Top 10 LED TVs in India: Buyer's guide

It is no shock that the trend for gaining entertainment engulfed the world at large. Due to such craving for entertainment everywhere, the devices that are the source of the same have been the talk of the town. It is no joke that television and radio have been a source of entertainment for time immemorial. They have evolved in shape and form over the years. That is how we landed upon the LED television sets with their flat screen and advanced features. It is also evident that most of these television sets now come with smart features that set them apart from the other devices. However, choosing the ideal LED TV for your family can be a tedious task. That's where we come in. 1. Croma 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready LED TV With a large display of 32 inches and high-definition picture quality, this television is the perfect fit for you. It is budget-friendly and can be used in bedrooms as well. Specifications Brand: Croma Screen size: 32 inches Mounting Hardware: 1 TV Unit, 1 remote controller, 1 warranty document, 1 wall mount, 1 tabletop stand, 1 user manual Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Resolution: 720p Connector type: HDMI Mounting type: table and wall mount Item weight: 4.5 kg

Pros Cons Full high-definition resolution Limited screen size. Lightweight and sleek design. Brightness issues are present Can be mounted over the wall as well as the table. It can be mounted

2. Mi 125.7 cm (50 inches) 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV With a whopping screen size of 50 inches, this smart television has all the features that make it the best on the list. You can watch all your favourite OTT platforms here and even stream music. Specifications Brand: Mi Screen Size: 50 Inches Display Technology: LED Resolution: 4K Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Connector Type: WiFi, HDMI, USB Mounting Type: Wall Mount Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, Manual, 4 Screws, Stand, Remote Control, Smart Remote

Pros Cons Built-in WiFi connectivity Heavy and bulky design. Access to Netflix, Hotstar, and Prime. Table mount absent. Presence of 4 K resolution.

3. One Plus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4 K LED smart android TV With the value of 4 k resolution and smart features that will keep you ahead of everyone, this TV is perfect for your homes and offices. It also has the latest Android technology for all your needs. Specifications Brand: One Plus Screen Size: 55 inches Display Technology: LED Resolution: 4 k Mounting Type: Wall Mount Mounting Hardware: 1 TV unit,1 remote,1 AC power cord, 1AV in adapter, 1 set stand, 1 wall mount, 1 user manual and warranty card1 TV unit, 1 remote, 1 AC power cord, 1AV in adapter, 1 set stand, 1 wall mount, 1 user manual and warranty card Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Item Dimensions LxWxH: 19 x 76.7 x 122.7 Centimeters

Pros Cons Large screen resolution. Absence of smart features. Wall mounting present. Absence of table mounting Access to WiFi connection.

4. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV With high definition resolution and all the latest features that set it apart, this Redmi TV is also budget-friendly. If you're looking for a TV that will be perfect for tiny rooms, then this one's for you. Specifications Brand: Redmi Screen Size: 32 inches Resolution: 720 p Display Technology: LED Mount Type: Wall Mount Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 Table Stand Base, 1 User Manual, 1 Remote Control, 4 screws Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Item Dimensions: LxWxH73 x 8.7 x 47.6

Pros Cons Equipped with WiFi. Limited screen size. Access to Netflix and Amazon Prime Absence of table mounting. The latest Android 11 is present. 4 K resolution absent.

5. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) full HD Android LED TV 4 C This Mi LED TV is perfect for all those who love a medium-sized television set that perfectly blends in with the dynamics of your living room. It also works completely well for offices. Specifications Brand: Mi Screen Size: 43 inches Resolution: 1080 p Connector Type: WiFi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Item Weight: 5480 Grams Display Technology: LED

Pros Cons 1080 p resolution present. Heavy and bulky design. Good refresh rate. Lack of 4 K resolution. Connection through WiFi available. Lack of smart features

6. One Plus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y series HD ready LED smart Android TV With the guarantee of the One Plus, this Smart TV specialises in numerous features that make it shine through all the other models. Specifications Brand: One Plus Resolution: 720p Screen Size: 32 Inches Display Technology: LED Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 1AC cord, 2 AAA battery, 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 1 AC cord, 2 AAA battery Connector Type: Wi-Fi Item Dimensions (LxWxH): 6.5 x 42 x 71.3 Centimeters Type of Mounting: Wall Mount

Pros Cons WiFi connection is available Limited screen size. Full high-definition resolution Absence of table mounting Wall mounted and lightweight.

7. Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal 4 K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV This Samsung TV is not only equipped with all the latest features, but it also comes with large screen size. It also has a peak resolution of 4K. Specifications Brand: Samsung Resolution: 4 k Screen Size: 43 Inches Display Technology: LED Type of Mounting: Wall Mount Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Item Dimensions LxWxH: 19.3 x 96.4 x 62.8 Centimeters Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Pros Cons Connectivity through WiFi is available. Limited screen size. Access to Prime, Netflix, and Sony Liv, among others. Table mounting is absent. With full 4K resolution.

8.LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED TV A LED TV that is perfect for tiny bedrooms and halls, the LG TV stands out from the rest in terms of price as well as features. You have access to many smart features with this television. Specifications Brand: LG Screen Size: 32 Inches Display Technology: LED Type of Mount: Wall Mount Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 tabletop stand, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries Connector Type: Wi-Fi Item Dimensions LxWxH: 8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 centimeters Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Pros Cons Wall mounting present. Average refresh rate. WiFi connectivity is present. Limited screen size. Lightweight and sleek design.

9. Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD certified Android LED TV With a whopping screen size of 55 Inches, this TV has many features that make it one of the television sets on the list. Specifications Brand: Sansui Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4 k Display Technology: LED Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 wall mounting set, 4 screws, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 power cord, 1 mini AV cable1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 wall mounting set, 4 screws, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Item Dimensions LxWxH: 7.3 x 53.1 x 31.9 Centimeters

Pros Cons Massive screen size. Lack of the latest operating system present. WiFi connectivity is present Not suitable for small rooms Voice control present.

10. Vu 126 cm (50 inches) Premium 4 k series smart Android LED TV If you're looking for a budget-friendly television, it is also present in 4 K resolution. Specifications Brand: Vu Screen Size: 50 Inches Resolution: 4 k Display Technology: LED Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 remote control, 1 AC cord, 1 user manual, 2 tables stand mount, 1 VESA wall mount bracket, 1 AV in adapter, 2 AAA Battery1 LED TV, 1 remote Control, 1 AC cord, 1 user manual, 2 tables stand mount, 1 VESA wall mount bracket Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Item Dimensions LxWxH: 8.5 x 111.6 x 64.7 Centimeters

Pros Cons Good screen size present Table mounting present. 4K resolution present. Bulky and heavy design. Smart features are present.

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV Perfect for small bedrooms. 32 inches present Wall mounting, as well as table mounting, are present Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4 K resolution preset Smart features are presen Massive 50 inches present 0ne Plus 138.7 com (55 Inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Presence of 4 K resolution. 55 inches screen size. Equipped with all the latest features. Redmi 80 cm (32 Inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV Presence of high definition resolution. Wall mounting present Smart Features presently Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C 43 inches screen size. Access to voice controls. HD ready resolution One Plus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV Wall mounting present. One-year manufacturer warranty by One Plus. Access to OTT platforms. Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4 K resolution present. Budget-friendly 43 Inches Screen Size. LG 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Equipped with a WiFi connection Wall mounting present Fits your budget. Sansui 140 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV Voice control present. Access to Netflix and Prime Resolution of 4K present. Vu 126 cm (50 inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV Whooping 50 inches screen size Equipped with Android features. Resolution of 4K present

Best value For money You must always make the correct choice in terms of television for the money that you're paying. Only then, will it prove effective for you. Whenever you're on a budget, it is ideal to save money and buy a model that has all the specifications while saving some bucks. The One Plus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is priced at ₹13,999 after a discount. It is originally priced at ₹19,999. It is not only cost-effective but comes with the trust of OnePlus. It has an amazing 32 inches screen with HD resolution. Best overall When you're looking for a television set that works well with all the features, you must choose a TV that gives you good value for everything. For this, the Sansui 140 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV works the best. With 4K resolution, this TV is also bestowed with smart features. It is originally priced at ₹56,790 and reduces to ₹32,990 after a discount. How to find best LED TV? Many things should be kept in mind when you're buying a LED TV for yourself. You should keep a track of your budget and be aware of all the features that follow afterwards. The other features to keep in mind are: Screen size Resolution Smart Features OTT Apps Voice control Brightness Mounting type Connector type Price of best LED TVs at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV 20,000 Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 41,999 OnePlus 138.7 com (55 Inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 59,999 Redmi 80 cm (32 Inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 24,999 Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C 34,999 OnePlus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 19,999 Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV 52,990 LG 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 21,990 Sansui 140 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV 56,790 Vu 126 cm (50 inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 45,000

