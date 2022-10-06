Story Saved
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Top 10 home theatres under 20,000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 06, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

Home theatres under 20,000 come packed with many features designed to elevate viewing experience.

product info
Home theatres under 20,000 allow one to enjoy a sport, movie and other content in an immersive manner.

People have begun watching movies and other internet content while lounging at home ever since the introduction of OTT and particularly with the arrival of COVID. The only thing they don't get to experience is seeing it in a theatre with the appropriate sound effects.

There is, after all, nothing quite like a movie night. If you also enjoy watching television shows, sports or playing music during gatherings, a home theatre system is the perfect solution for you. In these cases, a home theatre comes in handy by enhancing your existing setup with high-quality music and sound. The home theatre system was formerly seen as a luxury item, but today it has become a vital component of our entertainment. A home theatre can now be purchased in various sizes, prices and designs.

Here are our recommendations for the top 10 home theatre systems available for less than 20000:

1. Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K

Our list's top pick for home theatre is this Panasonic model because of its excellent design and powerful bass capability. The speakers are easy to connect to both a PC and a TV, and they can be placed on a wall, which will help you save a lot of room. For all of your movie nights, its 8-inch high-efficiency subwoofers provide the best bass experience.

Specifications:

· Power Output: 150W

· Connector Type: Bluetooth

· Mounting Type: Wall mounted

· Compatible Devices: ‎DVD, gaming console, personal computer, tablet and smartphone

· Audio Output Mode: Surround

ProsCons
Deep bass with a big sub-wooferPoor after-sales service
Stylish and wall mountedAverage sound quality
Easy connection with TV and PC 
cellpic
Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K 150 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 5.1 Channel)
19% off 10,890 13,490
Buy now

2. Sony HT-S20R

With 5.1 distinct audio channels and Dolby audio surround sound, your movie night will be even more fantastic. There is a button for each sound in this Sony home theatre system; simply select the setting and start the sound. Who says the home theatre is just for watching movies? Sony's soundbar lets you enjoy your favourite music as well.

Specifications:

· Compatible Devices: Television

· Audio Output Mode: Surround

· Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: 5.1

· Power Output: 400W

· Mounting Type: Floor standing

ProsCons
Simple set-up with HDMIWeak front channel separation
5.1 channels of real surround sound 
Powerful bass with 400W high power output 
cellpic
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)
34% off 15,730 23,990
Buy now

3. Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR

A 16.51cm subwoofer is included with the Zebronics home theatre to provide you with exceptional audio and musical experience. For incredibly clear sound, Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Surround are built-in features of the product. With its robust bass, this product ensures the ultimate cinematic experience.

Specifications:

· Compatible Devices: ‎TV, smartphone, PC, laptop and tablet

· Audio Output Mode: Surround

· Connector Type: ‎Auxiliary, USB and HDMI

· Mounting Type: Wall mount

Proscons
Seamless connectivity with LED DisplayLess clarity especially in dialogues
Better designed remote control 
16.51 cm subwoofer with thumping bass 
cellpic
Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 9700 PRO DOLBY ATMOS Bluetooth Home Theater Soundbar With Subwoofer Supporting 4K HDR, Wall Mount, USB, AUX, Optical IN, 3xHDMI & Remote Control. (450 Watt, 2.1.2 Channel)
67% off 14,999 45,999
Buy now

4. Tronica Super King

This system has 5.1 speakers that produce clear, excellent sound and are ideal for smaller rooms. It features all the essentials for a movie theatre-quality experience thanks to its high-quality components. For the ideal dramatic impression, this home theatre under 20000 comes with a set of 5 satellite speakers and a 4-inch subwoofer. At this price point, the product also includes an FM radio, allowing you to listen to music whenever you want.

Specifications:

· Speaker Type: Multimedia

· Peak Power Handling – Speakers: 44W

ProsCons
4" subwoofer for a theatrical effect.Poor Bluetooth connectivity
Value for moneyAverage sound quality
5.1 Bluetooth multimedia speakers 

5. Philips Audio MMS2220B

One of the best soundbars is the Philips Audio MMS2220B 2.1 Speaker.

With this soundbar's excellent sound quality, you can enjoy listening to music or watching movies. An 8-inch high-efficiency woofer is included in this 2.1-channel speaker system, which can provide excellent audio at up to 120W. The speakers in this home theatre can be used as a soundbar or satellite speakers for increased convenience. Additionally, this home theatre provides a variety of connectivity choices, including Bluetooth, audio-in, optical and USB, that make it simple to connect to different devices at home for a better audio experience.

Specifications:

·Playback Options: Bluetooth, USB, SD, AUX and FM

·Subwoofer Driver: 120W

·Design: Elegant glass top

·Compatible Devices: Mobile, PC, laptop, TV, LCD, LED, VCD, DVD Players, MP3 music systems

ProsCons
Multiple connectivity optionsRemote quality is not good and feels like plastic.
Great sound quality with 120W sound outputSubwoofer is heavy
Comes with a 2.1 multimedia speaker that can be converted to a soundbar 
cellpic
Philips Audio MMS2220B 2.1 Speaker 120W Bluetooth Convertible Multimedia Soundbar/Speaker (Black)
18% off 13,035 15,990
Buy now

6. Akai HA-TS50

The home theatre is packaged as a single vertical tower to conserve space and allow for dancing on the floor while listening to music. The built-in karaoke on this amazing, cost-effective device, which works with the majority of Bluetooth-enabled devices, including Apple and Android, is its best feature. It boasts smooth rotary volume knobs and a gorgeously crafted bass control knob.

Specifications:

· Speaker Connectivity: Micro USB

· Output: 50W

· Compatibility: TV, media player and mobile device

· Speaker Type: Satellite

ProsCons
Good product in the price rangeSlow microphone response
Comes with a Karaoke system 
Multiple connectivity options 
cellpic
Akai HA-TS50 50W Bluetooth Tower Speaker Wooden Cabinet Subwoofer Echo Sound Control Full Control Remote Led Display USB FM Party Speaker Home Theatre Extreme bass Karaoke Support. (HA-TS50)
57% off 3,399 7,990
Buy now

7. Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K

People who simply want to sit back and unwind while watching their favourite TV shows or movies will find the sophisticated and opulent wall-mounted home theatre from Panasonic to be ideal. In the 5K price range, you'll get a 2.1-channel choice from Panasonic, a name that has always been associated with providing high-quality sound and musical performance.

Specifications:

· Surround Sound Channel Configuration: 2.1

· Speaker Type: Satellite

· RMS Power Range – Amplifiers: 56W

· Compatibility: Computers, gaming consoles, televisions, smartphones or tablets, DVD players or music players

ProsCons
Powerful bassAverage sound quality
Clear vocals 
Audio with FM has excellent sound quality 
cellpic
Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K 56 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 2.1 Channel)
25% off 5,635 7,490
Buy now

8. Infinity (JBL) Sonic

You can enjoy powerful immersive sound that gives you a dramatic and concert-like experience with Infinity's 160W peak power system. Video games, music and movies all benefit from the fantastic sound that its extra deep bass provides. Its sleek, small build, which allows it to be stored on a table or mounted on a wall, adds style while saving space.

Specifications:

· Compatible Devices: ‎Audio player, laptop, mobile, tablet, television

· Special Features: ‎Controls on the side panel, bass boost controls on the remote, elegant design

· Speakers Maximum Output Power: ‎160W

· Mounting Type: Wall mount, table top

ProsCons
Wireless subwoofersSound doesn’t spread across the room
160W peak power system output 
Sleek and compact looks 
cellpic
Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL, 160W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, Bluetooth, Optical Input, USB & AUX Connectivity (Black)
53% off 8,499 17,999
Buy now

9. Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K

For those who need more from their home theatre system than simply viewing movies on their TV, Panasonic's 100W 4.1-channel system is a fantastic option. It is highly compatible with the majority of Bluetooth devices, allowing you to listen to your favourite music without having to connect any cords. The system, which has a USB connection, is renowned for its excellent performance.

Specifications:

Power Output (RMS): 100W

Compatibility: Computers, gaming consoles, televisions, smartphones or tablets, DVD players or music players

Mounting Type: Wall mount

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth with remote control

ProsCons
Rich bass experience and surroundLimited connectivity
Perfect sound quality with 100W power output 
Sleek sound bar design with the premium look 
cellpic
Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K 100 W Bluetooth Home Theatre (Black, 4.1 Channel)
25% off 7,990 10,590
Buy now

10. JBL Cinema SB241

The JBL home theatre is designed to bring music into your space. Its exceptional vocal clarity and natural bass bring that extra deep bass to any movie viewing experience. The stunning and sophisticated system has a built-in balanced sound signature designed for true music enthusiasts. This JBL system is created specifically with a sleek design and dedicated sound mode to enhance clarity and a 110W soundbar with a wired subwoofer.

Specifications:

· 110 W soundbar with subwoofer

· Dolby digital audio system

· Wireless music streaming and option of cable connection

· Dedicated sound mode to enhance clarity

· Sleek design

ProsCons
110W soundbar with subwooferPoor build quality
Flexibility of wireless music streaming and cable connection 
Dedicated sound mode for voice clarity 
cellpic
JBL Cinema SB241, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wired Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (110W)
43% off 8,499 14,999
Buy now

Price of home theatres under 20,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K 10947
Sony HT-S20R 17865
Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR 14999
Tronica Super King 2299
Philips Audio MMS2220B 12875
Akai HA-TS50 3499
Panasonic SC-HT250GW-K 5499
Infinity (JBL) Sonic 8499
Panasonic SC-HT460GW-K 8364
JBL Cinema SB241 9999

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Panasonic SC-HT550GW-K8 inches high-efficiency subwooferStylish, matte finish and wall mounted150W power output
Sony HT-S20RCinematic Sound Experience with 5.1chWireless music connectivityPowerful Bass with 400W Power Output
Zebronics ZEB-JUKE BAR16.51cm subwoofer with thumping bassExcellent volume and media controlSeamless Connectivity
Tronica Super KingOne 4 inches wooferFive satellite speakersIn-built FM present
Philips Audio MMS2220BGlass top premium look and design120W sound outputMultiple wireless connectivity options
Akai HA-TS50Built-in karaokeImpressive high-power outputHigh Bass Performance
Panasonic SC-HT250GW-KWall mountedPerfect sound qualityPremium look
Infinity (JBL) Sonicsleek, space-saving and compact designMulti-function remote and multi-connectivityWireless subwoofer
Panasonic SC-HT460GW-KPowerful bassClear VocalsWall mounted
JBL Cinema SB241110W extra bass for powerful sound.Dolby digital soundbarSimple set-up process with wireless connectivity

Best value for money

The finest value in home theatre with a dramatic and concert-like experience is the Infinity (JBL) Sonic B200WL. Its 160W soundbar with a wireless subwoofer gives an immersive overall sound experience. The powerful 40W subwoofer creates a wholesome cinematic experience. It has a beautiful and sleek design that can be a great addition to your home interior. It is the best value-for-money product, as it offers all the best specifications at the best-in-market prices.

Best overall

We recommend the Sony HT-S20R Real for TV. With the 5.1 ch of real sound experience, this home theatre set ensures that you really live every cinematic experience. With the help of a sound bar, subwoofer, rear speakers, a 400W output and Dolby Digital, your favourite movies will embrace you in real-world surround sound. Select from Auto, Standard, Cinema, Music, Night and Voice settings to customise your viewing pleasure. Subwoofer volume control is also available. This makes it the best overall choice for home theatres.

How to find the best home theatre?

When purchasing a home theatre for yourself, ensure that you have a 4K HDR TV, as most home theatres with built-in connectivity to smart TVs will provide the best quality. Always consider the size of your room when choosing speakers to ensure that you get the ideal sound. And the most important thing is to find one that fits your budget and can be set up quickly.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

