Top 10 automatic vacuum cleaners: Shopper's guide

Automatic vacuum cleaners provide spotless cleaning and they are easy to use as well.

Tired of calling your maid hundred times all morning? Frustrated about her demands for another hike, the fourth time in the month? What's worse, you are hosting a birthday party. Now you need to do the cleaning and the decorations. If this is your situation, all you need is an automatic solution to save your party from being a perfect disaster. We, the shopping Gurus, have brought the top 10 automatic vacuum cleaners to clear out the dirt from the floor. We found these models to bring the best customer satisfaction, but in no possible way are we discouraging the other brands and models. 1. ILIFE S5 (V3s Pro with Electrowall) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner A perfect device for personalized cleaning that comes with both vacuuming and mopping modes. Thanks to its powerful motor, the high-tech suction technology can take in large debris and animal hair (if you are a pet lover!) during vacuuming. It has a superior auto charge mode that allows it to return to the charging base once the battery runs down. The scheduling mode helps you to schedule the charging time every day. It can give up to 110 minutes of cleaning and is equipped with a large water tank of 300 ml capacity for a great mopping output. Besides a brilliant design, it is geared with an electro wall technology that guides the cleaner with the help of infrared emission to restrict the cleaning area. Specifications: Brand: ILIFE Color: Black Surface: Mosaic flooring, Wooden flooring, Vitrified and balcony tiles, hard and cement floors. Dimensions: ‎42.7L x 13W x 38H Cm Special features: Endurance cleaning, smart sensor preventing bumps and falls, electro wall, suction inlet technology that allows dirt and hairs into the dustbin with ease, equipped with HEPA filter.

Pros Cons Good motion-sensing technology Dustbin capacity could be improved Electro wall

2. Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum cleaner ‎MJST1SHW Geared with the next-generation LDS laser navigation module, it can carry out smart activities like logical mapping and route planning. What's more, it has got as many as 19 high-precision sensors. It carries out vacuuming and mopping activities. It has a 5200 mAh Battery and auto-charging facilities and is smart enough to follow voice commands. You can also control it with the help of an app. Specifications: Brand: MI Colour: Black Surface: Hard and wood floor, tiles Dimensions: ‎35.3L x 35.3W x 9.7H Cm Special features: Compatible with voice commands, next-gen LDS module, highly accurate sensors and equipped with HEPA filter.

Pros Cons S and Y cleaning patterns personalized for Indian households Mapping technology could be improved. Good Customer support.

3. ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Capable of detecting pieces as small as 2mm, this fine piece of innovation comes with an improved laser-guided dToF module that facilitates efficient cleaning. It is installed with efficient mapping technology to clean up your house perfectly. Like all other modern vacuum cleaners, it can vacuum and mop. Moreover, the mopping is directed by the patented OZMO mopping technology that clears out tough stains with ultimate precision. In addition, it can be voice controlled and comes with anti-fall and anti-bump modules. Specifications: Brand: ECOVACS Colour: White Surface: Wood floor, Marble or tiles floor, Carpets Product Dimensions: 43L x 42W x 18H cm Special features: dTOF technology, OZMO mopping technology, equipped with HEPA filter.

Pros Cons Next-generation mopping technology. Mapping technology could be improved. Good Customer support.

4. Viomi Alpha S9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner This fine piece of scientific art comes with the brand new Nidec brushless motor and an air blower speed of a maximum of 15000 per min. Apart from having a good battery of 5200 mAh, it has a smart memory that allows it to resume cleaning from the same spot from where it left the cleaning to recharge itself. With its huge efficiency, it can clean up an area of 3000 square feet on a single charge. It has a two-in-one hybrid tank with the AI-based Y-type moping algorithm that enhances the cleansing coverage. What makes it truly an edge apart from other devices like it is an auto dirt disposal station with a three-litre capacity. Once filled, it will push notifications for you to dump the dirt and start the process again. In that way, you don't need to remove it manually right after every cleaning session. Specifications: Brand: VIOMI Colour: Black Product Dimensions: 35 x 35 x 9.8 Cm Special features: Auto-dirt Disposal station, Ai-based Y-type mopping algorithm

Pros Cons High suction power You cannot add Phenyl or Lysol to the water Auto-dirt disposal system

5. Suzec BR151 Intelligent Robotic Vacuum Cleaner This next-generation vacuum cleaner boasts four intelligent cleaning strategies, twin multi-surface brushes, and smart gyroscopic navigation. It is equipped with HEPA filters and includes voice recognition capabilities. It also features a free motion technology to self-adjust cleaning trajectories and an all-around 3600 sensor. Specifications: Brand: Suzec Colour: Blue Surface: Carpets, Hard floor Dimensions: ‎32L x 7.8W x 7.8H Special features: Deep cleaning technology, Zig-zag cleaning strategy to ensure greater coverage and maximum efficiency, self-return and charging system.

Pros Cons High-tech sensors for a bump-free cleaning Smart cleaning Free move technology

6. Yeedi Vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner Equipped with an oscillating mop and an extremely high suction power, this device can perform the accurate visual mapping. It has 3D structured light lenses that detect obstacles that help it to perform the cleaning without bumping against furniture. It is compatible with an auto-emptying station large enough to store a month's dirt. Unfortunately, you have to buy it separately. Specifications: Brand: Yeedi Colour: White Surface: Carpet Dimensions: 33L x 33W x 7H Cm Special features: visual mapping, Oscillating Mopping system.

Pros Cons Accurate cleaning No alert is given when the water for the wet mopping is lowered. Two-in-one dry vacuuming and wet mop cleaning. Compatible with auto-emptying dump station

7. ILIFE A11 Dry & Wet LiDar Robotic Vacuum Cleaner The device comes with a multi-floor mapping facility having a LiDAR navigation technology 2.0 that can carry out a 3600 scan with the help of the Slam algorithm. It can carry out both dry vacuuming and wet mopping. Different modes are available to work on different surfaces, like the quiet, spot, edge and max modes. It has a two-in-one water tank to carry out vacuuming and mopping. Moreover, you can set up the cleaning area, the suction power and no-go zones and even schedule the cleaning time at your convenience. Specifications: Brand: ILIFE Colour: Black Surface: tiles, mosaic flooring, hard, wooden and cemented floor, carpets, vitrified tiles and balcony tiles. Dimensions: 35 x 35 x 9.4 Cm Special features: LiDAR navigation technology, two-in-one water tank

Pros Cons Smart cleaning Sensors at times don’t work properly at the corners. Two-in-one vacuum cleaning and mop cleaning systems. Good customer support.

8. Eureka Forbes Robo iVac with Powerful Suction 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Packed with dual dry vacuuming and wet mopping facility, it can carry out its cleaning activity in four distinct movement strategies: Spiral cleaning, spot cleaning, Edge cleaning and Zig-Zag cleaning. It carries out all these activities with the help of an advanced laser-guided navigation system for mapping. Apart from these, you can also schedule auto-cleaning sessions when you are not around. The best part is it has got an advanced shut-off system to prevent overheating. Specifications: Brand: Eureka Forbes Colour: Black Surface: Carpet Dimensions: 30L x 7.8W x 7.8H Cm Specifications: Scheduled cleaning, good sensors

Pros Cons Multiple High-tech sensors Battery life could be improved Good Customer support

9. Irobot Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot Packed with an advanced dirt detector, this device can effortlessly identify the dirty areas of your house. It has a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushing system to eliminate the tiniest specks of dirt from the floor and carpets. In addition, it is voice-enabled and is smart enough to suggest cleaning schedules based on your cleaning habits and recommendation on when to clean extra, like during allergy seasons. Specifications: Brand: Irobot Colour: Charcoal Grey Surface: Carpets and any hard floors Dimensions: 34L x 34W x 9.5H Cm Special features: Dual multi-surface brushing system, voice control.

Pros Cons Can work without internet No wet mopping facility Adaptive navigation

10. Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Installed with a three-point cleaning module and a high-suction power, this device can increase the vacuuming strength when tougher cleaning is required. It ensures a quiet cleaning and prevents bumps and falls with the help of infrared sensors and drop sensors. It is provided with an auto-recharge module and is made of tough integrity thanks to the tempered glass that prevents scratches. Specifications: Brand: Eufy Colour: Black Surface: Hard floor, tiles, carpets Dimensions: 32.5L x 32.5W x 7.2H Cm Special features: dual-layer filters combined with a high-performance filter

Pros Cons Quiet cleaning Battery life could be improved. Super thin design that helps it to enter under almost any furniture.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ILIFE S5 (V3s Pro with Electrowall) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Endurance cleaning of 110 minutes Both dry vacuuming and wet mopping actions Electro wall technology Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum cleaner ‎MJST1SHW Endurance cleaning of 213 minutes Both vacuuming and mopping actions S and Y pattern of cleaning designed for Indian homes ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner The runtime of about 200 minutes Carry out both vacuuming and mopping activities dToF module and OZMO mopping technology Viomi Alpha S9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Have a runtime of about 220 minutes Auto-dirt disposal station AI-based Y-type mopping algorithm, apart from dry vacuuming Suzec BR151 Intelligent Robot Vacuum Cleaner A runtime of 120 minutes Smart gyroscopic navigation Dual multi-surface brushes Yeedi Vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner 240 minutes of runtime Compatible with ECOVACS auto-empty station The very high suction power of 3000 Pa ILIFE A11 Dry & Wet LiDar Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Multi-floor navigation with LiDAR navigation 2.0 Carry out both Dry vacuum cleaning and mopping The huge suction power of 4000 Pa Eureka Forbes Robo iVac with Powerful Suction 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner 90 minutes of runtime Auto shut-off to prevent overheating Exerts a suction pressure of 600 Pa Irobot Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot Only dry vacuuming facility Dual multi-surface brushing system Voice control facility Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Runtime of up to 100 minutes Auto-recharge capability. Has a high suction power of 1300 Pa