Top 10 budget-friendly 3G mobile phones: Buying guide

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
As technology advances daily, everyone must have a mobile phone of their own. With 4G and 5G mobiles coming into the picture, it has become difficult to choose a budget-friendly phone for yourself. Well, fret not! We covered you with a list of the best 3G mobile phonesavailable online.
From calling to clicking pictures and even video calling, everything can be done with the presence of a phone. It is hard to imagine that a device so small that can fit in the palms of your hand can do such wonders. You can connect with anyone from any end of the world when you have the phone.
However, finding the best 3G mobile phonescan be a tedious process. It can even get frustrating at times. Well, that's where we come into the picture. We're here to help you find the most affordable, efficient, and stylish phone for you.
Here's a list of the most ideal and reliable 3G mobile phones for you:
1. Jio Phone Next 32 GB ROM, 2 GB RAM, Blue Smartphone
With a 5.45 inches display, packed with all the latest features, the Jio Phone Next makes for an amazing addition to the list of the 3G mobile phones.With 2 GB RAM, you can stream anything you want of your choice on this device. You also have the option to click on some amazing pictures with your Jio Phone.
|Pros
|Cons
|Presence of both front and rear camera.
|Only Jio sim is supported.
|Good battery backup.
|Dual sim slot absent.
|Long enough display for an advanced viewing experience.
|Limited RAM.
2. Redmi 9A Sport
With the trust of Redmi, this is an interesting addition to the list of 3GB mobile phonesin India. It is because it has amazing battery life. You can also store whatever you want with over 32 GB of storage.
|Pros
|Cons
|Superb battery backup.
|Limited RAM storage.
|Sleek and sturdy design.
|Slow processor.
|Comes in a beautiful metallic blue colour.
3. I KALL Z8 Smartphone (3GB, 16GB) Grey
The I KALL Z8 Smartphone has all the features that you want in your 3G mobile phone.From being sturdy, strong, and durable to being extremely pocket friendly, it is a complete package. It also comes in a variety of colours so that you can have your pick from the best.
|Pros
|Cons
|Stylish design with many colours available.
|No solid battery backup.
|Ample storage space available.
|Limited RAM Storage.
4. Lava Z21 (2GB RAM, 32GB ROM)-Cyan| Octa-Core Processor| Stock Android 11| Powerful 3100 mAh Battery
With stunning looks and a good battery backup, this Lava Z21 phone makes an amazing addition to the list of 3G mobile phones.It has all the latest features that make it one of the best on the list. With Android 11 OS, it is bound to have the best performance at last.
|Pros
|Cons
|Presence of the latest Android OS.
|Limited RAM Storage.
|Great storage capacity with 32 GB storage.
|The processor may lag sometimes.
|Comes in exciting colours.
5. Tecno Spark 8T (Turquoise Cyan,7GB Expandable RAM, 64GB Storage)| 50MP AI Camera | 6.6" FHD+Display | 5000mAh
One of the best 3G mobile phoneson the list, the Tecno Spark 8T is loaded with amazing features that make it a great pick. With a 50 MP camera, you can get the best shots without any hassles. It also has a powerful battery backup to keep your phone ready and on the move.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery backup.
|The device may lag sometimes.
|50 MP camera to hone your photography skills.
|The camera pixels are scattered without any depth.
|Wide display up to 6.6 inches.
6. itel A23 Pro_Open Version (5'' FWVGA Bright Display | 8GB+1GB Memory | Smart Face Unlock | 2400mAh Battery | 2MP Rear Camera | Selfie Camera)_Lake Blue
The itel A23 mobile phone is loaded with all the features you’re looking for in your ideal 3G mobile phone.You can unlock the face with your face and click some amazing pictures with its rear camera. It also fits your budget.
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes in exciting colours.
|Limited memory capacity.
|A large display of 5 inches for wonderful viewing.
|Limited RAM Storage can cause the phone to lag.
7. I KALL Z4 Smartphone (4GB, 32GB, 4G Volte, Dual Sim, Android 8.1) (Grey)
The I KALL Z4 smartphone is a great addition to our list of 3G phones. It has been packed with many exciting features to keep you hooked. Some of these are 32GB memory and the power of Android 8.1 OS, among others. It is also very budget-friendly.
|Pros
|Cons
|Pocket friendly.
|Average battery backup.
|up to 32 GB storage available.
|Android 8.1 is present, which is way behind the latest version.
|A good RAM so that phone doesn't lag much.
8. Lava A7 Star
The Lava A7 phone has many features that are sure to excite you. Some include 6 days long battery backup, a 2.4-inch screen, and wireless FM Radio. It is a keypad phone.
|Pros
|Cons
|Screen size up to 2.4 inches.
|Only keypad present.
|Battery backup is present for up to 6 days.
|The phone can lag sometimes.
|Presence of wireless radio FM and auto call recording.
|No RAM present.
9. Lava Gem
The Lava Gem phone has all the best features that will keep you updated with the latest trends. It has a 1.3 MP camera so that you can click some good pictures. It comes in a stunning blue gold colour so that you can flaunt your phone in style.
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes in stunning blue gold colour.
|Not a good battery backup present.
|A camera of 1.3 MP is present.
|Nucleus OS is not as fast as other versions.
|Dual sim slot present.
10. Tecno Pop 5 LTE
The Tecno Pop 5 comes packed with many wonderful features so you can have it all in your palms at once. It comes with a 6.52 inches screen with an 8 MP camera so that you can click some amazing pictures. It also comes with a front flash. It also has a very powerful battery backup.
|Pros
|Cons
|The memory of 32 GB is present.
|Only Android 11 is present, which isn't the latest version.
|Comes in an exciting ice blue colour.
|Limited RAM capacity
|Strong battery backup.
|Product Name
|Product Price
|Discounted Price
|Jio Phone Next
|Rs 7299
|₹4389
|Redmi 9A Sport
|₹7999
|₹6999
|I KALL Z8 Smartphone
|₹5999
|₹4688
|Lava Z21
|₹5999
|₹5299
|Tecno Spark 8T
|Rs 12999
|Rs 9899
|itel A23 Pro
|₹4599
|Rs 3642
|I KALL Z4 Smartphone
|Rs 6499
|Rs 4999
|Lava Gem
|₹1799
|Rs 1499
|Lava A7 Star
|₹1899
|Rs 1529
|Tecno Pop 5
|₹8999
|₹6899
Best 3 important features for consumers
Best value for money
The Lava Z21 phone is the real deal as it has all the features that you need in a phone. It has the latest Android 11.0 OS along with an octa-core processor. The phone is guaranteed to function well and not lag in any possible way. It also has a storage capacity of 32 GB which means you can store all your favourite movies and photos in one place. It is priced at ₹5,999.
Best overall
The Redmi 9A Sport makes for the best smartphone on the list, with a lot of amazing features under its umbrella. With an Octa-core processor and 32 GB storage, you can run this phone as smoothly as possible. Apart from that, it also has 2GB RAM, so can run the apps well. It is priced at ₹7999. It fits your pocket well.
How to find the perfect 3G mobile phone?
When you're looking for a 3G mobile for yourself, keep these things in mind:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Which brands offer the best 3G mobile phones?
The brands that offer the best 3G smartphones are: Nokia, Redmi, Lava, Tecno, itel, and I KALL, among others.
2. What are the specifications of the Redmi 9A Sport?
They are as follows:
3. What are the top 5 phones with 3G cellular Technology?
They are:
4. What is the price range for 3G mobile phones?
The basic 3G mobile phones are priced from ₹1899 up to ₹12999. However, the prices may fluctuate all the time. It can increase or decrease depending upon the discounts that are running on the website.
5. Which is the common OS in the 3G phones?
Android OS is the most commonly used in most 3G phones.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.