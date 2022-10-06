Top 10 home theatres under 20,000

Summary:
People have begun watching movies and other internet content while lounging at home ever since the introduction of OTT and particularly with the arrival of COVID. The only thing they don't get to experience is seeing it in a theatre with the appropriate sound effects.
There is, after all, nothing quite like a movie night. If you also enjoy watching television shows, sports or playing music during gatherings, a home theatre system is the perfect solution for you. In these cases, a home theatre comes in handy by enhancing your existing setup with high-quality music and sound. The home theatre system was formerly seen as a luxury item, but today it has become a vital component of our entertainment. A home theatre can now be purchased in various sizes, prices and designs.
Here are our recommendations for the top 10 home theatre systems available for less than ₹20000:
1. Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K
Our list's top pick for home theatre is this Panasonic model because of its excellent design and powerful bass capability. The speakers are easy to connect to both a PC and a TV, and they can be placed on a wall, which will help you save a lot of room. For all of your movie nights, its 8-inch high-efficiency subwoofers provide the best bass experience.
Specifications:
· Power Output: 150W
· Connector Type: Bluetooth
· Mounting Type: Wall mounted
· Compatible Devices: DVD, gaming console, personal computer, tablet and smartphone
· Audio Output Mode: Surround
|Pros
|Cons
|Deep bass with a big sub-woofer
|Poor after-sales service
|Stylish and wall mounted
|Average sound quality
|Easy connection with TV and PC
2. Sony HT-S20R
With 5.1 distinct audio channels and Dolby audio surround sound, your movie night will be even more fantastic. There is a button for each sound in this Sony home theatre system; simply select the setting and start the sound. Who says the home theatre is just for watching movies? Sony's soundbar lets you enjoy your favourite music as well.
Specifications:
· Compatible Devices: Television
· Audio Output Mode: Surround
· Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: 5.1
· Power Output: 400W
· Mounting Type: Floor standing
|Pros
|Cons
|Simple set-up with HDMI
|Weak front channel separation
|5.1 channels of real surround sound
|Powerful bass with 400W high power output
3. Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR
A 16.51cm subwoofer is included with the Zebronics home theatre to provide you with exceptional audio and musical experience. For incredibly clear sound, Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Surround are built-in features of the product. With its robust bass, this product ensures the ultimate cinematic experience.
Specifications:
· Compatible Devices: TV, smartphone, PC, laptop and tablet
· Audio Output Mode: Surround
· Connector Type: Auxiliary, USB and HDMI
· Mounting Type: Wall mount
|Pros
|cons
|Seamless connectivity with LED Display
|Less clarity especially in dialogues
|Better designed remote control
|16.51 cm subwoofer with thumping bass
4. Tronica Super King
This system has 5.1 speakers that produce clear, excellent sound and are ideal for smaller rooms. It features all the essentials for a movie theatre-quality experience thanks to its high-quality components. For the ideal dramatic impression, this home theatre under ₹20000 comes with a set of 5 satellite speakers and a 4-inch subwoofer. At this price point, the product also includes an FM radio, allowing you to listen to music whenever you want.
Specifications:
· Speaker Type: Multimedia
· Peak Power Handling – Speakers: 44W
|Pros
|Cons
|4" subwoofer for a theatrical effect.
|Poor Bluetooth connectivity
|Value for money
|Average sound quality
|5.1 Bluetooth multimedia speakers
5. Philips Audio MMS2220B
One of the best soundbars is the Philips Audio MMS2220B 2.1 Speaker.
With this soundbar's excellent sound quality, you can enjoy listening to music or watching movies. An 8-inch high-efficiency woofer is included in this 2.1-channel speaker system, which can provide excellent audio at up to 120W. The speakers in this home theatre can be used as a soundbar or satellite speakers for increased convenience. Additionally, this home theatre provides a variety of connectivity choices, including Bluetooth, audio-in, optical and USB, that make it simple to connect to different devices at home for a better audio experience.
Specifications:
·Playback Options: Bluetooth, USB, SD, AUX and FM
·Subwoofer Driver: 120W
·Design: Elegant glass top
·Compatible Devices: Mobile, PC, laptop, TV, LCD, LED, VCD, DVD Players, MP3 music systems
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple connectivity options
|Remote quality is not good and feels like plastic.
|Great sound quality with 120W sound output
|Subwoofer is heavy
|Comes with a 2.1 multimedia speaker that can be converted to a soundbar
6. Akai HA-TS50
The home theatre is packaged as a single vertical tower to conserve space and allow for dancing on the floor while listening to music. The built-in karaoke on this amazing, cost-effective device, which works with the majority of Bluetooth-enabled devices, including Apple and Android, is its best feature. It boasts smooth rotary volume knobs and a gorgeously crafted bass control knob.
Specifications:
· Speaker Connectivity: Micro USB
· Output: 50W
· Compatibility: TV, media player and mobile device
· Speaker Type: Satellite
|Pros
|Cons
|Good product in the price range
|Slow microphone response
|Comes with a Karaoke system
|Multiple connectivity options
7. Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K
People who simply want to sit back and unwind while watching their favourite TV shows or movies will find the sophisticated and opulent wall-mounted home theatre from Panasonic to be ideal. In the 5K price range, you'll get a 2.1-channel choice from Panasonic, a name that has always been associated with providing high-quality sound and musical performance.
Specifications:
· Surround Sound Channel Configuration: 2.1
· Speaker Type: Satellite
· RMS Power Range – Amplifiers: 56W
· Compatibility: Computers, gaming consoles, televisions, smartphones or tablets, DVD players or music players
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful bass
|Average sound quality
|Clear vocals
|Audio with FM has excellent sound quality
8. Infinity (JBL) Sonic
You can enjoy powerful immersive sound that gives you a dramatic and concert-like experience with Infinity's 160W peak power system. Video games, music and movies all benefit from the fantastic sound that its extra deep bass provides. Its sleek, small build, which allows it to be stored on a table or mounted on a wall, adds style while saving space.
Specifications:
· Compatible Devices: Audio player, laptop, mobile, tablet, television
· Special Features: Controls on the side panel, bass boost controls on the remote, elegant design
· Speakers Maximum Output Power: 160W
· Mounting Type: Wall mount, table top
|Pros
|Cons
|Wireless subwoofers
|Sound doesn’t spread across the room
|160W peak power system output
|Sleek and compact looks
9. Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K
For those who need more from their home theatre system than simply viewing movies on their TV, Panasonic's 100W 4.1-channel system is a fantastic option. It is highly compatible with the majority of Bluetooth devices, allowing you to listen to your favourite music without having to connect any cords. The system, which has a USB connection, is renowned for its excellent performance.
Specifications:
Power Output (RMS): 100W
Compatibility: Computers, gaming consoles, televisions, smartphones or tablets, DVD players or music players
Mounting Type: Wall mount
Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth with remote control
|Pros
|Cons
|Rich bass experience and surround
|Limited connectivity
|Perfect sound quality with 100W power output
|Sleek sound bar design with the premium look
10. JBL Cinema SB241
The JBL home theatre is designed to bring music into your space. Its exceptional vocal clarity and natural bass bring that extra deep bass to any movie viewing experience. The stunning and sophisticated system has a built-in balanced sound signature designed for true music enthusiasts. This JBL system is created specifically with a sleek design and dedicated sound mode to enhance clarity and a 110W soundbar with a wired subwoofer.
Specifications:
· 110 W soundbar with subwoofer
· Dolby digital audio system
· Wireless music streaming and option of cable connection
· Dedicated sound mode to enhance clarity
· Sleek design
|Pros
|Cons
|110W soundbar with subwoofer
|Poor build quality
|Flexibility of wireless music streaming and cable connection
|Dedicated sound mode for voice clarity
|Product
|Price
|Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K
|₹10947
|Sony HT-S20R
|₹17865
|Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR
|₹14999
|Tronica Super King
|₹2299
|Philips Audio MMS2220B
|₹12875
|Akai HA-TS50
|₹3499
|Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K
|₹5499
|Infinity (JBL) Sonic
|₹8499
|Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K
|₹8364
|JBL Cinema SB241
|₹9999
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K
|8 inches high-efficiency subwoofer
|Stylish, matte finish and wall mounted
|150W power output
|Sony HT-S20R
|Cinematic Sound Experience with 5.1ch
|Wireless music connectivity
|Powerful Bass with 400W Power Output
|Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR
|16.51cm subwoofer with thumping bass
|Excellent volume and media control
|Seamless Connectivity
|Tronica Super King
|One 4 inches woofer
|Five satellite speakers
|In-built FM present
|Philips Audio MMS2220B
|Glass top premium look and design
|120W sound output
|Multiple wireless connectivity options
|Akai HA-TS50
|Built-in karaoke
|Impressive high-power output
|High Bass Performance
|Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K
|Wall mounted
|Perfect sound quality
|Premium look
|Infinity (JBL) Sonic
|sleek, space-saving and compact design
|Multi-function remote and multi-connectivity
|Wireless subwoofer
|Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K
|Powerful bass
|Clear Vocals
|Wall mounted
|JBL Cinema SB241
|110W extra bass for powerful sound.
|Dolby digital soundbar
|Simple set-up process with wireless connectivity
Best value for money
The finest value in home theatre with a dramatic and concert-like experience is the Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL. Its 160W soundbar with a wireless subwoofer gives an immersive overall sound experience. The powerful 40W subwoofer creates a wholesome cinematic experience. It has a beautiful and sleek design that can be a great addition to your home interior. It is the best value-for-money product, as it offers all the best specifications at the best-in-market prices.
Best overall
We recommend the Sony HT-S20R Real for TV. With the 5.1 ch of real sound experience, this home theatre set ensures that you really live every cinematic experience. With the help of a sound bar, subwoofer, rear speakers, a 400W output and Dolby Digital, your favourite movies will embrace you in real-world surround sound. Select from Auto, Standard, Cinema, Music, Night and Voice settings to customise your viewing pleasure. Subwoofer volume control is also available. This makes it the best overall choice for home theatres.
How to find the best home theatre?
When purchasing a home theatre for yourself, ensure that you have a 4K HDR TV, as most home theatres with built-in connectivity to smart TVs will provide the best quality. Always consider the size of your room when choosing speakers to ensure that you get the ideal sound. And the most important thing is to find one that fits your budget and can be set up quickly.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase
The more horsepower, the better the performance. Any power that is greater than 100W is good.
The usual components of a home theatre are speakers, an AV receiver, a source player and subwoofers.
A stereo surround sound experience uses the front speakers (front left, front centre and front right) to depict on-screen activity and the surround speakers to represent off-screen activity. The on-screen and off-screen video events should strictly correlate with the immersive 360° audio experience for a better overall viewing experience.
Digital music can have a dynamic range of up to 90 dB, whereas vinyl can only go up to 70 dB. Vinyl has a lower threshold for "loudness" during the recording process because of its shorter dynamic range. The turntable needle can hop too irregularly in response to strong sounds.
The best and cheap home theatres are Philips SPA8000B/94 5.1 Channel and Sony SA-D10 4.1 Channel.