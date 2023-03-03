Top 10 automatic vacuum cleaners: Shopper's guide

Do automatic vacuum cleaners consume a lot of power?
These are next-generation vacuum cleaners and are designed to be energy efficient. However, they only draw power when in the charging port.
Tired of calling your maid hundred times all morning? Frustrated about her demands for another hike, the fourth time in the month? What's worse, you are hosting a birthday party. Now you need to do the cleaning and the decorations. If this is your situation, all you need is an automatic solution to save your party from being a perfect disaster. We, the shopping Gurus, have brought the top 10 automatic vacuum cleaners to clear out the dirt from the floor. We found these models to bring the best customer satisfaction, but in no possible way are we discouraging the other brands and models.
1. ILIFE S5 (V3s Pro with Electrowall) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
A perfect device for personalized cleaning that comes with both vacuuming and mopping modes. Thanks to its powerful motor, the high-tech suction technology can take in large debris and animal hair (if you are a pet lover!) during vacuuming. It has a superior auto charge mode that allows it to return to the charging base once the battery runs down. The scheduling mode helps you to schedule the charging time every day. It can give up to 110 minutes of cleaning and is equipped with a large water tank of 300 ml capacity for a great mopping output. Besides a brilliant design, it is geared with an electro wall technology that guides the cleaner with the help of infrared emission to restrict the cleaning area.
Specifications:
Brand: ILIFE
Color: Black
Surface: Mosaic flooring, Wooden flooring, Vitrified and balcony tiles, hard and cement floors.
Dimensions: 42.7L x 13W x 38H Cm
Special features: Endurance cleaning, smart sensor preventing bumps and falls, electro wall, suction inlet technology that allows dirt and hairs into the dustbin with ease, equipped with HEPA filter.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good motion-sensing technology
|Dustbin capacity could be improved
|Electro wall
2. Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum cleaner MJST1SHW
Geared with the next-generation LDS laser navigation module, it can carry out smart activities like logical mapping and route planning. What's more, it has got as many as 19 high-precision sensors. It carries out vacuuming and mopping activities. It has a 5200 mAh Battery and auto-charging facilities and is smart enough to follow voice commands. You can also control it with the help of an app.
Specifications:
Brand: MI
Colour: Black
Surface: Hard and wood floor, tiles
Dimensions: 35.3L x 35.3W x 9.7H Cm
Special features: Compatible with voice commands, next-gen LDS module, highly accurate sensors and equipped with HEPA filter.
|Pros
|Cons
|S and Y cleaning patterns personalized for Indian households
|Mapping technology could be improved.
|Good Customer support.
3. ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Capable of detecting pieces as small as 2mm, this fine piece of innovation comes with an improved laser-guided dToF module that facilitates efficient cleaning. It is installed with efficient mapping technology to clean up your house perfectly. Like all other modern vacuum cleaners, it can vacuum and mop. Moreover, the mopping is directed by the patented OZMO mopping technology that clears out tough stains with ultimate precision. In addition, it can be voice controlled and comes with anti-fall and anti-bump modules.
Specifications:
Brand: ECOVACS
Colour: White
Surface: Wood floor, Marble or tiles floor, Carpets
Product Dimensions: 43L x 42W x 18H cm
Special features: dTOF technology, OZMO mopping technology, equipped with HEPA filter.
|Pros
|Cons
|Next-generation mopping technology.
|Mapping technology could be improved.
|Good Customer support.
4. Viomi Alpha S9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
This fine piece of scientific art comes with the brand new Nidec brushless motor and an air blower speed of a maximum of 15000 per min. Apart from having a good battery of 5200 mAh, it has a smart memory that allows it to resume cleaning from the same spot from where it left the cleaning to recharge itself. With its huge efficiency, it can clean up an area of 3000 square feet on a single charge. It has a two-in-one hybrid tank with the AI-based Y-type moping algorithm that enhances the cleansing coverage. What makes it truly an edge apart from other devices like it is an auto dirt disposal station with a three-litre capacity. Once filled, it will push notifications for you to dump the dirt and start the process again. In that way, you don't need to remove it manually right after every cleaning session.
Specifications:
Brand: VIOMI
Colour: Black
Product Dimensions: 35 x 35 x 9.8 Cm
Special features: Auto-dirt Disposal station, Ai-based Y-type mopping algorithm
|Pros
|Cons
|High suction power
|You cannot add Phenyl or Lysol to the water
|Auto-dirt disposal system
5. Suzec BR151 Intelligent Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
This next-generation vacuum cleaner boasts four intelligent cleaning strategies, twin multi-surface brushes, and smart gyroscopic navigation. It is equipped with HEPA filters and includes voice recognition capabilities. It also features a free motion technology to self-adjust cleaning trajectories and an all-around 3600 sensor.
Specifications:
Brand: Suzec
Colour: Blue
Surface: Carpets, Hard floor
Dimensions: 32L x 7.8W x 7.8H
Special features: Deep cleaning technology, Zig-zag cleaning strategy to ensure greater coverage and maximum efficiency, self-return and charging system.
|Pros
|Cons
|High-tech sensors for a bump-free cleaning
|Smart cleaning
|Free move technology
6. Yeedi Vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Equipped with an oscillating mop and an extremely high suction power, this device can perform the accurate visual mapping. It has 3D structured light lenses that detect obstacles that help it to perform the cleaning without bumping against furniture. It is compatible with an auto-emptying station large enough to store a month's dirt. Unfortunately, you have to buy it separately.
Specifications:
Brand: Yeedi
Colour: White
Surface: Carpet
Dimensions: 33L x 33W x 7H Cm
Special features: visual mapping, Oscillating Mopping system.
|Pros
|Cons
|Accurate cleaning
|No alert is given when the water for the wet mopping is lowered.
|Two-in-one dry vacuuming and wet mop cleaning.
|Compatible with auto-emptying dump station
7. ILIFE A11 Dry & Wet LiDar Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
The device comes with a multi-floor mapping facility having a LiDAR navigation technology 2.0 that can carry out a 3600 scan with the help of the Slam algorithm. It can carry out both dry vacuuming and wet mopping. Different modes are available to work on different surfaces, like the quiet, spot, edge and max modes. It has a two-in-one water tank to carry out vacuuming and mopping. Moreover, you can set up the cleaning area, the suction power and no-go zones and even schedule the cleaning time at your convenience.
Specifications:
Brand: ILIFE
Colour: Black
Surface: tiles, mosaic flooring, hard, wooden and cemented floor, carpets, vitrified tiles and balcony tiles.
Dimensions: 35 x 35 x 9.4 Cm
Special features: LiDAR navigation technology, two-in-one water tank
|Pros
|Cons
|Smart cleaning
|Sensors at times don’t work properly at the corners.
|Two-in-one vacuum cleaning and mop cleaning systems.
|Good customer support.
8. Eureka Forbes Robo iVac with Powerful Suction 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Packed with dual dry vacuuming and wet mopping facility, it can carry out its cleaning activity in four distinct movement strategies: Spiral cleaning, spot cleaning, Edge cleaning and Zig-Zag cleaning. It carries out all these activities with the help of an advanced laser-guided navigation system for mapping. Apart from these, you can also schedule auto-cleaning sessions when you are not around. The best part is it has got an advanced shut-off system to prevent overheating.
Specifications:
Brand: Eureka Forbes
Colour: Black
Surface: Carpet
Dimensions: 30L x 7.8W x 7.8H Cm
Specifications: Scheduled cleaning, good sensors
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple High-tech sensors
|Battery life could be improved
|Good Customer support
9. Irobot Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot
Packed with an advanced dirt detector, this device can effortlessly identify the dirty areas of your house. It has a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushing system to eliminate the tiniest specks of dirt from the floor and carpets. In addition, it is voice-enabled and is smart enough to suggest cleaning schedules based on your cleaning habits and recommendation on when to clean extra, like during allergy seasons.
Specifications:
Brand: Irobot
Colour: Charcoal Grey
Surface: Carpets and any hard floors
Dimensions: 34L x 34W x 9.5H Cm
Special features: Dual multi-surface brushing system, voice control.
|Pros
|Cons
|Can work without internet
|No wet mopping facility
|Adaptive navigation
10. Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)
Installed with a three-point cleaning module and a high-suction power, this device can increase the vacuuming strength when tougher cleaning is required. It ensures a quiet cleaning and prevents bumps and falls with the help of infrared sensors and drop sensors. It is provided with an auto-recharge module and is made of tough integrity thanks to the tempered glass that prevents scratches.
Specifications:
Brand: Eufy
Colour: Black
Surface: Hard floor, tiles, carpets
Dimensions: 32.5L x 32.5W x 7.2H Cm
Special features: dual-layer filters combined with a high-performance filter
|Pros
|Cons
|Quiet cleaning
|Battery life could be improved.
|Super thin design that helps it to enter under almost any furniture.
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|ILIFE S5 (V3s Pro with Electrowall) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
|Endurance cleaning of 110 minutes
|Both dry vacuuming and wet mopping actions
|Electro wall technology
|Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum cleaner MJST1SHW
|Endurance cleaning of 213 minutes
|Both vacuuming and mopping actions
|S and Y pattern of cleaning designed for Indian homes
|ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
|The runtime of about 200 minutes
|Carry out both vacuuming and mopping activities
|dToF module and OZMO mopping technology
|Viomi Alpha S9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
|Have a runtime of about 220 minutes
|Auto-dirt disposal station
|AI-based Y-type mopping algorithm, apart from dry vacuuming
|Suzec BR151 Intelligent Robot Vacuum Cleaner
|A runtime of 120 minutes
|Smart gyroscopic navigation
|Dual multi-surface brushes
|Yeedi Vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner
|240 minutes of runtime
|Compatible with ECOVACS auto-empty station
|The very high suction power of 3000 Pa
|ILIFE A11 Dry & Wet LiDar Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
|Multi-floor navigation with LiDAR navigation 2.0
|Carry out both Dry vacuum cleaning and mopping
|The huge suction power of 4000 Pa
|Eureka Forbes Robo iVac with Powerful Suction 2 in 1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
|90 minutes of runtime
|Auto shut-off to prevent overheating
|Exerts a suction pressure of 600 Pa
|Irobot Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot
|Only dry vacuuming facility
|Dual multi-surface brushing system
|Voice control facility
|Eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)
|Runtime of up to 100 minutes
|Auto-recharge capability.
|Has a high suction power of 1300 Pa
Best overall product
With so many options to choose from, choosing the best becomes difficult. However, if we select the best, we would go for Viomi Alpha S9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Apart from sweeping, vacuuming and mopping, it has a smart memory to resume work from where it left off for auto-recharging. Moreover, the Y-type mopping algorithm is personalized for Indian households. Besides, it has a runtime of more than 3.5 hours and comes with an auto-dirt disposal station that notifies you once it is filled up.
Best value for money
With a retail price of Rs. 9999, it combines almost all the good features. So, you get the good qualities at a reasonable price. The smart gyroscopic navigation system is good for mapping the area, while the free move technology help in designing the cleaning pathway. It has good quality sensors to facilitate better cleaning and has a decent battery life of about 2 hours.
How to find the perfect automatic vacuum cleaner
The first thing to consider is the floor surface material of your residence. This is because every vacuum cleaner is designed in a specific way, with different technology and hence has its preferences for the surface material on which they work best. Consider your budget and look through the reviews before taking any decisions.
|Product
|Price
|ILIFE S5 (V3s Pro with Electrowall) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with MAX Mode,1500Pa Tangle-Free Suction, Slim, Automatic Self-Charging, Daily Schedule Cleaning, Ideal for Tiles, Hard Floor, Carpets
|₹ 9,900
|Xiaomi Robotic Vacuum-Mop 2Pro , 3000 Pa Strong Suction, 5200 mAh Battery,Professional Mopping 2.0, Next gen LDS Laser Navigation , Alexa & Google Assistant Enabled
|₹ 29,999
|ECOVACS DEEBOT T8 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 2022 New Launch, Most Powerful Suction, Covers 2000+ Sq. Ft in One Charge, Advanced dToF Technology (DEEBOT T8) - White
|₹ 44,900
|Viomi Alpha S9 Robot Vacuum-Mop, with Auto Dirt Disposal, 2700Pa Suction, 3L Dustbin Capacity, 250ml Smart Water Tank, 5200mAH Battery, MiHome App (Black, 150 Watts)
|₹ 41,990
|Suzec BR151 Intelligent Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mopping Robot Vaccum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, Strong Suction, Wet and Dry with Water Tank, Automatic Self-Charging, 4 Modes Floor Cleaning Machine
|₹ 9,999
|yeedi Vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Oscillating Mopping,3000 Pa Suction Power with 3D Obstacle Avoidance, Smart Visual Mapping, Work with Alexa
|₹ 29,249
|ILIFE A11 Dry & Wet LiDar Robotic Vacuum Cleaner(4000Pa Strong Suction) with Y Pattern Cleaning, Multiple Floor Mapping,Auto Resume Cleaning with Continuous Cycle,Side Brush/Suction/Water Frequency Control, Auto Carpet Boost,Room Wise Cleaning, Remote Control,Virtual Wall,Anti Stuck Sensors with Fault Correction,Hybrid Dust and Water Tank, Washable Dust Tank with HEPA Filter, Cliff Detection with Electronically Controlled Water Tank, Roller Based Sillicon Brushes, Clear Pollen Allergic,Dust etc.
|Eureka Forbes Robo iVac with Powerful Suction 2 in 1 (Dry Suction+Mopping) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mapping Intelligent Laser Navigation+Remote Control,(Tiles,Carpets and Wooden Floors)(Black)
|₹ 14,299
|Irobot Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot (Black, Charcoal Grey)
|₹ 16,900
Not necessarily. While many need Wi-Fi connectivity, others, like Irobot Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot, do not need internet.
Presently most good cleaners can last 5 years or more. However, with increasing innovations, we can expect that the newer models will last longer.
Yes. The newer versions of the automatic vacuum cleaners come with self-recharging and waste disposal modules. So you don’t need to hire an operator if you are too busy. This saves a good amount of money.
No, it depends on the model. For example, models like ILIFE S5 (V3s Pro with Electrowall) Robotic Vacuum Cleaner can perform dry vacuuming and wet mopping. In contrast, models like Irobot Roomba 692 Vacuum Cleaning Robot can only perform dry vacuuming activities.