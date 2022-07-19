Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 budget-friendly 3G mobile phones: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 19, 2022 16:04 IST

Summary:

3G smartphones are budget-friendly and pack in decent features. Read on to see our top picks.

You can find many affordable options in 3G mobile phones.

As technology advances daily, everyone must have a mobile phone of their own. With 4G and 5G mobiles coming into the picture, it has become difficult to choose a budget-friendly phone for yourself. Well, fret not! We covered you with a list of the best 3G mobile phonesavailable online.

From calling to clicking pictures and even video calling, everything can be done with the presence of a phone. It is hard to imagine that a device so small that can fit in the palms of your hand can do such wonders. You can connect with anyone from any end of the world when you have the phone.

However, finding the best 3G mobile phonescan be a tedious process. It can even get frustrating at times. Well, that's where we come into the picture. We're here to help you find the most affordable, efficient, and stylish phone for you.

Here's a list of the most ideal and reliable 3G mobile phones for you:

1. Jio Phone Next 32 GB ROM, 2 GB RAM, Blue Smartphone

With a 5.45 inches display, packed with all the latest features, the Jio Phone Next makes for an amazing addition to the list of the 3G mobile phones.With 2 GB RAM, you can stream anything you want of your choice on this device. You also have the option to click on some amazing pictures with your Jio Phone.

  • Brand: Jio
  • Model Name: Jio Phone Next
  • Screen Size: 5.45 inches
  • RAM Capacity: 2 GB
  • Front Camera: 8 MP
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP
  • Battery Life: 3500 mah
  • Audiojack: 3.5 mm
  • Resolution: 720×1440

 ProsCons
Presence of both front and rear camera.Only Jio sim is supported.
Good battery backup.Dual sim slot absent.
Long enough display for an advanced viewing experience.Limited RAM. 
Jio Phone Next 32 GB ROM, 2 GB RAM, Blue Smartphone
38% off
4,500 7,200
Buy now

2. Redmi 9A Sport

With the trust of Redmi, this is an interesting addition to the list of 3GB mobile phonesin India. It is because it has amazing battery life. You can also store whatever you want with over 32 GB of storage.

  • Brand: Redmi
  • OS: MIUI 12
  • Storage Capacity: 32 GB
  • Model Name: 9A Sport
  • Model Year: 2021
  • Cellular Technology: 3G
  • Colour: Metallic Blue
  • Sim Card Slot Count: Dual Sim

 ProsCons
Superb battery backup.Limited RAM storage.
Sleek and sturdy design.Slow processor.
Comes in a beautiful metallic blue colour.  
Redmi 9A Sport (Metallic Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery
13% off
6,999 7,999
Buy now

3. I KALL Z8 Smartphone (3GB, 16GB) Grey

The I KALL Z8 Smartphone has all the features that you want in your 3G mobile phone.From being sturdy, strong, and durable to being extremely pocket friendly, it is a complete package. It also comes in a variety of colours so that you can have your pick from the best.

  • Brand: I KALL
  • Model Name:IKALL Z8
  • OS:Android 10.0
  • Model Year:2022
  • Form Factor:Smartphone
  • Memory Capacity:16 GB
  • Cellular Technology:3G/4G
  • Colour: Grey

 ProsCons
Stylish design with many colours available.No solid battery backup.
Ample storage space available.Limited RAM Storage. 

4. Lava Z21 (2GB RAM, 32GB ROM)-Cyan| Octa-Core Processor| Stock Android 11| Powerful 3100 mAh Battery

With stunning looks and a good battery backup, this Lava Z21 phone makes an amazing addition to the list of 3G mobile phones.It has all the latest features that make it one of the best on the list. With Android 11 OS, it is bound to have the best performance at last.

  • Brand name: Lava
  • Model Name: Lava Z21
  • OS: Android 11.0
  • Battery Life:3100 mAh
  • RAM Capacity:2 GB
  • ROM Capacity:32 GB
  • Colour: Cyan
  • Processor Octa-Core

 ProsCons
Presence of the latest Android OS.Limited RAM Storage.
Great storage capacity with 32 GB storage.The processor may lag sometimes.
Comes in exciting colours.  
Lava Z21 (2GB RAM, 32GB ROM)-Cyan| Octa Core Processor| Stock Android 11| Powerful 3100 mAh Battery
7% off
5,599 5,999
Buy now

5. Tecno Spark 8T (Turquoise Cyan,7GB Expandable RAM, 64GB Storage)| 50MP AI Camera | 6.6" FHD+Display | 5000mAh

One of the best 3G mobile phoneson the list, the Tecno Spark 8T is loaded with amazing features that make it a great pick. With a 50 MP camera, you can get the best shots without any hassles. It also has a powerful battery backup to keep your phone ready and on the move.

  • Brand name:Tecno Spark
  • Model Name:Tecno Spark 8T
  • ROM Storage: 64 GB
  • RAM Storage:7 GB
  • Screen Size:6.6 inches
  • Display:FHD+ Display
  • Battery Life:5000mAh
  • Colour:Turquoise Cyan

ProsCons
Great battery backup.The device may lag sometimes.
50 MP camera to hone your photography skills.The camera pixels are scattered without any depth.
Wide display up to 6.6 inches. 
Tecno Spark 8T (Turquoise Cyan,7GB Expandable RAM, 64GB Storage)| 50MP AI Camera | 6.6" FHD+Display | 5000mAh
27% off
9,499 12,999
Buy now

6. itel A23 Pro_Open Version (5'' FWVGA Bright Display | 8GB+1GB Memory | Smart Face Unlock | 2400mAh Battery | 2MP Rear Camera | Selfie Camera)_Lake Blue

The itel A23 mobile phone is loaded with all the features you’re looking for in your ideal 3G mobile phone.You can unlock the face with your face and click some amazing pictures with its rear camera. It also fits your budget.

  • Brand: itel
  • Model Name: itel A23
  • Rear Camera: 2 MP
  • RAM Storage: 1GB
  • ROM Storage: 8GB
  • Colour: Lake Blue
  • Screen Size: 5 inches
  • Battery Life: 2400 mAh

ProsCons
Comes in exciting colours.Limited memory capacity.
A large display of 5 inches for wonderful viewing.Limited RAM Storage can cause the phone to lag.
itel A23 Pro_Open Version (5'' FWVGA Bright Display | 8GB+1GB Memory | Smart Face Unlock | 2400mAh Battery | 2MP Rear Camera | Selfie Camera)_Lake Blue
20% off
3,999 4,999
Buy now

7. I KALL Z4 Smartphone (4GB, 32GB, 4G Volte, Dual Sim, Android 8.1) (Grey)

The I KALL Z4 smartphone is a great addition to our list of 3G phones. It has been packed with many exciting features to keep you hooked. Some of these are 32GB memory and the power of Android 8.1 OS, among others. It is also very budget-friendly.

  • Brand: IKALL
  • Model Name: I KALL Z4
  • RAM Memory: 4GB
  • ROM Memory: 32 GB
  • Cellular Technology: 3G/4G
  • OS: Android 8.1
  • Colour: Grey

ProsCons
Pocket friendly.Average battery backup.
up to 32 GB storage available.Android 8.1 is present, which is way behind the latest version.
A good RAM so that phone doesn't lag much. 

8. Lava A7 Star

The Lava A7 phone has many features that are sure to excite you. Some include 6 days long battery backup, a 2.4-inch screen, and wireless FM Radio. It is a keypad phone.

  • Brand: Lava
  • Model Name: Lava A7
  • Battery Life: up to 6 Days
  • Screen Size: 2.4 inch
  • Special Feature: Wireless FM Radio and auto call recording
  • Colour: Blue
  • Phone Type: Keypad

 ProsCons
Screen size up to 2.4 inches.Only keypad present.
Battery backup is present for up to 6 days.The phone can lag sometimes.
Presence of wireless radio FM and auto call recording.No RAM present. 
Lava A7 Star (Blue/Silver), 6 Days Battery Backup, 2.4 inch Big Display, Superior Stereo Sound, keypad Mobile with Wireless FM and Auto Call Recording
19% off
1,529 1,899
Buy now

9. Lava Gem

The Lava Gem phone has all the best features that will keep you updated with the latest trends. It has a 1.3 MP camera so that you can click some good pictures. It comes in a stunning blue gold colour so that you can flaunt your phone in style.

  • Brand Name: Lava
  • Model Name: Lava Gem
  • Colour: Blue Gold
  • Memory Capacity: 32 GB
  • OS: Nucleus OS
  • Form Factor: QWERTY phone
  • Cellular Technology: 3G
  • SIM Card Slot: Dual Sim
  • Model Year: 2019

ProsCons
Comes in stunning blue gold colour.Not a good battery backup present.
A camera of 1.3 MP is present.Nucleus OS is not as fast as other versions.
Dual sim slot present. 
Lava Gem(Blue Gold), Speaker with Amplifier, PMMA 2.5D Glass, Military Grade Certified,1.3 MP Camera, Keypad Mobile
8% off
1,649 1,799
Buy now

10. Tecno Pop 5 LTE

The Tecno Pop 5 comes packed with many wonderful features so you can have it all in your palms at once. It comes with a 6.52 inches screen with an 8 MP camera so that you can click some amazing pictures. It also comes with a front flash. It also has a very powerful battery backup.

  • Brand Name: Tecno
  • Model Name: Tecno Pop 5
  • Screen Size: 6.52 inches
  • Camera: 8 MP
  • Battery Life: 5000 mAh
  • Sim Card Slot: Dual Sim
  • Memory Capacity: 32 GB
  • Form Factor: Touch
  • Colour: Ice Blue
  • Model Year: 2022

 ProsCons
The memory of 32 GB is present. Only Android 11 is present, which isn't the latest version.
 Comes in an exciting ice blue colour. Limited RAM capacity
 Strong battery backup. 
Tecno Pop 5 LTE(Ice Blue 2G+32GB)| 6.52" HD+Dot Notch | 5000mAh | 8MP Dual Camera | Front Flash| IPX2 Splash Resistant
26% off
6,699 8,999
Buy now

Price of 3G mobile phones at a glance:

 Product Name Product PriceDiscounted Price 
 Jio Phone NextRs 7299 4389
 Redmi 9A Sport 7999  6999
 I KALL Z8 Smartphone 5999 4688
 Lava Z21 5999  5299
 Tecno Spark 8TRs 12999Rs 9899 
 itel A23 Pro 4599Rs 3642
 I KALL Z4 SmartphoneRs 6499Rs 4999
 Lava Gem 1799Rs 1499
 Lava A7 Star 1899Rs 1529
 Tecno Pop 5 8999 6899 

Best 3 important features for consumers

  • The 3G mobile phones are lightweight, pocket friendly and effective. They come in exciting colours so you can show them off to your friends and family without hesitation.
  • They have sufficient ROM storage so that you can download and save all your favourite movies, songs, videos, photos, documents, and so on.
  • Most of these phones have a great camera to enhance your photography skills. You can click as many pictures as you want without worrying about their quality.

Best value for money

The Lava Z21 phone is the real deal as it has all the features that you need in a phone. It has the latest Android 11.0 OS along with an octa-core processor. The phone is guaranteed to function well and not lag in any possible way. It also has a storage capacity of 32 GB which means you can store all your favourite movies and photos in one place. It is priced at 5,999.

Best overall

The Redmi 9A Sport makes for the best smartphone on the list, with a lot of amazing features under its umbrella. With an Octa-core processor and 32 GB storage, you can run this phone as smoothly as possible. Apart from that, it also has 2GB RAM, so can run the apps well. It is priced at 7999. It fits your pocket well.

How to find the perfect 3G mobile phone?

When you're looking for a 3G mobile for yourself, keep these things in mind:

  • Make sure it is lightweight, sturdy, and durable.
  • It should have a good battery backup.
  • It should have the latest OS on them.
  • It should have a camera that clicks good pictures.
  • It should be budget-friendly.
  • The ROM storage should be sufficient.
  • Do not just focus on its looks alone.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which brands offer the best 3G mobile phones?

The brands that offer the best 3G smartphones are: Nokia, Redmi, Lava, Tecno, itel, and I KALL, among others.

2. What are the specifications of the Redmi 9A Sport?

They are as follows:

  • Brand: Redmi
  • OS: MIUI 12
  • Storage Capacity: 32 GB
  • Model Name: 9A Sport
  • Model Year: 2021
  • Cellular Technology: 3G
  • Colour: Metallic Blue
  • Sim Card Slot Count: Dual Sim

3. What are the top 5 phones with 3G cellular Technology?

They are:

  • Redmi 9A Sport
  • Lava Z21
  • Tecno Spark 8T
  • I KALL Z8 Smartphone
  • Lava A7 Star

4. What is the price range for 3G mobile phones?

The basic 3G mobile phones are priced from 1899 up to 12999. However, the prices may fluctuate all the time. It can increase or decrease depending upon the discounts that are running on the website.

5. Which is the common OS in the 3G phones?

Android OS is the most commonly used in most 3G phones.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best cooling pads for laptops to prevent overheating
Nighty for women is an all-time favourite apparel for many reasons
Best 1 TB external hard disk: Buying guide 
Amazon fashion sale: Grab up to 72% off on sportswear for men
Best recliners: Top 10 picks of 2022
electronics FOR LESS