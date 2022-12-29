Story Saved
New Delhi 20oCC
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022
New Delhi 20oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 best HD-ready TVs that you can buy this season

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 29, 2022 22:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

If you are looking for HD-ready TVs with good displays and sound quality but working under a budget, here is a compiled list of options you can check out.

product info
High Definition TVs enhance viewing experience manifold.

High Definition TVs have taken the experience of watching movies and other visual content to the next level. They are a must-have these days in every home. If you are looking to buy an HD Ready TV for yourself, this is the ideal spot to begin your search. This article compiles a list of the best TVs under a budget in the Indian market. We will look at vital characteristics of each TV, such as display quality, build, special features, colour, connectivity ports, and how they compare with their competitors.

Here are the top 10 best HD-ready TVs you can buy today.

1. Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV (CREL7369, Black) (2021 Model)

Launched in 2021, this TV from Croma offers 2 HDMI ports for set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and game consoles, 2 USB ports for hard drives and other USB devices, 1 VGA slot for a laptop or personal computer, one headphone jack, 2 AV input slots, 1 RF slot, two speakers, and built-in surround sound.

Specifications:

Hardware Interface: ‎VGA, USB, HDMI, Headphone

Resolution: ‎720p

Display Technology: ‎LED

Standing screen display size: ‎32-inches

Screen Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎2.0

Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts

Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz

Item Weight: ‎4.5 kg

ProsCons
Decent displayWall mount clamp quality could be better
Good sound quality 
Value for money 
cellpic
Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV (CREL7369, Black) (2021 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

2. VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) (2021 Model)

This VW TV from 2018 offers HD-Ready (1366x768) resolution, a 60-hertz refresh rate, and a 178-degree viewing angle. It has 2 USB ports and 1 HDMI port for connecting hard drives and other USB devices, as well as Blu-ray players, game consoles, and set-top boxes. It also has features of smart TVs such as Screen Mirroring, PC connectivity, built-in Wi-Fi, Android, wireless headphone control, and EcoD.

Specifications:

RAM: ‎0.5 GB

Operating System: ‎Android

Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Multi Core Mali-400MP2

Resolution: ‎720p

Screen Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels

Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz

Item Weight: ‎4.2 kg

ProsCons
Decent picture qualityPerformance could have been better.
Ok sound quality 
Good design 
cellpic
Vu 190 cm (75 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QPC (Charcoal Grey) (2022 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Kodak 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV Kodak 32HDX900S (Black)

This 2017 Kodak TV offers Wide Viewing, Perfect Panel, Dynamic Picture Enhancement, HD ready sleek and elegant design. 2 HDMI ports are available for connecting a set-top box, Blu-ray player, or game console. Additionally, 2 USB ports are available for connecting hard drives and other USB devices. One VGA port is available for connecting a laptop.

Specifications:

Hardware Interface: ‎VGA, USB, HDMI

Resolution:‎1080p

Display Technology: ‎LED

Standing screen display size: ‎32 Inches

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Resolution:1366x768 Pixels

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Audio Boost Mode

Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts

Item Weight: ‎4.7 kg

ProsCons
Narrow BezelsPoor sound output
Decent display 
Affordable 
cellpic
Kodak 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV Kodak 32HDX900S (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

4. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)

OnePlus is known for its value-for-money products, and this TV is no different. It has features like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, with OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant, and Chromecast. The Oxygen Play Display offers DCI-P3 93% colour gamut, noise reduction, colour space mapping, dynamic contrast, anti-aliasing, and a gamma engine.

Specifications:

RAM:‎1 GB

Operating System: ‎Android

Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali470 Triple core

Tuner Technology: ‎PAL/DVB-T/DVB-T2

Resolution: ‎720p

Display Type: LED

Screen Resolution:1366 x 768 pixels

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Audio

Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts

Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz

Item Weight: ‎3.5 kg

ProsCons
Decent looks, easy to operatePicture quality could be better
Dolby Audio 
Android TV 
cellpic
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)
21% off 15,790 19,999
Buy now

5. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)

Samsung makes some of the best TV displays in the market. This product from 2021 offers most features of smart TVs like screen share, music system, content guide, and connect share movie. Its display provides mega contrast, PureColor, LED panel, HD picture quality, and a slim and stylish design.

Specifications:

RAM: ‎1.5 GB

Operating System: ‎Tizen

Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Hyper Real

Resolution: ‎768p

Standing screen display size: ‎32 Inches

Display Type: ‎HDR

Screen Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels

Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts

Item Weight: ‎3.8 kg

ProsCons
Value for moneyPerformance could be better
HDR 
Good display quality 
cellpic
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) N Series HD Ready TV AR32NSV53HD (Black)

Acer introduced this TV in 2022, and since then, it has become one of the most affordable and value-for-money products from Acer. The TV offers a resolution of HD Ready (1366 x 768). Two HDMI connections are available for connecting a set-top box, Blu-ray players, and a gaming console. One USB connector is available for connecting hard drives and other USB devices.

Specifications:

Resolution: ‎720p

Resolution: ‎1366x768 Pixels

Speaker: Surround Sound Channel Configuration ‎

Audio: ‎20 Watts

Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz

Total USB Ports: ‎2

Item Weight: ‎3.7 kg

ProsCons
AffordableSound quality is not that great
Decent video quality Quality 
Great design 
cellpic
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) N Series HD Ready TV AR32NSV53HD (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)

This TV from Redmi has an HD-Ready (1366 x 768) resolution with a 60-hertz refresh rate and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, two USB ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.0. It also offers features of smart TVs such as 5000+ applications from the Play Store, built-in Chromecast, and PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB

RAM: ‎1 GB

Operating System: ‎Android

Hardware Interface: ‎AV Port, Ethernet, HDMI, Headphone, USB 2.0

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali G31 MP2

Display Technology: ‎LED

Standing screen display size: ‎32 Inches

Display Type: ‎A+

Screen Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels

Item Weight: ‎3.9 kg

ProsCons
Good Picture qualityThe sound quality could be better
Feature Rich 
Performance is good 
cellpic
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Toshiba 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35KP (Silver)

Toshiba introduced this TV in 2022. It has many features of a smart TV like certified Android TV 11, built-in Chromecast and Miracast, support for 5000+ applications from the Play Store, a quad-core CPU, dual-band Wi-Fi, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It has an A+ Grade LED Panel with REGZA Picture Engine and Ultra Bright Screen for Perfect Picture Quality Even in Bright Rooms.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB

RAM: ‎1 GB

Operating System: ‎Android

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G31 MP2@550MHZ

Display Technology: ‎LED

Standing screen display size: ‎32 inches

Display Type: ‎A+

Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels

Audio Wattage: ‎16 Watts

Refresh Rate: ‎60 Hz

Item Weight: ‎3.9 kg

ProsCons
Value for money productThe sound could be better
Decent picture quality 
Feature-rich 
cellpic
TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35KP (Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Karbonn 60 cm (24 Inches) Millennium Series HD Ready LED TV KJW24NSHD (Phantom Black) with 20W Speaker

Karbonn launched this TV in June 2022. The TV has a wide viewing angle, A+ panel, dynamic contrast, high brightness, and HD ready crystal clear display. It has 1 AV input port, 1 VGA, 2 USB ports, and 2 HDMI ports.

Specifications:

Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI

Resolution: ‎720p

Display Technology: ‎LED

Standing screen display size: ‎24 inches

Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Surround

Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts

Item Weight: ‎3.5 kg

ProsCons
Very affordableBuild quality could be better
Average video output 
Decent audio output 
cellpic
Karbonn 60 cm (24 Inches) Millennium Series HD Ready LED TV KJW24NSHD (Phantom Black) with 20W Speaker
Check Price on Amazon

10. TCL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV 32S5205 (Black)

This product from TCL is a LED Smart TV with an ultra-bright screen with HD-ready resolution (1366 x 768) and 60-hertz Refresh Rate. Its Smart TV features include Google Voice Search and built-in Chromecast with Android R 11. It supports Netflix, Google Cast, YouTube, and the Google Play Store.

Specifications:

Memory Storage Capacity: ‎8 GB

RAM: ‎1 GB

Operating System: ‎Android

Hardware Interface: ‎USB, HDMI

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎G31MP2

Display Technology: ‎LED

Standing screen display size: ‎32 Inches

Display Type: ‎HDR 10

Screen Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 pixels

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Dolby Audio

Audio Wattage: ‎16 Watts

Item Weight: ‎3.7 kg

ProsCons
Affordable ProductSound can be improved
Decent video output 
HDR 10 support 
cellpic
TCL 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Certified Android Smart LED TV 32S5205 (Black)
59% off 12,290 29,990
Buy now

Price of HD-ready TVs at a glance:

ProductPrice
Croma CREL73 (2021 Model) 7.290
VW 80 VW32S (2021 Model) 7,499
Kodak 32HDX900S 8,499
OnePlus 32Y1 14,999
Samsung UA32T4340BKXXL 13,490
Acer AR32NSV53HD 8,499
Redmi L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA 13,999
Toshiba 32V35KP 11,490
Karbonn KJW24NSHD 5,999
TCL 32S5205 11,990

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Croma CREL73 (2021 Model)Decent DisplayGood Sound QualityValue for money
VW 80 VW32S (2021 Model)Decent Picture quality.Ok sound qualityGood design
Kodak 32HDX900SNarrow BezelsDecent DisplayAffordable
OnePlus 32Y1Decent looks, easy to operateDolby AudioAndroid TV
Samsun UA32T4340BKXXLValue for money productHDRGood Display Quality
Acer AR32NSV53HDAffordableDecent video quality QualityGreat design
Redmi L32M6-RA/L32M7-RAGood Picture qualityFeature RichPerformance is good
Toshiba 32V35KPValue for money productDecent picture qualityFeature-rich
Karbonn KJW24NSHDVery AffordableAverage Video OutputDecent audio output
TCL 32S5205Affordable ProductDecent video outputHDR 10 support

Best value for money

The HiSense TV offers the best value for money under 15,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good TV. It gives excellent sound and video quality. Additionally, it includes various other features like smart TV, which are beneficial to your eyes, ears, and wallet.

Best overall

If we have to select the best large-screen TV on a budget, we suggest the Samsung Wondertainment series. This TV is a whole package, from Good sound and video quality to various tech features. And above that, it is an offering from Samsung, a brand that is well known for the screens it makes.

How to find the perfect TV under a budget?

There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for TVs.

Good sound and video quality: What purpose does a TV serve if the sound and video are not of good quality? Customers should constantly search for the most incredible audio-video quality on a limited budget.

Build Quality: If you plan to use the TV for longer, make sure that it is of good quality and is not easily damaged when mounted or dismounted.

Connectivity: It is more convenient to have a TV connecting to other devices simultaneously.

Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read client reviews attentively and after you're pleased, only then make the purchase.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
High-performance lithium-ion power banks in India: A complete guide
10 best dog houses in 2022
Amazon end of season sale: Get as much as 45% off on face washes, oils, serums
Top 9 best air fryers under 5000: A buying guide
Top 10 bird diapers for 2022: Buyer's guide

Best hd ready TVs

What is the best TV under Rs. 15,000?

What are the best features in a TV that one should look out for?

What are the best features of Oneplus TVs?

What is the best-screen TV in the market for under 15,000?

Which TV is the most expensive in the world?

View More
electronics FOR LESS