Top 10 durable and low-maintenance chimneys for Indian kitchens: Buyer's guide

Summary: In the following article, we will be going through some of the top 10 low-maintenance chimneys that will fit Indian home designs perfectly well.

A good chimney should be durable and strong.

Kitchens are one of the integral parts of homes, especially when that is the place where all the magic occurs. With the varied kinds of food that are prepared each day in an average Indian household, the need for chimneys is extensive. Exhaust fans are being replaced by cheaper and more efficient chimneys. Durability and strength are of major factors to look for while purchasing a chimney. Here are the top 10 durable chimneys of India that are studied and maintained in a list for you to choose from. All specifications and budgets are also mentioned at the end. Product List: 1. Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney It is a curved glass type that can be wall mounted for easy access. It has the special feature of auto cleaning that reduces the work on the part of the customer. It has a size of 60 cm and fits 2-4 burner stoves. The control type is simple to use and is effective by tactile and touch activated only. The filter surface area is 52 x 30 cm. sq. Specifications: Brand: Faber Product dimensions: 50D x 60W x 60H Centimeters Colour: Black Finish Type: Black finish Material: Glass Noise level: 59 Db Voltage: 220 V Part Number: HOOD EVEREST IND SC TC HC BK 60

Pros Cons Compact and good structure Not noiseless.

2. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Chimney With a 15-year warranty and a filter-less motor, this chimney is one of the best as per customer reviews. It is powered entirely electric and has powerful suction technology to draw in smoke and fumes. It is based on a motion sensor and hence is easy to control and utilize. It also comes with LED lights and a maximum airflow of 1200 m^3 per hour. Specifications: Brand: Elica Product dimensions: 56.5D x 90W x 51H Centimeters Colour: Black Finish Type: Black Material: Stainless Steel Noise level: 58 Db Voltage: 220 V Part Number: WDFL 906 HAC MS NERO

Pros Cons Noise level is low. Installation took more

3. Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney An elegant design and sturdy build are some of the most admirable features of a chimney. Pair it with efficient dual LED lamps and a double baffle filter to ramp up its performance. It has a user-friendly control system for smooth operation and easy usage. It is fit for a 2-3 burner stove system and a 900 m^3 per hour force. Specifications: Brand: Hindware Product dimensions: 47.5D x 60W x 52H Centimeters Colour: Black Finish Type: Black finish Material: Stainless Steel Noise level: 58 Db Voltage: 230 V Part Number: C100321

Pros Cons Chimney height is good. Lacks in duct pipeline

4. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney This chimney model has high-quality baffle filters suitable for Indian kitchens at best. It is of pyramid shape and can be wall mounted with a push button for all control settings. It has a warranty of 1 year for the product and 12 years for the motor; installation is done by the company, and you can give a call at 1800-209-3484 for the same. Specifications: Brand: Faber Product dimensions: 39D x 60W x 37H Centimeters Colour: Black Finish Type: Black Finish Material: Powdered Metal Steel Noise level: 49 Db Voltage: 220 V Part Number: 320.0688.720

Pros Cons Reduced noise and spot lamps Installation costs more

5. BLOWHOT 60Cms Iris S BPC Chimney, 800 m3/h Suction, Fitted with a plastic blower and baffle filter, it is one of the top 10 best chimneys for modular kitchens. 5 years warranty on the motor is also available. It has the normal average of 60 cm size for 3-4 burners and a suction capacity of 800 m^3 per hour. Easy operation with the push buttons as well. Specifications: Brand: Blow Hot Product dimensions: 60D x 48W x 60.5H Centimeters Colour: Irish Black Material: Stainless Steel Noise level: 59 Db Voltage: 230 V Part Number: Iris Chimney

Pros Cons Low cost with great performance Material is not up to mark

6. INALSA 60 cm, 1150 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Classica A pyramid-styled sidewall-mounted chimney with a sleek design and a capacity of 1150 m^3 per hour is the definition of this model. It has a 175 sq. ft. in size for medium to heavy cooking purposes. It comes with a hood, expandable flexible pipe, mounting bracket and more for easy installation. Specifications: Brand: Inalsa Product dimensions: 47D x 60W x 57.2H Centimeters Colour: Black Finish Type: Powder Coated Material: Steel Noise level: 65 Db Voltage: 250 V Part Number: ‎ Classica 60BKBF

Pros Cons Great suction power. Noisy at best

7. ALSTORM Sonet 90 cm 2200 m/hr Dual Motor Kitchen Chimney It is 300 sq. ft. and is India’s first chimney to include a dual motor that is powered by a total of 180 + 180 watts. The chimney is also well equipped with energy efficient 2 LED Lights. In addition to the mentioned features, this chimney can remove smoke from an area with a maximum suction capability of 2200 m3/hour, creating a better cooking atmosphere. Specifications: Brand: ALSTORM Product dimensions: 45D x 90W x 98H Centimeters Colour: Black Finish Type: Titanium Glossy Black Material: Stainless Steel Noise level: 58 Db Voltage: 360 V Part Number: WDFL 906 HAC MS NERO

Pros Cons Noise level is low. High power consumption

8. Glen Pyramid Shape 60 cm Electric Kitchen Chimney A standard 60 cm size kitchen chimney with a pyramid shape and suitable for 2-4 burner stoves. It has a suction power of 1000 m^3 per hour, taking away all kinds of smoke and odours in seconds. LED lights effectively help with lighting up the place. Specifications: Brand: Glen Product dimensions: 56.5D x 90W x 51H Centimeters Colour: Black Finish Type: Powder coated Material: Stainless Steel Noise level: 58 Db Voltage: 240 V Part Number: ‎CH6049BLK60BF

Pros Cons Three push button control Noise reduction is possible

9. Hindware Amyra 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr chimney It has the special feature of collecting oil and grease in case of excess. A curved design to maximize the area of suction and clean the smoke off. It has a filterless technology that prevents contact between the motor and blower parts. It has a powerful suction capacity as well. Specifications: Brand: Hindware Product dimensions: 60D x 49W x 49.5H Centimeters Colour: Black Finish Type: Glazed Material: Stainless Steel Noise level: 58 Db Voltage: 220 V Part Number: ‎C100432

Pros Cons Filter less technology. Oil pipe can be of better quality

10. V-Guard M10 BF 60cm Electric kitchen Chimney This chimney model is perfect with the lowest possible range in price. It comes with a free installation kit and pushes buttons for easy utilization. The electric chimney is wall mounted and has a 60 cm wide suction chamber. It is perfect for all kinds of cooking, frying, and grilling. Specifications: Brand: V-Guard Product dimensions: 56.5D x 90W x 51H Centimeters Colour: Black Finish Type: Black Finish Material: Stainless Steel Noise level: 62 Db Voltage: 220 V Part Number: M10 Chimney

Pros Cons Speed setting up to 3. Quite noisy and

Price of chimneys at a glance:

Product Price Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr curved glass Kitchen Chimney Rs. 11,990 Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filter less Chimney Rs. 12,699 Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Rs. 6,499 Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Rs. 5,990 BLOWHOT 60Cms Iris S BPC Chimney, 800 m3/h Suction, Rs. 4,790 INALSA 60 cm, 1150 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Classica Rs. 5,980 Alstorm Sonet 90 cm 2200 m/hr Dual Motor Kitchen Chimney Rs. 16,990 Glen Pyramid Shape 60 cm Electric Kitchen Chimney Rs. 5,998 Hindware Amyra 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr chimney Rs. 14,990 V-Guard M10 BF 60cm Electric kitchen Chimney Rs. 5,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr curved glass Kitchen Chimney Compact design Great suction power Motion detection Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Chimney Low noise production Auto-clean High suction performance Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Affordable design Sleek and sturdy Easy to clean Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Noise reduction Spot light and 3 push button levels Low cost BLOWHOT 60Cms Iris S BPC Chimney, 800 m3/h Suction, Great performance Baffle filter with LED lamps Heavy grilling/ frying friendly as well. INALSA 60 cm, 1150 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Classica High suction power Clears the air quickly Sleek design Alstorm Sonet 90 cm 2200 m/hr Dual Motor Kitchen Chimney Max. size and area Dual-motor with 360 watts Powerful dual LED lamps Glen Pyramid Shape 60 cm Electric Kitchen Chimney Lifetime warranty Easy to handle Good sution power Hindware Amyra 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr chimney Filter less technology Powerful suction Easy installation V-Guard M10 BF 60cm Electric kitchen Chimney Easy to use push buttons Lightweight filter Speed setting up to 3 levels.

Best overall product With so many great options, finding one chimney model that has it all becomes difficult. The best overall product is our opinion, would be Hindware Amyra 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr chimney. It uses filter-less technology to clear the smoke and also has special features like that powerful suction, which is easy to clean and use. The installation of the same is tirelessly efficient. Best value money The V-Guard M10 BF 60cm Electric kitchen Chimney seems the most reasonable option out of the lot. It comes with a duct cover, main chimney unit, installation kit, and user manual cum warranty card at just Rs. 5,999. It is easy to operate and aerodynamically accurate in case of shocks or fires. It is also fitted with 2 LEDs to improve visibility. How to find the perfect chimney model? Since this blog mostly focuses on the best deals, it would be a good option to look through more reviews on verified accounts and websites. Main viewpoints must include price rates, noise levels, suction power, electricity consumption, ease of usage, and maintenance costs. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.

