Top 10 best HD-ready TVs that you can buy this season By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 29, 2022 22:00 IST





Summary: If you are looking for HD-ready TVs with good displays and sound quality but working under a budget, here is a compiled list of options you can check out.

High Definition TVs enhance viewing experience manifold.

High Definition TVs have taken the experience of watching movies and other visual content to the next level. They are a must-have these days in every home. If you are looking to buy an HD Ready TV for yourself, this is the ideal spot to begin your search. This article compiles a list of the best TVs under a budget in the Indian market. We will look at vital characteristics of each TV, such as display quality, build, special features, colour, connectivity ports, and how they compare with their competitors. Here are the top 10 best HD-ready TVs you can buy today. 1. Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV (CREL7369, Black) (2021 Model) Launched in 2021, this TV from Croma offers 2 HDMI ports for set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and game consoles, 2 USB ports for hard drives and other USB devices, 1 VGA slot for a laptop or personal computer, one headphone jack, 2 AV input slots, 1 RF slot, two speakers, and built-in surround sound. Specifications: Hardware Interface: ‎VGA, USB, HDMI, Headphone Resolution: ‎720p Display Technology: ‎LED Standing screen display size: ‎32-inches Screen Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎2.0 Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz Item Weight: ‎4.5 kg

Pros Cons Decent display Wall mount clamp quality could be better Good sound quality Value for money

2. VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) (2021 Model) This VW TV from 2018 offers HD-Ready (1366x768) resolution, a 60-hertz refresh rate, and a 178-degree viewing angle. It has 2 USB ports and 1 HDMI port for connecting hard drives and other USB devices, as well as Blu-ray players, game consoles, and set-top boxes. It also has features of smart TVs such as Screen Mirroring, PC connectivity, built-in Wi-Fi, Android, wireless headphone control, and EcoD. Specifications: RAM: ‎0.5 GB Operating System: ‎Android Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Multi Core Mali-400MP2 Resolution: ‎720p Screen Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz Item Weight: ‎4.2 kg

Pros Cons Decent picture quality Performance could have been better. Ok sound quality Good design

3. Kodak 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV Kodak 32HDX900S (Black) This 2017 Kodak TV offers Wide Viewing, Perfect Panel, Dynamic Picture Enhancement, HD ready sleek and elegant design. 2 HDMI ports are available for connecting a set-top box, Blu-ray player, or game console. Additionally, 2 USB ports are available for connecting hard drives and other USB devices. One VGA port is available for connecting a laptop. Specifications: Hardware Interface: ‎VGA, USB, HDMI Resolution:‎1080p Display Technology: ‎LED Standing screen display size: ‎32 Inches Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Resolution:1366x768 Pixels Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Audio Boost Mode Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts Item Weight: ‎4.7 kg

Pros Cons Narrow Bezels Poor sound output Decent display Affordable

4. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black) OnePlus is known for its value-for-money products, and this TV is no different. It has features like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, with OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant, and Chromecast. The Oxygen Play Display offers DCI-P3 93% colour gamut, noise reduction, colour space mapping, dynamic contrast, anti-aliasing, and a gamma engine. Specifications: RAM:‎1 GB Operating System: ‎Android Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali470 Triple core Tuner Technology: ‎PAL/DVB-T/DVB-T2 Resolution: ‎720p Display Type: LED Screen Resolution:1366 x 768 pixels Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Audio Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz Item Weight: ‎3.5 kg

Pros Cons Decent looks, easy to operate Picture quality could be better Dolby Audio Android TV

5. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black) Samsung makes some of the best TV displays in the market. This product from 2021 offers most features of smart TVs like screen share, music system, content guide, and connect share movie. Its display provides mega contrast, PureColor, LED panel, HD picture quality, and a slim and stylish design. Specifications: RAM: ‎1.5 GB Operating System: ‎Tizen Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Hyper Real Resolution: ‎768p Standing screen display size: ‎32 Inches Display Type: ‎HDR Screen Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts Item Weight: ‎3.8 kg

Pros Cons Value for money Performance could be better HDR Good display quality

6. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) N Series HD Ready TV AR32NSV53HD (Black) Acer introduced this TV in 2022, and since then, it has become one of the most affordable and value-for-money products from Acer. The TV offers a resolution of HD Ready (1366 x 768). Two HDMI connections are available for connecting a set-top box, Blu-ray players, and a gaming console. One USB connector is available for connecting hard drives and other USB devices. Specifications: Resolution: ‎720p Resolution: ‎1366x768 Pixels Speaker: Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎ Audio: ‎20 Watts Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz Total USB Ports: ‎2 Item Weight: ‎3.7 kg

Pros Cons Affordable Sound quality is not that great Decent video quality Quality Great design

7. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black) This TV from Redmi has an HD-Ready (1366 x 768) resolution with a 60-hertz refresh rate and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, two USB ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.0. It also offers features of smart TVs such as 5000+ applications from the Play Store, built-in Chromecast, and PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB RAM: ‎1 GB Operating System: ‎Android Hardware Interface: ‎AV Port, Ethernet, HDMI, Headphone, USB 2.0 Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali G31 MP2 Display Technology: ‎LED Standing screen display size: ‎32 Inches Display Type: ‎A+ Screen Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels Item Weight: ‎3.9 kg

Pros Cons Good Picture quality The sound quality could be better Feature Rich Performance is good

8. Toshiba 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35KP (Silver) Toshiba introduced this TV in 2022. It has many features of a smart TV like certified Android TV 11, built-in Chromecast and Miracast, support for 5000+ applications from the Play Store, a quad-core CPU, dual-band Wi-Fi, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It has an A+ Grade LED Panel with REGZA Picture Engine and Ultra Bright Screen for Perfect Picture Quality Even in Bright Rooms. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB RAM: ‎1 GB Operating System: ‎Android Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G31 MP2@550MHZ Display Technology: ‎LED Standing screen display size: ‎32 inches Display Type: ‎A+ Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels Audio Wattage: ‎16 Watts Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz Item Weight: ‎3.9 kg

Pros Cons Value for money product The sound could be better Decent picture quality Feature-rich

9. Karbonn 60 cm (24 Inches) Millennium Series HD Ready LED TV KJW24NSHD (Phantom Black) with 20W Speaker Karbonn launched this TV in June 2022. The TV has a wide viewing angle, A+ panel, dynamic contrast, high brightness, and HD ready crystal clear display. It has 1 AV input port, 1 VGA, 2 USB ports, and 2 HDMI ports. Specifications: Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI Resolution: ‎720p Display Technology: ‎LED Standing screen display size: ‎24 inches Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Surround Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts Item Weight: ‎3.5 kg

Pros Cons Very affordable Build quality could be better Average video output Decent audio output

10. TCL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV 32S5205 (Black) This product from TCL is a LED Smart TV with an ultra-bright screen with HD-ready resolution (1366 x 768) and 60-hertz Refresh Rate. Its Smart TV features include Google Voice Search and built-in Chromecast with Android R 11. It supports Netflix, Google Cast, YouTube, and the Google Play Store. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB RAM: ‎1 GB Operating System: ‎Android Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G31MP2 Display Technology: ‎LED Standing screen display size: ‎32 Inches Display Type: ‎HDR 10 Screen Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Audio Audio Wattage: ‎16 Watts Item Weight: ‎3.7 kg

Pros Cons Affordable Product Sound can be improved Decent video output HDR 10 support

Price of HD-ready TVs at a glance:

Product Price Croma CREL73 (2021 Model) ₹ 7.290 VW 80 VW32S (2021 Model) ₹ 7,499 Kodak 32HDX900S ₹ 8,499 OnePlus 32Y1 ₹ 14,999 Samsung UA32T4340BKXXL ₹ 13,490 Acer AR32NSV53HD ₹ 8,499 Redmi L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA ₹ 13,999 Toshiba 32V35KP ₹ 11,490 Karbonn KJW24NSHD ₹ 5,999 TCL 32S5205 ₹ 11,990

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Croma CREL73 (2021 Model) Decent Display Good Sound Quality Value for money VW 80 VW32S (2021 Model) Decent Picture quality. Ok sound quality Good design Kodak 32HDX900S Narrow Bezels Decent Display Affordable OnePlus 32Y1 Decent looks, easy to operate Dolby Audio Android TV Samsun UA32T4340BKXXL Value for money product HDR Good Display Quality Acer AR32NSV53HD Affordable Decent video quality Quality Great design Redmi L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA Good Picture quality Feature Rich Performance is good Toshiba 32V35KP Value for money product Decent picture quality Feature-rich Karbonn KJW24NSHD Very Affordable Average Video Output Decent audio output TCL 32S5205 Affordable Product Decent video output HDR 10 support

Best value for money The HiSense TV offers the best value for money under ₹15,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good TV. It gives excellent sound and video quality. Additionally, it includes various other features like smart TV, which are beneficial to your eyes, ears, and wallet. Best overall If we have to select the best large-screen TV on a budget, we suggest the Samsung Wondertainment series. This TV is a whole package, from Good sound and video quality to various tech features. And above that, it is an offering from Samsung, a brand that is well known for the screens it makes. How to find the perfect TV under a budget? There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for TVs. Good sound and video quality: What purpose does a TV serve if the sound and video are not of good quality? Customers should constantly search for the most incredible audio-video quality on a limited budget. Build Quality: If you plan to use the TV for longer, make sure that it is of good quality and is not easily damaged when mounted or dismounted. Connectivity: It is more convenient to have a TV connecting to other devices simultaneously. Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read client reviews attentively and after you're pleased, only then make the purchase.

