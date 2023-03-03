Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 automatic vacuum cleaners: Shopper's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 03, 2023 16:29 IST

Summary:

Here are the top 10 automatic vacuum cleaners available to help your surroundings squeaky clean.

Automatic vacuum cleaners provide spotless cleaning and they are easy to use as well.

Tired of calling your maid hundred times all morning? Frustrated about her demands for another hike, the fourth time in the month? What's worse, you are hosting a birthday party. Now you need to do the cleaning and the decorations. If this is your situation, all you need is an automatic solution to save your party from being a perfect disaster. We, the shopping Gurus, have brought the top 10 automatic vacuum cleaners to clear out the dirt from the floor. We found these models to bring the best customer satisfaction, but in no possible way are we discouraging the other brands and models.

1. ILIFE S5 (V3s Pro with Electrowall) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

A perfect device for personalized cleaning that comes with both vacuuming and mopping modes. Thanks to its powerful motor, the high-tech suction technology can take in large debris and animal hair (if you are a pet lover!) during vacuuming. It has a superior auto charge mode that allows it to return to the charging base once the battery runs down. The scheduling mode helps you to schedule the charging time every day. It can give up to 110 minutes of cleaning and is equipped with a large water tank of 300 ml capacity for a great mopping output. Besides a brilliant design, it is geared with an electro wall technology that guides the cleaner with the help of infrared emission to restrict the cleaning area.

Specifications:

Brand: ILIFE

Color: Black

Surface: Mosaic flooring, Wooden flooring, Vitrified and balcony tiles, hard and cement floors.

Dimensions: ‎42.7L x 13W x 38H Cm

Special features: Endurance cleaning, smart sensor preventing bumps and falls, electro wall, suction inlet technology that allows dirt and hairs into the dustbin with ease, equipped with HEPA filter.

ProsCons
Good motion-sensing technologyDustbin capacity could be improved
Electro wall 
ILIFE S5 (V3s Pro with Electrowall) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with MAX Mode,1500Pa Tangle-Free Suction, Slim, Automatic Self-Charging, Daily Schedule Cleaning, Ideal for Tiles, Hard Floor, Carpets
4.5 (2)
55% off
9,900 22,000
Buy now

2. Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum cleaner ‎MJST1SHW

Geared with the next-generation LDS laser navigation module, it can carry out smart activities like logical mapping and route planning. What's more, it has got as many as 19 high-precision sensors. It carries out vacuuming and mopping activities. It has a 5200 mAh Battery and auto-charging facilities and is smart enough to follow voice commands. You can also control it with the help of an app.

Specifications:

Brand: MI

Colour: Black

Surface: Hard and wood floor, tiles

Dimensions: ‎35.3L x 35.3W x 9.7H Cm

Special features: Compatible with voice commands, next-gen LDS module, highly accurate sensors and equipped with HEPA filter.

ProsCons
S and Y cleaning patterns personalized for Indian householdsMapping technology could be improved.
Good Customer support. 
Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro , 3000 Pa Strong Suction, 5200 mAh Battery,Professional Mopping 2.0, Next gen LDS Laser Navigation , Alexa & Google Assistant Enabled
4.1 (2,674)
25% off
29,999 39,999
Buy now

3. ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Capable of detecting pieces as small as 2mm, this fine piece of innovation comes with an improved laser-guided dToF module that facilitates efficient cleaning. It is installed with efficient mapping technology to clean up your house perfectly. Like all other modern vacuum cleaners, it can vacuum and mop. Moreover, the mopping is directed by the patented OZMO mopping technology that clears out tough stains with ultimate precision. In addition, it can be voice controlled and comes with anti-fall and anti-bump modules.

Specifications:

Brand: ECOVACS

Colour: White

Surface: Wood floor, Marble or tiles floor, Carpets

Product Dimensions: 43L x 42W x 18H cm

Special features: dTOF technology, OZMO mopping technology, equipped with HEPA filter.

ProsCons
Next-generation mopping technology.Mapping technology could be improved.
Good Customer support. 
ECOVACS DEEBOT T8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 2022 New Launch, Most Powerful Suction, Covers 2000+ Sq. Ft in One Charge, Advanced dToF Technology (DEEBOT T8) - White
4.4 (6,302)
55% off
44,900 99,800
Buy now

4. Viomi Alpha S9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

This fine piece of scientific art comes with the brand new Nidec brushless motor and an air blower speed of a maximum of 15000 per min. Apart from having a good battery of 5200 mAh, it has a smart memory that allows it to resume cleaning from the same spot from where it left the cleaning to recharge itself. With its huge efficiency, it can clean up an area of 3000 square feet on a single charge. It has a two-in-one hybrid tank with the AI-based Y-type moping algorithm that enhances the cleansing coverage. What makes it truly an edge apart from other devices like it is an auto dirt disposal station with a three-litre capacity. Once filled, it will push notifications for you to dump the dirt and start the process again. In that way, you don't need to remove it manually right after every cleaning session.

Specifications:

Brand: VIOMI

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 35 x 35 x 9.8 Cm

Special features: Auto-dirt Disposal station, Ai-based Y-type mopping algorithm

ProsCons
High suction powerYou cannot add Phenyl or Lysol to the water
Auto-dirt disposal system 
Viomi Alpha S9 Robot Vacuum-Mop, with Auto Dirt Disposal, 2700Pa Suction, 3L Dustbin Capacity, 250ml Smart Water Tank, 5200mAH Battery, MiHome App (Black, 150 Watts)
4.1 (1,551)
30% off
41,990 59,999
Buy now

5. Suzec BR151 Intelligent Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

This next-generation vacuum cleaner boasts four intelligent cleaning strategies, twin multi-surface brushes, and smart gyroscopic navigation. It is equipped with HEPA filters and includes voice recognition capabilities. It also features a free motion technology to self-adjust cleaning trajectories and an all-around 3600 sensor.

Specifications:

Brand: Suzec

Colour: Blue

Surface: Carpets, Hard floor

Dimensions: ‎32L x 7.8W x 7.8H

Special features: Deep cleaning technology, Zig-zag cleaning strategy to ensure greater coverage and maximum efficiency, self-return and charging system.

ProsCons
High-tech sensors for a bump-free cleaning 
Smart cleaning 
Free move technology 
Suzec BR151 Intelligent Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mopping Robot Vaccum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, Strong Suction, Wet and Dry with Water Tank, Automatic Self-Charging, 4 Modes Floor Cleaning Machine
3.5 (27)
50% off
9,999 19,999
Buy now

6. Yeedi Vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Equipped with an oscillating mop and an extremely high suction power, this device can perform the accurate visual mapping. It has 3D structured light lenses that detect obstacles that help it to perform the cleaning without bumping against furniture. It is compatible with an auto-emptying station large enough to store a month's dirt. Unfortunately, you have to buy it separately.

Specifications:

Brand: Yeedi

Colour: White

Surface: Carpet

Dimensions: 33L x 33W x 7H Cm

Special features: visual mapping, Oscillating Mopping system.

ProsCons
Accurate cleaningNo alert is given when the water for the wet mopping is lowered.
Two-in-one dry vacuuming and wet mop cleaning. 
Compatible with auto-emptying dump station 
yeedi Vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Oscillating Mopping,3000 Pa Suction Power with 3D Obstacle Avoidance, Smart Visual Mapping, Work with Alexa
4.3 (2,788)
39% off
29,249 47,999
Buy now

7. ILIFE A11 Dry & Wet LiDar Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The device comes with a multi-floor mapping facility having a LiDAR navigation technology 2.0 that can carry out a 3600 scan with the help of the Slam algorithm. It can carry out both dry vacuuming and wet mopping. Different modes are available to work on different surfaces, like the quiet, spot, edge and max modes. It has a two-in-one water tank to carry out vacuuming and mopping. Moreover, you can set up the cleaning area, the suction power and no-go zones and even schedule the cleaning time at your convenience.

Specifications:

Brand: ILIFE

Colour: Black

Surface: tiles, mosaic flooring, hard, wooden and cemented floor, carpets, vitrified tiles and balcony tiles.

Dimensions: 35 x 35 x 9.4 Cm

Special features: LiDAR navigation technology, two-in-one water tank

ProsCons
Smart cleaningSensors at times don’t work properly at the corners.
Two-in-one vacuum cleaning and mop cleaning systems. 
Good customer support. 
ILIFE A11 Dry & Wet LiDar Robotic Vacuum Cleaner(4000Pa Strong Suction) with Y Pattern Cleaning, Multiple Floor Mapping,Auto Resume Cleaning with Continuous Cycle,Side Brush/Suction/Water Frequency Control, Auto Carpet Boost,Room Wise Cleaning, Remote Control,Virtual Wall,Anti Stuck Sensors with Fault Correction,Hybrid Dust and Water Tank, Washable Dust Tank with HEPA Filter, Cliff Detection with Electronically Controlled Water Tank, Roller Based Sillicon Brushes, Clear Pollen Allergic,Dust etc.
4.3 (1,310)
Get Price

8. Eureka Forbes Robo iVac with Powerful Suction 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

Packed with dual dry vacuuming and wet mopping facility, it can carry out its cleaning activity in four distinct movement strategies: Spiral cleaning, spot cleaning, Edge cleaning and Zig-Zag cleaning. It carries out all these activities with the help of an advanced laser-guided navigation system for mapping. Apart from these, you can also schedule auto-cleaning sessions when you are not around. The best part is it has got an advanced shut-off system to prevent overheating.

Specifications:

Brand: Eureka Forbes

Colour: Black

Surface: Carpet

Dimensions: 30L x 7.8W x 7.8H Cm

Specifications: Scheduled cleaning, good sensors

ProsCons
Multiple High-tech sensorsBattery life could be improved
Good Customer support 
Eureka Forbes Robo iVac with Powerful Suction 2 in 1 (Dry Suction+Mopping) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mapping Intelligent Laser Navigation+Remote Control,(Tiles,Carpets and Wooden Floors)(Black)
3.8 (1,953)
21% off
14,299 17,999
Buy now

9. Irobot Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot

Packed with an advanced dirt detector, this device can effortlessly identify the dirty areas of your house. It has a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushing system to eliminate the tiniest specks of dirt from the floor and carpets. In addition, it is voice-enabled and is smart enough to suggest cleaning schedules based on your cleaning habits and recommendation on when to clean extra, like during allergy seasons.

Specifications:

Brand: Irobot

Colour: Charcoal Grey

Surface: Carpets and any hard floors

Dimensions: 34L x 34W x 9.5H Cm

Special features: Dual multi-surface brushing system, voice control.

ProsCons
Can work without internetNo wet mopping facility
Adaptive navigation 
Irobot Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot (Black, Charcoal Grey)
4.3 (8,201)
43% off
16,900 29,900
Buy now

10. Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

Installed with a three-point cleaning module and a high-suction power, this device can increase the vacuuming strength when tougher cleaning is required. It ensures a quiet cleaning and prevents bumps and falls with the help of infrared sensors and drop sensors. It is provided with an auto-recharge module and is made of tough integrity thanks to the tempered glass that prevents scratches.

Specifications:

Brand: Eufy

Colour: Black

Surface: Hard floor, tiles, carpets

Dimensions: 32.5L x 32.5W x 7.2H Cm

Special features: dual-layer filters combined with a high-performance filter

ProsCons
Quiet cleaningBattery life could be improved.
Super thin design that helps it to enter under almost any furniture. 

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
ILIFE S5 (V3s Pro with Electrowall) Robotic Vacuum CleanerEndurance cleaning of 110 minutesBoth dry vacuuming and wet mopping actionsElectro wall technology
Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum cleaner ‎MJST1SHWEndurance cleaning of 213 minutesBoth vacuuming and mopping actions S and Y pattern of cleaning designed for Indian homes
ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum CleanerThe runtime of about 200 minutesCarry out both vacuuming and mopping activities dToF module and OZMO mopping technology
Viomi Alpha S9 Robot Vacuum CleanerHave a runtime of about 220 minutesAuto-dirt disposal stationAI-based Y-type mopping algorithm, apart from dry vacuuming
Suzec BR151 Intelligent Robot Vacuum CleanerA runtime of 120 minutesSmart gyroscopic navigation Dual multi-surface brushes
Yeedi Vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner240 minutes of runtimeCompatible with ECOVACS auto-empty stationThe very high suction power of 3000 Pa
ILIFE A11 Dry & Wet LiDar Robotic Vacuum CleanerMulti-floor navigation with LiDAR navigation 2.0Carry out both Dry vacuum cleaning and moppingThe huge suction power of 4000 Pa
Eureka Forbes Robo iVac with Powerful Suction 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner90 minutes of runtimeAuto shut-off to prevent overheatingExerts a suction pressure of 600 Pa
Irobot Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning RobotOnly dry vacuuming facilityDual multi-surface brushing systemVoice control facility
Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)Runtime of up to 100 minutesAuto-recharge capability.Has a high suction power of 1300 Pa

Best overall product

With so many options to choose from, choosing the best becomes difficult. However, if we select the best, we would go for Viomi Alpha S9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Apart from sweeping, vacuuming and mopping, it has a smart memory to resume work from where it left off for auto-recharging. Moreover, the Y-type mopping algorithm is personalized for Indian households. Besides, it has a runtime of more than 3.5 hours and comes with an auto-dirt disposal station that notifies you once it is filled up.

Best value for money

With a retail price of Rs. 9999, it combines almost all the good features. So, you get the good qualities at a reasonable price. The smart gyroscopic navigation system is good for mapping the area, while the free move technology help in designing the cleaning pathway. It has good quality sensors to facilitate better cleaning and has a decent battery life of about 2 hours.

How to find the perfect automatic vacuum cleaner

The first thing to consider is the floor surface material of your residence. This is because every vacuum cleaner is designed in a specific way, with different technology and hence has its preferences for the surface material on which they work best. Consider your budget and look through the reviews before taking any decisions.

Product Price
ILIFE S5 (V3s Pro with Electrowall) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with MAX Mode,1500Pa Tangle-Free Suction, Slim, Automatic Self-Charging, Daily Schedule Cleaning, Ideal for Tiles, Hard Floor, Carpets ₹ 9,900
Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro , 3000 Pa Strong Suction, 5200 mAh Battery,Professional Mopping 2.0, Next gen LDS Laser Navigation , Alexa & Google Assistant Enabled ₹ 29,999
ECOVACS DEEBOT T8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 2022 New Launch, Most Powerful Suction, Covers 2000+ Sq. Ft in One Charge, Advanced dToF Technology (DEEBOT T8) - White ₹ 44,900
Viomi Alpha S9 Robot Vacuum-Mop, with Auto Dirt Disposal, 2700Pa Suction, 3L Dustbin Capacity, 250ml Smart Water Tank, 5200mAH Battery, MiHome App (Black, 150 Watts) ₹ 41,990
Suzec BR151 Intelligent Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mopping Robot Vaccum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, Strong Suction, Wet and Dry with Water Tank, Automatic Self-Charging, 4 Modes Floor Cleaning Machine ₹ 9,999
yeedi Vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Oscillating Mopping,3000 Pa Suction Power with 3D Obstacle Avoidance, Smart Visual Mapping, Work with Alexa ₹ 29,249
ILIFE A11 Dry & Wet LiDar Robotic Vacuum Cleaner(4000Pa Strong Suction) with Y Pattern Cleaning, Multiple Floor Mapping,Auto Resume Cleaning with Continuous Cycle,Side Brush/Suction/Water Frequency Control, Auto Carpet Boost,Room Wise Cleaning, Remote Control,Virtual Wall,Anti Stuck Sensors with Fault Correction,Hybrid Dust and Water Tank, Washable Dust Tank with HEPA Filter, Cliff Detection with Electronically Controlled Water Tank, Roller Based Sillicon Brushes, Clear Pollen Allergic,Dust etc.
Eureka Forbes Robo iVac with Powerful Suction 2 in 1 (Dry Suction+Mopping) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mapping Intelligent Laser Navigation+Remote Control,(Tiles,Carpets and Wooden Floors)(Black) ₹ 14,299
Irobot Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot (Black, Charcoal Grey) ₹ 16,900

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Top 10 LG water purifiers to buy in 2023
Best 10 24V inverters to buy
Crispy and healthy delights: Here are top 10 air fryers to consider
Top 10 car inverters to consider: Buyer’s guide
Effortless cleaning: Top 4 LG dishwashers to elevate your kitchen experience

FAQs

Do automatic vacuum cleaners consume a lot of power?

These are next-generation vacuum cleaners and are designed to be energy efficient. However, they only draw power when in the charging port.

Do all automatic vacuum cleaners need internet connectivity?

Not necessarily. While many need Wi-Fi connectivity, others, like Irobot Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot, do not need internet.

How many years does an automatic vacuum cleaner function properly?

Presently most good cleaners can last 5 years or more. However, with increasing innovations, we can expect that the newer models will last longer.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS