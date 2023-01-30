Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Top 10 durable and low-maintenance chimneys for Indian kitchens: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 30, 2023 17:13 IST

Summary:

In the following article, we will be going through some of the top 10 low-maintenance chimneys that will fit Indian home designs perfectly well.

A good chimney should be durable and strong.

Kitchens are one of the integral parts of homes, especially when that is the place where all the magic occurs. With the varied kinds of food that are prepared each day in an average Indian household, the need for chimneys is extensive. Exhaust fans are being replaced by cheaper and more efficient chimneys. Durability and strength are of major factors to look for while purchasing a chimney.

Here are the top 10 durable chimneys of India that are studied and maintained in a list for you to choose from. All specifications and budgets are also mentioned at the end.

Product List:

1. Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

It is a curved glass type that can be wall mounted for easy access. It has the special feature of auto cleaning that reduces the work on the part of the customer. It has a size of 60 cm and fits 2-4 burner stoves. The control type is simple to use and is effective by tactile and touch activated only. The filter surface area is 52 x 30 cm. sq.

Specifications:

Brand: Faber

Product dimensions: 50D x 60W x 60H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Black finish

Material: Glass

Noise level: 59 Db

Voltage: 220 V

Part Number: HOOD EVEREST IND SC TC HC BK 60

ProsCons
Compact and good structureNot noiseless.
Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (HOOD EVEREST IND SC TC HC BK 60, Filterless technology, Touch Control, Black)
4.4 (5,873)
Get Price

2. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Chimney

With a 15-year warranty and a filter-less motor, this chimney is one of the best as per customer reviews. It is powered entirely electric and has powerful suction technology to draw in smoke and fumes. It is based on a motion sensor and hence is easy to control and utilize. It also comes with LED lights and a maximum airflow of 1200 m^3 per hour.

Specifications:

Brand: Elica

Product dimensions: 56.5D x 90W x 51H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Black

Material: Stainless Steel

Noise level: 58 Db

Voltage: 220 V

Part Number: WDFL 906 HAC MS NERO

ProsCons
Noise level is low.Installation took more 
Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)
4.5 (9,064)
44% off
14,990 26,990
Buy now

3. Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

An elegant design and sturdy build are some of the most admirable features of a chimney. Pair it with efficient dual LED lamps and a double baffle filter to ramp up its performance. It has a user-friendly control system for smooth operation and easy usage. It is fit for a 2-3 burner stove system and a 900 m^3 per hour force.

Specifications:

Brand: Hindware

Product dimensions: 47.5D x 60W x 52H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Black finish

Material: Stainless Steel

Noise level: 58 Db

Voltage: 230 V

Part Number: C100321

ProsCons
Chimney height is good.Lacks in duct pipeline
Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look, Push Button Control, Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Double Baffle Filter (Black)
4 (127)
Get Price

4. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

This chimney model has high-quality baffle filters suitable for Indian kitchens at best. It is of pyramid shape and can be wall mounted with a push button for all control settings. It has a warranty of 1 year for the product and 12 years for the motor; installation is done by the company, and you can give a call at 1800-209-3484 for the same.

Specifications:

Brand: Faber

Product dimensions: 39D x 60W x 37H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Black Finish

Material: Powdered Metal Steel

Noise level: 49 Db

Voltage: 220 V

Part Number: 320.0688.720

ProsCons
Reduced noise and spot lampsInstallation costs more
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)
4.2 (376)
Get Price

5. BLOWHOT 60Cms Iris S BPC Chimney, 800 m3/h Suction,

Fitted with a plastic blower and baffle filter, it is one of the top 10 best chimneys for modular kitchens. 5 years warranty on the motor is also available. It has the normal average of 60 cm size for 3-4 burners and a suction capacity of 800 m^3 per hour. Easy operation with the push buttons as well.

Specifications:

Brand: Blow Hot

Product dimensions: 60D x 48W x 60.5H Centimeters

Colour: Irish Black

Material: Stainless Steel

Noise level: 59 Db

Voltage: 230 V

Part Number: Iris Chimney

ProsCons
Low cost with great performanceMaterial is not up to mark
BLOWHOT 60Cms Iris S BPC Chimney, 800 m3/h Suction, Push Control, Plastic Blower, Baffle Filter, Led Lights, Chimney for Modular Kitchen, 5 Years warranty On Motor (Black)
3.9 (796)
63% off
4,790 12,990
Buy now

6. INALSA 60 cm, 1150 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Classica

A pyramid-styled sidewall-mounted chimney with a sleek design and a capacity of 1150 m^3 per hour is the definition of this model. It has a 175 sq. ft. in size for medium to heavy cooking purposes. It comes with a hood, expandable flexible pipe, mounting bracket and more for easy installation.

Specifications:

Brand: Inalsa

Product dimensions: 47D x 60W x 57.2H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Powder Coated

Material: Steel

Noise level: 65 Db

Voltage: 250 V

Part Number: ‎ Classica 60BKBF

ProsCons
Great suction power.Noisy at best
INALSA 60 cm, 1150 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Classica 60BKBF with Stainless Steel Baffle Filters, Push Button Control, 7 Year Warranty On Motor
3.7 (1,381)
Get Price

7. ALSTORM Sonet 90 cm 2200 m/hr Dual Motor Kitchen Chimney

It is 300 sq. ft. and is India’s first chimney to include a dual motor that is powered by a total of 180 + 180 watts. The chimney is also well equipped with energy efficient 2 LED Lights. In addition to the mentioned features, this chimney can remove smoke from an area with a maximum suction capability of 2200 m3/hour, creating a better cooking atmosphere.

Specifications:

Brand: ALSTORM

Product dimensions: 45D x 90W x 98H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Titanium Glossy Black

Material: Stainless Steel

Noise level: 58 Db

Voltage: 360 V

Part Number: WDFL 906 HAC MS NERO

ProsCons
Noise level is low.High power consumption
Alstorm Sonet 90 cm 2200 m/hr Filterless, Auto-Clean with Motion-Sensor and and Dual Motor Kitchen Chimney (Black, Hydraulic Chimney)
5 (1)
63% off
16,990 45,999
Buy now

8. Glen Pyramid Shape 60 cm Electric Kitchen Chimney

A standard 60 cm size kitchen chimney with a pyramid shape and suitable for 2-4 burner stoves. It has a suction power of 1000 m^3 per hour, taking away all kinds of smoke and odours in seconds. LED lights effectively help with lighting up the place.

Specifications:

Brand: Glen

Product dimensions: 56.5D x 90W x 51H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Powder coated

Material: Stainless Steel

Noise level: 58 Db

Voltage: 240 V

Part Number: ‎CH6049BLK60BF

ProsCons
Three push button controlNoise reduction is possible
Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)
4.5 (9,064)
44% off
14,990 26,990
Buy now

9. Hindware Amyra 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr chimney

It has the special feature of collecting oil and grease in case of excess. A curved design to maximize the area of suction and clean the smoke off. It has a filterless technology that prevents contact between the motor and blower parts. It has a powerful suction capacity as well.

Specifications:

Brand: Hindware

Product dimensions: 60D x 49W x 49.5H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Glazed

Material: Stainless Steel

Noise level: 58 Db

Voltage: 220 V

Part Number: ‎C100432

ProsCons
Filter less technology.Oil pipe can be of better quality
Hindware Amyra 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr* Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Wall Mounted Chimney for Kitchen with Motion Sensors, Touch Control and LED Lamps (Black)
4.2 (62)
44% off
13,990 24,990
Buy now

10. V-Guard M10 BF 60cm Electric kitchen Chimney

This chimney model is perfect with the lowest possible range in price. It comes with a free installation kit and pushes buttons for easy utilization. The electric chimney is wall mounted and has a 60 cm wide suction chamber. It is perfect for all kinds of cooking, frying, and grilling.

Specifications:

Brand: V-Guard

Product dimensions: 56.5D x 90W x 51H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Finish Type: Black Finish

Material: Stainless Steel

Noise level: 62 Db

Voltage: 220 V

Part Number: M10 Chimney

ProsCons
Speed setting up to 3.Quite noisy and 
V-Guard M10 BF 60cm 900 m3/hr,Electric Kitchen Chimney with Baffle Filter, Push Button Controls and Free Kit For Installation (Black)
4.1 (164)
Get Price

Price of chimneys at a glance:

ProductPrice
Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr curved glass Kitchen ChimneyRs. 11,990
Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filter less ChimneyRs. 12,699
Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen ChimneyRs. 6,499
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen ChimneyRs. 5,990
BLOWHOT 60Cms Iris S BPC Chimney, 800 m3/h Suction,Rs. 4,790
INALSA 60 cm, 1150 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney ClassicaRs. 5,980
Alstorm Sonet 90 cm 2200 m/hr Dual Motor Kitchen ChimneyRs. 16,990
Glen Pyramid Shape 60 cm Electric Kitchen ChimneyRs. 5,998
Hindware Amyra 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr chimneyRs. 14,990
V-Guard M10 BF 60cm Electric kitchen ChimneyRs. 5,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr curved glass Kitchen ChimneyCompact design Great suction powerMotion detection
Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless ChimneyLow noise productionAuto-cleanHigh suction performance
Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen ChimneyAffordable designSleek and sturdyEasy to clean
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Noise reductionSpot light and 3 push button levelsLow cost 
BLOWHOT 60Cms Iris S BPC Chimney, 800 m3/h Suction,Great performanceBaffle filter with LED lampsHeavy grilling/ frying friendly as well.
INALSA 60 cm, 1150 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney ClassicaHigh suction powerClears the air quicklySleek design
Alstorm Sonet 90 cm 2200 m/hr Dual Motor Kitchen Chimney Max. size and areaDual-motor with 360 wattsPowerful dual LED lamps
Glen Pyramid Shape 60 cm Electric Kitchen ChimneyLifetime warrantyEasy to handleGood sution power
Hindware Amyra 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr chimney Filter less technologyPowerful suctionEasy installation
V-Guard M10 BF 60cm Electric kitchen Chimney Easy to use push buttonsLightweight filterSpeed setting up to 3 levels.

Best overall product

With so many great options, finding one chimney model that has it all becomes difficult. The best overall product is our opinion, would be Hindware Amyra 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr chimney. It uses filter-less technology to clear the smoke and also has special features like that powerful suction, which is easy to clean and use. The installation of the same is tirelessly efficient.

Best value money

The V-Guard M10 BF 60cm Electric kitchen Chimney seems the most reasonable option out of the lot. It comes with a duct cover, main chimney unit, installation kit, and user manual cum warranty card at just Rs. 5,999. It is easy to operate and aerodynamically accurate in case of shocks or fires. It is also fitted with 2 LEDs to improve visibility.

How to find the perfect chimney model?

Since this blog mostly focuses on the best deals, it would be a good option to look through more reviews on verified accounts and websites. Main viewpoints must include price rates, noise levels, suction power, electricity consumption, ease of usage, and maintenance costs. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Smart watches for women in 2023: 10 smart picks
Top 10 mini cameras for vlogging and travel photography
Find the best Apple laptop to buy: The ultimate guide
Top 5 cordless vacuum cleaners for convenience and efficiency
Amazon Top Deal of the Day: Get 37% discount on Xiaomi Redmi 10 Power mobile

Chimneys for Indian kitchens

What is the ideal length of the ductwork during installation?

The shorter it is, the less energy it takes to move the air out of the kitchen and into the atmosphere. So, try to take the shortest route possible.

How often should the aluminium filters be washed?

Aluminium grease filters are typically dishwasher safe, making maintenance very easy. You only need to wash him about once a month, but it depends on how much you use it. Always use a mild detergent, and do not contain phosphates.

Which type of kitchen chimney is better?

The type of electric chimney that suits your kitchen depends on the size of the kitchen and the frequency of heavy-duty cooking, such as deep frying. While choosing the chimney, be sure to choose from the varied range of auto clean possible.
electronics FOR LESS