Top 10 ductless chimneys for Indian kitchens: Buying guide

Ductless chimney is good to pull out all smoke, odour, gases and oil particles generated while cooking in the kitchen.

Every single person in the family is a big food lover who loves eating and cooking various types of cuisine from different cultures. And our Indian home kitchen is the busiest place in the house, with all of the activity, including family gatherings, sitting, and discussions, taking place there. So, the concept of modular kitchens is getting famous here, with modular ductless chimneys being essential in the kitchen. The chimney is crucial as it pulls in all smoke, odours, gases, and oil particles generated while cooking in the kitchen, which will keep the kitchen's air quality clean. There are various types of chimneys available in the market, and we will introduce you to some of the best in the market so that if you want to buy a chimney, you will have the best option available that suits your needs, budget, size, etc. 1. HINDWARE NADIA 90 CM FILTERLESS CHIMNEY It is one of the most reliable, durable, elegant, high-quality steel chimneys. It has a strong motor that runs at a speed of 1350 m3/hr with tremendous power efficiency that will help you cook. Moreover, it has three different options that run at three different speeds, and you can select the one you consider best. It has an LED light option for cooking at night. It has a motion recognition facility that can help you operate by hand wave. It has an oil collector attached to it that can help with cleaning. Specifications Brand: Hindware Product Dimensions: 48.6D x 88W x 51.5H cms Colour: Black Special Feature: It has a motion recognition feature with high capacity.

Pros Cons There is an auto-clean function available. Motion recognition functions are average. It has a motion recognition facility. Smart Touch can be improved. The LED has efficient functioning.

2. ELICA DUCTLESS KITCHEN CHIMNEY Elica is one of the most popular brands that offer a variety of chimneys. It is made of robust stainless steel with modular technology. It has a stunning matte black finish design with a high motor capacity of 1200 m3/hr. It has a motion detector that will help you use the chimney without touching it. It has an oil collector system that will solve your oil residue problem. It has auto-clean technology available. Specifications Brand: Elica Product Dimensions: 56.5D x 90W x 51H cms Colour: Black Special Feature: The product is available at an affordable rate.

Pros Cons You get a proper warranty period on the product. The installation process is time-consuming. There is an option for auto-clean.

3. FABER 3D T2S2 DUCTLESS CHIMNEY It is most suitable for Indian kitchens, with an Aluminium and glass body that will give your kitchen a classy appearance. It can offer a power of 1095 millimetres per hour. It is made of stainless steel and is highly durable. It has 3 suction ports that can absorb grease, steam, and other odours with clearance for oily food cooking. It has an adjustable sound button set at around 58 dB. Specifications Brand: Faber Product Dimensions: 48D x 90W x 60H Cms Colour: Black Special Feature: The chimney comes with an auto-clean function.

Pros Cons It is suitable for heavy consumption needs. There is no facility for an oil tray. There is an LED light option.

4. FABER HOOD EVEREST SC TC HC BK CHIMNEY It is the most potent and highly efficient chimney, with a 1200 m3/hr motor power. It has a suction portal that can clean all smoke from the kitchen. It has a smart touch function. It has a 4-burner facility. It has a filterless chimney installed in it. Specifications Brand: Faber Product Dimensions: 47D x 89.5W x 53.5H cms Colour: Black Special Feature: There is a function of touch control.

Pros Cons The chimney comes with an auto-clean function. No installation kit is available.

5. INALSA C100219 DUCTLESS CHIMNEY It comes with a user-friendly design with curved glass and side wall mounting. The wall-mounted chimney can accommodate 2 to 4 burners. It has heavy and medium grilling and frying options available. This filterless chimney can quickly suck in smoke, grease, and fumes, improving the kitchen's air quality. Also, it has smart touch control with a sophisticated motion sensor, a noise durability feature, and a warranty guarantee. Specifications Brand: Inalsa Product Dimensions: 46D x 59.8W x 51.2H cms Colour: Black Special Feature: The chimney is filterless with a motion sensor.

Pros Cons It has good suction power. The duct pipe needs to be of better quality.

6. KAFF MILA DHC 60 DUCTLESS CHIMNEY It is a famous chimney with a pyramid-style shape with side wall mounting. It is made of stainless steel. It has a classy black power-coated decorative finish. It has a high speed and capacity of 1150 m3/hr. Moreover, the motor is covered by a 7-year warranty, and a 2-year warranty covers the product. Also, the product comes with a 2-baffle filter with dry heat auto-cleaning capability. Specifications Brand: Kaff Colour: Black Material: Steel Special Feature: There are separate baffle filters with dry heat auto-cleaning capability.

Pros Cons It has the required suction power. The chimney is not effective in covering up the foul smell. The brand has prompt customer service. The ducting section comes with two separate boxes for better cleaning.

7. EURODOMO DUCTLESS CHIMNEY It has one of the most sophisticated designs in a sleek shape. It is made of stainless steel with toughened glass top, including an additional hood that can easily fit and integrate into your kitchen. Also, the hood is filterless, so we don't need to change the filters featuring a 3-speed motion sensor technology, touch control, and gesture control. With a maximum durability of 58 dB, it has a high-speed motor with a 1200 m3/hr capacity. Specifications Brand: Faber Product Dimensions: 47D x 90W x 55H cms Colour: Stainless Steel Special Feature: The chimney is incorporated with Auto-clean technology.

Pros Cons It has high suction power. It needs better customer service. You get a self-installation kit. It is not suitable for three stove burners.

8. GLEN SENZA DUCTLESS CHIMNEY With its curved glass shape and matte black surface, Glen is one of the most technologically innovative kitchen brands. It has smart touch control sensors that you can use without using your hand. And in addition to that, you can clean your chimney with just a click. Specifications Brand: Glen Product Dimensions: 52D x 90W x 47H cms Colour: Black Special Feature: The chimney is designed with a flame-resistant material.

Pros Cons The LED setting is effective. The customer service there could be better. The entire operation of the chimney is effortless. The installation process is quite tricky and creates a mess.

9. FABER HOOD ZENITH FL SC AC BK DUCTLESS CHIMNEY Faber Hood chimneys are one of the best ductless chimneys. It is an angular wall-mounted chimney with a black finish and a long front. Also, a high speed with a suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr makes cooking easy and smooth. These are filterless chimneys with an auto-clean feature installed in them, eliminating oil dropping. Despite the lack of a separate filter, as other filters require, all cleaning is done through the airflow angle. A one-year warranty covers the product, and a five-year warranty covers the motor. Specifications Brand: Faber Product Dimensions: 37D x 60W x 90H cms Colour: Black Special Feature: It has a high suction power.

Pros Cons It has zero maintenance costs. The customer service could be more efficient. It has one of the best filterless technology.

10. WHIRLPOOL CG 601 HAC HOOD DUCTLESS CHIMNEY Whirlpool hood ductless chimneys are curved matte black glass chimneys that have an auto-clean function that removes smoke, fumes, and odours from the kitchen without any hassle, even when you are doing all the cooking. It has an intelligent touch sensor, which we can access by simply waving our hands. Specifications Brand: Whirlpool Product Dimensions: 48.1D x 60W x 47.1H cms Colour: Black Special Feature: The chimney is designed with a High-quality baffle filter.

Pros Cons It comes with a maximum airflow capacity. The customer care and installation team have an average support system. It has an LED lamp installed for the greatest efficiency.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Hindware Nadia 90 cm Filterless Chimney It has an auto-clean function. The product has high-capacity functionality. Motion recognition works well. Elicia Ductless Kitchen Chimney The chimney is affordable. The auto-clean option is there. The product is designed with robust stainless steel. Faber 3D T2S2 Ductless Chimney It is suitable for heavy consumption needs. LED light option is available. The chimney is durable. Faber Hood Everest SC TC HC BK Chimney It has good suction power. The chimney is filterless. The product works excellently. Inalsa C100219 Ductless Chimney It is a cost-effective option. It removes foul smells easily. Smart touch controls are present Kaff Mila DHC 60 Ductless Chimney The customer service is prompt It has good speed control. It comes with a separate ducting section. Eurodomo Ductless Chimney It has a high suction power. The chimney is designed with a large hood. Self-installation kit is present Glen Senza Ductless Chimney It offers value for money. The chimney is flame-resistant. It has a LED lighting option. Faber Hood Zenith FL SC AC BK Ductless Chimney There is no maintenance cost. LED Light is installed The product comes with good suction power. Whirlpool CG 601 HAC Hood Ductless Chimney It is designed with maximum Airflow Capacity. It has a system of baffle filters. The touch controls are smooth.