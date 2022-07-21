Top 10 best Android TVs: These are high on consumer satisfaction

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
An Android TV is simply one that runs the Google Android operating system, commonly known as Android TV OS. Android TVs provide all the features a mobile device can offer on a large screen. It is an attention-grabbing invention because it has functions for speech detection, OS watch controlling, etc. You can use these Android TVs in the same manner as your mobile phone.
The details of the best Android TVs are given below so you can easilyfind the one that is ideal for your house and office.
10 Best Android TVs
1. Sony Bravia 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Model- KD-50X75
This ergonomically designed TV with a 4k Ultra High Definition display will catch the eye of anyone exploring Andriod TVs.
|Pros
|Cons
|Ergonomically designed and User Friendly.
|Expensive
|Dolby Audio support
|Google Home
|4k Ultra HD display
2. TCL 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Certified TV Model- 50P615
This sleek model has a fashionable appearance. With a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, it can display all colours, including natural colours, on the screen, giving viewers a high-quality presentation.
|Pros
|Cons
|Slim and Elegant
|The USB slot on the back makes it difficult to connect.
|It can adjust with all types of colours.
|High-Quality Dolby audio
|Budget-friendly
3. Mi 80 cm (32 inches) Horizon Edition Android Smart TV Model- 4A|L32M6-EI
The Mi Android TV is aimed at small families and offices who want to install an Android TV. This budget-friendly TV offers 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal memory.
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable and Affordable
|Needs Better RAM
|Bezel-less design
|Small screen
|Covers 178 degrees of angle screen
|Budget-Friendly
4.Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) Ultra HD Android Smart TV Model- X50|L50M6-RA
It has a quad-core A55 processor that supports 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. For homes and offices, this Android TV is a good deal.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sophisticated Design
|Low Video Quality
|The processor is Quad Core A55.
|Easy access to 60+ Live Channels and Live NEWS
|Built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast
5. Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android TV Model- X55|L55M6-RA
When looking for Best Android TVs,do give a thought to this TV.It offers a Mali G52 MP2 graphics processing unit to support the Ultra HD display.
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant and Slim
|Quality can be an issue for many.
|4k HD with Dolby quality vision
|A lagging Issue is possible.
|30W speakers
|Universal Search options, Google assistance, and Kids Mode.
6. OnePlus (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Model- 50U1S
One Plus TVs have a unique style. This Android TV has a high-quality graphic processor to support the video quality with 2 GB RAM.
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish TV
|Hang/ Lagging
|178 Degree viewing angle support
|Audio Quality not up to the mark
|1 billion colours support with 4k HD display
7. Samsung 125 cm Crystal 4K Series Smart LED TV Model- UA50AUE60AKLXL
With 4.5 stars in the ratings for Best Android TVs, this HD LED TV from Samsung has a Motion Xcelerator that gives a clear HD display.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good styling, Slim Feature
|Needs better quality of built material.
|Crystal 4K Processor
|Offers 4K Ultra High Definition resolution
|20-watt sound output
8. Samsung (65 inches) 4K Series Ultra HD Smart Andriod LED TV Model- UA65AUE60AKLXL
This 4-star-rated TV claims a place in the Best Android TVs list.The Samsung 4K Series Ultra HD Smart Android has an elegance that showcases its baseless design which provides an all-angle display.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good styling, Slim Feature
|Needs better quality of built material.
|Crystal 4K Processor
|20-watt sound output
|Offers 4K Ultra High Definition resolution
9. Toshiba Vidaa OS Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Model- 50P615
Toshiba offers consumers this 4.2-star-rated android TV as among the Best Android TVs with a 60-hertz refresh rate and 470MP graphic support.
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish
|Needs Better sound quality
|Cevo 4K HDR
|After-sales service is not very good.
|Offers HD 4K+ Resolution
|Alex Built-in
10. Sony Bravia (65 inches) Android 4K Ultra HD Smart LED
This expensive 5-star-rated TV is one of the Best Android TVs to emerge in decades. It comes with an object-based HDR feature. Furthermore, it has good colour clarity that renders a lively display, and provides great sound.
|Pros
|Cons
|5-star-rated
|Costly
|Object-based HDR
|Needs a better webcam feature
|Durable
|Best Android TVs
|Price
|Sony Bravia 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
|Rs. 66,990
|TCL 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Certified TV Model- 50P615
|Rs. 34999
Mi 80 cm (32 inches) Horizon Edition Android Smart TV
Model- 4A|L32M6-EI
|Rs. 16,499
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) Ultra HD Android Smart TV Model-
X50|L50M6-RA
|Rs. 34999
Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android TV Model-
X55|L55M6-RA
|Rs. 39,999
OnePlus (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Model-
50U1S
|Rs. 40,990
Samsung 125 cm Crystal 4K Series Smart LED TV Model-
UA50AUE60AKLXL
|Rs. 45,990
Samsung (65 inches) 4K Series Ultra HD Smart Andriod LED
TV Model- UA65AUE60AKLXL
|Rs. 81990
Toshiba 126 cm Vidaa OS Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart
LED TV Model- 50P615
|Rs. 34,990
|Sony Bravia (65 inches) Android 4K Ultra HD Smart LED
|Rs. 91990
Best value for money
The Android TV that gives the best value for money is no the doubt the Mi 80cm Smart Android LED TV. Mi is known for its durable and affordable devices. This TV comes with a Bezel-less design, 1 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of internal memory.
Best overall
Considering overall features, the Sony Bravia(164cm) is the best choice among all Android TVs. It has a 4k UHD screen display and resolution of 3840x2160. It offers full value for money.
How to find the perfect android TVs?
Since TVs can be considered a one-time investment of at least 10 years, your choice from among the various Android TVs available must be made on the basis of sound criteria. Some of the factors to consider are listed below:
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Sony Bravia 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Model- KD-50X75
|Ergonomically designed and User Friendly
|Google Home
|Supports
|TCL 126 cm 4K Ultra HD Certified TV Model- 50P615
|Also a budget-friendly
|Can adjust with all types of colours
|Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Zee5, Jio cinema, Hungama, YouTube
|Mi 80 cm (32 inches) Horizon Edition Android Smart TV Model- 4A|L32M6-EI
|Power Consumption (watt): 50
|Durable and Affordable
|Slim and Elegant
|Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) Ultra HD Android Smart TV Model- X50|L50M6-RA
|Design is classy
|The processor is Quad Core A55.
|Bezel-less design
|Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android TV Model- X55|L55M6-RA
|Resolution
|30W speaker
|Easy access to 60+ Live Channels and Live NEWS
|OnePlus (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Model- 50U1S
|3840x2160
|1 billion colours support with 4k HD display
|It comes with Universal Search options, Google assistance, and Kids Mode.
|Samsung 125 cm Crystal 4K Series Smart LED TV Model- UA50AUE60AKLXL
|178 Degree viewing angle Support
|Crystal Clear 4k Processor built-in
|Far-field voice controlling feature
|Samsung (65 inches) 4K Series Ultra HD Smart Andriod LED TV Model- UA65AUE60AKLXL
|Budget-Friendly Samsung TV
|Good styling, Slim Feature
|Stylish and Long-lasting
|Toshiba Vidaa OS Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV Model- 50P615
20-watt sound output only
Cevo 4K HDR
|Alex Built-in
|Crystal 4K Processor
|Sony Bravia (65 inches) Android 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Model- KD-65X80AJ
|The design pattern is a narrow bezel
|5 star-rated
|Object-based HDR
FAQ
1. Android TV or Smart TV, which is better?
An Android TV is always better than a Smart TV. Many of the Best Android TVs always have new innovative updates, and one can download unlimited applications.
2. Can I play games on Android TV?
Yes, you can play games on Android TV easily. Go to the google play store, and then choose the desired game and download it.
3. Are there storage features like in mobile phones?
Yes, there is some storage capacity to install applications and allow you to access the application easily on theseAndroid TVs.
4. Can I play games and movies on 4k+ HD?
Yes, you can play HD games and movies on Andriod TVs. Depending on the compatibility you can enjoy your favourite games and movie shows on it.
5. Can I cast the laptop screen on android?
The list of Best Android TVsgiven abovefeatures several casting screen systems. You can show or stream your laptop or computer screen on the big TV screen.
