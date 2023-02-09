Sign out
Top 10 hand vacuum cleaners for small cleaning jobs

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 09, 2023 13:26 IST

This article discusses the best hand vacuum cleaners available in India. It also details out their features and other important descriptions to help you decide better.

A compact hand vacuum cleaner is best suited to do small cleaning jobs.

Working as a cleaner is not an easy job, cleaning jobs are very demanding these days. Cleaning jobs can be seen in the industries such as; tourism, hospitality, corporate, household, ect. In the modern world, if you’re into small cleaning jobs like private housekeeping, janitor services, small scale car cleaning services, you will be on the lookout for a hand vacuum cleaner. A hand vacuum cleaner is less expensive as compared to the ones with long wires and also creates a good repute in the cleaning industry as clients would definitely love technology over traditional cleaning methods. Not only this, but you can upscale your prices due to using vacuum cleaner for these cleaning jobs. The good news is that it’s not that difficult to find an affordable and effective vacuum cleaner.

We have collected a list of the best hand vacuum cleaners, from which you can feel free to choose the one which suits your taste, use, and budget. This is only a selective list based on research, it doesn’t comprise all the vacuum cleaners and also doesn’t intend to discourage or promote any brand.

Product List

1. AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

This hand vacuum cleaner is suitable for small cleaning jobs. Its highly efficient 800W motor runs at a 6.5 k Pa suction. It’s durable and comes in a very compact body, so much that you can easily keep it in your purse! There’s a crevice nozzle to clean areas which are hard to reach. Its 0.8 litre dust collecting capacity tempts everyone as this capacity is rare in hand vacuum cleaners. It’s also equipped with multiple cleaning brushes and a 5 metres long cord for uninterrupted happy cleaning sessions, impressing your clients.

Specifications:

● Brand: AGARO

● Model name: Regal

● Form factor: Handheld

● Colour: Black

● Special Feature: Portable, lightweight, compact

● Filter type: Cloth

● Surface: Upholstery

ProsCons
Can clean dust under bed and sofaFilter can be washed for limited times
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight & Durable Body, Small/Mini Size ( Black)
4 (14,736)
21% off
1,665 2,099
Buy now

2. Eureka Forbes Sure Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

It’s one of the rare hand held vacuum cleaners which makes it to the top 10 best hand vacuum cleaners for small cleaning jobs. It can clean carpets and has a very attractive look. It has a powerful suction (1600mm of water column) and blower (Air Flow: 14 Litres / Second) and can be used indoors. It is extremely compact and lightweight with a power motor of 800 W. The hand vacuum cleaner has a 4 metre long power cord which can dance around and is so flexible that you can easily clean your home and even your car. It’s also very inexpensive, whereas it gives maximum features and a variety of interesting accessories like a flexible hose pipe, carpet/floor brush, extension tubes, crevice nozzle, multipurpose brush, upholstery brush, and blower adapter.

Specifications:

● Brand: Eureka Forbes

● Form factor: Handheld

● Colour: Black, Red

● Special Feature: Spotless cleaning

● Surface: Upholstery, carpet

ProsCons
It can be used for both wet and dry cleanWindow channels can’t be cleaned
Can clean carpetAir filters are not easily available
Eureka Forbes Sure from Forbes Easy Clean NXT Handheld Vacuum Cleaner|800 Watts Powerful|Suction & Blower Function|Multiple Accessories (Red)
4 (67)
18% off
3,299 3,999
Buy now

3.Eureka Forbes 700 Watts Vacuum Cleaner

This amazing vacuum cleaner comes with an auto shut off technology, which automatically shuts off the vacuum cleaner to protect from overheating. This is the best hand vacuum cleaner when it comes to small vacuums for small spaces. It comes with a dedicated customer service. The classy 700 Watts motor delivers a powerful suction of 15.5 KPA and its blower function helps to tackle the dirt, dust inside your house/work space. The HEPA filters are washable. The exclusive bagless design features a dust cup that collects all the dust, making it easy for you to dispose of it within a few minutes.

Specifications:

● Brand: Eureka Forbes

● Model name: HEPA

● Form factor: Handheld

● Colour: Black, Red

● Special Feature: Active clean technology

● Surface: Upholstery

ProsCons
Lightweight, Collecting cup for disposal Power motor is smaller
1 year warranty 
Eureka Forbes Active Clean 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner with Washable HEPA Filter & 6 Accessories,1 Year Warranty,Compact,Light Weight & Easy to use (Red & Black)
3.9 (736)
55% off
3,179 6,999
Buy now

4. Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

With this unique lithium-ion wet and dry cordless technology, you can easily clean your home or car without the hassle of a wire. It’s one of the best hand vacuums for small cleaning jobs. It's lightweight and cordless, perfect for quick clean-up of any spills. It’s beneficial when you have kids at home or unexpected guests. It gives a combined benefit of both wet and dry cleaning. This hand vacuum cleaner has a wide mouth for effortless pick up of larger materials and the quick release bowl promotes effortless emptying. It’s hygienic and can be hung on a wall mountable charging docking station.

Specifications:

● Brand: Black + Decker

● Model name: WDC215WA-QW

● Form factor: Handheld

● Colour: Blue

● Special Feature: Wet/Dry

● Surface: Wall

● Filter type: Cloth

ProsCons
Exceptionally lightComparatively weak suction power 
Wet and dry technology 
Black + Decker WDC215WA-QW 7.2 V,10.8W Lithium-Ion Wet and Dry Cordless Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (Blue)-Charge Fully Before Using
3.8 (445)
43% off
2,999 5,240
Buy now

5. INALSA Dura Clean Plus Vacuum Cleaner

This 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner has a ranking in the top 10 hand vacuums for small cleaning jobs. This hand vacuum cleaner is upright. It deals with dirt, dust on furniture, soft furnishings in the house, staircase and inside the car. It has a powerful cyclonic suction which utilises an ultra-high 800watt powerful motor with a high suction rate. It will help you give the best service possible. It will clean the minute and difficult areas of your clients’ home, even the ones they couldn’t have imagined could be possible with the help of a vacuum cleaner. All in all, it is user friendly and has multiple benefits at a very reasonable price.

Specifications:

● Brand: Inalsa

● Form factor: Handheld

● Colour: Black

● Special Feature: 16 KPA Suction, Vertical Parking & Cord Storage

● Filter type: HEPA

● Surface: Carpet

ProsCons
AffordableCurtains/fabrics can’t be cleaned
Can clean fans 
INALSA Dura Clean Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-in-1,Handheld & Stick for Home & Office Use,800W- with 16KPA Strong Suction & HEPA Filtration|0.8L Dust Tank|Includes Multiple Accessories,(Grey/Black)
3.8 (380)
49% off
2,286 4,495
Buy now

6. FYA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

This hand vacuum cleaner is apt for all kinds of needs, like cleaning the car or an enclosed space. Hence it’s the preference of people working in small cleaning jobs and is now among the top 10 best hand vacuum cleaners for small cleaning jobs. The handheld vacuum is cordless and also allows an 11.1V super high-power motor which supports a powerful suction up to 7000 pa. It’s feather-light and reusable, making it value for money. It comes along with a durable battery life and a bright LED light for efficient cleaning at night or in a dark room.

Specifications:

● Brand: FYA

● Form factor: Handheld

● Colour: Black

● Special Feature: HEPA

● Surface: Carpet

ProsCons
Good designNo blower option
High suction power 
FYA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Wireless, 7KPA High Power Hand Held Vacuuming Cordless with LED Light HEPA Filter, Rechargeable Car Vacuum for Home Car Corner Stairs Pet Hair Dust Clean…
3.9 (29)
15% off
2,549 2,999
Buy now

7. SIRUITON Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

This is the most apt hand vacuum cleaner and small job cleaners have deemed it to be the best in small vacuums for small spaces. Its multifunctional use like office, home, pet, cars makes it super special. It is also cordless & rechargeable. It has washable filters and they can be removed easily at any time. It has a 9 K pa Strong suction which makes it the best for cleaning jobs.

Specifications:

● Brand: SIRUITON

● Form factor: Handheld

● Colour: Black

● Special Feature: Portable, lightweight, HEPA

● Filter type: HEPA

● Surface: Carpet

ProsCons
Supports car cleaningUses more power
Pet can be cleaned 
SIRUITON Handheld Vacuum 9000Pa, Powerful Hand-held Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Portable Vacuum with 120W Rechargeable Power Wet Dry Hand Held Car Vacuum HEPA Filter for Car, Home, Office, Pet
3.8 (405)
6,866
Buy now

8. Verilux Vacuum Cleaner

The attractive design of this hand vacuum cleaner makes it the best hand vacuum for small cleaning jobs. It is a multi-purpose sterilisation vacuum cleaner. It has a high performance and also comes with various accessories which can be used for multiple purposes. It has a very appealing look while also being cordless and portable. It’s also very handy to use and is easy for cleaning.

Specifications:

● Brand: Verilux

● Form factor: Handheld

● Colour: Black

● Special Feature: Portable

● Filter type: HEPA

● Surface: Upholstery

ProsCons
Small ins sizeNot powerful like plug-in vacuum cleaner
UV Light 
Verilux® 13000PA Strong Suction USB Rechargeable Mini Vacuum Cleaner for Home with UV Light, Small Hand Vacuum Cleaner for Home, Vacuum Wireless Cleaner for Home and Car
5 (1)
43% off
2,599 4,535
Buy now

9. KENT 16068 Zoom Vacuum Cleaner

This vacuum cleaner is part of the top 10 hand vacuums for small cleaning jobs. Its cordless, hose-less technology makes it an efficient hand vacuum cleaner. It’s rechargeable and reduces air pollution. There’s use of an advanced force technology which can suck any size of dust particles and the bag-less design eliminates hassle of any filtration bags. It also gets fully charged in 4-5 hours and works for 30 minutes non-stop.

Specifications:

● Brand: KENT

● Form factor: Upright

● Colour: Blue

● Special Feature: Bagless

● Filter type: HEPA

● Surface: Hard floor

ProsCons
Well designedExpensive
LightweightLess durable
KENT 16068 Zoom Vacuum Cleaner for Home and Car 130 W | Cordless, Hoseless, Rechargeable HEPA Filters Vacuum Cleaner with Cyclonic Technology | Bagless Design and Multi Nozzle Operation | Blue
4.1 (1,791)
53% off
6,999 14,999
Buy now

10. Eagle Enterprise Vacuum Cleaner

The hand vacuum cleaner has a 120W high-power suction. It’s handheld and wireless which makes it a 2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner. The dust collection from houses, cars and pet hair makes it perfect low-cost multi-tasking machine. It can be used by anyone as it is simple to use and comes with a detailed manual.

Specifications:

● Brand: Generic

● Form factor: Handheld

● Special Feature: Bag-less

● Filter type: Cartridge

● Surface: Upholstery

ProsCons
Multiple useNo blower
Bag-less technologyLow suction power as compared to other hand vacuum cleaners
Eagle Enterprise Vacuum Cleaner 120W High-Power Handheld Wireless 2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting Car Pet Hair Vacuum with Powerful Cyclonic Dual-use Portable USB Rechargeable (Black)
2.7 (228)
30% off
695 999
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Long cord for cleaning Compact Light in weight
Eureka Forbes sure handheld vacuum cleaner Suction and blower both Flexible pipe Comes with many accessories
Eureka Forbes 700 W vacuum cleaner Automatic shut off Washable filter Dust cup for dust collection
Black +Decker Handheld vacuum cleaner Lightweight Durable Lithium-ion wet and dry cordless technology
INALSA Dura clean plus vacuum cleaner Can reach minute places Vertical blowing Powerful motor
FYA handheld vacuum cleaner Powerful suction LED light  Design suits the function
Siruiton handheld vacuum cleaner Multiple uses Cordless Good for small spaces
Verilux vacuum cleaner Accessories Good design Multi-purpose sterilization
Kent 16068 ZOOM  vacuum cleaner Reduces air pollution Easy filter bag change Works for 30 min non-stop
Eagle enterprise vacuum cleaner 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner Good for pets Use of bag-less technology

Best overall product

Choosing the best hand vacuum cleaner is not tough, however it can be challenging as these days there are so many options from this wonderful list of vacuum cleaners. If we are compelled to choose one from this list, we’d think Eureka Forbes Sure Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is the best opt, it is flexible, portable, affordable and lightweight with high power and suction.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of just 999, the SIRUITON vacuum cleaner is very affordable and compact. It ensures safe cleaning without the fear of tripping on wires. It’s rechargeable and has both dry and wet modes.

How to find the perfect hand vacuum cleaner?

The key to finding the perfect hand vacuum cleaner is to carefully examine all vacuum cleaners available in the market, then according to your needs and budget you can pick out the one with the latest features.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
Amazing hand vacuum cleaners for small cleaning jobs

How do I choose the right hand vacuum cleaner?

The right kind of hand vacuum cleaner will be lightweight, yet very effective and will also be multipurpose. 

Is a hand vacuum cleaner good for small cleaning jobs?

Yes, it’s the most suitable because hand vacuum cleaners are not that expensive and perfect when you’re starting your small cleaning job.

Is it preferable to have a removable filter in the hand vacuum cleaner?

Removable filters help to remove large amounts of dust stored in hand vacuum cleaners.

