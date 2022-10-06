Top 10 home theatres under 20,000

Home theatres under ₹ 20,000 allow one to enjoy a sport, movie and other content in an immersive manner.

People have begun watching movies and other internet content while lounging at home ever since the introduction of OTT and particularly with the arrival of COVID. The only thing they don't get to experience is seeing it in a theatre with the appropriate sound effects. There is, after all, nothing quite like a movie night. If you also enjoy watching television shows, sports or playing music during gatherings, a home theatre system is the perfect solution for you. In these cases, a home theatre comes in handy by enhancing your existing setup with high-quality music and sound. The home theatre system was formerly seen as a luxury item, but today it has become a vital component of our entertainment. A home theatre can now be purchased in various sizes, prices and designs. Here are our recommendations for the top 10 home theatre systems available for less than ₹20000: 1. Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K Our list's top pick for home theatre is this Panasonic model because of its excellent design and powerful bass capability. The speakers are easy to connect to both a PC and a TV, and they can be placed on a wall, which will help you save a lot of room. For all of your movie nights, its 8-inch high-efficiency subwoofers provide the best bass experience. Specifications: · Power Output: 150W · Connector Type: Bluetooth · Mounting Type: Wall mounted · Compatible Devices: ‎DVD, gaming console, personal computer, tablet and smartphone · Audio Output Mode: Surround

Pros Cons Deep bass with a big sub-woofer Poor after-sales service Stylish and wall mounted Average sound quality Easy connection with TV and PC

2. Sony HT-S20R With 5.1 distinct audio channels and Dolby audio surround sound, your movie night will be even more fantastic. There is a button for each sound in this Sony home theatre system; simply select the setting and start the sound. Who says the home theatre is just for watching movies? Sony's soundbar lets you enjoy your favourite music as well. Specifications: · Compatible Devices: Television · Audio Output Mode: Surround · Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: 5.1 · Power Output: 400W · Mounting Type: Floor standing

Pros Cons Simple set-up with HDMI Weak front channel separation 5.1 channels of real surround sound Powerful bass with 400W high power output

3. Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR A 16.51cm subwoofer is included with the Zebronics home theatre to provide you with exceptional audio and musical experience. For incredibly clear sound, Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Surround are built-in features of the product. With its robust bass, this product ensures the ultimate cinematic experience. Specifications: · Compatible Devices: ‎TV, smartphone, PC, laptop and tablet · Audio Output Mode: Surround · Connector Type: ‎Auxiliary, USB and HDMI · Mounting Type: Wall mount

Pros cons Seamless connectivity with LED Display Less clarity especially in dialogues Better designed remote control 16.51 cm subwoofer with thumping bass

4. Tronica Super King This system has 5.1 speakers that produce clear, excellent sound and are ideal for smaller rooms. It features all the essentials for a movie theatre-quality experience thanks to its high-quality components. For the ideal dramatic impression, this home theatre under ₹20000 comes with a set of 5 satellite speakers and a 4-inch subwoofer. At this price point, the product also includes an FM radio, allowing you to listen to music whenever you want. Specifications: · Speaker Type: Multimedia · Peak Power Handling – Speakers: 44W

Pros Cons 4" subwoofer for a theatrical effect. Poor Bluetooth connectivity Value for money Average sound quality 5.1 Bluetooth multimedia speakers

5. Philips Audio MMS2220B One of the best soundbars is the Philips Audio MMS2220B 2.1 Speaker. With this soundbar's excellent sound quality, you can enjoy listening to music or watching movies. An 8-inch high-efficiency woofer is included in this 2.1-channel speaker system, which can provide excellent audio at up to 120W. The speakers in this home theatre can be used as a soundbar or satellite speakers for increased convenience. Additionally, this home theatre provides a variety of connectivity choices, including Bluetooth, audio-in, optical and USB, that make it simple to connect to different devices at home for a better audio experience. Specifications: ·Playback Options: Bluetooth, USB, SD, AUX and FM ·Subwoofer Driver: 120W ·Design: Elegant glass top ·Compatible Devices: Mobile, PC, laptop, TV, LCD, LED, VCD, DVD Players, MP3 music systems

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity options Remote quality is not good and feels like plastic. Great sound quality with 120W sound output Subwoofer is heavy Comes with a 2.1 multimedia speaker that can be converted to a soundbar

6. Akai HA-TS50 The home theatre is packaged as a single vertical tower to conserve space and allow for dancing on the floor while listening to music. The built-in karaoke on this amazing, cost-effective device, which works with the majority of Bluetooth-enabled devices, including Apple and Android, is its best feature. It boasts smooth rotary volume knobs and a gorgeously crafted bass control knob. Specifications: · Speaker Connectivity: Micro USB · Output: 50W · Compatibility: TV, media player and mobile device · Speaker Type: Satellite

Pros Cons Good product in the price range Slow microphone response Comes with a Karaoke system Multiple connectivity options

7. Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K People who simply want to sit back and unwind while watching their favourite TV shows or movies will find the sophisticated and opulent wall-mounted home theatre from Panasonic to be ideal. In the 5K price range, you'll get a 2.1-channel choice from Panasonic, a name that has always been associated with providing high-quality sound and musical performance. Specifications: · Surround Sound Channel Configuration: 2.1 · Speaker Type: Satellite · RMS Power Range – Amplifiers: 56W · Compatibility: Computers, gaming consoles, televisions, smartphones or tablets, DVD players or music players

Pros Cons Powerful bass Average sound quality Clear vocals Audio with FM has excellent sound quality

8. Infinity (JBL) Sonic You can enjoy powerful immersive sound that gives you a dramatic and concert-like experience with Infinity's 160W peak power system. Video games, music and movies all benefit from the fantastic sound that its extra deep bass provides. Its sleek, small build, which allows it to be stored on a table or mounted on a wall, adds style while saving space. Specifications: · Compatible Devices: ‎Audio player, laptop, mobile, tablet, television · Special Features: ‎Controls on the side panel, bass boost controls on the remote, elegant design · Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎160W · Mounting Type: Wall mount, table top

Pros Cons Wireless subwoofers Sound doesn’t spread across the room 160W peak power system output Sleek and compact looks

9. Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K For those who need more from their home theatre system than simply viewing movies on their TV, Panasonic's 100W 4.1-channel system is a fantastic option. It is highly compatible with the majority of Bluetooth devices, allowing you to listen to your favourite music without having to connect any cords. The system, which has a USB connection, is renowned for its excellent performance. Specifications: Power Output (RMS): 100W Compatibility: Computers, gaming consoles, televisions, smartphones or tablets, DVD players or music players Mounting Type: Wall mount Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth with remote control

Pros Cons Rich bass experience and surround Limited connectivity Perfect sound quality with 100W power output Sleek sound bar design with the premium look

10. JBL Cinema SB241 The JBL home theatre is designed to bring music into your space. Its exceptional vocal clarity and natural bass bring that extra deep bass to any movie viewing experience. The stunning and sophisticated system has a built-in balanced sound signature designed for true music enthusiasts. This JBL system is created specifically with a sleek design and dedicated sound mode to enhance clarity and a 110W soundbar with a wired subwoofer. Specifications: · 110 W soundbar with subwoofer · Dolby digital audio system · Wireless music streaming and option of cable connection · Dedicated sound mode to enhance clarity · Sleek design

Pros Cons 110W soundbar with subwoofer Poor build quality Flexibility of wireless music streaming and cable connection Dedicated sound mode for voice clarity

Price of home theatres under ₹ 20,000 at a glance:

Product Price Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K ₹ 10947 Sony HT-S20R ₹ 17865 Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR ₹ 14999 Tronica Super King ₹ 2299 Philips Audio MMS2220B ₹ 12875 Akai HA-TS50 ₹ 3499 Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K ₹ 5499 Infinity (JBL) Sonic ₹ 8499 Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K ₹ 8364 JBL Cinema SB241 ₹ 9999

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K 8 inches high-efficiency subwoofer Stylish, matte finish and wall mounted 150W power output Sony HT-S20R Cinematic Sound Experience with 5.1ch Wireless music connectivity Powerful Bass with 400W Power Output Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 16.51cm subwoofer with thumping bass Excellent volume and media control Seamless Connectivity Tronica Super King One 4 inches woofer Five satellite speakers In-built FM present Philips Audio MMS2220B Glass top premium look and design 120W sound output Multiple wireless connectivity options Akai HA-TS50 Built-in karaoke Impressive high-power output High Bass Performance Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K Wall mounted Perfect sound quality Premium look Infinity (JBL) Sonic sleek, space-saving and compact design Multi-function remote and multi-connectivity Wireless subwoofer Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K Powerful bass Clear Vocals Wall mounted JBL Cinema SB241 110W extra bass for powerful sound. Dolby digital soundbar Simple set-up process with wireless connectivity

Best value for money The finest value in home theatre with a dramatic and concert-like experience is the Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL. Its 160W soundbar with a wireless subwoofer gives an immersive overall sound experience. The powerful 40W subwoofer creates a wholesome cinematic experience. It has a beautiful and sleek design that can be a great addition to your home interior. It is the best value-for-money product, as it offers all the best specifications at the best-in-market prices. Best overall We recommend the Sony HT-S20R Real for TV. With the 5.1 ch of real sound experience, this home theatre set ensures that you really live every cinematic experience. With the help of a sound bar, subwoofer, rear speakers, a 400W output and Dolby Digital, your favourite movies will embrace you in real-world surround sound. Select from Auto, Standard, Cinema, Music, Night and Voice settings to customise your viewing pleasure. Subwoofer volume control is also available. This makes it the best overall choice for home theatres. How to find the best home theatre? When purchasing a home theatre for yourself, ensure that you have a 4K HDR TV, as most home theatres with built-in connectivity to smart TVs will provide the best quality. Always consider the size of your room when choosing speakers to ensure that you get the ideal sound. And the most important thing is to find one that fits your budget and can be set up quickly.