Top 10 hand vacuum cleaners for small cleaning jobs

Summary: This article discusses the best hand vacuum cleaners available in India. It also details out their features and other important descriptions to help you decide better.

A compact hand vacuum cleaner is best suited to do small cleaning jobs.

Working as a cleaner is not an easy job, cleaning jobs are very demanding these days. Cleaning jobs can be seen in the industries such as; tourism, hospitality, corporate, household, ect. In the modern world, if you’re into small cleaning jobs like private housekeeping, janitor services, small scale car cleaning services, you will be on the lookout for a hand vacuum cleaner. A hand vacuum cleaner is less expensive as compared to the ones with long wires and also creates a good repute in the cleaning industry as clients would definitely love technology over traditional cleaning methods. Not only this, but you can upscale your prices due to using vacuum cleaner for these cleaning jobs. The good news is that it’s not that difficult to find an affordable and effective vacuum cleaner. We have collected a list of the best hand vacuum cleaners, from which you can feel free to choose the one which suits your taste, use, and budget. This is only a selective list based on research, it doesn’t comprise all the vacuum cleaners and also doesn’t intend to discourage or promote any brand. Product List 1. AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner This hand vacuum cleaner is suitable for small cleaning jobs. Its highly efficient 800W motor runs at a 6.5 k Pa suction. It’s durable and comes in a very compact body, so much that you can easily keep it in your purse! There’s a crevice nozzle to clean areas which are hard to reach. Its 0.8 litre dust collecting capacity tempts everyone as this capacity is rare in hand vacuum cleaners. It’s also equipped with multiple cleaning brushes and a 5 metres long cord for uninterrupted happy cleaning sessions, impressing your clients. Specifications: ● Brand: AGARO ● Model name: Regal ● Form factor: Handheld ● Colour: Black ● Special Feature: Portable, lightweight, compact ● Filter type: Cloth ● Surface: Upholstery

Pros Cons Can clean dust under bed and sofa Filter can be washed for limited times

2. Eureka Forbes Sure Handheld Vacuum Cleaner It’s one of the rare hand held vacuum cleaners which makes it to the top 10 best hand vacuum cleaners for small cleaning jobs. It can clean carpets and has a very attractive look. It has a powerful suction (1600mm of water column) and blower (Air Flow: 14 Litres / Second) and can be used indoors. It is extremely compact and lightweight with a power motor of 800 W. The hand vacuum cleaner has a 4 metre long power cord which can dance around and is so flexible that you can easily clean your home and even your car. It’s also very inexpensive, whereas it gives maximum features and a variety of interesting accessories like a flexible hose pipe, carpet/floor brush, extension tubes, crevice nozzle, multipurpose brush, upholstery brush, and blower adapter. Specifications: ● Brand: Eureka Forbes ● Form factor: Handheld ● Colour: Black, Red ● Special Feature: Spotless cleaning ● Surface: Upholstery, carpet

Pros Cons It can be used for both wet and dry clean Window channels can’t be cleaned Can clean carpet Air filters are not easily available

3.Eureka Forbes 700 Watts Vacuum Cleaner This amazing vacuum cleaner comes with an auto shut off technology, which automatically shuts off the vacuum cleaner to protect from overheating. This is the best hand vacuum cleaner when it comes to small vacuums for small spaces. It comes with a dedicated customer service. The classy 700 Watts motor delivers a powerful suction of 15.5 KPA and its blower function helps to tackle the dirt, dust inside your house/work space. The HEPA filters are washable. The exclusive bagless design features a dust cup that collects all the dust, making it easy for you to dispose of it within a few minutes. Specifications: ● Brand: Eureka Forbes ● Model name: HEPA ● Form factor: Handheld ● Colour: Black, Red ● Special Feature: Active clean technology ● Surface: Upholstery

Pros Cons Lightweight, Collecting cup for disposal Power motor is smaller 1 year warranty

4. Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum Cleaner With this unique lithium-ion wet and dry cordless technology, you can easily clean your home or car without the hassle of a wire. It’s one of the best hand vacuums for small cleaning jobs. It's lightweight and cordless, perfect for quick clean-up of any spills. It’s beneficial when you have kids at home or unexpected guests. It gives a combined benefit of both wet and dry cleaning. This hand vacuum cleaner has a wide mouth for effortless pick up of larger materials and the quick release bowl promotes effortless emptying. It’s hygienic and can be hung on a wall mountable charging docking station. Specifications: ● Brand: Black + Decker ● Model name: WDC215WA-QW ● Form factor: Handheld ● Colour: Blue ● Special Feature: Wet/Dry ● Surface: Wall ● Filter type: Cloth

Pros Cons Exceptionally light Comparatively weak suction power Wet and dry technology

5. INALSA Dura Clean Plus Vacuum Cleaner This 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner has a ranking in the top 10 hand vacuums for small cleaning jobs. This hand vacuum cleaner is upright. It deals with dirt, dust on furniture, soft furnishings in the house, staircase and inside the car. It has a powerful cyclonic suction which utilises an ultra-high 800watt powerful motor with a high suction rate. It will help you give the best service possible. It will clean the minute and difficult areas of your clients’ home, even the ones they couldn’t have imagined could be possible with the help of a vacuum cleaner. All in all, it is user friendly and has multiple benefits at a very reasonable price. Specifications: ● Brand: Inalsa ● Form factor: Handheld ● Colour: Black ● Special Feature: 16 KPA Suction, Vertical Parking & Cord Storage ● Filter type: HEPA ● Surface: Carpet

Pros Cons Affordable Curtains/fabrics can’t be cleaned Can clean fans

6. FYA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner This hand vacuum cleaner is apt for all kinds of needs, like cleaning the car or an enclosed space. Hence it’s the preference of people working in small cleaning jobs and is now among the top 10 best hand vacuum cleaners for small cleaning jobs. The handheld vacuum is cordless and also allows an 11.1V super high-power motor which supports a powerful suction up to 7000 pa. It’s feather-light and reusable, making it value for money. It comes along with a durable battery life and a bright LED light for efficient cleaning at night or in a dark room. Specifications: ● Brand: FYA ● Form factor: Handheld ● Colour: Black ● Special Feature: HEPA ● Surface: Carpet

Pros Cons Good design No blower option High suction power

7. SIRUITON Handheld Vacuum Cleaner This is the most apt hand vacuum cleaner and small job cleaners have deemed it to be the best in small vacuums for small spaces. Its multifunctional use like office, home, pet, cars makes it super special. It is also cordless & rechargeable. It has washable filters and they can be removed easily at any time. It has a 9 K pa Strong suction which makes it the best for cleaning jobs. Specifications: ● Brand: SIRUITON ● Form factor: Handheld ● Colour: Black ● Special Feature: Portable, lightweight, HEPA ● Filter type: HEPA ● Surface: Carpet

Pros Cons Supports car cleaning Uses more power Pet can be cleaned

8. Verilux Vacuum Cleaner The attractive design of this hand vacuum cleaner makes it the best hand vacuum for small cleaning jobs. It is a multi-purpose sterilisation vacuum cleaner. It has a high performance and also comes with various accessories which can be used for multiple purposes. It has a very appealing look while also being cordless and portable. It’s also very handy to use and is easy for cleaning. Specifications: ● Brand: Verilux ● Form factor: Handheld ● Colour: Black ● Special Feature: Portable ● Filter type: HEPA ● Surface: Upholstery

Pros Cons Small ins size Not powerful like plug-in vacuum cleaner UV Light

9. KENT 16068 Zoom Vacuum Cleaner This vacuum cleaner is part of the top 10 hand vacuums for small cleaning jobs. Its cordless, hose-less technology makes it an efficient hand vacuum cleaner. It’s rechargeable and reduces air pollution. There’s use of an advanced force technology which can suck any size of dust particles and the bag-less design eliminates hassle of any filtration bags. It also gets fully charged in 4-5 hours and works for 30 minutes non-stop. Specifications: ● Brand: KENT ● Form factor: Upright ● Colour: Blue ● Special Feature: Bagless ● Filter type: HEPA ● Surface: Hard floor

Pros Cons Well designed Expensive Lightweight Less durable

10. Eagle Enterprise Vacuum Cleaner The hand vacuum cleaner has a 120W high-power suction. It’s handheld and wireless which makes it a 2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner. The dust collection from houses, cars and pet hair makes it perfect low-cost multi-tasking machine. It can be used by anyone as it is simple to use and comes with a detailed manual. Specifications: ● Brand: Generic ● Form factor: Handheld ● Special Feature: Bag-less ● Filter type: Cartridge ● Surface: Upholstery

Pros Cons Multiple use No blower Bag-less technology Low suction power as compared to other hand vacuum cleaners

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Long cord for cleaning Compact Light in weight Eureka Forbes sure handheld vacuum cleaner Suction and blower both Flexible pipe Comes with many accessories Eureka Forbes 700 W vacuum cleaner Automatic shut off Washable filter Dust cup for dust collection Black +Decker Handheld vacuum cleaner Lightweight Durable Lithium-ion wet and dry cordless technology INALSA Dura clean plus vacuum cleaner Can reach minute places Vertical blowing Powerful motor FYA handheld vacuum cleaner Powerful suction LED light Design suits the function Siruiton handheld vacuum cleaner Multiple uses Cordless Good for small spaces Verilux vacuum cleaner Accessories Good design Multi-purpose sterilization Kent 16068 ZOOM vacuum cleaner Reduces air pollution Easy filter bag change Works for 30 min non-stop Eagle enterprise vacuum cleaner 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner Good for pets Use of bag-less technology

Best overall product Choosing the best hand vacuum cleaner is not tough, however it can be challenging as these days there are so many options from this wonderful list of vacuum cleaners. If we are compelled to choose one from this list, we’d think Eureka Forbes Sure Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is the best opt, it is flexible, portable, affordable and lightweight with high power and suction. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of just ₹999, the SIRUITON vacuum cleaner is very affordable and compact. It ensures safe cleaning without the fear of tripping on wires. It’s rechargeable and has both dry and wet modes. How to find the perfect hand vacuum cleaner? The key to finding the perfect hand vacuum cleaner is to carefully examine all vacuum cleaners available in the market, then according to your needs and budget you can pick out the one with the latest features.

