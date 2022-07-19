Top 10 budget-friendly 3G mobile phones: Buying guide

You can find many affordable options in 3G mobile phones.

As technology advances daily, everyone must have a mobile phone of their own. With 4G and 5G mobiles coming into the picture, it has become difficult to choose a budget-friendly phone for yourself. Well, fret not! We covered you with a list of the best 3G mobile phonesavailable online. From calling to clicking pictures and even video calling, everything can be done with the presence of a phone. It is hard to imagine that a device so small that can fit in the palms of your hand can do such wonders. You can connect with anyone from any end of the world when you have the phone. However, finding the best 3G mobile phonescan be a tedious process. It can even get frustrating at times. Well, that's where we come into the picture. We're here to help you find the most affordable, efficient, and stylish phone for you. Here's a list of the most ideal and reliable 3G mobile phones for you: 1. Jio Phone Next 32 GB ROM, 2 GB RAM, Blue Smartphone With a 5.45 inches display, packed with all the latest features, the Jio Phone Next makes for an amazing addition to the list of the 3G mobile phones.With 2 GB RAM, you can stream anything you want of your choice on this device. You also have the option to click on some amazing pictures with your Jio Phone. Brand: Jio

Jio Model Name: Jio Phone Next

Jio Phone Next Screen Size: 5.45 inches

5.45 inches RAM Capacity: 2 GB

2 GB Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Rear Camera : 13 MP

: 13 MP Battery Life: 3500 mah

3500 mah Audiojack: 3.5 mm

3.5 mm Resolution: 720×1440

Pros Cons Presence of both front and rear camera. Only Jio sim is supported. Good battery backup. Dual sim slot absent. Long enough display for an advanced viewing experience. Limited RAM.

2. Redmi 9A Sport With the trust of Redmi, this is an interesting addition to the list of 3GB mobile phonesin India. It is because it has amazing battery life. You can also store whatever you want with over 32 GB of storage. Brand : Redmi

: Redmi OS: MIUI 12

MIUI 12 Storage Capacity : 32 GB

: 32 GB Model Name: 9A Sport

9A Sport Model Year: 2021

2021 Cellular Technology: 3G

3G Colour: Metallic Blue

Metallic Blue Sim Card Slot Count: Dual Sim

Pros Cons Superb battery backup. Limited RAM storage. Sleek and sturdy design. Slow processor. Comes in a beautiful metallic blue colour.

3. I KALL Z8 Smartphone (3GB, 16GB) Grey The I KALL Z8 Smartphone has all the features that you want in your 3G mobile phone.From being sturdy, strong, and durable to being extremely pocket friendly, it is a complete package. It also comes in a variety of colours so that you can have your pick from the best. Brand : I KALL

: I KALL Model Name: IKALL Z8

IKALL Z8 OS: Android 10.0

Android 10.0 Model Year: 2022

2022 Form Factor: Smartphone

Smartphone Memory Capacity: 16 GB

16 GB Cellular Technology: 3G/4G

3G/4G Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Stylish design with many colours available. No solid battery backup. Ample storage space available. Limited RAM Storage.

4. Lava Z21 (2GB RAM, 32GB ROM)-Cyan| Octa-Core Processor| Stock Android 11| Powerful 3100 mAh Battery With stunning looks and a good battery backup, this Lava Z21 phone makes an amazing addition to the list of 3G mobile phones.It has all the latest features that make it one of the best on the list. With Android 11 OS, it is bound to have the best performance at last. Brand name : Lava

: Lava Model Name: Lava Z21

Lava Z21 OS: Android 11.0

Android 11.0 Battery Life: 3100 mAh

3100 mAh RAM Capacity: 2 GB

2 GB ROM Capacity: 32 GB

32 GB Colour: Cyan

Cyan Processor Octa-Core

Pros Cons Presence of the latest Android OS. Limited RAM Storage. Great storage capacity with 32 GB storage. The processor may lag sometimes. Comes in exciting colours.

5. Tecno Spark 8T (Turquoise Cyan,7GB Expandable RAM, 64GB Storage)| 50MP AI Camera | 6.6" FHD+Display | 5000mAh One of the best 3G mobile phoneson the list, the Tecno Spark 8T is loaded with amazing features that make it a great pick. With a 50 MP camera, you can get the best shots without any hassles. It also has a powerful battery backup to keep your phone ready and on the move. Brand name: Tecno Spark

Tecno Spark Model Name: Tecno Spark 8T

Tecno Spark 8T ROM Storage : 64 GB

: 64 GB RAM Storage: 7 GB

7 GB Screen Size: 6.6 inches

6.6 inches Display: FHD+ Display

FHD+ Display Battery Life: 5000mAh

5000mAh Colour:Turquoise Cyan

Pros Cons Great battery backup. The device may lag sometimes. 50 MP camera to hone your photography skills. The camera pixels are scattered without any depth. Wide display up to 6.6 inches.

6. itel A23 Pro_Open Version (5'' FWVGA Bright Display | 8GB+1GB Memory | Smart Face Unlock | 2400mAh Battery | 2MP Rear Camera | Selfie Camera)_Lake Blue The itel A23 mobile phone is loaded with all the features you’re looking for in your ideal 3G mobile phone.You can unlock the face with your face and click some amazing pictures with its rear camera. It also fits your budget. Brand: itel

itel Model Name: itel A23

itel A23 Rear Camera : 2 MP

: 2 MP RAM Storage : 1GB

: 1GB ROM Storage : 8GB

: 8GB Colour: Lake Blue

Lake Blue Screen Size: 5 inches

5 inches Battery Life: 2400 mAh

Pros Cons Comes in exciting colours. Limited memory capacity. A large display of 5 inches for wonderful viewing. Limited RAM Storage can cause the phone to lag.

7. I KALL Z4 Smartphone (4GB, 32GB, 4G Volte, Dual Sim, Android 8.1) (Grey) The I KALL Z4 smartphone is a great addition to our list of 3G phones. It has been packed with many exciting features to keep you hooked. Some of these are 32GB memory and the power of Android 8.1 OS, among others. It is also very budget-friendly. Brand: IKALL

IKALL Model Name: I KALL Z4

I KALL Z4 RAM Memory : 4GB

: 4GB ROM Memory: 32 GB

32 GB Cellular Technology : 3G/4G

: 3G/4G OS: Android 8.1

Android 8.1 Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Pocket friendly. Average battery backup. up to 32 GB storage available. Android 8.1 is present, which is way behind the latest version. A good RAM so that phone doesn't lag much.

8. Lava A7 Star The Lava A7 phone has many features that are sure to excite you. Some include 6 days long battery backup, a 2.4-inch screen, and wireless FM Radio. It is a keypad phone. Brand: Lava

Lava Model Name : Lava A7

: Lava A7 Battery Life: up to 6 Days

up to 6 Days Screen Size: 2.4 inch

2.4 inch Special Feature: Wireless FM Radio and auto call recording

Wireless FM Radio and auto call recording Colour: Blue

Blue Phone Type: Keypad

Pros Cons Screen size up to 2.4 inches. Only keypad present. Battery backup is present for up to 6 days. The phone can lag sometimes. Presence of wireless radio FM and auto call recording. No RAM present.

9. Lava Gem The Lava Gem phone has all the best features that will keep you updated with the latest trends. It has a 1.3 MP camera so that you can click some good pictures. It comes in a stunning blue gold colour so that you can flaunt your phone in style. Brand Name: Lava

Lava Model Name: Lava Gem

Lava Gem Colour: Blue Gold

Blue Gold Memory Capacity: 32 GB

32 GB OS: Nucleus OS

Nucleus OS Form Factor: QWERTY phone

QWERTY phone Cellular Technology: 3G

3G SIM Card Slot: Dual Sim

Dual Sim Model Year: 2019

Pros Cons Comes in stunning blue gold colour. Not a good battery backup present. A camera of 1.3 MP is present. Nucleus OS is not as fast as other versions. Dual sim slot present.

10. Tecno Pop 5 LTE The Tecno Pop 5 comes packed with many wonderful features so you can have it all in your palms at once. It comes with a 6.52 inches screen with an 8 MP camera so that you can click some amazing pictures. It also comes with a front flash. It also has a very powerful battery backup. Brand Name: Tecno

Tecno Model Name: Tecno Pop 5

Tecno Pop 5 Screen Size: 6.52 inches

6.52 inches Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Battery Life: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Sim Card Slot: Dual Sim

Dual Sim Memory Capacity : 32 GB

: 32 GB Form Factor : Touch

: Touch Colour : Ice Blue

: Ice Blue Model Year: 2022

Pros Cons The memory of 32 GB is present. Only Android 11 is present, which isn't the latest version. Comes in an exciting ice blue colour. Limited RAM capacity Strong battery backup.

Price of 3G mobile phones at a glance:

Product Name Product Price Discounted Price Jio Phone Next Rs 7299 ₹ 4389 Redmi 9A Sport ₹ 7999 ₹ 6999 I KALL Z8 Smartphone ₹ 5999 ₹ 4688 Lava Z21 ₹ 5999 ₹ 5299 Tecno Spark 8T Rs 12999 Rs 9899 itel A23 Pro ₹ 4599 Rs 3642 I KALL Z4 Smartphone Rs 6499 Rs 4999 Lava Gem ₹ 1799 Rs 1499 Lava A7 Star ₹ 1899 Rs 1529 Tecno Pop 5 ₹ 8999 ₹ 6899