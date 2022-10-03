Sign out
Top 10 front load washing machines to buy

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 03, 2022 18:24 IST

Summary:

Washing your clothes should be done with utmost comfort, and here we have the best front load washing machines for you to make this happen.

Front load washing machines are durable and highly efficient.

Here is a guide for you if you are looking to invest in the best front load washing machines. We have included some of the best front load washing machines from various renowned brands along with their complete specifications and pricing in the list below.

Front-load washing machines offer the convenience of washing your clothes efficiently. They also help save electricity bills in the long run with faster spinning speeds that work gently. Additionally, front-load washing machines are more durable and have various features.

To help you make the right decision in choosing from the dozens of washing machines available, we have curated the list of 10 best front load washing machines from Amazon India.

1. LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Featuring a 6-motion control technology, this front load washing machine by LG ensures deep cleansing and gentle wash of your clothes. The machine is designed on inverter technology which helps save power, and comes with features like child lock, waterproof touch panel, auto restart and more.

Specifications

Capacity: 8 kgs

Voltage: 230 V

Available colours: Silver, Luxury Silver and White

Material: Steel

Item weight: 62 kg

Item dimensions: 55 x 60 x 85 cm

Number of cycle options: 10

Maximum rotational speed: 1400 RPM

ProsCons
Fully-automaticComplaints of water leakage from the front door
5-star energy ratingComplaints on installation and service
Child lock 
6 Motion DD 
LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Heater(FHM1408BDL, Silver, 6 Motion Direct Drive)
37% off
32,799 51,990
Buy now

2. Whirlpool 8 kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Featuring advanced 6th Sense Softmove Technology, Whirlpool's front load washing machine smartly adjusts and loads the drum's speed while washing your clothes. It also comes with an Intellisense Inverter Motor that maintains the noise and vibration of the machine to offer you an efficient and enhanced result.

Specifications

Capacity: 8 kg

Voltage: 250 V

Available colours: White

Material: Stainless steel

Item weight: 71 kg

Item dimensions: 63 x 59.5 x 84.5 cm

Maximum rotational speed: 1200 RPM

ProsCons
Fully-automaticComplaints about slow drying
5-star energy ratingSlow service from the company
6th Sense Softmove Technology 
Intellisense Inverter Motor 
Whirlpool 8 kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Fresh Care 8212, White, Inbuilt Heater)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star AI Control & Wi-Fi, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

The Intelligent Washing technology is a Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) certified product that offers an excellent washing experience and results. It can be connected through a Wi-Fi connection, and you can set the machine's language as per your preference.

Specifications

Capacity: 7 kg

Voltage: 230 V

Colour: Inox

Material: Steel

Item weight: 65 kg

Item dimensions: 55 x 60 x 85 cm

Number of cycle options: 21

Maximum rotational speed: 1200 RPM

ProsCons
Digital inverter technologyComplaints of water leakage from the front door
Diamond drumComplaints on installation and service
5-star energy rating 
Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star AI Control & Wi-Fi, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Inox, Digital Inverter)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

This powerful front load washing machine by Samsung comes with an advanced hygiene steam cycle that enhances the cleaning quality of the clothes every time you wash them. This machine features a diamond drum that ensures complete fabric care with a gentle wash, which can solve your weekly cloth-washing woes in just a few minutes.

Specifications

Capacity: 6 kg

Voltage: 220 V

Colour: White

Material: Plastic

Item weight: 54 kg

Item dimensions: 45 x 60 x 85 cm

Number of cycle options: 10

Maximum rotational speed: 1000 RPM

ProsCons
Superior energy-saving technologyComplaints of a high level of noise
5-star energy rating 
Diamond drum for gentle washing 
Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW60R20GLMA/TL, White, Hygiene Steam)
Check Price on Amazon

5. LG 6.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Be assured of 99.9% virus-free washed clothes with this superior front load washing machine by LG. This machine is tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions and features a waterproof touch panel and an auto restart option in case of power loss. The intelligent diagnosis allows you to diagnose up to 86 errors on the SmartThinQ app and download customised wash cycles.

Specifications

Capacity: 6 kg

Voltage: 230 V

Colour: White

Material: Stainless steel

Item weight: 60 kg

Item Dimensions: 60 x 44 x 85 cm

Wash programmes: 14 Basic

Maximum rotational speed: 1000 RPM

ProsCons
Inverter direct driveComplaints regarding damaged sensor
5-star energy ratingIssues with water drainage
99.9% Virus-free with steam 
LG 6.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (FHT1006ZNW, White, 6 Motion Direct Drive)
26% off
29,000 38,990
Buy now

6. Bosch 6 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Regarding home appliances, Bosch is a reputed brand in the market, and its front load washing machines testify to this fact. This particular machine comes with an in-built heater that ensures clean and hygienically washed clothes. It also has other advanced features, such as ActiveWater Plus for water usage optimisation and anti-vibration side panels for noise-free operation.

Specifications

Capacity: 6 kg

Voltage: 240 V

Colour: Luxe Silver

Material: Steel

Item weight: 64 kg

Item dimensions: 60 x 46 x 85 cm

Wash programmes: 15

Maximum rotational speed: 1000 RPM

ProsCons
Anti-tangle FunctionHigh noise level
5-star energy ratingComplaints of detergent and water spillage
ActiveWater Plus 
Bosch 6 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with In - built Heater (WLJ2016TIN, Luxe Silver )
Check Price on Amazon

7. IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Dual Steam

Get rid of stains and viruses with hot water washes available in this fully automatic front load washing machine by IFB. You can choose any of the ten amazing wash programmes, including baby wear wash and cotton eco plus wash. Enjoy better detergent action and colour protection, and save water plus electricity on every wash.

Specifications

Capacity: 7 kg

Voltage: High-low voltage protection

Colour: White

Material: Stainless steel

Item weight: 70 kg

Item dimensions: 61.3 x 59.7 x 59.7 cm

Wash programmes: 10

Maximum rotational speed: 1000 RPM

ProsCons
Dual steam cycle for power cleaningComplaints on installation and service
5-star energy rating 
Wrinkle-removal technology 
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Dual Steam (NEO DIVA BXS 7010, White & Black, Active Color Protection, Hard Water Wash)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Hygiene Steam Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

This Samsung front-loading washing machine offers a hygiene steam wash that deep cleanses the clothes, keeping them hygienic. This machine is designed to protect the planet as its digital inverter assures outstanding energy efficiency.

Specifications

Capacity: 8 kg

Colour: White

Material: Stainless steel

Item weight: 65 kg

Item dimensions: 5.5 x 6 x 8.5 cm

Wash programmes: 12

Maximum rotational speed: 1400 RPM

ProsCons
Superior energy efficiencySmaller hose pipe length
5-star energy rating 
Hygiene steam wash 
Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Hygiene Steam Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WW80T4040CE1TL, White)
Check Price on Amazon

9. iFFALCON 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

This machine by iFFALCON is designed to protect your clothes from damage, thanks to its honey-combed crystal drum and diamond-shaped ridges that offer a gentle wash. It features an auto-error diagnosis notification immediately and provides an auto drum clean facility to save your time and energy bills.

Specifications

Capacity: 7 kg

Voltage: 240 V

Colour: Silver

Material: Stainless steel

Item weight: 59 kg

Item dimensions: 59.5 x 52 x 85 cm

Wash programmes: 16

Maximum rotational speed: 1200 RPM

ProsCons
Hot water sterilisationWashing quality compared with other brands
5-star energy ratingPoor installation service from the brand
Dual detergent case 
iFFALCON 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-built Heater (FWF70-G123061A03S, Silver, Honey Comb Crystal Drum, 16 Wash Program)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Lloyd 6 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

A sister company of the renowned Havells brand, this LLOYD front load washing machine offers a quick, hygienic wash in 15 minutes. It features a Jog Dial that helps compare to tact buttons so that you can easily select the wash programme as required. Also, the super-sized black ribbon door offers the convenience of washing large clothes and your regular ones.

Specifications

Capacity: 6 kg

Voltage: 230 V

Colour: White

Material: Polycarbonate

Item weight: 54 kg

Item dimensions: 59.5 x 47 x 85 kg

Wash programmes: 16

Maximum rotational speed: 1200 RPM

ProsCons
Jog Dial for quick comparison and wash programme selectionCustomer service complaints
90-degree self-cleanHigh levels of vibration
Super-sizes black ribbon door 
Lloyd 6 Kg Fully automatic Front Load Washing Machine (LWMF60WX1, White, 90° Self Clean)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of front load washing machines at a glance:

ProductPrice
LG Touch Control Front Load Washing Machine 34,490
Whirlpool Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 30,490
Samsung AI Control Front Loading Washing Machine 32,990
Samsung Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 22,990
LG Inverter Front Loading Washing Machine 29,750
Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine 26,990
IFB Front Load Washing Machine Fully Automatic 29,990
Samsung Hygiene Steam Front Loading Washing Machine 31,990
iFFALCON Front Load Washing Machine 17,990
Lloyd Front Load Washing Machine 23,186

Best 3 features for you

Here are the three important features to look for while selecting the best front load washing machines in India:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG Touch Control Front Load Washing Machine6-Motion DD5-star energy ratingWaterproof touch panel
Whirlpool Fully Automatic Front Load Washing MachineIntellisense Inverter Motor5-star energy rating6th Sense Softmove Technology
Samsung AI Control Front Loading Washing MachineDigital inverter technology5-star energy ratingBEE certified product
Samsung Fully Automatic Front Load Washing MachineAdvanced hygiene steam cycle5-star energy ratingSuperior energy-saving technology
LG Inverter Front Loading Washing MachineInverter direct drive5-star energy rating99.9% Virus-free with steam
Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineAnti-tangle function5-star energy ratingActiveWater Plus for water saving
IFB Front Load Washing Machine Fully AutomaticWrinkle removal technology5-star energy ratingDual Steam Cycle for power cleaning
Samsung Hygiene Steam Front Loading Washing MachineHygiene steam wash5-star energy ratingDigital inverter technology
iFFALCON Front Load Washing MachineHot water sterilisation5-star energy ratingAuto-error diagnosis notification
Lloyd Front Load Washing MachineJog Dial for comparison and wash programme selection90-degree self-cleanSuper-sizes black ribbon door

Best value for money

If you are looking for that perfect front load washing machine that performs efficiently and comes at a reasonable price, then go for the Samsung Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine. It is a powerful machine featuring an advanced hygiene steam cycle and a diamond drum that assures a gentle yet effective wash.

Best overall

The Samsung Hygiene Steam Front Loading Washing Machine is one of the best buys overall. It comes with 12 wash programmes and features 1400 RPM rotational speed. The hygiene steam wash ensures deep cleaning of all dirt, stains and germs while helping you save on energy bills, thanks to its digital inverter technology.

How to find the perfect front load washing machine?

You must first list your exact requirements to find the best front load washing machine. There are several types of washing machines that range from automatic to semi-automatic. The usage of each of these machines is different. In addition, you should also understand your use of a top-load and front load washing machine.

In addition to this, also look at the pros and cons of buying the machines we have provided above for a better understanding and decision-making process.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best front load washing machines

Which washing machine is better: a semi-automatic or an automatic one?

You can choose one of the two washing machines to get your laundry done based on your requirements. However, an automatic washing machine is highly recommended if you are a working person with little to no time for laundry.

 

What is the ideal capacity of the best washing machine?

Any washing machine that can wash 6 to 7 kg garments can be considered ideal.

Is it better to buy a washing machine that has more wash programmes?

Ideally, yes. This is because the more wash programmes your washing machine will have, the more convenient your washing experience becomes. However, you should check the available programmes to ensure they are of the best use.

 

