simple.

No matter how hot it is outside, an auto-restart air conditioner will help you stay cool and fresh within the walls of your home. It’s not a surprise that air conditioners are among the most bought home appliances today. When buying an air conditioner, consumers are often confused about whether they should go for a split AC or a window AC. Window air conditioners have a low initial cost, which involves purchasing, transporting, and installing the unit. The transporting and installing costs are often included in the cost to lure more customers, but that’s the only good thing about window air conditioners. Split air conditioners have high initial costs; but are more efficient and consume less power than their window counterparts. So, let’s look at the top 10 auto-restart air conditioners available in the market today. 1. Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner A 1.5 ton split AC is considered the best bet when looking for the right compressor power. Daikin brings you one of the most sought-after split ACs available in the market today. This 1.5 ton split air conditioner by Daikin promises a healthy environment with its fast cooling technology. It uses R32 refrigerant gas that offers amazing cooling without hurting the environment. Energy efficiency rating: 4 Stars

Warranty: 1 year (Product), 5 Years (PCB), 10 Years (Compressor)

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Suitable for: Medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq. ft.)

Condenser coil: Copper

Triple display

Dew clean technology

Auto-restart

Pros Cons Fast cooling and clean air Units are bulky and the outdoor unit requires a lot of space. Dew clean technology cleans the indoor unit at the push of a button Wi-Fi upgrade requires a Wi-Fi kit that needs to be purchased extra. Wi-Fi upgrade enables you to operate it from anywhere.

2. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner Whirlpool is a home appliances brand that needs no introduction. Introduced to the Indian consumers in the 90’s world of crafty advertisements, Whirlpool soon became a household name. Whirlpool’s 1.5 ton, 5 Star, inverter split auto-restart air conditioner is one of its most selling products this summer. Available in white colour, this air conditioner has a dust filter as its special feature. This dust filter keeps the air inside the room clean, fresh, and healthy for you and your family. It also uses the latest R32 refrigerant gas that does not deplete the ozone layer. Energy efficiency rating: 5 Stars

Warranty: 1 Year (Product), 1 Year (Condenser), 5 Years (Compressor)

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Suitable For: Medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq. ft.)

Condenser Coil: Copper

Intellisense Inverter Technology

4-in-1 convert that lets you run the AC at 100%, 80%, 60%, and 40% compressor capacity

Auto-restart

Pros Cons Self clean function for easy maintenance Average durability Gas leak Indicator Technical to use 145-280 V operation range (Stabiliser-free operation)

3. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner Panasonic is a popular brand when it comes to auto-restart air conditioners. This air conditioner comes with a Wi-Fi split AC, along with the auto convertible inverter compressor that easily adjusts the heat load. In addition, the copper condenser coil technology enhances the AC’s durability. Brand - Panasonic

Capacity - ‎1.5 tons

Annual energy consumption - ‎840.75 Kilowatt Hours

Noise level - 39 dB

Installation system - Split system

Form factor - Mini-Split

Colour - White

Voltage - 230 Volts

Wattage - 1360 Watts

Pros Cons Rated four stars in energy rating Limited warranty time Smart AC that easily connects to Wi-Fi No other colours are available It can be controlled by voice commands Heavy and bulky

4. Croma 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC With a capacity of 1.4-ton, the Croma 1.4 ton 3-star inverter is a split AC with a 100% copper condenser. It has energy-saving modes and several other modes such as Turbo, Dry, Auto, Fan and Cool mode. You can easily adjust the temperature based on your needs and convenience. Brand - Croma

Model - CRLAIN0173T8652

Capacity - 1.4 tons

Annual energy consumption - 1099.23 Watts

Noise level - 49 dB

Installation system - Split system

Special features - Auto-restart, dust filter

Colour - White

Voltage - 230 Volts (AC)

Wattage - 1625 Watts

Batteries included - No

Pros Cons Easily controlled by remote Availability in only white colour Presence of dust filter Not very budget-friendly Anti-microbial and self-cleaning technology Low on energy rating

5. Croma 2 Ton 3 Star 4-in-1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC Corma 4-in-1 is a smart convertible split AC that automatically adjusts as per your cooling needs. It comes up with a 100% copper condenser that can cool up to 54°C. In addition, it contributes to the environment as it carries no ozone depletion potential. Brand - Croma

Capacity - 2 tons

Annual energy consumption - 2070 Watts

Noise level - ‎49 dB

Installation type - Split system

Special features - Auto-restart

Colour - White

Wattage - 2070 Watts

Pros Cons Cools up to 54°C It only comes in white colour Comes with a copper condenser It is very bulky and giant It is rated 5 stars in energy rating

6. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC With the capacity of 1.5 ton,Whirlpool3 star inverter split AC is a popular choice when it comes to auto-restart air conditioners. Its quick and uniform cooling, and copper condenser coil ensure that you sleep all night comfortably. Brand - Whirlpool

Model - 41327

Capacity - ‎1.5 tons

Annual energy consumption - 989.55 kilowatts

Noise level - 37.5 dB

Installation system - Split system

Form factor - Mini-split

Special features - Dust filter

Colour - White

Pros Cons 3 star inverter split AC Heavy and bulky Filters dust from the air Can not cover a large area Presence of inverter Available in only white colour

7. Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC The Godrej split air conditioner has an in-built inverter. The latest model will keep you cool even during humid monsoons. It is rated three out of five in energy ratings as well. Brand name: Godrej

Model name: AC 1T GIC 12TTC3-GVA

Power source: Corded electric

Control method: Remote

Core material: Copper

Colour: White

Energy rating: 3.6

Pros Cons Easily controlled by remote Availability of only white colour Presence of dust filter Not very budget-friendly Anti-microbial and self-cleaning technology Low on energy rating

8. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC With its sleek and stylish design, the Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star inverter split AC stands out on the best auto-restart air conditioners list. It is a 5-star split AC with a 1.5 ton capacity. Its prominent features include Dust Filter, Energy Saver Mode, Auto Fan Speed, Temperature display, Turbo Mode, and so on. In addition, it is 1.5 tons, which is ideal for medium-sized rooms. Brand - Godrej

Capacity - 1.5 tons

Annual energy consumption - 840.2 kilowatt hours per year

Noise level - 40 dB

Installation type - Split system

Colour - White

Voltage - 230 Volts

Wattage - 840.2 Watts

Certification - Energy Star

Pros Cons 5 in 1 convert technology Available in only one colour Inverter technology Only suitable for small rooms 100% copper condenser

9. Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC If you are looking for an auto-restart air conditioner, checking out the Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC would be ideal. It is one of the latest editions launched by Blue Star. It is efficient, with features such as Turbo Cool, Summer Chill Mode, Self Diagnosis, Comfort Sleep, and Dust Filter. Brand - Blue Star

Capacity - 1 ton

Annual energy consumption - 727.66 kilowatt hours

Noise level - 34 dB

Installation type - Split system

Form factor - Mini-split

Voltage - 240 Volts

Wattage - 940 Watts

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Absence of inverter Presence of dehumidifier Only suitable for small rooms Presence of dust and air filter Heavy and bulky

10. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC This Whirlpool split AC has all the amazing facilities packed in one unit. With a 5-star energy rating, you ought to save more than a few bucks on your electricity bill with this air conditioner. It is efficient, pocket friendly, and goes well with homes and small-scale offices. Brand: Whirlpool

Model Name: Whirlpool 1.5 ton 5 Star inverter split AC (Copper, 1.5T Magicool Convert Pro 5S INV (N), White)

Special feature: Dust filter

Model year: 2022

Colour: White

Power source: Corded electric

Pros Cons Presence of dust filter It only comes in white colour It can cool large areas It is very bulky and giant It is rated 5 stars in energy rating

Price of auto-restart air conditioners at a glance:

Product Price Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner ₹ 58,400 Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner ₹ 74,700 Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner ₹ 59,400 Croma 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 45,000 Croma 2 Ton 3 Star 4-in-1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC ₹ 60,000 Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC ₹ 64,600 Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 36,900 Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 43,990 Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC ₹ 44,000 Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC ₹ 74,700

Best 3 Features for Consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner Has a dust filter. It can cool large areas Looks sturdy and stylish Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split auto-restart Air Conditioner Easy to maintain Gas Leak Indicator Self-cleaning technology Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner Rated four stars in energy rating Connects to Wi-Fi Operates with voice command Croma 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Presence of dust filter Features self-cleaning technology Easy on pocket Croma 2 Ton 3 Star 4-in-1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC Cools up to 54°C 100% copper condenser It is rated 5 stars in energy rating Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC Filters dust from the air. Inverter present Cost-effective Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Simple and sleek design 100% copper condenser Presence of dust filter. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5 in 1 convert technology Comes with inverter technology Cost-effective Blue Star 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC Easy on pocket Dehumidifier pesent Has a dust filter. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC Dust filter present Easily controlled by remote It is rated 5 stars in energy rating