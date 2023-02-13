Top 10 electric tea kettles for fast and easy brewing By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 13, 2023





Electric tea kettle is essential for all of us who are always short of time.

Anytime during the year, the task of choosing the best electric tea kettle can be completed. Your old electric kettle may need to be updated or replaced, or you may have recently realized how much you depend on one. Every subject has its technological requirements, thus the finest electric kettle for hotels would seem very different from one for homes. Here, you can find a list of the top 10 electric tea kettles for easy brewing. Small kitchens typically do not need particularly powerful kettles. Therefore, selecting the best product requires a thorough market analysis. 1. Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 liters, used for boiling water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup, etc. 1500 Watt (Silver) The characteristic mirror shine on the Pigeon electric kettle gives it a unique appearance that may go with any kitchen design. It also has a 360° rotating base that is attached to a standard power chord for safe operation and practical storage. It can be gracefully served and simply filled at the sink without the inconvenience of a power line thanks to its swivel base. It can also be conveniently reconnected to its power supply from either position, making it ideal for both right- and left-handed users. Faster and safer, this 1500W electric kettle can boil up to 1.5 liters of water in 5 to 7 minutes thanks to hidden heating components. Specifications: Brand: Pigeon Product Dimensions: 18.5L x 18.5W x 21.2H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic Capacity: 1.5 Litre Special Feature: Easy to clean

Pros Cons Easy to handle product Build quality can be improved

2. Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red This best electric tea kettle comes with a Power indication light that turns on as the water starts to boil and shuts out automatically after it does. The three top features that differentiate the product are automatic shutoff, a 360-degree swivel base, and one-touch lid locking. The product comes with a one-year warranty that starts from the date of purchase. Customers are advised not to fill the kettle for more than the maximum amount specified within the kettle. If they do, water will touch the lid while boiling which might cause the plastic smell from the heat, and overfilling will also result in leaks. Specifications: Brand: Prestige Product Dimensions: 26L x 21W x 21H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel Capacity: 1.5 Litre Special Feature: Automatic Cutoff

Pros Cons Power indicator Cord length can be improved Single-touch lid locking

3. Prestige PKGSS 1.7L 1500W Electric Kettle (Stainless Steel) This fast electric tea kettle comes with features like a wide mouth for cleaning, automatic shutoff, and one-touch lid locking. It has a detachable base that can be separated at the time of washing the power consumption of the kettle is 1500 watts. The product is very compact and easy to handle while traveling. Specifications: Brand: Prestige Product Dimensions: 21L x 21W x 25H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel Capacity: 1.7 Litre Special Feature: 360-degree swivel base

Pros Cons Easy to carry Quality can be improved

4. Havells Aqua Plus Double Wall Kettle / 304 Stainless Steel Inner Body / Cool touch outer body / Wider mouth/2-Year Warranty (Black, 1500 Watt) The product can be easily handled as it has a cool touch body that does not heat up to safeguard from scorching dangers. This kettle's design gave considerable consideration to the user's convenience. Filling, pouring, and cleaning are straightforward tasks because of the big opening. The lid ensures the beverage maintains its temperature and is safe from outside contamination. An easy-to-use on/off button and a light indication helps you quickly determine if the appliance is on or off. Specifications: Brand: Havells Product Dimensions: 22.6L x 21.4W x 19.5H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel Capacity: 1.2 Litre Special Feature: Cool touch outer body

Pros Cons Availability of on & off switch The length of power needs need to improve

5. KENT 16052 Elegant Electric Glass Kettle 1.8L 2000 W | Blue LED Illumination | Borosilicate Glass Body | Boil Drying Protection | Used as Boiler | Milk | Tea | Water & Soup | 1 Year Warranty The Electric Kettle by KENT is a fantastic complement to your kitchen and a reliable, long-lasting item for daily use. This glass kettle's borosilicate glass body makes it far superior to other types of glass available on the market in that it resists scratches and breaking readily. With a 1.8L volume, you can comfortably serve 5–6 people at once. Its 360° swivel technology makes pouring simple. Simply pull the kettle out of the base and move it about the room. The kettle's auto shut-off mechanism will switch it off in the event of overheating or dry boiling to prevent any damage to the appliance and to ensure human safety. Specifications: Brand: Kent Product Dimensions: 18L x 17W x 20H Centimeters Material: Glass Capacity: 1.8 Litre Special Feature: LED illumination

Pros Cons Extra capacity Cord length can be improved Durable product

6. iBELL Castor CTEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle,1500W Auto Cut-Off Feature, Silver This great value electric tea kettle comes with a standard 1-year warranty with an additional warranty for another year if the registration is done within 30 days from the date of purchase. The power consumption is 1500 watts. The product has triple safety protection and is easy to operate. Also, it comes with a uniquely designed steam ejection setting. Specifications: Brand: IBell Product Dimensions: 16.5L x 17W x 21.5H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel Capacity: 1.5 Litre Special Feature: Auto Cutoff feature

Pros Cons Value for money Handle gets heated while boiling water

7. Lifelong LLEKBT01 Electric Kettle 1.5 Litre 1500W for Boiling Water, Soup with Leakproof 750 ML Stainless Steel Bottle Combo | Combo for Kitchen, Easy to Use | 1 Year Warranty This easy electric tea kettle and bottle set will help with some of your necessities if you just moved into a new house. Water may be quickly heated with the aid of a kettle with a 1500 W power heating plate. Additionally, its 1.5 L capacity guarantees that you can brew a sizable pot of coffee or tea to help you get settled. Additionally, the 750 ml stainless steel container's volume enables you to store your water in a secure container that will not leak Specifications: Brand: Lifelong Product Dimensions: 25.9L x 17.5W x 22.1H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel Capacity: 1.5 Litre Special Feature: Lightweight

Pros Cons Safe and easy to use Build quality can be improved

8. Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle - 1.7 Litre (2200 Watt) The product is made up of SUS304 stainless steel for speedy boiling and is lightweight and portable for simple transport and serving. To enhance safety feature protection is provided by the steam sensor and auto-shutdown. plug and cable that has been BIS approved for safety; Wide mouth makes cleaning simple; Base cord winder for convenient storage. Specifications: Brand: Amazon Basics Product Dimensions: 26.6L x 22.3W x 16.2H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel Capacity: 1.7 Litre Special Feature: Auto Shutdown

Pros Cons Durability The length of the cord can be improved Easy to clean

9. Pigeon Kessel Multi Purpose Kettle (12173) 1.2 liters with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodles, Soup, etc. 600 Watt (Black & Silver) The product is a cooker-style kettle that can be used for multiple purposes. It comes with a nob for controlling the temperature that makes it suitable for multi-cooking. It also has a metal stand that can be used to cook different dishes a and measuring cup to check the ingredients while preparing different meals. Specifications: Brand: Pigeon Product Dimensions: 19.8L x 17.8W x 16.2H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel Capacity: 1.7 Litre Special Feature: Variable temperature control

Pros Cons Easy to clean and handle Quality can be improved

10. iBELL Hold The World. Digitally! Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1.8 L (Silver, 1800 W) These coolest electric tea kettles have a traditional appearance thanks to their stainless-steel body, which also keeps them durable. All eyes will be drawn to the kettle's slick appearance. The clever kettle monitors the temperature and turns off the heat when the water reaches a boil. The handle is nice to hold, has a good texture for holding, and feels cool to the touch. On the flat anti-slip base, the kettle is firmly supported. Specifications: Brand: IBELL Product Dimensions: 18.5L x 18.5W x 23H Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel Capacity: 1.8 Litre Special Feature: Shockproof and heat-resistant handle

Pros Cons Good and advanced design Power saving can be improved

Top 3 features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 liters, used for boiling water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup, etc. 1500 Watt (Silver) High speed Portable Excellent control type Prestige 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-watts, Red Good quality Sleek Good design Prestige PKGSS 1.7L 1500W Electric Kettle (Stainless Steel) Lovely Design Excellent looks Powerful Havells Aqua Plus 1.2-liter Double Wall Kettle / 304 Stainless Steel Inner Body / Cool touch outer body / Wider mouth/ 2 Year Warranty (Black, 1500 Watt) Good features Unique design Sleek design KENT 16052 Elegant Electric Glass Kettle 1.8L 2000 W | Blue LED Illumination | Borosilicate Glass Body | Boil Drying Protection | Used as Boiler | Milk | Tea | Water & Soup | 1 Year Warranty Energy saver Innovative technology Power saver P iBELL Castor CTEK15L Premium 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle,1500W Auto Cut-Off Feature, Silver No heating issue Wide mouth Amazing performance Lifelong LLEKBT01 Electric Kettle 1.5 Litre 1500W for Boiling Water, Soup with Leakproof 750 ML Stainless Steel Bottle Combo | Combo for Kitchen, Easy to Use | 1 Year Warranty Energy efficient Sleek design Cleans nicely Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle - 1.7 Litre (2200 Watt) Powerful Easy cleaning Smooth control Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle (12173) 1.2 liters with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodles, Soup, etc. 600 Watt (Black & Silver) Good finishing User friendly Saves energy efficiently iBELL Hold The World. Digitally! Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1.8 L (Silver, 1800 W) Robust construction Stunning design Excellent power saver

Best overall product Finding the best electric tea kettle online is quite challenging. The Havells Aqua Plus would be a deserving victor, though, if we had to choose just one. This Kettle has a double wall and an extremely elegant design with a cool outer body and a wide mouth for easy cleaning. The product’s auto-shut function protects it from getting damaged due to overheating which is best as compared to other kettles available in the market. Best value for money With a cheap suggested retail price of just Rs. 599 and a plethora of features including excellent build quality of stainless steel that ensures safe and healthy boiling the Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus electric tea kettle (14289) is a great value. It is simple to store and a 1500W electric kettle can safely and quickly boil up to 1.5 liters of water in 5 to 7 minutes. How to find the perfect Electric Kettle? Examining each electric tea kettle model attentively in light of its most recent features and specifications is the phase that matters the most. Pick the product from this small group that best strikes a balance between utility, cost, and design. Remember to routinely check online electric tea kettles reviews and client complaints posted on various platforms as criticism is the best facilitator. Watch YouTube videos for unbiased reviews. Choose the product that has the most positive reviews and the fewest negative ones. Additionally, always select products from online stores that have extensive warranties because they guarantee that you will not soon need to spend for maintenance.

