Top 10 best Android TVs: These are high on consumer satisfaction By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jul 21, 2022 20:33 IST





Summary: Are you planning to buy an Android TV? A range of smart TVs that run the Android TV OS, which behave similar to other Android-based devices — Android TVs, are available.

These TVs have the same utilitarian qualities like other Andriod-based devices.

An Android TV is simply one that runs the Google Android operating system, commonly known as Android TV OS. Android TVs provide all the features a mobile device can offer on a large screen. It is an attention-grabbing invention because it has functions for speech detection, OS watch controlling, etc. You can use these Android TVs in the same manner as your mobile phone. The details of the best Android TVs are given below so you can easilyfind the one that is ideal for your house and office. 10 Best Android TVs 1. Sony Bravia 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Model- KD-50X75 This ergonomically designed TV with a 4k Ultra High Definition display will catch the eye of anyone exploring Andriod TVs. Brand Name: Sony

Sony Screen Size (Inches): 50

50 Supported services: Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Zee5, Jio cinema, Hungama, YouTube

Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Zee5, Jio cinema, Hungama, YouTube Type of Connection: Wi-fi

Wi-fi Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160

3840x2160 Screen Physical Display(cm): 127

Pros Cons Ergonomically designed and User Friendly. Expensive Dolby Audio support Google Home 4k Ultra HD display

2. TCL 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Certified TV Model- 50P615 This sleek model has a fashionable appearance. With a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, it can display all colours, including natural colours, on the screen, giving viewers a high-quality presentation. Brand Name: TCL

TCL Screen Size (Inches): 50

50 Supported services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Android TV, Zee5, Google Assistant, YouTube

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Android TV, Zee5, Google Assistant, YouTube Type of Connection: Wi-fi

Wi-fi Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160

3840x2160 Power Consumption (watt): 95

95 Screen Physical Display(cm): 127

Pros Cons Slim and Elegant The USB slot on the back makes it difficult to connect. It can adjust with all types of colours. High-Quality Dolby audio Budget-friendly

3. Mi 80 cm (32 inches) Horizon Edition Android Smart TV Model- 4A|L32M6-EI The Mi Android TV is aimed at small families and offices who want to install an Android TV. This budget-friendly TV offers 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory. Brand Name: Mi

Mi Screen Size (Inches): 32

32 Supported services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, Zee5, Eos Now, YouTube, Hotstar

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, Zee5, Eos Now, YouTube, Hotstar Type of Connection: Wi-fi

Wi-fi Resolution(Pixels): 1366 x 768

1366 x 768 Power Consumption (watt): 50

50 Screen Physical Display(cm): 82

Pros Cons Durable and Affordable Needs Better RAM Bezel-less design Small screen Covers 178 degrees of angle screen Budget-Friendly

4.Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) Ultra HD Android Smart TV Model- X50|L50M6-RA It has a quad-core A55 processor that supports 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. For homes and offices, this Android TV is a good deal. Brand Name: Redmi

Redmi Screen Size (Inches): 50

50 Supported services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, YouTube, Hotstar

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, YouTube, Hotstar Type of Connection: Wi-fi

Wi-fi Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160

Power Consumption (watt): 140

140 Screen Physical Display(cm):127

Pros Cons Sophisticated Design Low Video Quality The processor is Quad Core A55. Easy access to 60+ Live Channels and Live NEWS Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast

5. Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android TV Model- X55|L55M6-RA When looking for Best Android TVs,do give a thought to this TV.It offers a Mali G52 MP2 graphics processing unit to support the Ultra HD display. Brand Name: Redmi

Redmi Screen Size (Inches): 55

55 Supported services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, YouTube, Hotstar

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, YouTube, Hotstar Type of Connection: Wi-fi

Wi-fi Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160

3840x2160 Power Consumption (watt): 130

130 Screen Physical Display(cm): 147

Pros Cons Elegant and Slim Quality can be an issue for many. 4k HD with Dolby quality vision A lagging Issue is possible. 30W speakers Universal Search options, Google assistance, and Kids Mode.

6. OnePlus (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Model- 50U1S One Plus TVs have a unique style. This Android TV has a high-quality graphic processor to support the video quality with 2 GB RAM. Brand Name: One Plus

One Plus Screen Size (Inches): 50

50 Supported services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, YouTube, Hotstar, Hungama, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, YouTube, Hotstar, Hungama, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now Type of Connection: Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-fi

Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-fi Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160

3840x2160 Power Consumption (watt): 140

140 Screen Physical Display(cm): 127

Pros Cons Stylish TV Hang/ Lagging 178 Degree viewing angle support Audio Quality not up to the mark 1 billion colours support with 4k HD display

7. Samsung 125 cm Crystal 4K Series Smart LED TV Model- UA50AUE60AKLXL With 4.5 stars in the ratings for Best Android TVs, this HD LED TV from Samsung has a Motion Xcelerator that gives a clear HD display. Brand Name: Samsung

Samsung Screen Size (Inches): 50

50 Supported services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Sony LIV, YouTube, Hotstar, Eros Now

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Sony LIV, YouTube, Hotstar, Eros Now Type of Connection: Wi-fi, HDMI, Ethernet, USB

Wi-fi, HDMI, Ethernet, USB Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160

3840x2160 Power Consumption (watt): 20 for sound

20 for sound Screen Physical Display(cm): 127

Pros Cons Good styling, Slim Feature Needs better quality of built material. Crystal 4K Processor Offers 4K Ultra High Definition resolution 20-watt sound output

8. Samsung (65 inches) 4K Series Ultra HD Smart Andriod LED TV Model- UA65AUE60AKLXL This 4-star-rated TV claims a place in the Best Android TVs list.The Samsung 4K Series Ultra HD Smart Android has an elegance that showcases its baseless design which provides an all-angle display. Brand Name: Samsung

Samsung Screen Size (Inches): 65

65 Supported services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, YouTube, Hotstar

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, YouTube, Hotstar Type of Connection: Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-fi

Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-fi Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160

3840x2160 Screen Physical Display(cm): 166

Pros Cons Good styling, Slim Feature Needs better quality of built material. Crystal 4K Processor 20-watt sound output Offers 4K Ultra High Definition resolution

9. Toshiba Vidaa OS Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Model- 50P615 Toshiba offers consumers this 4.2-star-rated android TV as among the Best Android TVs with a 60-hertz refresh rate and 470MP graphic support. Brand Name: Toshiba

Toshiba Screen Size (Inches): 50

50 Supported services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Yupp TV, YouTube, Hungama

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Yupp TV, YouTube, Hungama Type of Connection: Wi-fi

Wi-fi Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160

3840x2160 Power Consumption (watt): 120

120 Screen Physical Display(cm): 127

Pros Cons Stylish Needs Better sound quality Cevo 4K HDR After-sales service is not very good. Offers HD 4K+ Resolution Alex Built-in

10. Sony Bravia (65 inches) Android 4K Ultra HD Smart LED This expensive 5-star-rated TV is one of the Best Android TVs to emerge in decades. It comes with an object-based HDR feature. Furthermore, it has good colour clarity that renders a lively display, and provides great sound. Brand Name: Sony

Sony Screen Size (Inches): 65

65 Supported services: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, YouTube, Hotstar, Zee5, Jio Cinema, Hungama, Eros Now

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sony LIV, YouTube, Hotstar, Zee5, Jio Cinema, Hungama, Eros Now Type of Connection: Wi-fi

Wi-fi Resolution(Pixels): 3840x2160

3840x2160 Screen Physical Display(cm): 147

Pros Cons 5-star-rated Costly Object-based HDR Needs a better webcam feature Durable

Price of android TVs at a glance:

Best Android TVs Price Sony Bravia 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Rs. 66,990 TCL 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Certified TV Model- 50P615 Rs. 34999 Mi 80 cm (32 inches) Horizon Edition Android Smart TV Model- 4A|L32M6-EI Rs. 16,499 Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) Ultra HD Android Smart TV Model- X50|L50M6-RA Rs. 34999 Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android TV Model- X55|L55M6-RA Rs. 39,999 OnePlus (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Model- 50U1S Rs. 40,990 Samsung 125 cm Crystal 4K Series Smart LED TV Model- UA50AUE60AKLXL Rs. 45,990 Samsung (65 inches) 4K Series Ultra HD Smart Andriod LED TV Model- UA65AUE60AKLXL Rs. 81990 Toshiba 126 cm Vidaa OS Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Model- 50P615 Rs. 34,990 Sony Bravia (65 inches) Android 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Rs. 91990

Best value for money The Android TV that gives the best value for money is no the doubt the Mi 80cm Smart Android LED TV. Mi is known for its durable and affordable devices. This TV comes with a Bezel-less design, 1 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of internal memory. Best overall Considering overall features, the Sony Bravia(164cm) is the best choice among all Android TVs. It has a 4k UHD screen display and resolution of 3840x2160. It offers full value for money. How to find the perfect android TVs? Since TVs can be considered a one-time investment of at least 10 years, your choice from among the various Android TVs available must be made on the basis of sound criteria. Some of the factors to consider are listed below: Room space: Your room space matters when you buy a TV. If you have a small room, buying a big TV can be inconvenient and vice versa.

Your room space matters when you buy a TV. If you have a small room, buying a big TV can be inconvenient and vice versa. Features: Numerous popular TVs are available that have several good features, and these cost more money. However, with the better quality most of these expensive TVs have, buying one can be a good deal. Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Model- KD-50X75 Ergonomically designed and User Friendly Google Home Supports TCL 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Certified TV Model- 50P615 Also a budget-friendly Can adjust with all types of colours Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Zee5, Jio cinema, Hungama, YouTube Mi 80 cm (32 inches) Horizon Edition Android Smart TV Model- 4A|L32M6-EI Power Consumption (watt): 50 Durable and Affordable Slim and Elegant Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) Ultra HD Android Smart TV Model- X50|L50M6-RA Design is classy The processor is Quad Core A55. Bezel-less design Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android TV Model- X55|L55M6-RA Resolution 30W speaker Easy access to 60+ Live Channels and Live NEWS OnePlus (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Model- 50U1S 3840x2160 1 billion colours support with 4k HD display It comes with Universal Search options, Google assistance, and Kids Mode. Samsung 125 cm Crystal 4K Series Smart LED TV Model- UA50AUE60AKLXL 178 Degree viewing angle Support Crystal Clear 4k Processor built-in Far-field voice controlling feature Samsung (65 inches) 4K Series Ultra HD Smart Andriod LED TV Model- UA65AUE60AKLXL Budget-Friendly Samsung TV Good styling, Slim Feature Stylish and Long-lasting Toshiba Vidaa OS Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Model- 50P615 20-watt sound output only Cevo 4K HDR Alex Built-in Crystal 4K Processor Sony Bravia (65 inches) Android 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Model- KD-65X80AJ The design pattern is a narrow bezel 5 star-rated Object-based HDR