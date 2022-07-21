Sign out
Top 10 best Android TVs: These are high on consumer satisfaction

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 21, 2022 20:33 IST

Are you planning to buy an Android TV? A range of smart TVs that run the Android TV OS, which behave similar to other Android-based devices — Android TVs, are available. 

These TVs have the same utilitarian qualities like other Andriod-based devices.

An Android TV is simply one that runs the Google Android operating system, commonly known as Android TV OS. Android TVs provide all the features a mobile device can offer on a large screen. It is an attention-grabbing invention because it has functions for speech detection, OS watch controlling, etc. You can use these Android TVs in the same manner as your mobile phone.

The details of the best Android TVs are given below so you can easilyfind the one that is ideal for your house and office.

10 Best Android TVs

1. Sony Bravia 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Model- KD-50X75

This ergonomically designed TV with a 4k Ultra High Definition display will catch the eye of anyone exploring Andriod TVs.

  • Brand Name: Sony
  • Screen Size (Inches):50
  • Supported services:Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Zee5, Jio cinema, Hungama, YouTube
  • Type of Connection: Wi-fi
  • Resolution(Pixels):3840x2160
  • Screen Physical Display(cm): 127

ProsCons
Ergonomically designed and User Friendly.Expensive
Dolby Audio support 
Google Home 
4k Ultra HD display 
Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV KD-50X75 (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
2. TCL 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Certified TV Model- 50P615

This sleek model has a fashionable appearance. With a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, it can display all colours, including natural colours, on the screen, giving viewers a high-quality presentation.

  • Brand Name: TCL
  • Screen Size (Inches):50
  • Supported services:Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Android TV, Zee5, Google Assistant, YouTube
  • Type of Connection: Wi-fi
  • Resolution(Pixels):3840x2160
  • Power Consumption (watt): 95
  • Screen Physical Display(cm): 127

ProsCons
Slim and ElegantThe USB slot on the back makes it difficult to connect.
It can adjust with all types of colours. 
High-Quality Dolby audio 
Budget-friendly 
TCL 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 50P615 (Black)
3. Mi 80 cm (32 inches) Horizon Edition Android Smart TV Model- 4A|L32M6-EI

The Mi Android TV is aimed at small families and offices who want to install an Android TV. This budget-friendly TV offers 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory.

  • Brand Name: Mi
  • Screen Size (Inches):32
  • Supported services:Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, Zee5, Eos Now, YouTube, Hotstar
  • Type of Connection: Wi-fi
  • Resolution(Pixels):1366 x 768
  • Power Consumption (watt): 50
  • Screen Physical Display(cm): 82

ProsCons
Durable and AffordableNeeds Better RAM
Bezel-less designSmall screen
Covers 178 degrees of angle screen 
Budget-Friendly 
Mi 80 cm (32 inches) Horizon Edition HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 4A | L32M6-EI (Grey)
4.Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) Ultra HD Android Smart TV Model- X50|L50M6-RA

It has a quad-core A55 processor that supports 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. For homes and offices, this Android TV is a good deal.

  • Brand Name:Redmi
  • Screen Size (Inches):50
  • Supported services:Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, YouTube, Hotstar
  • Type of Connection:Wi-fi
  • Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160
  • Power Consumption (watt): 140
  • Screen Physical Display(cm):127

ProsCons
Sophisticated DesignLow Video Quality
The processor is Quad Core A55. 
Easy access to 60+ Live Channels and Live NEWS 
Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast 
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black)
5. Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android TV Model- X55|L55M6-RA

When looking for Best Android TVs,do give a thought to this TV.It offers a Mali G52 MP2 graphics processing unit to support the Ultra HD display.

  • Brand Name: Redmi
  • Screen Size (Inches):55
  • Supported services:Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, YouTube, Hotstar
  • Type of Connection: Wi-fi
  • Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160
  • Power Consumption (watt): 130
  • Screen Physical Display(cm): 147

ProsCons
Elegant and SlimQuality can be an issue for many.
4k HD with Dolby quality visionA lagging Issue is possible.
30W speakers 
Universal Search options, Google assistance, and Kids Mode. 
Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 | L55M6-RA (Black)
6. OnePlus (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Model- 50U1S

One Plus TVs have a unique style. This Android TV has a high-quality graphic processor to support the video quality with 2 GB RAM.

  • Brand Name: One Plus
  • Screen Size (Inches):50
  • Supported services:Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, YouTube, Hotstar, Hungama, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now
  • Type of Connection: Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-fi
  • Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160
  • Power Consumption (watt): 140
  • Screen Physical Display(cm): 127

 ProsCons
 Stylish TVHang/ Lagging
 178 Degree viewing angle support 
 Audio Quality not up to the mark 
 1 billion colours support with 4k HD display 
OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S (Black)
7. Samsung 125 cm Crystal 4K Series Smart LED TV Model- UA50AUE60AKLXL

With 4.5 stars in the ratings for Best Android TVs, this HD LED TV from Samsung has a Motion Xcelerator that gives a clear HD display.

  • Brand Name: Samsung
  • Screen Size (Inches):50
  • Supported services:Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Sony LIV, YouTube, Hotstar, Eros Now
  • Type of Connection: Wi-fi, HDMI, Ethernet, USB
  • Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160
  • Power Consumption (watt): 20 for sound
  • Screen Physical Display(cm): 127

ProsCons
Good styling, Slim FeatureNeeds better quality of built material.
Crystal 4K Processor 
Offers 4K Ultra High Definition resolution 
20-watt sound output 
Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50AUE60AKLXL (Black)
8. Samsung (65 inches) 4K Series Ultra HD Smart Andriod LED TV Model- UA65AUE60AKLXL

This 4-star-rated TV claims a place in the Best Android TVs list.The Samsung 4K Series Ultra HD Smart Android has an elegance that showcases its baseless design which provides an all-angle display.

  • Brand Name: Samsung
  • Screen Size (Inches):65
  • Supported services:Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, YouTube, Hotstar
  • Type of Connection: Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-fi
  • Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160
  • Screen Physical Display(cm): 166

ProsCons
Good styling, Slim FeatureNeeds better quality of built material.
Crystal 4K Processor 
20-watt sound output 
Offers 4K Ultra High Definition resolution 
Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65AUE60AKLXL (Black)
9. Toshiba Vidaa OS Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Model- 50P615

Toshiba offers consumers this 4.2-star-rated android TV as among the Best Android TVs with a 60-hertz refresh rate and 470MP graphic support.

  • Brand Name: Toshiba
  • Screen Size (Inches):50
  • Supported services:Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Yupp TV, YouTube, Hungama
  • Type of Connection: Wi-fi
  • Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160
  • Power Consumption (watt): 120
  • Screen Physical Display(cm): 127

ProsCons
StylishNeeds Better sound quality
Cevo 4K HDRAfter-sales service is not very good.
Offers HD 4K+ Resolution 
Alex Built-in 
Toshiba 126 cm (50 inches) Vidaa OS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50U5050 (Black) (2020 Model) | With Dolby Vision and ATMOS
10. Sony Bravia (65 inches) Android 4K Ultra HD Smart LED

This expensive 5-star-rated TV is one of the Best Android TVs to emerge in decades. It comes with an object-based HDR feature. Furthermore, it has good colour clarity that renders a lively display, and provides great sound.

  • Brand Name: Sony
  • Screen Size (Inches):65
  • Supported services:Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, YouTube, Hotstar, Zee5, Jio Cinema, Hungama, Eros Now
  • Type of Connection: Wi-fi
  • Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160
  • Screen Physical Display(cm): 147

ProsCons
5-star-ratedCostly
Object-based HDRNeeds a better webcam feature
Durable 
Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80AJ (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
Price of android TVs at a glance:

 Best Android TVs Price
 Sony Bravia 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TVRs. 66,990
 TCL 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Certified TV Model- 50P615Rs. 34999

 Mi 80 cm (32 inches) Horizon Edition Android Smart TV

Model- 4A|L32M6-EI 

Rs. 16,499

 Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) Ultra HD Android Smart TV Model-

X50|L50M6-RA 

Rs. 34999 

 Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android TV Model-

X55|L55M6-RA

 Rs. 39,999

 OnePlus (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Model-

50U1S 

Rs. 40,990

 Samsung 125 cm Crystal 4K Series Smart LED TV Model-

UA50AUE60AKLXL 

Rs. 45,990 

 Samsung (65 inches) 4K Series Ultra HD Smart Andriod LED

TV Model- UA65AUE60AKLXL 

Rs. 81990

 Toshiba 126 cm Vidaa OS Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart

LED TV Model- 50P615

Rs. 34,990
 Sony Bravia (65 inches) Android 4K Ultra HD Smart LEDRs. 91990 

Best value for money

The Android TV that gives the best value for money is no the doubt the Mi 80cm Smart Android LED TV. Mi is known for its durable and affordable devices. This TV comes with a Bezel-less design, 1 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of internal memory.

Best overall

Considering overall features, the Sony Bravia(164cm) is the best choice among all Android TVs. It has a 4k UHD screen display and resolution of 3840x2160. It offers full value for money.

How to find the perfect android TVs?

Since TVs can be considered a one-time investment of at least 10 years, your choice from among the various Android TVs available must be made on the basis of sound criteria. Some of the factors to consider are listed below:

  • Room space: Your room space matters when you buy a TV. If you have a small room, buying a big TV can be inconvenient and vice versa.
  • Features: Numerous popular TVs are available that have several good features, and these cost more money. However, with the better quality most of these expensive TVs have, buying one can be a good deal.

Best 3 features

 ProductFeature 1  Feature 2 Feature 3
 Sony Bravia 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Model- KD-50X75 Ergonomically designed and User Friendly Google Home Supports
 TCL 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Certified TV Model- 50P615 Also a budget-friendly Can adjust with all types of colours Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Zee5, Jio cinema, Hungama, YouTube
 Mi 80 cm (32 inches) Horizon Edition Android Smart TV Model- 4A|L32M6-EI Power Consumption (watt): 50 Durable and Affordable Slim and Elegant
 Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) Ultra HD Android Smart TV Model- X50|L50M6-RA Design is classy The processor is Quad Core A55. Bezel-less design
Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android TV Model- X55|L55M6-RA  Resolution 30W speaker Easy access to 60+ Live Channels and Live NEWS
 OnePlus (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Model- 50U1S 3840x2160 1 billion colours support with 4k HD display It comes with Universal Search options, Google assistance, and Kids Mode.
 Samsung 125 cm Crystal 4K Series Smart LED TV Model- UA50AUE60AKLXL 178 Degree viewing angle Support Crystal Clear 4k Processor built-in Far-field voice controlling feature
 Samsung (65 inches) 4K Series Ultra HD Smart Andriod LED TV Model- UA65AUE60AKLXL Budget-Friendly Samsung TV Good styling, Slim Feature Stylish and Long-lasting
 Toshiba Vidaa OS Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Model- 50P615

 20-watt sound output only

Cevo 4K HDR

 Alex Built-in Crystal 4K Processor
 Sony Bravia (65 inches) Android 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Model- KD-65X80AJ The design pattern is a narrow bezel 5 star-rated Object-based HDR

FAQ

1. Android TV or Smart TV, which is better?

An Android TV is always better than a Smart TV. Many of the Best Android TVs always have new innovative updates, and one can download unlimited applications.

2. Can I play games on Android TV?

Yes, you can play games on Android TV easily. Go to the google play store, and then choose the desired game and download it.

3. Are there storage features like in mobile phones?

Yes, there is some storage capacity to install applications and allow you to access the application easily on theseAndroid TVs.

4. Can I play games and movies on 4k+ HD?

Yes, you can play HD games and movies on Andriod TVs. Depending on the compatibility you can enjoy your favourite games and movie shows on it.

5. Can I cast the laptop screen on android?

The list of Best Android TVsgiven abovefeatures several casting screen systems. You can show or stream your laptop or computer screen on the big TV screen.

