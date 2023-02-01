Top 10 glass electric kettles for style and safety By Affiliate Desk

Find the top 10 picks for glass electric kettle with all the product details to make an ideal and informed choice.

Glass Electric Kettle

Today the mention of a modern Indian Kitchen is incomplete without mentioning the entire range of contemporary and technologically advanced kitchen appliances. One of them has already become the town's talk, the Glass electric kettle. Undoubtedly, it is a classy addition to the present-day Indian kitchen that not only possesses an elegant look but also enhances the aesthetic of your modern kitchen. The stylish and modern electric water kettles 2023 dominates the current market by offering various products. Look at the top 10 glass electric kettles you can handpick from! 1. V- Guard VKG 17 V-guard brings you this exquisite and stunning glass electric kettle made with Borosilicate glass which is one of the most noteworthy features of this electric water kettle. The borosilicate glass easily withstands numerous temperature variations and prevents water contamination. The second most important feature is that this glass kettle is made with British Strix technology, ensuring safety in thermostatic control. Finally, it is also a time–saving appliance as it is powered with a 2000 W heating element. It just takes 5-10 minutes to boil 1.7L, which is much faster than heating the water on a stove. Specifications Brand: V-Guard Product dimensions: 21.8 x 15.7 x 23.2 cms Material: Glass Capacity: 1.7 litres Wattage: 2000 watts

Pros Cons It is designed with heat–resistant and borosilicate glass material. The product offers a short cord. Great build quality

2. KENT 16052 This safe and durable electric kettle is designed with a borosilicate body to avoid scuffing and scratching on the glass. With a capacity of 1.8 litres, this product helps you prepare an excellent/sufficient number of cups of tea or coffee, making it a time-saver product. It comes with a blue LED light that lights up as soon as the water starts boiling. It makes the process looks beautiful and offers clear visibility. The most striking feature of the item is its auto shut-off feature that ensures the machine's and the user's safety. Specifications Brand: Kent Product dimensions: 18L x 17W x 20H cms Material: Borosilicate Glass Capacity: 1.8 litres Wattage: 2000 watts

Pros Cons The product is easy to clean. It takes a little longer to boil.

3. Pigeon by Stovekraft Made with the finest and superior quality Heat resistant Pyrex clear glass, this best electric kettle has about 1.8L capacity, which means it can pour around 6 cups of water for brewing tea or coffee. It automatically shuts the kettle down, which also prevents overheating and dry-boiling. The glass exterior and blue LED illumination keep the user informed about the water level indication. With its 360-degree cordless pirouette base, this glass electric kettle comes in handy and is portable. It can be easily labelled as a very user-friendly product as it allows freedom of movement for your convenience. Specifications Brand: Pigeon Product dimensions: 22.5L x 20.7W x 26.5H cms Color: Silver Material: Crystal Glass Capacity: 1.8 litres Wattage: 1800 watts

Pros Cons The product is designed with shockproof technology. The length of the cord is short, making it non-flexible. It has a classy and elegant look.

4. Wipro Vesta Glass electric kettle The Wipro vesta electric water kettle 2023, made with steam and dry-boil protection and overheat safeguard, is one of the best products from this category. From its triple levels of protection to be a dual mode kettle with both boil mode and keep warm mode. The keep-warm mode enables you to keep your drink hot at a particular temperature for a selected period. You can do this with a touch of a button. The food-grade stainless steel used in the glass LED electric kettle makes it long-lasting, durable, and easy to use. Specifications Brand: Wipro Product dimensions: 21L x 18W x 23H cms Material: Borosilicate Glass Capacity: 1.8 litres Wattage: 1500 watts

Pros Cons The keep-warm function works well. The interior is made of stainless steel.

5. iBell GEKC18PLUS Glass electric kettle The iBell glass electric kettle is designed with stainless steel bottom, making it easier to clean. It also comes with a Temperature sensing controller that automatically shuts it off to prevent overheating or over-boiling. The easy opening, filling, and cleaning make it a very user-friendly and comfortable-to-use product. The shining heat-resistant borosilicate glass body and an easy-lift hinged lid make it a perfect purchase. This best glass kettle could be a great addition to your modern kitchen at affordable prices. Specifications • Brand: iBell • Product dimensions: 22L x 21W x 14H cms • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Capacity: 1.8 litres • Wattage: 1500 watts

Pros Cons Good quality steel is used to design the product. The product is expensive compared to the price. The fast water heating feature is there.

6. Glen Electric Glass kettle 9012N With its unique design, the Glen glass electric kettle 9012 N enables complete control with a single-button operation. The tempered glass is designed to hold out against high temperatures while elegant blue LED illumination acts as the water level indicator; this best glass kettle boils water in 2-3 minutes. As a result, you can prepare hot soups, coffee, and tea in less time. Not only this, but it is easy to clean and stable in resting. In addition, this glass kettle is convenient and safe with a concealed heating element. Specifications • Brand: Glen • Product Dimension: • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Capacity: 1.7 litres • Wattage: 2000 watts

Pros Cons The product is handy to use. Cord length could be increased for flexibility. The product is sleek and elegant with its glass texture and illumination.

7. AGARO Imperial Glass Electric Kettle The AGARO Imperial glass electric kettle, with a beautiful design and 1.8 Liters of capacity, is one of the best quality products in this category. The glass is high-quality and built to hold a substantial amount of water. Its borosilicate glass body with concealed heating element makes it visually attractive and durable. With an ergonomically designed handle, it makes it easier and more comfortable to use. In addition, it heats the water for a short period, one of its unique features. The glass kettle also has an added advantage because it can boil up to 1.8-2L of water in one go. Specifications • Brand: AGARO • Product Dimensions: 8L x 17W x 20H cms • Material: Borosilicate Glass • Capacity: 1.8 litres • Wattage: 1500 Watts

Pros Cons There is a 360 degrees rotational and detachable power base. The product is offered at a comparatively high price. You get a decent cord length.

8. Balzano Glass Electric Kettle Designed in Italy and developed with Indian expertise by Balzano. This glass electric kettle could be an excellent choice for your kitchen. Made with the finest quality borosilicate glass, this can withstand scratching and scuffing. The quick boil feature makes it rank high with the customers. In just 3-7 minutes, the water heats up quickly. This best glass kettle could be an excellent replacement for your old kettle. The simple yet elegant design adds to its charm and would make a great addition to your kitchen counter as the blue LED light remains switched on. Cleaning the deposits or the rust and the filling becomes easy as it has a wide mouth. Specifications • Brand: Balzano • Product Dimensions: 19 x 19 x 24 cms • Material: Plastic • Capacity: 1.8 litres • Wattage: 1500 Watts

Pros Cons You get a classic design and build-up. The product could be more budget-friendly.

9. CROMA CRAK3056 1.7 L Electric glass kettle The Electric glass kettle by Croma is designed with multiple safety features. Such as the auto-shut feature and the boil-dry protection automatically shut down the kettle if operated without water. The glass kettle has a detachable cord base for easy water filling, cleaning and serving. Another feature that needs to be highlighted is the power indicator that lets the user know when the kettle is powered on and in operation. The most important feature of this electric glass kettle is that it makes it a high-quality product. The safety lock lid keeps you safe by protecting you from hot or boiling water spillage while pouring. The product comes in white colour which adds to the elegance! Specifications Brand: CROMA Product Dimensions: 22.7L x 15.6W x 25.1H cms Material: Glass Capacity: 1.7 litres Wattage: 1850 Watts

Pros Cons The product comes with elegant colour and design. Coil wrapping can be improved.

10. AmazonBasics Glass electric kettle This Amazon Basics glass electric kettle is suitable for anyone who wants to add style and elegance to your kitchen space. This glass electric kettle is manufactured from borosilicate glass and has a shockproof and heat-resistant plastic handle for maximum safety. The single-colour LED light would undoubtedly boost the style quotient of your kitchen and would make for a classy addition to your kitchen. Furthermore, the automatic power cut-off ensures maximum safety as it shuts off the power when the water reaches its desired temperature. Also, if the water runs out, the kettle offers dry-boil protection. Specifications Brand: AmazonBasics Glass Electric kettle Product Dimensions: 20.5 x 14 x 21 cms Material: Glass, Plastic Capacity: 1.8 litres Wattage: 1500 Watts

Pros Cons The product has a heat-resistant plastic handle. The cord is non-flexible and short. You get a 360 degrees base.

Comparison Table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 V- Guard VKG 17 glass electric kettle The product comes with British Strix Technology which ensures safe operation. It can easily hold up to 6 cups of water. It can adapt to the temperature variations and prevents contamination. KENT 16052 glass electric kettle It has a swivel technology which makes pouring out of this easier. The build-up quality is durable It is resistant to scuffing and scratches. Pigeon by Stovekraft It has a cordless pirouette base which makes it handy and portable. Elegant colour and design. It can hold up to 1.8L of liquid. Wipro Vesta glass electric kettle You can keep the liquid warm for a prolonged period of time as it has the keep warm function. It has a triple protection for steam, dry boil and overheat. The inner body is designed with Stainless steel. iBell GEKC18PLUS Glass electric kettle The product is designed with heat-resistant Glass. The product comes with an easy-fit-hinged lid. You get a fast water heating feature. Glen Electric Glass kettle 9012N It automatically turns off when the water reaches the boiling temperature. Quick heating feature. With 2000w of power, you can boil the liquid of your choice in just 2-3 minutes. AGARO Imperial Glass Electric Kettle The design is attractive and sleek. It comes with 2 year warranty. It has a detachable power base. Balzano Glass Electric Kettle Blue LED indicator is available to let you know that the liquid has reached the boiling temperature. The water boils in less time. It has a wider mouth which makes it easy to clean. CROMA CRAK3056 1.7 L Electric glass kettle The product has a safety lock lid The product has a boil-dry protection feature. There is a water level indicator so you can see the quantity of water left in the kettle. AmazonBasics Glass electric kettle It has a heat-resistant plastic handle. The base has a 360-degree swivel feature. It is shock-proof.

Best Overall Product Selecting the best from the list could be a real toughie. However, if we are still faced with choosing just one, The Balzano Glass electric kettle water boiler and heater would be a clear winner as this is not over the top yet simple and decent looking and comes with great features in a budget-friendly price range. Best Value for Money For Rs. 1,799, The AmazonBasics 1500w glass electric kettle is the best value for the money. Other than being pocket-friendly, this lightweight glass electric kettle and user-friendly specifications make for an ideal purchase. From the build-up and design to easy cleaning, this product doesn’t disappoint. How to find the perfect Glass electric kettle? To find the most suitable Glass electric kettle, the first thing that you should keep in mind is the capacity. The ideal capacity of the kettle depends on how much you require. Another specification that you need to check before buying is its heating performance. It is an indicator of how quickly it boils the water. Next, you should be aware of the build quality and the design. As glass kettle is mainly purchased for everyday use, they should withstand the kind of cooling and heating every time you use them. The last thing you must be very sure of is that the kettle is safe with good insulation and a strong handle. Price of the best glass electric kettle at the glance;

Product Price V- Guard VKG 17 glass electric kettle Rs. 2,520 KENT 16052 glass electric kettle Rs. 2,000 Pigeon by Stovekraft Rs. 1,750 Wipro Vesta glass electric kettle Rs. 2,799 iBell GEKC18PLUS Glass electric kettle Rs. 1,990 Glen Electric Glass kettle 9012N Rs.1,995 AGARO Imperial Glass Electric Kettle Rs. 2,399 Balzano Glass electric Kettle Rs. 1,499 CROMA CRAK3056 1.7 L Electric glass kettle Rs. 2,000 AmazonBasics Glass electric kettle Rs. 1,799

