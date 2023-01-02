Top 10 Best Gas Geysers of 2022: Find the Perfect Fit for Your Home

Gas geysers are a popular choice for hot water heating because they are energy efficient and can provide hot water on demand. With so many options on the market, it can be difficult to know which gas geyser is the best fit for your home. That's why we've compiled a list of the top 10 gas geysers of 2022 based on factors such as efficiency, cost, and durability. Whether you're in the market for a new gas geyser or just want to upgrade your current one, this list has you covered. Product list 1. Bajaj Duetto Majesty 6 Litre Gas Heater The Bajaj Duetto Majesty 6 Litre Gas Heater is a compact and efficient gas geyser that is suitable for use in small to medium-sized homes. It has a 6-liter storage capacity, which is enough to provide hot water for a few people at a time. The gas heater has a rated heat input of 16,800 BTUs per hour, which makes it energy efficient and helps to reduce energy costs. It also has a built-in safety feature that shuts off the gas supply in case of a malfunction, which helps to prevent accidents. The Bajaj Duetto Majesty 6 Litre Gas Heater is easy to install and can be mounted on a wall for space-saving convenience. It has a durable stainless steel outer body that is resistant to corrosion, making it a long-lasting and reliable choice for hot water heating. Specifications: Brand: Bajaj Capacity: 6 litre Dimension: 56 x 33 x 19 Centimeters Power source: LPG

Pros Cons Dry heat protection, burner setting, overheating protection Price of installation of pipes is separate Free installation

2. V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser The V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser is a high-quality gas geyser that is designed to provide hot water on demand. It has a storage capacity of 6 litres, which is sufficient for a small to medium-sized home. It has a durable stainless steel outer body that is resistant to corrosion, making it a long-lasting and reliable choice for hot water heating. The gas geyser also comes with a 2-year manufacturer's warranty, which provides added peace of mind and protection. Specifications: Brand: V-Guard Capacity: 6 litre Dimension: ‎52.29 x 38.5 x 19.1 cm Colour: White

Pros Cons Quick heating Separate installation necessary Reasonably priced

3. Activa Instant Aqua Gold The Activa Instant Aqua Gold Pure Copper LPG Gas Water Heater is a high-quality gas geyser that is designed to provide hot water on demand. It is equipped with a pure copper burner. It is also equipped with an anti-rust coating, which helps to prevent corrosion and extend the lifespan of the geyser. It has a durable stainless steel outer body that is resistant to corrosion, making it a long-lasting and reliable choice for hot water heating. The gas geyser is manufactured under the guidance of highly qualified engineers and comes with 5-way safety features, which provide added protection and peace of mind. It also comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty, which provides added protection and peace of mind. Specifications: Brand: Activa Capacity: 6 litre Material: Metal Power source: LPG

Pros Cons Good design Expert installation necessary Pocket-friendly

4. Surya Instant LPG Gas Geyser The Surya Instant LPG Gas Geyser is a high-quality gas geyser that is designed to provide hot water on demand. It is equipped with a high-quality copper tank, which helps to ensure efficient and reliable heating performance. It is also equipped with overheating protection, which helps to prevent accidents and prolong the lifespan of the geyser. The gas geyser is MADE IN INDIA and comes with a 1-year manufacturer's warranty, which provides added protection and peace of mind. Specifications: Brand: Surya Capacity: 10 litres Special feature: High-quality copper tank Power source: LPG

Pros Cons Anti-corrosive and durable body shell Regular maintenance needed Good knobs

5. Hindware Eveto 6L ISI Gas Water Heater Hindware Eveto 6L ISI Gas Water Heater is a gas-powered water heater that uses natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as fuel. It has a storage capacity of 6 liters and is equipped with various safety features, including anti-dry burning protection, a child lock safety device, and an in-built timer. The brass inlet-outlet connections ensure durability and reliability. The features - Instant heating, Adjustable thermostat, Energy-efficient, and multiple safety features- are customers' favourite. Specifications: Brand: Hindware Capacity: 6 litres Special feature: ISI Certified Material: Stainless steel

Pros Cons Less energy consumption Smell generated due to overheated wires. Good safety features

6. Racold 6L ODS ECO Racold 6L ODS ECO is a heater with many advanced technologies and features for improved safety and performance. The favorite features of this product are the Double solenoid valve, Child-lock to prevent accidental operation of the water heater, LED display to easily see the current temperature, and Oxygen depleting sensor that monitors the oxygen level in the air around the water heater. Overall, the Racold 6L ODS ECO is a high-quality and safe water heater that is designed to provide reliable hot water for your home or business. Specifications: Brand: Racold Capacity: 6 litres Dimensions: 57 x 36 x 20 Centimeters Color: white

Pros Cons LED Display Overheated pipes Good reviews

7. BlowHot Gas Geyser 6 Litres BlowHot gas geysers are designed to provide hot water for domestic use while consuming less power and featuring various safety features. The BlowHot Gas Geyser uses natural gas as a fuel source to heat water. It also has a flame failure safety device, which is a safety feature. The heater comes with a limited warranty covering materials and workmanship defects. The geyser is fully automatic. It is important to carefully read and follow the manufacturer's instructions and safety guidelines when using any gas appliance, including a gas geyser. It is also recommended to have the appliance regularly inspected and serviced by a qualified professional to ensure its continued safe operation. Specifications: Brand: BlowHot Capacity: 6 litres Dimensions: 49 x 30.5 x 13.5 Centimeters Power source: natural gas

Pros Cons Automatic cut-off feature Expert installation necessary Advanced thermostat technology

8. Longway Xolo DLX 7 LTR The Longway Xolo DLX 7 LTR gas geyser is a high-performance appliance that is designed to provide hot water efficiently and safely. Its 5-star rating suggests that it is energy efficient, which means it consumes less energy and may result in lower energy bills. The polymer-coated tank and anti-rust coating are designed to protect the geyser from corrosion and extend its lifespan. The 2X corrosion resistance feature suggests that the geyser has a higher level of protection against rust and corrosion than other models. Specifications: Brand: Longway Capacity: 7 litres Dimensions: 33L x 18W x 58H Centimeters Colour: Off White

Pros Cons Good customer care Overheating and flames issue 5 Star rated

9. DIGISMART 6 LTR. Gas Geyser Its 5-way safety features likely include features such as an overheat protection system, a flame failure device, and a pressure relief valve, among others, to prevent accidents and ensure the safe operation of the geyser. The extra heavy pure copper burner is designed for durability and may provide a longer lifespan for the geyser. The BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) approval suggests that the geyser meets certain quality and safety standards set by the government of India. Specifications: Brand: DIGISMART Capacity: 6 litres Material: Metal Colour: Ivory

Pros Cons Service center available Heated water pipes Good safety features

10. Candes 7 Litre. Gas Geyser Its automatic cut-off feature is likely a safety feature that shuts off the gas supply to the geyser in an emergency, such as a flame failure or overheating. The powder-coated, anti-corrosive steel outer body is designed to protect the geyser from corrosion and extend its lifespan. The value-for-money feature suggests that the geyser offers a good balance of performance and affordability. Specifications: Brand: Candes Capacity: 7 litres Material: Glass, Copper, Metal Finish type: Glossy

Pros Cons Low start-up water pressure Bad service Easy to use

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bajaj Duetto Majesty 6 Litre Gas Heater heat protection Free installation Pressure relief valve V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser Good heating Reasonably priced Flame failure device ACTIVA Instant Aqua Gold Modern design Wallet friendly Overheat protection Surya Instant LPG Gas Geyse Durable body shell Good feedback from knob Pressure relief valve Hindware Eveto 6L ISI Gas Water Heater Very less energy consumption Safety features Overheat protection Racold 6L ODS ECO Unique LED Display Good reviews Pressure relief valve BlowHot gas geyser Automatic cut-off feature Advanced tech Flame failure device Longway Xolo DLX 7 LTR 5 Star rated Good reviews Overheat protection Digismart 6 ltr Service centers available Safety features Flame failure device Candes 7 Ltr Low start up water pressure Intuitive usage Pressure relief valve

Best overall product The Hindware Eveto 6L ISI Gas Water Heater is the best overall product for its quality, performance, and price point. It is a 6-liter capacity heater that provides instant hot water with a high pressure of 8 bar. It also features a superior-grade stainless steel body that ensures durability and prevents corrosion. The product also has an adjustable thermostat that helps you control the temperature of the water while using it. Additionally, the energy-saving technology featured in the product helps to reduce electricity bills. Furthermore, the product is ISI certified and has a 2-year warranty, making it an ideal choice for consumers. It offers all these features at an affordable price point, making it one of the best choices for hot water solutions. Best value for money The Racold 6L ODS ECO Gas Water Heater offers great value for money. It has an extra capacity of 6 litres to serve more users simultaneously. Additionally, it is equipped with the Oxygen Depleting Sensor (ODS) technology which ensures safety by automatically turning off the water heater when oxygen levels drop too low. This reliable and efficient product makes it a great choice for those looking for an affordable yet effective water heater. How to find the best gas geyser? There are a few things to consider when looking for the best gas geyser: Energy efficiency: Look for a gas geyser with a high energy efficiency rating, as this will save you money on your energy bills in the long run. Size and capacity: Make sure to choose a gas geyser that is the right size for your needs. Consider the number of people in your household and the size of your hot water usage. Safety features: Look for a gas geyser with safety features such as a thermostat to prevent the water from getting too hot and a pressure relief valve to prevent the unit from over-pressuring. Brand reputation: Choose a gas geyser from a reputable brand with a good track record for quality and customer service. Price: Determine your budget and look for a gas geyser that fits within it, but also consider the long-term cost savings of a more efficient model. Installation: Make sure to choose a gas geyser that can be easily installed in your home and meets any local building codes or regulations. Warranty: Look for a gas geyser that comes with a good warranty, as this will give you peace of mind and protection in case of any issues. Product price list

Products Price Bajaj Duetto Majesty 6 Litre Gas Heater Rs. 5,385 V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser Rs. 5,359 ACTIVA Instant Aqua Gold Rs. 3,690 Surya Instant LPG Gas Geyser Rs. 8,990 Hindware Eveto 6L ISI Gas Water Heater Rs. 5,500 Racold 6L ODS ECO Rs. 6,199 BlowHot gas geyser Rs. 6000 Longway Xolo DLX 7 LTR Rs. 4,099 Digismart 6 ltr Rs. 3,599 Candes 7 Ltr Rs. 3659