Top 10 juicers: Extract beetroot juice in no time

Bring home a juicer that can help you extract beetroot juice in a fast and hassle-free manner.

In today's environment, everyone is striving to lead a healthy lifestyle. Although carrying around a fruit or vegetable all the time is not practical, fruits and vegetables are essential for a healthy lifestyle. However, a shake, juice, or smoothie is more convenient for the majority of us. Choosing the best juicer for your home can be difficult. Considerations include the capacity, cost, convenience of use, attachments, and more. You can find the top beetroot and carrot juicers with the help of Mishry's selected list. Making healthy beetroot juices and drinks is made simpler by beetroot juicers. With the aid of a good juicer, you may make your preferred beverage at home. Although there are many choices available online, we have compiled a list of the top juicers for you. Juicers of various shapes and sizes are included on this list. You can browse the article to find top 10 juicers for beetroot. 1. Kuvings B1700 Additional accessories like a smoothie strainer and sorbet strainer are included with the Kuvings B1700 juicer. For your good health and long-term use, Kuvings Juicer employs a 100% Pure Copper Wound Motor, strong Ultem and Tritan material, and 100% BPA-Free Highest Food Grade materials. The longest warranty offered by Kuvings Juicer is 12 years. Providing total peace of mind and best juicer for beetroot. Specifications Brand: Kuvings Color: Dark Silver Finish Type: Silver Product Dimensions: 46D x 28W x 36H Centimeters

Reasonable

2. Nutribullet PRO High Speed The blending jar also serves as a travel cup, so you may drink from the same container you use to blend. The secret to the Nutri bullet's efficiency is the cups' distinctive bullet form. Along with two Short Cups, it also comes with a Tall Cup (709 ml) with a cover and a seasoning cap (532 ml each). The set comes with a 900W motor base, a 709ml tall cup, a 532ml short cup with a holder, a 532ml short cup, an emulsifying blade, a lip ring, a flat blade, two lids, a pocket dietician, and a recipe book. For wholesome protein drinks, nut butter, and green smoothies, a handy countertop device that can crush the toughest fruits, veggies, nuts, and superfoods is available. Specifications Brand: Nutribullet Color: Gold Material: Metal Product Dimensions: 20D x 20W x 34.3H Centimeters

Good mixer
Too much noise

3. Kuvings EVO700 For your health and long-term use, Kuvings Juicer employs a 100% Pure Copper Wound Motor, sturdy Ultem and Tritan material, and 100% BPA-Free Highest Food Grade Plastic. Additional accessories like a smoothie strainer and sorbet strainer are included with the Kuvings EVO700 juicer. It offers door-step assistance to all of our users through our 18 locations located throughout India. Additional accessories like a smoothie strainer and sorbet strainer are included with the Kuvings EVO700 juicer. Specifications Brand: Kuvings Color: Silver Material: Food-grade plastic Product Dimensions: 46D x 28W x 36H Centimeters

Wide Feeding Tube
Time-consuming product

4. PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer Fewer hassles, more juice. Extraction of juice up to 80%*. Philips HR2788/00 Citrus Press Juicer produces healthy fruit juices in a matter of minutes. Due to two-way rotation, maximum juice extraction is achievable quickly and with little effort. Using a transparent jar makes it exceedingly easy to keep an eye on the juicing process and prevent overflow. A sieve adjuster makes it easier to select different juice pulp densities. The blade is made of stainless steel; the material type is plastic; and the finish type is polished. Specifications Brand: Philips Color: Black and transparent Material: Plastic Product Dimensions: 16.7D x 17.1W x 19.5H Centimeters

Easy to use
Very short-length wires

5. Sellastic Citrus Fruit Juicer If you're going camping, bring our cordless citrus juicer so you won't have to worry about running out of electricity. Talk to the orange as you press it for juice that will be much tastier! This electric orange squeezer harvests juice using a slow-speed technique. It provides the true flavor of the fruit. The juicer extractor is made up of several distinct components that can all be easily taken apart and cleaned. The size is very portable and compact. There is no space taken up by it. All of the components for our slow juicer are constructed of high-quality, non-toxic ABS+AS material, which is safe. Specifications Brand: Sellastic Citrus Color: Multi-color Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Product Dimensions: 13D x 13W x 25H Centimeters

Easy to clean
Battery not good

6. Philips Viva Collection Installing this product is not necessary. For any questions regarding a product, please contact the brand's customer service; Get every last drop of juice out of your fruits and vegetables. within one minute, clean 1 m long cord; simple to use Jug made of aluminum SAN jug and PS cover are the materials. XL tube, 1-speed setting, integrated cord storage, 800 ml juice jug capacity, and 1.2-liter pulp container. Dimensions: 2 liters 800 watts of power. Blade Polished stainless steel is the preferred material and finish. With the powerful 800W motor, even the toughest fruits and vegetables can be easily juiced. The Philips juicer features Quick Clean technology for simple cleaning. Thanks to the integrated pulp container and the smooth surfaces, cleaning can now be completed in one minute. Specifications Brand: Philips Color: Black Material: Aluminium Product Dimensions: 25.9D x 25.9W x 49.8H Centimeters

Low noise
Short cord

7. Prestige PCJ 7.0 A glass of fresh fruit juice is not a surefire method to stay healthy. Particularly if it was produced using the svelte and fashionable Prestige juicer. Because of its broad opening and pulp separator, you may feed it entirely or partially sliced fruits, which will save you time, space, and energy. Serve a platter of juice to your family and friends as a surprise in a matter of minutes. Although there may be a tiny color difference between the image and the goods, the images depict the actual product. Safety-focused dual locking system; powerful 500-watt motor. It is a Concentrated pulp slow juicer. Stainless steel is a type of blade material. Specifications Brand: Prestige Color: Silver Material: Stainless steel Product Dimensions: 31D x 35W x 24H Centimeters

Easy to clean, not high maintenance
High sound

8. OXO Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer CAPABLE of squeezing 30% more juice than conventional hand-held juicers. This fruit juicer's parts can all be taken apart for quick cleanup. Our manual juicer operates on the straightforward idea of leverage, preserving the juice's healthy and authentic flavor. The silent operation allows for a more private existence. The ergonomic handle's construction can assist us to conserve our strength when squeezing. CAPABLE of squeezing 30% more juice than conventional hand-held juicers. suitable for juices made from a number of fruits, including lime, lemon, citrus, ginger, apples, and sugar cane. This fruit juicer's parts can all be taken apart for quick cleanup. Avoid using a dishwasher for prolonged use and instead wash by hand, rinse, and dry after each use. Our manual juicer operates on the straightforward idea of leverage, preserving the juice's healthy and authentic flavor. The silent operation allows for a more private existence. The ergonomic handle's construction can assist us to conserve our strength when squeezing. Specifications Brand: OXO Color: Multicolor Material: Multicolor Product Dimensions: 12D x 10W x 2H Centimeters

The grip is large and comfortable

9. Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer India's preferred mixer-grinder-blender, Nutriblend, is the perfect synthesis of exceptional functionality and elegant aesthetics that raises the appeal of your kitchen. High-quality surgical stainless steel blades are capable of quickly grinding anything while keeping their edge. They fully extract all of your food's immune system-boosting antioxidants, pain-relieving Omega 3 fatty acids, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. All of the immune system-boosting antioxidants, pain-relieving Omega 3 fatty acids, proteins, vitamins, and minerals in your meal are completely extracted. The product comes with two functional lids, one for storing and the other for scattering. The recognisable and alluring characteristic floral pattern stands out as a declaration of excellence and good health. Specifications Brand: Wonderchef Color: Black Material: Plastic Product Dimensions: 10D x 10W x 18H Centimeters

Easy to clean and handle
Leaking problem

10. Maharaja Whiteline The 550W motor included with the JMG works effectively for both juicing and grinding, and it is powerful enough to produce ideal results for juicing, grinding, pureeing, and mixing. The Odacio Plus is capable of preparing any type of juice, paste, or puree. The juicer mixer grinder is equipped with a multi-functional blade system and is strong enough to make delicious juices and purees The stainless steel juicer mesh on this juicer mixer grinder allows the best juice extraction from even the hardest fruits and vegetables. Additionally, the stainless steel mesh guarantees safe and wholesome juicing. Specifications Brand: Maharaja Whiteline Color: Black Material: Plastic Product Dimensions: 19.6D x 27.8W x 31.6H Centimeters

Value for money
Too much noise

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Kuvings B1700 High-Quality Material used in spacecrafts 12 Years Warranty Easy to clean Nutribullet PRO High Speed Easy to use powerful 900-watt motor ‎BPA Free Kuvings EVO700 Easy to assemble Easy to clean Wide Feeding Tube PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer Value for money Easy to use easy to monitor Sellastic Citrus Fruit Juicer Bpa Free Stainless Steel blade Portable Automatic Electric Philips Viva Collection Easy to assemble Regulated movement Good Durability Prestige PCJ 7.0 Less time consuming Good juice content is generated for hard fruits like carrots, beetroot, etc Dual locking system, OXO Aluminium Manual Fruit Juicer not easy to slip silent juicer greater strength enough to support a larger force Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer Quality of material Versatility Easy to clean Maharaja Whiteline Snap-Up Spout Blade material is good Easy to wash