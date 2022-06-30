Sign out
Top 10 DOS laptops to buy in 2022

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jun 30, 2022 17:11 IST

DOS laptops are still preferred by many users as they consume less memory and are affordable compared to other laptops.

DOS laptops make the best bet for those looking for budget-friendly laptops.

If you are someone who works with a LINUX operating system alongside Microsoft Windows, DOS laptops are the ideal choice. DOS, or Disk Operating System, is still in great demand, given its affordability and lower processing latency. Used typically by technology experts who work on operating systems such as LINUX, MS-DOS is a lightweight operating system that provides command-line access to any device. Further, the boot system of DOS laptops is the fastest in comparison to other available operating systems.

Top 10 DOS Laptops Available

1. Lenovo Thinkpad T460

Lenovo Thinkpad is a durable and lightweight laptop that comes with a spill-resistant keyboard. This laptop allows you to operate comfortably for an extended period of time. The Lenovo Thinkpad T460 is powered by a high-quality Lithium-ion battery that does not overheat or inflate.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs.27,000 (Price can vary)
  • Brand: Lenovo
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Screen Size: 14 inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 256 GB
  • CPU Model: Core i5
  • Operating System: DOS
  • Memory Technology: ‎DDR3

 Pros Cons
 Good battery life with extended power GPU upgrade is not available
 16 GB RAM PCIe SSD option is unavailable
 Backlit keyboard Non-removable battery
 Durable 
 Integrated graphic card for high-quality image 

Features

  1. The Lenovo ThinkPad T460 is sleek and light, and it is what your mobile office employees want in a business laptop.
  2. The laptop has integrated Intel HD Graphics for better image quality.
  3. As the ThinkPad T460 has a high-capacity battery, you can expect a longer battery life.

2. HP Business Laptop

This laptop has a sleek design, is lightweight and has smooth functionality. It comes with a fast Intel Core i5 clock speed that allows you to get on with your tasks without any lags or interruptions. As it is lightweight and has a sleek design, you can easily carry it in your backpack.

Specifications

  • Price: 57,899 (Price can vary)
  • Brand: HP
  • Series: 250 G8
  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Operating System: DOS
  • CPU Speed: 4.2 GHz
  • Hard Disk: SSD
  • Total USB Ports: 3

ProsCons
Ready to connect modelHDMI cable comes separately
11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor8 GB RAM
Intel Iris Xe graphicsNo backlit keyboard
spill-resistant keyboard for smooth functionality 

Features

  1. With a slim and light design, the HP 250 Laptop keeps up with mobile workstyles.
  2. It has an HDMI port, an RJ-45 connector, and a USB Type-C data port.
  3. The Intel CPU, memory, and storage are all extremely powerful.

3.ASUS Expertbook

Asus is among the popular brands that build both MS Windows and DOS laptopsand personal computers. This laptop features a slim look and provides smooth functioning. As it is lightweight and sleek you can effortlessly carry this laptop in your bag.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs.33,055 (Price can vary)
  • Brand: ASUS
  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches
  • Colour: Gray
  • Hard Disk: 1 TB
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Operating System: DOS
  • Hard Disk: HDD
  • Graphics Chipset Brand: ‎Intel

ProsCons
1 TB HDDStandard Notebook Keyboard
High-quality Lithium-ionNo optical drive
64-bit OS and Intel i3 Core processorNo backlit keyboard
Extended battery backup for long working hours 

Features

  1. It comes with a fingerprint sensor with a headphone jack for an exceptional audio experience.
  2. The 2-cell battery provides up to 5 hours of backup.

The chances of battery inflating and overheating are nil.

4. Lenovo IdeaPads

This laptop is suitable for today's tech-savvy individuals. It has a 15.6-inch FHD Anti-Glare Display that provides excellent clarity. The magnificent FHD display comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels that allows you to experience maximum clarity.
Specifications

  • Price: Rs.42,990 (Price can vary)
  • Brand: Lenovo
  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches
  • Hard: 256 GB
  • CPU: Core i3
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Operating System: DOS

ProsCons
Lightweight and sleek design laptopHas fewer USB ports
Expandable RAMCannot stream photographs and videos to LCD television
Poor battery life 
Anti-glare display for better picture clarity 

Features

  1. The 64-bit Windows offers enhanced performance.
  2. You can read and transfer files directly from your memory card.
  3. The backlit keyboard enables good visibility even when lighting conditions are poor.

5.Lenovo V14

This laptop is small and light, allowing you to easily carry it around in your backpack. It has a spill-resistant keyboard that is strong, full-length, and ergonomically built ensuring you can work comfortably for extended time periods.

Specifications

  • Price: INR 31,499 (Price can vary)
  • Brand Lenovo
  • Screen Size: 14 inches
  • Hard: 1 TB
  • CPU Model: Atom Z8700
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Special Feature: Anti-reflective

Pros

Cons
High-speed performanceBasic Windows
64-bit OSNot for gaming
Designed for daily use so no need for additional or high performance graphic cardNot upgradable
 No USB-C port

Features

  1. The battery backup can extend by 4-5 hours.
  2. It comes with the latest AMD Ryzen 3 processor and a high-speed SSD for storage.
  3. It features a multi-core CPU that makes multitasking more effective.

6. Dell Latitude

This business-class laptop is designed to enable end-users to continue working by providing more ports, storage, and connection choices than any other Dell Latitude series, all the while asserting its claim of being the world's most secure and easy-to-use and maintain laptop with exceptional durability.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 23,053 (Price can vary)
  • Brand: Dell
  • Screen Size: 14 inches
  • Hard: 256 GB
  • CPU Model: Core i5-5287U
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Hard Disk: SSD

Pros

Cons
Extendable RAM up to 16 GBNo keyboard backlight
Touchscreen featureWeak battery life
Highly durable laptopsA bit heavy than other Dell laptops
High performance and connectivity 

Features

  1. It has a sleek design with a 14-inch screen size.
  2. The touchscreen display comes with full HD resolution.
  3. The solid-state drive has a storage capacity of 256 GB.

7. Fujitsu Lifebook

The Fujitsu Lifebook A555 laptop is an excellent companion for your daily tasks. It is an affordable DOS that comes with a graphics card that can handle high-resolution graphics.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 38,999 (Price can vary)
  • Brand: Fujitsu
  • Screen Size: 15.6 inches
  • Hard Disk1: 1 TB
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • CPU Speed: 2 GHz

 Pros Cons
 Fast DDR3 Memory Not suitable for gaming
 1TB storage space No dedicated graphics card
 Good battery backup Low screen resolution
 High performance and value for money Comparatively heavy

Features

  1. It is a compact and lightweight laptop for your working space.
  2. It has an Intel Core i3 processor with extended RAM.
  3. You get access to authentic audio with dual speakers.

8. HP Elitebook

You can easily carry this laptop in your bag given its small and lightweight nature. The spill-resistant keyboard on this HP Elitebook 840 G2 allows you to work comfortably for long periods.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs.36,500 (Price can vary)
  • Brand: HP
  • Screen Size: 12.5 inches
  • CPU Model: Core i5
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Operating System: DOS
  • Hard Disk: Mechanical Hard Drive

Pros

Cons
Fast performanceWeak graphics
Comfortable keyboardSlow file transfer speed
Extended battery lifeNo dedicated solid-state drive (SSD)
Powerful CPUWeak screen resolution
Perfect for coding and programming 

Features

  1. The HP EliteBook is a small, but well-equipped office and business laptop despite its size and price.
  2. This lightweight laptop is a great workhorse and it is both lightweight and a quick performer. Although it comes in a compact size, the HP EliteBook boasts a quite powerful CPU.
  3. Battery backup can extend by 4-5 hours.

9. Acer One

Acer has built this one-of-a-kind affordable 2-in-1 PC that comes with several amazing features. It is far more engaging and easy to use than other laptops. The laptop has an Intel i5 processor. Additionally, its 3 GHz speed allows you to easily multitask and experience better performance.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs. 23,990 (Price can vary)
  • Brand: Acer
  • Screen Size: 14 inches
  • Hard Disk: 1 TB
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Operating System: DOS
  • Hard Disk: Mechanical Hard Drive

Pros

Cons
Lightweight and portableAverage battery life
Solid keyboard with 500GB hard driveLimited connectivity
Extended RAM up to 4GBNo anti-glare screen
No optical drive and slow speed 

Features

  1. This laptop has been fitted with the Intel Pentium Gold 4415u processor.
  2. With Acer One, you can perform everyday computing functions.
  3. It is lightweight and it comes with a sleek design.

10. HP ProBook

If you're searching for a great computing device, the HP ProBook 450 G6 is among the best options. As this laptop is small and lightweight, you can easily transport it in your backpack.

Specifications

  • Price: Rs.1,24,655 (Price can vary)
  • Brand: HP
  • Screen Size: 15 inches
  • Hard Disk: 256 GB
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Operating System: DOS
  • Hard Disk: SSD

ProsCons
1 TB HDDStandard Notebook Keyboard
High-quality Lithium-ionNo optical drive
64-bit OS and Intel i3 Core processorNo backlit keyboard
Extended battery backup for long working hours 

Features

  1. It comes with a spill-resistant backlit keyboard.
  2. The processor is an Intel Core i5 (8th Gen).
  3. The system's camera is equipped with HD capabilities.

Best Value for Money

That’s the wrap-up of the top 10 DOS laptops available. Each laptop has a distinctive feature, which is a great draw for users. These 10 laptops are reasonably priced and ideal for your work requirements. If you want the best value for your money, go for the Acer One.

Best DOS Laptop Overall

If you are looking for a Linux or MS-DOS laptop, it's better to get one that's been specifically built for Linux rather than purchasing a Windows laptop and then switching over the OS. Doing so not only lowers the initial purchase price but also ensures that the laptop's hardware is optimized for Linux OS performance. We've compiled a list of some of the greatest DOS laptop brands available at fair prices. For users seeking DOS laptop computers, the ideal choices are Lenovo and HP. The open-source technology has been simplified in recent Linux versions, making them easy-to-use for even non-geeks.

How to Find the Perfect DOS Laptop?

Buying a laptop these days can be quite daunting, given the presence of numerous brands with various features and configurations. You can use the price list below to decide on your choice of laptop, which is the first and most crucial step when finalising your purchasing decision. Another factor that can help you in making your choice is a laptop’s processor and screen resolution. You also have the option of choosing between a conventional and a gaming laptop. Overall, characteristics and features play a significant influence in picking up what suits you the best. From the list above, pick the one that suits your requirements.

Product Price List

ProductPrice
Lenovo Thinkpad T460 - Save 1,22,400 27,000
HP Business Laptop - Save 1,100 57,899
ASUS Expertbook - Save 18,935 33,055
Lenovo IdeaPad - Save 7,000 42,990
Lenovo V14 - Save 43,501 31,499
Dell Latitude - Save 16,947 23,053
Fujitsu Lifebook - Save 21,000 38,999
HP Elitebook - Save 1,500 36,500
Acer One - Save 28,000 51,990
HP ProBook - Save1,48,040 1,24,655

Conclusion

DOS laptops are extremely durable and offer years of uninterrupted service. When buying a laptop loaded with Linux/DOS, you should look for features such as a multi-operating system, dual-boot, and other mechanical characteristics. Importantly, choose a provider with a good reputation for providing excellent customer service, ready to assist you in addressing any software, hardware, or OS-related challenges you may encounter.

FAQs

Why do some laptops include DOS?

This is because the seller won’t need to pay a Windows licensing fee to Microsoft. DOS/Linux-based laptops are less expensive than their Windows 7 equivalents, and some of the cost savings are passed on to the user.

What is a FreeDOS laptop?

FreeDOS is a DOS-compatible operating system that is free and open-source. It was designed for IBM PCs and can run legacy applications, play games, and construct embedded devices. FreeDOS was released in the year 1998.

What are the drawbacks of DOS?

  • DOS lacks built-in security features such as file ownership and permissions.
  • It doesn't allow multiusage or multitasking.
  • To execute applications and run other OS functions, a user must key in and memorise the instructions.

Is FreeDOS similar to DOS?

FreeDOS is an open-source while DOS is a compatible OS that may be used to run legacy business applications, play old DOS games, and design embedded devices. Any software that runs under MS-DOS should operate under FreeDOS as well. On FreeDOS, you can play your favourite DOS games.

Who developed DOS?

Tim Paterson is a US-based computer programmer who is best known for developing 86-DOS, an operating system for the Intel 8086 microprocessor. Gary Kildall invented the CP/M application programming interface, which was imitated by this system.

