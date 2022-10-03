Top 10 front load washing machines to buy By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Washing your clothes should be done with utmost comfort, and here we have the best front load washing machines for you to make this happen.

Front load washing machines are durable and highly efficient.

Here is a guide for you if you are looking to invest in the best front load washing machines. We have included some of the best front load washing machines from various renowned brands along with their complete specifications and pricing in the list below. Front-load washing machines offer the convenience of washing your clothes efficiently. They also help save electricity bills in the long run with faster spinning speeds that work gently. Additionally, front-load washing machines are more durable and have various features. To help you make the right decision in choosing from the dozens of washing machines available, we have curated the list of 10 best front load washing machines from Amazon India. 1. LG 8.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch Control Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Featuring a 6-motion control technology, this front load washing machine by LG ensures deep cleansing and gentle wash of your clothes. The machine is designed on inverter technology which helps save power, and comes with features like child lock, waterproof touch panel, auto restart and more. Specifications Capacity: 8 kgs Voltage: 230 V Available colours: Silver, Luxury Silver and White Material: Steel Item weight: 62 kg Item dimensions: 55 x 60 x 85 cm Number of cycle options: 10 Maximum rotational speed: 1400 RPM

Pros Cons Fully-automatic Complaints of water leakage from the front door 5-star energy rating Complaints on installation and service Child lock 6 Motion DD

2. Whirlpool 8 kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Featuring advanced 6th Sense Softmove Technology, Whirlpool's front load washing machine smartly adjusts and loads the drum's speed while washing your clothes. It also comes with an Intellisense Inverter Motor that maintains the noise and vibration of the machine to offer you an efficient and enhanced result. Specifications Capacity: 8 kg Voltage: 250 V Available colours: White Material: Stainless steel Item weight: 71 kg Item dimensions: 63 x 59.5 x 84.5 cm Maximum rotational speed: 1200 RPM

Pros Cons Fully-automatic Complaints about slow drying 5-star energy rating Slow service from the company 6th Sense Softmove Technology Intellisense Inverter Motor

3. Samsung 7 Kg 5 Star AI Control & Wi-Fi, Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine The Intelligent Washing technology is a Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) certified product that offers an excellent washing experience and results. It can be connected through a Wi-Fi connection, and you can set the machine's language as per your preference. Specifications Capacity: 7 kg Voltage: 230 V Colour: Inox Material: Steel Item weight: 65 kg Item dimensions: 55 x 60 x 85 cm Number of cycle options: 21 Maximum rotational speed: 1200 RPM

Pros Cons Digital inverter technology Complaints of water leakage from the front door Diamond drum Complaints on installation and service 5-star energy rating

4. Samsung 6.0 Kg Inverter 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine This powerful front load washing machine by Samsung comes with an advanced hygiene steam cycle that enhances the cleaning quality of the clothes every time you wash them. This machine features a diamond drum that ensures complete fabric care with a gentle wash, which can solve your weekly cloth-washing woes in just a few minutes. Specifications Capacity: 6 kg Voltage: 220 V Colour: White Material: Plastic Item weight: 54 kg Item dimensions: 45 x 60 x 85 cm Number of cycle options: 10 Maximum rotational speed: 1000 RPM

Pros Cons Superior energy-saving technology Complaints of a high level of noise 5-star energy rating Diamond drum for gentle washing

5. LG 6.0 Kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Be assured of 99.9% virus-free washed clothes with this superior front load washing machine by LG. This machine is tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions and features a waterproof touch panel and an auto restart option in case of power loss. The intelligent diagnosis allows you to diagnose up to 86 errors on the SmartThinQ app and download customised wash cycles. Specifications Capacity: 6 kg Voltage: 230 V Colour: White Material: Stainless steel Item weight: 60 kg Item Dimensions: 60 x 44 x 85 cm Wash programmes: 14 Basic Maximum rotational speed: 1000 RPM

Pros Cons Inverter direct drive Complaints regarding damaged sensor 5-star energy rating Issues with water drainage 99.9% Virus-free with steam

6. Bosch 6 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Regarding home appliances, Bosch is a reputed brand in the market, and its front load washing machines testify to this fact. This particular machine comes with an in-built heater that ensures clean and hygienically washed clothes. It also has other advanced features, such as ActiveWater Plus for water usage optimisation and anti-vibration side panels for noise-free operation. Specifications Capacity: 6 kg Voltage: 240 V Colour: Luxe Silver Material: Steel Item weight: 64 kg Item dimensions: 60 x 46 x 85 cm Wash programmes: 15 Maximum rotational speed: 1000 RPM

Pros Cons Anti-tangle Function High noise level 5-star energy rating Complaints of detergent and water spillage ActiveWater Plus

7. IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Dual Steam Get rid of stains and viruses with hot water washes available in this fully automatic front load washing machine by IFB. You can choose any of the ten amazing wash programmes, including baby wear wash and cotton eco plus wash. Enjoy better detergent action and colour protection, and save water plus electricity on every wash. Specifications Capacity: 7 kg Voltage: High-low voltage protection Colour: White Material: Stainless steel Item weight: 70 kg Item dimensions: 61.3 x 59.7 x 59.7 cm Wash programmes: 10 Maximum rotational speed: 1000 RPM

Pros Cons Dual steam cycle for power cleaning Complaints on installation and service 5-star energy rating Wrinkle-removal technology

8. Samsung 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter, Hygiene Steam Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine This Samsung front-loading washing machine offers a hygiene steam wash that deep cleanses the clothes, keeping them hygienic. This machine is designed to protect the planet as its digital inverter assures outstanding energy efficiency. Specifications Capacity: 8 kg Colour: White Material: Stainless steel Item weight: 65 kg Item dimensions: 5.5 x 6 x 8.5 cm Wash programmes: 12 Maximum rotational speed: 1400 RPM

Pros Cons Superior energy efficiency Smaller hose pipe length 5-star energy rating Hygiene steam wash

9. iFFALCON 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine This machine by iFFALCON is designed to protect your clothes from damage, thanks to its honey-combed crystal drum and diamond-shaped ridges that offer a gentle wash. It features an auto-error diagnosis notification immediately and provides an auto drum clean facility to save your time and energy bills. Specifications Capacity: 7 kg Voltage: 240 V Colour: Silver Material: Stainless steel Item weight: 59 kg Item dimensions: 59.5 x 52 x 85 cm Wash programmes: 16 Maximum rotational speed: 1200 RPM

Pros Cons Hot water sterilisation Washing quality compared with other brands 5-star energy rating Poor installation service from the brand Dual detergent case

10. Lloyd 6 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine A sister company of the renowned Havells brand, this LLOYD front load washing machine offers a quick, hygienic wash in 15 minutes. It features a Jog Dial that helps compare to tact buttons so that you can easily select the wash programme as required. Also, the super-sized black ribbon door offers the convenience of washing large clothes and your regular ones. Specifications Capacity: 6 kg Voltage: 230 V Colour: White Material: Polycarbonate Item weight: 54 kg Item dimensions: 59.5 x 47 x 85 kg Wash programmes: 16 Maximum rotational speed: 1200 RPM

Pros Cons Jog Dial for quick comparison and wash programme selection Customer service complaints 90-degree self-clean High levels of vibration Super-sizes black ribbon door

Price of front load washing machines at a glance:

Product Price LG Touch Control Front Load Washing Machine ₹ 34,490 Whirlpool Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine ₹ 30,490 Samsung AI Control Front Loading Washing Machine ₹ 32,990 Samsung Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine ₹ 22,990 LG Inverter Front Loading Washing Machine ₹ 29,750 Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine ₹ 26,990 IFB Front Load Washing Machine Fully Automatic ₹ 29,990 Samsung Hygiene Steam Front Loading Washing Machine ₹ 31,990 iFFALCON Front Load Washing Machine ₹ 17,990 Lloyd Front Load Washing Machine ₹ 23,186

Best 3 features for you Here are the three important features to look for while selecting the best front load washing machines in India:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG Touch Control Front Load Washing Machine 6-Motion DD 5-star energy rating Waterproof touch panel Whirlpool Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Intellisense Inverter Motor 5-star energy rating 6th Sense Softmove Technology Samsung AI Control Front Loading Washing Machine Digital inverter technology 5-star energy rating BEE certified product Samsung Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Advanced hygiene steam cycle 5-star energy rating Superior energy-saving technology LG Inverter Front Loading Washing Machine Inverter direct drive 5-star energy rating 99.9% Virus-free with steam Bosch Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Anti-tangle function 5-star energy rating ActiveWater Plus for water saving IFB Front Load Washing Machine Fully Automatic Wrinkle removal technology 5-star energy rating Dual Steam Cycle for power cleaning Samsung Hygiene Steam Front Loading Washing Machine Hygiene steam wash 5-star energy rating Digital inverter technology iFFALCON Front Load Washing Machine Hot water sterilisation 5-star energy rating Auto-error diagnosis notification Lloyd Front Load Washing Machine Jog Dial for comparison and wash programme selection 90-degree self-clean Super-sizes black ribbon door

Best value for money If you are looking for that perfect front load washing machine that performs efficiently and comes at a reasonable price, then go for the Samsung Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine. It is a powerful machine featuring an advanced hygiene steam cycle and a diamond drum that assures a gentle yet effective wash. Best overall The Samsung Hygiene Steam Front Loading Washing Machine is one of the best buys overall. It comes with 12 wash programmes and features 1400 RPM rotational speed. The hygiene steam wash ensures deep cleaning of all dirt, stains and germs while helping you save on energy bills, thanks to its digital inverter technology. How to find the perfect front load washing machine? You must first list your exact requirements to find the best front load washing machine. There are several types of washing machines that range from automatic to semi-automatic. The usage of each of these machines is different. In addition, you should also understand your use of a top-load and front load washing machine. In addition to this, also look at the pros and cons of buying the machines we have provided above for a better understanding and decision-making process.

