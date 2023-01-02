Sign out
Top 10 best gas geysers

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 02, 2023 14:38 IST

Looking for the best gas geyser for your home? Check out our top 10 picks for 2022, featuring energy-efficient models from top brands. Find the perfect fit for your household's hot water needs and save money on energy costs in the long run.

Top 10 Best Gas Geysers of 2022: Find the Perfect Fit for Your Home

Gas geysers are a popular choice for hot water heating because they are energy efficient and can provide hot water on demand. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to know which gas geyser is the best fit for your home. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 10 gas geysers of 2022 based on factors such as efficiency, cost, and durability. Whether you're in the market for a new gas geyser or just want to upgrade your current one, this list has you covered.

1. Bajaj Duetto Majesty 6 Litre Gas Heater

The Bajaj Duetto Majesty 6 Litre Gas Heater is a compact and efficient gas geyser that is suitable for use in small to medium-sized homes. It has a 6-liter storage capacity, which is enough to provide hot water for a few people at a time. The gas heater has a rated heat input of 16,800 BTUs per hour, which makes it energy efficient and helps to reduce energy costs. It also has a built-in safety feature that shuts off the gas supply in case of a malfunction, which helps to prevent accidents. The Bajaj Duetto Majesty 6 Litre Gas Heater is easy to install and can be mounted on a wall for space-saving convenience. It has a durable stainless steel outer body that is resistant to corrosion, making it a long-lasting and reliable choice for hot water heating.

Specifications:

Brand: Bajaj

Capacity: 6 litre

Dimension: 56 x 33 x 19 Centimeters

Power source: LPG

ProsCons
Dry heat protection, burner setting, overheating protectionPrice of installation of pipes is separate
Free installation 
Bajaj Majesty Duetto Gas 6 Ltr Vertical Water Heater ( LPG), White
3.9 (3,572)
47% off
5,380 10,210
Buy now

2. V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser

The V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser is a high-quality gas geyser that is designed to provide hot water on demand. It has a storage capacity of 6 litres, which is sufficient for a small to medium-sized home. It has a durable stainless steel outer body that is resistant to corrosion, making it a long-lasting and reliable choice for hot water heating. The gas geyser also comes with a 2-year manufacturer's warranty, which provides added peace of mind and protection.

Specifications:

Brand: V-Guard

Capacity: 6 litre

Dimension: ‎52.29 x 38.5 x 19.1 cm

Colour: White

ProsCons
Quick heatingSeparate installation necessary
Reasonably priced 
V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser (White)…
3.9 (940)
38% off
5,390 8,680
Buy now

3. Activa Instant Aqua Gold

The Activa Instant Aqua Gold Pure Copper LPG Gas Water Heater is a high-quality gas geyser that is designed to provide hot water on demand. It is equipped with a pure copper burner. It is also equipped with an anti-rust coating, which helps to prevent corrosion and extend the lifespan of the geyser. It has a durable stainless steel outer body that is resistant to corrosion, making it a long-lasting and reliable choice for hot water heating. The gas geyser is manufactured under the guidance of highly qualified engineers and comes with 5-way safety features, which provide added protection and peace of mind. It also comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty, which provides added protection and peace of mind.

Specifications:

Brand: Activa

Capacity: 6 litre

Material: Metal

Power source: LPG

ProsCons
Good designExpert installation necessary
Pocket-friendly 
ACTIVA Instant Aqua Gold Pure Copper LPG Gas Water Heater with Anti Rust Coating Geyser ISI Approved Saves Geyser from Corrosion by Water Silver Metallic 1 Year Warranty
3.7 (573)
18% off
3,699 4,490
Buy now

4. Surya Instant LPG Gas Geyser

The Surya Instant LPG Gas Geyser is a high-quality gas geyser that is designed to provide hot water on demand. It is equipped with a high-quality copper tank, which helps to ensure efficient and reliable heating performance. It is also equipped with overheating protection, which helps to prevent accidents and prolong the lifespan of the geyser. The gas geyser is MADE IN INDIA and comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty, which provides added protection and peace of mind.

Specifications:

Brand: Surya

Capacity: 10 litres

Special feature: High-quality copper tank

Power source: LPG

ProsCons
Anti-corrosive and durable body shellRegular maintenance needed
Good knobs 
Surya Instant LPG Gas Geyser -10L/ Minute in White Colour
1 (1)
10% off
8,990 9,999
Buy now

5. Hindware Eveto 6L ISI Gas Water Heater

Hindware Eveto 6L ISI Gas Water Heater is a gas-powered water heater that uses natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as fuel. It has a storage capacity of 6 liters and is equipped with various safety features, including anti-dry burning protection, a child lock safety device, and an in-built timer. The brass inlet-outlet connections ensure durability and reliability. The features - Instant heating, Adjustable thermostat, Energy-efficient, and multiple safety features- are customers' favourite.

Specifications:

Brand: Hindware

Capacity: 6 litres

Special feature: ISI Certified

Material: Stainless steel

ProsCons
Less energy consumptionSmell generated due to overheated wires.
Good safety features 

6. Racold 6L ODS ECO

Racold 6L ODS ECO is a heater with many advanced technologies and features for improved safety and performance. The favorite features of this product are the Double solenoid valve, Child-lock to prevent accidental operation of the water heater, LED display to easily see the current temperature, and Oxygen depleting sensor that monitors the oxygen level in the air around the water heater. Overall, the Racold 6L ODS ECO is a high-quality and safe water heater that is designed to provide reliable hot water for your home or business.

Specifications:

Brand: Racold

Capacity: 6 litres

Dimensions: 57 x 36 x 20 Centimeters

Color: white

ProsCons
LED DisplayOverheated pipes
Good reviews 
Racold 6L ODS ECO+ LPG Gas Water Heater With LED Display
3.7 (43)
29% off
6,200 8,744
Buy now

7. BlowHot Gas Geyser 6 Litres

BlowHot gas geysers are designed to provide hot water for domestic use while consuming less power and featuring various safety features. The BlowHot Gas Geyser uses natural gas as a fuel source to heat water. It also has a flame failure safety device, which is a safety feature. The heater comes with a limited warranty covering materials and workmanship defects. The geyser is fully automatic. It is important to carefully read and follow the manufacturer's instructions and safety guidelines when using any gas appliance, including a gas geyser. It is also recommended to have the appliance regularly inspected and serviced by a qualified professional to ensure its continued safe operation.

Specifications:

Brand: BlowHot

Capacity: 6 litres

Dimensions: 49 x 30.5 x 13.5 Centimeters

Power source: natural gas

ProsCons
Automatic cut-off featureExpert installation necessary
Advanced thermostat technology 
BlowHot Gas Geyser 6 Litres | Auto CUT-OFF | Automatic LPG Gas Water Heater Geyser| Instant Warm Water Flow | 1 Year General Warranty | 2 Years Warranty On Heat Exchanger (ISI Marked ) (BL-102 )
4.2 (98)
Get Price

8. Longway Xolo DLX 7 LTR

The Longway Xolo DLX 7 LTR gas geyser is a high-performance appliance that is designed to provide hot water efficiently and safely. Its 5-star rating suggests that it is energy efficient, which means it consumes less energy and may result in lower energy bills. The polymer-coated tank and anti-rust coating are designed to protect the geyser from corrosion and extend its lifespan. The 2X corrosion resistance feature suggests that the geyser has a higher level of protection against rust and corrosion than other models.

Specifications:

Brand: Longway

Capacity: 7 litres

Dimensions: 33L x 18W x 58H Centimeters

Colour: Off White

ProsCons
Good customer careOverheating and flames issue
5 Star rated 

9. DIGISMART 6 LTR. Gas Geyser

Its 5-way safety features likely include features such as an overheat protection system, a flame failure device, and a pressure relief valve, among others, to prevent accidents and ensure the safe operation of the geyser. The extra heavy pure copper burner is designed for durability and may provide a longer lifespan for the geyser. The BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) approval suggests that the geyser meets certain quality and safety standards set by the government of India.

Specifications:

Brand: DIGISMART

Capacity: 6 litres

Material: Metal

Colour: Ivory

ProsCons
Service center availableHeated water pipes
Good safety features 
DIGISMART 6 LTR. Instant 100% Copper Tank with Anti Rust Coating Body to Saves Your Geyser from Corrosion by Water, ISI Approved LPG Gas Water Heater Aqua (Ivory) 1 years warranty
3.5 (144)
10% off
3,599 3,990
Buy now

10. Candes 7 Litre. Gas Geyser

Its automatic cut-off feature is likely a safety feature that shuts off the gas supply to the geyser in an emergency, such as a flame failure or overheating. The powder-coated, anti-corrosive steel outer body is designed to protect the geyser from corrosion and extend its lifespan. The value-for-money feature suggests that the geyser offers a good balance of performance and affordability.

Specifications:

Brand: Candes

Capacity: 7 litres

Material: Glass, Copper, Metal

Finish type: Glossy

ProsCons
Low start-up water pressureBad service
Easy to use 
Candes 7 Litre. Instant Tank with Anti Rust Coating Body to Saves Your Geyser from Corrosion by Water, ISI Approved Gas Water Heater Glassy (Silver Brown)
3.5 (168)
44% off
3,749 6,699
Buy now

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Bajaj Duetto Majesty 6 Litre Gas Heaterheat protectionFree installationPressure relief valve
V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas GeyserGood heatingReasonably pricedFlame failure device
ACTIVA Instant Aqua GoldModern designWallet friendlyOverheat protection
Surya Instant LPG Gas GeyseDurable body shellGood feedback from knobPressure relief valve
Hindware Eveto 6L ISI Gas Water HeaterVery less energy consumptionSafety featuresOverheat protection
Racold 6L ODS ECOUnique LED DisplayGood reviewsPressure relief valve
BlowHot gas geyserAutomatic cut-off featureAdvanced techFlame failure device
Longway Xolo DLX 7 LTR5 Star ratedGood reviewsOverheat protection
Digismart 6 ltrService centers availableSafety featuresFlame failure device
Candes 7 LtrLow start up water pressureIntuitive usagePressure relief valve

Best overall product

The Hindware Eveto 6L ISI Gas Water Heater is the best overall product for its quality, performance, and price point. It is a 6-liter capacity heater that provides instant hot water with a high pressure of 8 bar. It also features a superior-grade stainless steel body that ensures durability and prevents corrosion. The product also has an adjustable thermostat that helps you control the temperature of the water while using it. Additionally, the energy-saving technology featured in the product helps to reduce electricity bills. Furthermore, the product is ISI certified and has a 2-year warranty, making it an ideal choice for consumers. It offers all these features at an affordable price point, making it one of the best choices for hot water solutions.

Best value for money

The Racold 6L ODS ECO Gas Water Heater offers great value for money. It has an extra capacity of 6 litres to serve more users simultaneously. Additionally, it is equipped with the Oxygen Depleting Sensor (ODS) technology which ensures safety by automatically turning off the water heater when oxygen levels drop too low. This reliable and efficient product makes it a great choice for those looking for an affordable yet effective water heater.

How to find the best gas geyser?

There are a few things to consider when looking for the best gas geyser:

Energy efficiency: Look for a gas geyser with a high energy efficiency rating, as this will save you money on your energy bills in the long run.

Size and capacity: Make sure to choose a gas geyser that is the right size for your needs. Consider the number of people in your household and the size of your hot water usage.

Safety features: Look for a gas geyser with safety features such as a thermostat to prevent the water from getting too hot and a pressure relief valve to prevent the unit from over-pressuring.

Brand reputation: Choose a gas geyser from a reputable brand with a good track record for quality and customer service.

Price: Determine your budget and look for a gas geyser that fits within it, but also consider the long-term cost savings of a more efficient model.

Installation: Make sure to choose a gas geyser that can be easily installed in your home and meets any local building codes or regulations.

Warranty: Look for a gas geyser that comes with a good warranty, as this will give you peace of mind and protection in case of any issues.

ProductsPrice
Bajaj Duetto Majesty 6 Litre Gas HeaterRs. 5,385
V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas GeyserRs. 5,359
ACTIVA Instant Aqua GoldRs. 3,690
Surya Instant LPG Gas GeyserRs. 8,990
Hindware Eveto 6L ISI Gas Water HeaterRs. 5,500
Racold 6L ODS ECORs. 6,199
BlowHot gas geyserRs. 6000
Longway Xolo DLX 7 LTRRs. 4,099
Digismart 6 ltrRs. 3,599
Candes 7 LtrRs. 3659

What are the different types of gas geysers available?

Several types of gas geysers are available, including natural gas, propane, and LPG (liquified petroleum gas). Natural gas geysers are connected to a gas line and are generally more cost-effective to operate, but they may not be available in all areas. Propane and LPG gas geysers are portable and can be used in areas where natural gas is not available, but they require a tank to store the gas and may be more expensive to operate.

How much does a gas geyser cost?

The cost of a gas geyser will depend on several factors, including the type of gas, the size of the unit, and the brand. In general, gas geysers tend to be more expensive upfront than electric geysers, but they may be more cost-effective to operate in the long run.

What are the advantages of a gas geyser?

There are several advantages to using a gas geyser, including:

  • Faster hot water production
  • Lower operating costs
  • Greater efficiency
