Top 10 LCD panels: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 14, 2023 13:55 IST

Summary:

LCD panels uplift the appearance of your setup and provide you with more storage space for your TV essentials.

LCD panels enhance the viewing experience.

Are you looking for the greatest LCD panels available? A hand-picked list of the best 10 LCD panels can be found on our website. Our panels offer a magnificent viewing experience for gaming, video editing, and other applications because to their excellent image quality, colour accuracy, and quick refresh rates. You can choose the ideal LCD panel for your requirements among a variety of sizes and features. Buy now to raise the quality of your show. The top 10 LCD panels are shown below.

1. BLUEWUD Rowlet Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Unit Cabinet with Storage, Wenge & White, for Upto 50"

A beautiful and useful piece of furniture created to improve your home entertainment experience is the BLUEWUD Rowlet Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Cabinet. The cabinet gives a fashionable touch to your living area with its contemporary design and combination of wenge and white finishes. The cabinet has enough storage for your media equipment and accessories and can fit a TV up to 50 inches in size. The BLUEWUD Rowlet Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Cabinet is a great option if you're searching for a dependable and fashionable TV cabinet that will enhance your entertainment experience.

Specifications:

Brand: BLUEWUD

Colour: Wenge & White

Material: Engineered Wood

Product Dimensions: 43D x 181W x 148H Centimetres

Special Feature: For Upto 50"

Mounting Type: Floor Mount

Finish Type: Matte

Size: Large

ProsCons
Stylish designAssembly required
BLUEWUD Rowlet Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Unit Cabinet with Storage, Wenge & White, for Upto 50"
4.2 (281)
21% off
13,439 16,999
Buy now

2. WOODBUZZ Casper TV Unit | Walnut Frosty White | Up to 55-inch TV

A chic and useful piece of furniture created to improve your home entertainment, the WOODBUZZ Casper TV Unit. The unit offers a touch of elegance to your living area with its contemporary design and combination of walnut and frosty white finishes. The cabinet has plenty of storage for your media equipment and accessories and can fit a TV up to 55 inches in size. The WOODBUZZ Casper TV Unit is made of premium engineered wood, making it strong and long-lasting so it can function well for you. The WOODBUZZ Casper TV Unit is a great option if you're searching for a dependable and elegant TV unit that will enhance your entertainment experience.

Specifications:

Brand: WOODBUZZ

Colour: Walnut- Frosty White

Material: Engineered Wood

Product Dimensions: 40D x 195W x 180H Centimetres

Size: Large (Over 40 In Width)

Number of Pieces : 1

Is Assembly Required: Yes

ProsCons
Sturdy and durableLimited size
WOODBUZZ Casper TV Unit | Walnut Frosty White | Up to 55 inch TV
4 (3)
38% off
26,390 42,800
Buy now

3. DAS Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Black ; White ,1 Door

Your TV and other media devices can be stored and displayed in the DAS Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit. It is built of engineered wood, a kind of wood product that is produced by joining wood fibres, particles, or veneers with adhesives to produce a material that is more enduring and stable than natural wood.

This particular TV stand has one storage door and comes in two Colors—black and white. Its contemporary style makes it a chic addition to any living room or entertainment area.

Overall, the DAS Manufactured Wood TV Entertainment Unit is a fashionable and practical piece of furniture that can assist you in designing a welcoming and well-organized entertainment space.

Specifications:

Brand: DAS

Colour: Black & White

Material: Engineered Wood

Product Dimensions: 25D x 132W x 103H Centimetres

Mounting Type: Floor Mount

Style: Contemporary

Door: Style Slab

ProsCons
DurableNot solid wood
DAS Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Black ; White ,1 Door
4.1 (250)
56% off
3,795 8,599
Buy now

4. VCreate Store LCD Panel for Bedroom on Floor and TV Rooms with 3 Open Shelfs & TV Entertainment Unit

The VCreate Store LCD Panel is a multipurpose and useful piece of furniture that can be used to store extra items in addition to holding your TV and media devices. It has a sleek, contemporary design that works well in living rooms, bedrooms, and other entertainment areas.

The LCD panel is constructed from premium materials and is offered in a range of finishes to complement your decor. It has three open shelves where you can put books, media accessories, and other things.

Overall, the VCreate Store LCD Panel is a practical and fashionable piece of furniture that you can use to furnish your home with an appealing and well-organized entertainment space.

Specifications:

Brand: Generic

Colour: Brown

Material: Engineered Wood

Product Dimensions: 30D x 121W x 66H Centimetres

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Room Type: Living Room

Door Style : Flat Panel

ProsCons
VersatileFloor placement
VCreate Store LCD Panel for Bedroom on Floor and TV Rooms with 3 Open Shelfs & TV Entertainment Unit
52% off
4,789 9,949
Buy now

5. Vcreate Store TV Entertainment LCD Panel for Bedroom/Drawing Room with Open Shelf and Size : 48"X14"X26"

The TV Entertainment LCD Panel from the Vcreate Shop is a modern piece of furniture made to house your TV and other media components. Its sleek design may fit with a range of decor types and is meant to be placed in a bedroom, drawing room, or other entertainment area.

The panel has an open shelf that offers storage space for media accessories or other objects and is built of high-quality materials. The panel's dimensions of 48 inches long by 14 inches wide and 26 inches high make it a space-saving solution for smaller rooms.

The Vcreate Store TV Entertainment LCD Panel is an attractive piece of furniture that is both practical and fashionable.

Specifications:

Brand: Generic

Colour: Brown

Material: Engineered Wood

Product Dimensions: 35D x 121W x 66H Centimetres

Door Style : Flat Panel

Size: Standard (Between 20-40 In Width, 30-40 In Height)

Number of Doors: 2

Shape: Rectangular

ProsCons
Space-savingWeight capacity
Vcreate Store TV Entertainment LCD Panel for Bedroom/Drawing Room with Open Shelf and Size : 48"X14"X26"
30% off
7,790 11,199
Buy now

6. Vcreate Wall-Mounted Tv Unit with Shelf & Drawers Full Heavy LCD Panel for Bedroom

A modern and attractive piece of furniture made to house your TV and other media devices is the Vcreate Wall-Mounted TV Unit. The wall-mounted design of the unit makes it a practical choice for smaller living or sleeping areas.

The item offers a solid and stable mounting point for your TV thanks to its full hefty LCD display and high-quality construction.

The unit's sleek appearance blends well with many different types of decor, and the installation is simple thanks to the accompanying straightforward instructions. All things considered, the Vcreate Wall-Mounted TV Unit is a useful and fashionable addition to any bedroom or leisure area.

Specifications:

Brand: Generic

Colour: Brown

Material: Engineered Wood

Product Dimensions: 40D x 114W x 60H Centimetres

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Room Type: Living Room

Included Components: 1 Cabinet

ProsCons
Space-savingInstallation
Vcreate Wall-Mounted Tv Unit with Shelf & Drawers Full Heavy LCD Panel for Bedroom
28% off
4,390 6,100
Buy now

7. Vcreate Full Heavy LCD Panel for Drawing Room and Bed Room with 4 Drawer and 1 Open Area and Side Big Drawer

A fashionable and useful piece of furniture made for usage in living rooms or bedrooms is the Vcreate Full Heavy LCD Panel. It has a fully substantial LCD panel that can safely support your TV, four drawers, one open space, and a side large drawer for further storage.

A range of decor styles can be complemented by the panel's contemporary design, which is built of high-quality materials for endurance and durability. For media accessories, books, or other goods, the open space and drawers offer enough storage.

The Vcreate Full Heavy LCD Panel is an elegant and practical addition to any bedroom or living space.

Specifications:

Brand: Generic

Colour: Brown

Material: Engineered Wood

Product Dimensions: 40D x 140W x 68H Centimetres

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Room Type: Living Room

Door Style : Flat Panel

Size: Standard (Between 20-40 In Width, 30-40 In Height)

ProsCons
Ample storage spaceHeavy Weight
Vcreate Full Heavy LCD Panel for Drawing Room and Bed Room with 4 Drawer and 1 Open Area and Side Big Drawer
33% off
6,790 10,100
Buy now

8. Odestar Dax Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Walnut & White (Ideal for Upto 32")

For usage with televisions up to 32 inches, the Odestar Dax Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit is a chic and contemporary piece of furniture. The unit has a sleek and functional walnut and white finish that is built of high-quality engineered wood.

The unit's tiny size makes it perfect for smaller living areas or bedrooms, and its minimalistic design assures that it will go with a range of decorating styles. The unit is convenient for individuals who enjoy DIY furniture because it is extremely simple to assemble.

Specifications:

Brand: Odestar

Colour: Walnut & White

Material: Engineered Wood

Product Dimensions: 65D x 18W x 50H Centimeters

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Room Type; Bedroom

Door Style : Flat Panel

ProsCons
Compact sizeLimited storage
Odestar Dax Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Walnut & White (Ideal for Upto 32")
3.9 (59)
64% off
1,599 4,499
Buy now

9. BLUEWUD Dartix Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Wall Unit with Storage Compartments (Wenge & White) for Upto 50"

For usage with televisions up to 50 inches, the BLUEWUD Dartix Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Wall Unit is a contemporary and sleek wall-mounted item. The unit has a wenge and white finish that is both fashionable and functional, and it is made of high-quality engineered wood.

A closed cabinet with a hinged door, an open shelf, and many extra storage cubbies are among the storage options included with the entertainment unit. While the open shelf can be used to hold goods like gaming consoles or cable boxes, the closed cabinet is ideal for storing media equipment.

The unit's wall-mounted design helps to free up floor space, making smaller living spaces or bedrooms the perfect place for it. It will go well with a range of interior types because to the clear and straightforward design. The unit is convenient for individuals who enjoy DIY furniture because it is extremely simple to assemble.

Specifications:

Brand: BLUEWUD

Colour: Wenge

Material: Engineered Wood

Special Feature: For Upto 50"

Mounting: Type Wall Mount

Size: Large (Over 40 In Width)

Shape: Rectangular

Number of Shelves: 5

ProsCons
Ample storage spaceAssembly required
BLUEWUD Dartix Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Wall Unit with Storage Compartments (Wenge & White) for Upto 50"
3.7 (6)
25% off
9,701 12,999
Buy now

10. BLUEWUD Primax Grande Engineered Wood Tv Wall Unit, Set Top Box Stand, Wenge & White, Standard, for Upto 42"

For use with televisions up to 42 inches, the BLUEWUD Primax Grande Engineered Wood TV Wall Unit is a sleek and contemporary wall-mounted item. The unit has a wenge and white finish that is both fashionable and functional, and it is made of high-quality engineered wood.

The piece has several storage spaces, including a closed cabinet with a hinged door and a set-top box stand.

A roomy open shelf that can be used to store goods like game consoles, cable boxes, or soundbars is another feature of the unit.

The unit's wall-mounted design helps to free up floor space, making smaller living spaces or bedrooms the perfect place for it. The device is extremely simple to put together, making it a practical option for people who prefer DIY furniture.

Specifications:

Brand: BLUEWUD

Colour: Wenge

Material: Engineered Wood

Special Feature: For Upto 42"

Size: Standard

Number of Drawers: 1

Shape: Rectangular

ProsCons
Stylish and modern designSize limitations
BLUEWUD Primax Grande Engineered Wood Tv Wall Unit, Set Top Box Stand, Wenge & White, Standard, for Upto 42"
4 (219)
29% off
4,099 5,749
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
BLUEWUD Rowlet Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Unit Cabinet with Storage, Wenge & White, for Upto 50'Ample Storage SpaceDurable and SturdyStylish Design
WOODBUZZ Casper TV Unit | Walnut Frosty White | Up to 55-inch TVSpacious StorageDurable and SturdyElegant Design
DAS Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Black ; White ,1 DoorCompact and Space-SavingSturdy and DurableModern Design
VCreate Store LCD Panel for Bedroom on Floor and TV Rooms with 3 Open Shelfs & TV Entertainment UnitLCD Panel for Floor3 Open ShelvesTV Entertainment Unit
Vcreate Store TV Entertainment LCD Panel for Bedroom/Drawing Room with Open Shelf and Size : 48'X14'X26'Spacious Open Shelf Modern DesignLCD PanelModern Design
Vcreate Wall-Mounted Tv Unit with Shelf & Drawers Full Heavy LCD Panel for BedroomWall-Mounted DesignLCD PanelStorage Options
Vcreate Full Heavy LCD Panel for Drawing Room and Bed Room with 4 Drawer and 1 Open Area and Side Big DrawerFull Heavy LCD PanelMultiple Storage OptionsSleek and Modern Design
Odestar Dax Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Walnut & White (Ideal for Upto 32')Compact and Space-Saving DesignSturdy and DurableDual Tone Finish
BLUEWUD Dartix Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Wall Unit with Storage Compartments (Wenge & White) for Upto 50'Ample Storage SpaceDurable and SturdyModern Design
BLUEWUD Primax Grande Engineered Wood Tv Wall Unit, Set Top Box Stand, Wenge & White, Standard, for Upto 42'Set Top Box StandAmple Storage SpaceDurable and Sturdy

Best overall product

The VCreate Store LCD Panel for Bedroom on Floor and TV Rooms with 3 Open Shelves & TV Entertainment Unit is a best product for several reasons.

Here are some of the best features of this product:

Elegant and Contemporary Design

Large Storage Area Flexible Positioning

Superior Materials

Overall, the VCreate Store LCD Panel for Bedroom on Floor and TV Rooms with 3 Open Shelves & TV Entertainment Unit is a fantastic product that gives any room a fashionable appearance and plenty of storage space.

Best value for money

The WENNGE & WHITE BLUEWUD DARTIX ENGINEERED WOOD TV ENTERTAINMENT WALL UNIT WITH STORAGE COMPARTMENTS "is a great value for the money for a number of reasons. Some of this product's greatest qualities are listed below:

Ample Storage Space

Sturdy and Durable

Easy to Assemble

Affordable Price

BLUEWUD Dartix Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Wall Unit with Storage Compartments (Wenge & White) for Up to 50" Overall "is a top-notch item that provides plenty of storage space, strength, durability, simplicity in assembly, and affordability, making it a wonderful value for the money.

How to find the perfect LCD panel?

Finding the perfect LCD panel can be a daunting task, but here are a few tips to help you:

Determine the Size

Consider the Resolution

Check the Refresh Rate

Look for the Right Features

Consider the Brand and Price

Read Reviews

Product Price
BLUEWUD Rowlet Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Unit Cabinet with Storage, Wenge & White, for Upto 50" ₹ 13,439
WOODBUZZ Casper TV Unit | Walnut Frosty White | Up to 55 inch TV ₹ 26,390
DAS Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Black ; White ,1 Door ₹ 3,795
VCreate Store LCD Panel for Bedroom on Floor and TV Rooms with 3 Open Shelfs & TV Entertainment Unit ₹ 4,789
Vcreate Store TV Entertainment LCD Panel for Bedroom/Drawing Room with Open Shelf and Size : 48"X14"X26" ₹ 7,790
Vcreate Wall-Mounted Tv Unit with Shelf & Drawers Full Heavy LCD Panel for Bedroom ₹ 4,390
Vcreate Full Heavy LCD Panel for Drawing Room and Bed Room with 4 Drawer and 1 Open Area and Side Big Drawer ₹ 6,790
Odestar Dax Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Walnut & White (Ideal for Upto 32") ₹ 1,599
BLUEWUD Dartix Engineered Wood Tv Entertainment Wall Unit with Storage Compartments (Wenge & White) for Upto 50" ₹ 9,701
BLUEWUD Primax Grande Engineered Wood Tv Wall Unit, Set Top Box Stand, Wenge & White, Standard, for Upto 42" ₹ 4,099

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
Best LCD Panels

Which is the best LCD Pannel?

VCreate Store LCD Panel is the best LCD panel.

Which LCD Panel have the most high performance?

Vcreate Store TV Entertainment LCD Panel for Bedroom/Drawing Room with Open Shelf and Size : 48"X14"X26" has the most high performance. The important features this LCD Panel is having which make it most highest performance among all are:-

  • high resolution
  • colour accuracy
  • viewing angle

What is the difference between LCD and LED panels?

There are two different kinds of flat-panel displays utilised in contemporary gadgets like TVs, monitors, and laptops: LED and LCD (Light Emitting Diode). The following are the key variations between LCD and LED panels:

  • technology for backlighting
  • usage of electricity
  • Thickness
  • Thickness
 View More
electronics FOR LESS