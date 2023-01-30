Top 10 durable and low-maintenance chimneys for Indian kitchens: Buyer's guide

What is the ideal length of the ductwork during installation?
The shorter it is, the less energy it takes to move the air out of the kitchen and into the atmosphere. So, try to take the shortest route possible.
Summary:
Kitchens are one of the integral parts of homes, especially when that is the place where all the magic occurs. With the varied kinds of food that are prepared each day in an average Indian household, the need for chimneys is extensive. Exhaust fans are being replaced by cheaper and more efficient chimneys. Durability and strength are of major factors to look for while purchasing a chimney.
Here are the top 10 durable chimneys of India that are studied and maintained in a list for you to choose from. All specifications and budgets are also mentioned at the end.
Product List:
1. Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney
It is a curved glass type that can be wall mounted for easy access. It has the special feature of auto cleaning that reduces the work on the part of the customer. It has a size of 60 cm and fits 2-4 burner stoves. The control type is simple to use and is effective by tactile and touch activated only. The filter surface area is 52 x 30 cm. sq.
Specifications:
Brand: Faber
Product dimensions: 50D x 60W x 60H Centimeters
Colour: Black
Finish Type: Black finish
Material: Glass
Noise level: 59 Db
Voltage: 220 V
Part Number: HOOD EVEREST IND SC TC HC BK 60
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and good structure
|Not noiseless.
2. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Chimney
With a 15-year warranty and a filter-less motor, this chimney is one of the best as per customer reviews. It is powered entirely electric and has powerful suction technology to draw in smoke and fumes. It is based on a motion sensor and hence is easy to control and utilize. It also comes with LED lights and a maximum airflow of 1200 m^3 per hour.
Specifications:
Brand: Elica
Product dimensions: 56.5D x 90W x 51H Centimeters
Colour: Black
Finish Type: Black
Material: Stainless Steel
Noise level: 58 Db
Voltage: 220 V
Part Number: WDFL 906 HAC MS NERO
|Pros
|Cons
|Noise level is low.
|Installation took more
3. Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney
An elegant design and sturdy build are some of the most admirable features of a chimney. Pair it with efficient dual LED lamps and a double baffle filter to ramp up its performance. It has a user-friendly control system for smooth operation and easy usage. It is fit for a 2-3 burner stove system and a 900 m^3 per hour force.
Specifications:
Brand: Hindware
Product dimensions: 47.5D x 60W x 52H Centimeters
Colour: Black
Finish Type: Black finish
Material: Stainless Steel
Noise level: 58 Db
Voltage: 230 V
Part Number: C100321
|Pros
|Cons
|Chimney height is good.
|Lacks in duct pipeline
4. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney
This chimney model has high-quality baffle filters suitable for Indian kitchens at best. It is of pyramid shape and can be wall mounted with a push button for all control settings. It has a warranty of 1 year for the product and 12 years for the motor; installation is done by the company, and you can give a call at 1800-209-3484 for the same.
Specifications:
Brand: Faber
Product dimensions: 39D x 60W x 37H Centimeters
Colour: Black
Finish Type: Black Finish
Material: Powdered Metal Steel
Noise level: 49 Db
Voltage: 220 V
Part Number: 320.0688.720
|Pros
|Cons
|Reduced noise and spot lamps
|Installation costs more
5. BLOWHOT 60Cms Iris S BPC Chimney, 800 m3/h Suction,
Fitted with a plastic blower and baffle filter, it is one of the top 10 best chimneys for modular kitchens. 5 years warranty on the motor is also available. It has the normal average of 60 cm size for 3-4 burners and a suction capacity of 800 m^3 per hour. Easy operation with the push buttons as well.
Specifications:
Brand: Blow Hot
Product dimensions: 60D x 48W x 60.5H Centimeters
Colour: Irish Black
Material: Stainless Steel
Noise level: 59 Db
Voltage: 230 V
Part Number: Iris Chimney
|Pros
|Cons
|Low cost with great performance
|Material is not up to mark
6. INALSA 60 cm, 1150 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Classica
A pyramid-styled sidewall-mounted chimney with a sleek design and a capacity of 1150 m^3 per hour is the definition of this model. It has a 175 sq. ft. in size for medium to heavy cooking purposes. It comes with a hood, expandable flexible pipe, mounting bracket and more for easy installation.
Specifications:
Brand: Inalsa
Product dimensions: 47D x 60W x 57.2H Centimeters
Colour: Black
Finish Type: Powder Coated
Material: Steel
Noise level: 65 Db
Voltage: 250 V
Part Number: Classica 60BKBF
|Pros
|Cons
|Great suction power.
|Noisy at best
7. ALSTORM Sonet 90 cm 2200 m/hr Dual Motor Kitchen Chimney
It is 300 sq. ft. and is India’s first chimney to include a dual motor that is powered by a total of 180 + 180 watts. The chimney is also well equipped with energy efficient 2 LED Lights. In addition to the mentioned features, this chimney can remove smoke from an area with a maximum suction capability of 2200 m3/hour, creating a better cooking atmosphere.
Specifications:
Brand: ALSTORM
Product dimensions: 45D x 90W x 98H Centimeters
Colour: Black
Finish Type: Titanium Glossy Black
Material: Stainless Steel
Noise level: 58 Db
Voltage: 360 V
Part Number: WDFL 906 HAC MS NERO
|Pros
|Cons
|Noise level is low.
|High power consumption
8. Glen Pyramid Shape 60 cm Electric Kitchen Chimney
A standard 60 cm size kitchen chimney with a pyramid shape and suitable for 2-4 burner stoves. It has a suction power of 1000 m^3 per hour, taking away all kinds of smoke and odours in seconds. LED lights effectively help with lighting up the place.
Specifications:
Brand: Glen
Product dimensions: 56.5D x 90W x 51H Centimeters
Colour: Black
Finish Type: Powder coated
Material: Stainless Steel
Noise level: 58 Db
Voltage: 240 V
Part Number: CH6049BLK60BF
|Pros
|Cons
|Three push button control
|Noise reduction is possible
9. Hindware Amyra 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr chimney
It has the special feature of collecting oil and grease in case of excess. A curved design to maximize the area of suction and clean the smoke off. It has a filterless technology that prevents contact between the motor and blower parts. It has a powerful suction capacity as well.
Specifications:
Brand: Hindware
Product dimensions: 60D x 49W x 49.5H Centimeters
Colour: Black
Finish Type: Glazed
Material: Stainless Steel
Noise level: 58 Db
Voltage: 220 V
Part Number: C100432
|Pros
|Cons
|Filter less technology.
|Oil pipe can be of better quality
10. V-Guard M10 BF 60cm Electric kitchen Chimney
This chimney model is perfect with the lowest possible range in price. It comes with a free installation kit and pushes buttons for easy utilization. The electric chimney is wall mounted and has a 60 cm wide suction chamber. It is perfect for all kinds of cooking, frying, and grilling.
Specifications:
Brand: V-Guard
Product dimensions: 56.5D x 90W x 51H Centimeters
Colour: Black
Finish Type: Black Finish
Material: Stainless Steel
Noise level: 62 Db
Voltage: 220 V
Part Number: M10 Chimney
|Pros
|Cons
|Speed setting up to 3.
|Quite noisy and
|Product
|Price
|Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr curved glass Kitchen Chimney
|Rs. 11,990
|Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filter less Chimney
|Rs. 12,699
|Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney
|Rs. 6,499
|Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney
|Rs. 5,990
|BLOWHOT 60Cms Iris S BPC Chimney, 800 m3/h Suction,
|Rs. 4,790
|INALSA 60 cm, 1150 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Classica
|Rs. 5,980
|Alstorm Sonet 90 cm 2200 m/hr Dual Motor Kitchen Chimney
|Rs. 16,990
|Glen Pyramid Shape 60 cm Electric Kitchen Chimney
|Rs. 5,998
|Hindware Amyra 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr chimney
|Rs. 14,990
|V-Guard M10 BF 60cm Electric kitchen Chimney
|Rs. 5,999
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr curved glass Kitchen Chimney
|Compact design
|Great suction power
|Motion detection
|Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Chimney
|Low noise production
|Auto-clean
|High suction performance
|Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney
|Affordable design
|Sleek and sturdy
|Easy to clean
|Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney
|Noise reduction
|Spot light and 3 push button levels
|Low cost
|BLOWHOT 60Cms Iris S BPC Chimney, 800 m3/h Suction,
|Great performance
|Baffle filter with LED lamps
|Heavy grilling/ frying friendly as well.
|INALSA 60 cm, 1150 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Classica
|High suction power
|Clears the air quickly
|Sleek design
|Alstorm Sonet 90 cm 2200 m/hr Dual Motor Kitchen Chimney
|Max. size and area
|Dual-motor with 360 watts
|Powerful dual LED lamps
|Glen Pyramid Shape 60 cm Electric Kitchen Chimney
|Lifetime warranty
|Easy to handle
|Good sution power
|Hindware Amyra 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr chimney
|Filter less technology
|Powerful suction
|Easy installation
|V-Guard M10 BF 60cm Electric kitchen Chimney
|Easy to use push buttons
|Lightweight filter
|Speed setting up to 3 levels.
Best overall product
With so many great options, finding one chimney model that has it all becomes difficult. The best overall product is our opinion, would be Hindware Amyra 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr chimney. It uses filter-less technology to clear the smoke and also has special features like that powerful suction, which is easy to clean and use. The installation of the same is tirelessly efficient.
Best value money
The V-Guard M10 BF 60cm Electric kitchen Chimney seems the most reasonable option out of the lot. It comes with a duct cover, main chimney unit, installation kit, and user manual cum warranty card at just Rs. 5,999. It is easy to operate and aerodynamically accurate in case of shocks or fires. It is also fitted with 2 LEDs to improve visibility.
How to find the perfect chimney model?
Since this blog mostly focuses on the best deals, it would be a good option to look through more reviews on verified accounts and websites. Main viewpoints must include price rates, noise levels, suction power, electricity consumption, ease of usage, and maintenance costs. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.
Aluminium grease filters are typically dishwasher safe, making maintenance very easy. You only need to wash him about once a month, but it depends on how much you use it. Always use a mild detergent, and do not contain phosphates.
The type of electric chimney that suits your kitchen depends on the size of the kitchen and the frequency of heavy-duty cooking, such as deep frying. While choosing the chimney, be sure to choose from the varied range of auto clean possible.