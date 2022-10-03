Story Saved
Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Top 10 LED TVs in India: Buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 03, 2022 22:00 IST
Summary:

LED TVs are slim in comparison and energy efficient as well. Check out our top picks in the category.

Bring home an LED TV and enjoy the exemplary viewing experience.

It is no shock that the trend for gaining entertainment engulfed the world at large. Due to such craving for entertainment everywhere, the devices that are the source of the same have been the talk of the town. It is no joke that television and radio have been a source of entertainment for time immemorial. They have evolved in shape and form over the years. That is how we landed upon the LED television sets with their flat screen and advanced features. It is also evident that most of these television sets now come with smart features that set them apart from the other devices. However, choosing the ideal LED TV for your family can be a tedious task. That's where we come in.

1. Croma 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready LED TV

With a large display of 32 inches and high-definition picture quality, this television is the perfect fit for you. It is budget-friendly and can be used in bedrooms as well.

Specifications

Brand: Croma

Screen size: 32 inches

Mounting Hardware: 1 TV Unit, 1 remote controller, 1 warranty document, 1 wall mount, 1 tabletop stand, 1 user manual

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Resolution: 720p

Connector type: HDMI

Mounting type: table and wall mount

Item weight: 4.5 kg

ProsCons
Full high-definition resolutionLimited screen size.
Lightweight and sleek design.Brightness issues are present
Can be mounted over the wall as well as the table. It can be mounted 
Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV (CREL7369, Black) (2021 Model)
2. Mi 125.7 cm (50 inches) 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV

With a whopping screen size of 50 inches, this smart television has all the features that make it the best on the list. You can watch all your favourite OTT platforms here and even stream music.

Specifications

Brand: Mi

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Connector Type: WiFi, HDMI, USB

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, Manual, 4 Screws, Stand, Remote Control, Smart Remote

ProsCons
Built-in WiFi connectivityHeavy and bulky design.
Access to Netflix, Hotstar, and Prime.Table mount absent.
Presence of 4 K resolution. 
Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X | L50M5-5AIN (Black)
3. One Plus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4 K LED smart android TV

With the value of 4 k resolution and smart features that will keep you ahead of everyone, this TV is perfect for your homes and offices. It also has the latest Android technology for all your needs.

Specifications

Brand: One Plus

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4 k

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Mounting Hardware: 1 TV unit,1 remote,1 AC power cord, 1AV in adapter, 1 set stand, 1 wall mount, 1 user manual and warranty card1 TV unit, 1 remote, 1 AC power cord, 1AV in adapter, 1 set stand, 1 wall mount, 1 user manual and warranty card

Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 19 x 76.7 x 122.7 Centimeters

ProsCons
Large screen resolution.Absence of smart features.
Wall mounting present.Absence of table mounting
Access to WiFi connection. 
OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S (Black)
4. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV

With high definition resolution and all the latest features that set it apart, this Redmi TV is also budget-friendly. If you're looking for a TV that will be perfect for tiny rooms, then this one's for you.

Specifications

Brand: Redmi

Screen Size: 32 inches

Resolution: 720 p

Display Technology: LED

Mount Type: Wall Mount

Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 Table Stand Base, 1 User Manual, 1 Remote Control, 4 screws

Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Item Dimensions: LxWxH73 x 8.7 x 47.6

ProsCons
Equipped with WiFi.Limited screen size.
Access to Netflix and Amazon PrimeAbsence of table mounting.
The latest Android 11 is present.4 K resolution absent.
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)
5. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) full HD Android LED TV 4 C

This Mi LED TV is perfect for all those who love a medium-sized television set that perfectly blends in with the dynamics of your living room. It also works completely well for offices.

Specifications

Brand: Mi

Screen Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 1080 p

Connector Type: WiFi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Item Weight: 5480 Grams

Display Technology: LED

ProsCons
1080 p resolution present.Heavy and bulky design.
Good refresh rate.Lack of 4 K resolution.
Connection through WiFi available.Lack of smart features
Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C | L43M6-INC (Black)
6. One Plus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y series HD ready LED smart Android TV

With the guarantee of the One Plus, this Smart TV specialises in numerous features that make it shine through all the other models.

Specifications

Brand: One Plus

Resolution: 720p

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 1AC cord, 2 AAA battery, 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 1 AC cord, 2 AAA battery

Connector Type: Wi-Fi

Item Dimensions (LxWxH): 6.5 x 42 x 71.3 Centimeters

Type of Mounting: Wall Mount

ProsCons
WiFi connection is availableLimited screen size.
Full high-definition resolutionAbsence of table mounting
Wall mounted and lightweight. 
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)
7. Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal 4 K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This Samsung TV is not only equipped with all the latest features, but it also comes with large screen size. It also has a peak resolution of 4K.

Specifications

Brand: Samsung

Resolution: 4 k

Screen Size: 43 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Type of Mounting: Wall Mount

Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control

Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 19.3 x 96.4 x 62.8 Centimeters

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

ProsCons
Connectivity through WiFi is available.Limited screen size.
Access to Prime, Netflix, and Sony Liv, among others.Table mounting is absent.
With full 4K resolution. 
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (Black)
8.LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart LED TV

A LED TV that is perfect for tiny bedrooms and halls, the LG TV stands out from the rest in terms of price as well as features. You have access to many smart features with this television.

Specifications

Brand: LG

Screen Size: 32 Inches

Display Technology: LED

Type of Mount: Wall Mount

Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 tabletop stand, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries

Connector Type: Wi-Fi

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 centimeters

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

ProsCons
Wall mounting present.Average refresh rate.
WiFi connectivity is present.Limited screen size.
Lightweight and sleek design. 
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)
9. Sansui 140 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD certified Android LED TV

With a whopping screen size of 55 Inches, this TV has many features that make it one of the television sets on the list.

Specifications

Brand: Sansui

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4 k

Display Technology: LED

Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 wall mounting set, 4 screws, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control, 2 AAA batteries, 1 power cord, 1 mini AV cable1 LED TV, 2 table stand base, 1 wall mounting set, 4 screws, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card, 1 remote control

Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 7.3 x 53.1 x 31.9 Centimeters

ProsCons
Massive screen size.Lack of the latest operating system present.
WiFi connectivity is presentNot suitable for small rooms
Voice control present. 
Sansui 140cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV JSW55ASUHD (Mystique Black) With Dolby Audio and DTS
10. Vu 126 cm (50 inches) Premium 4 k series smart Android LED TV

If you're looking for a budget-friendly television, it is also present in 4 K resolution.

Specifications

Brand: Vu

Screen Size: 50 Inches

Resolution: 4 k

Display Technology: LED

Mounting Hardware: 1 LED TV, 1 remote control, 1 AC cord, 1 user manual, 2 tables stand mount, 1 VESA wall mount bracket, 1 AV in adapter, 2 AAA Battery1 LED TV, 1 remote Control, 1 AC cord, 1 user manual, 2 tables stand mount, 1 VESA wall mount bracket

Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 8.5 x 111.6 x 64.7 Centimeters

ProsCons
Good screen size presentTable mounting present.
4K resolution present.Bulky and heavy design.
Smart features are present. 
Vu 126 cm (50 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 50PM (Grey)
Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TVPerfect for small bedrooms.32 inches presentWall mounting, as well as table mounting, are present
Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV4 K resolution presetSmart features are presenMassive 50 inches present
0ne Plus 138.7 com (55 Inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TVPresence of 4 K resolution.55 inches screen size.Equipped with all the latest features.
Redmi 80 cm (32 Inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TVPresence of high definition resolution.Wall mounting presentSmart Features presently
Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C43 inches screen size.Access to voice controls.HD ready resolution
One Plus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TVWall mounting present.One-year manufacturer warranty by One Plus.Access to OTT platforms.
Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV4 K resolution present.Budget-friendly43 Inches Screen Size.
LG 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TVEquipped with a WiFi connectionWall mounting presentFits your budget.
Sansui 140 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TVVoice control present.Access to Netflix and PrimeResolution of 4K present.
Vu 126 cm (50 inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TVWhooping 50 inches screen sizeEquipped with Android features.Resolution of 4K present

Best value For money

You must always make the correct choice in terms of television for the money that you're paying. Only then, will it prove effective for you. Whenever you're on a budget, it is ideal to save money and buy a model that has all the specifications while saving some bucks. The One Plus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is priced at 13,999 after a discount. It is originally priced at 19,999. It is not only cost-effective but comes with the trust of OnePlus. It has an amazing 32 inches screen with HD resolution.

Best overall

When you're looking for a television set that works well with all the features, you must choose a TV that gives you good value for everything. For this, the Sansui 140 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV works the best. With 4K resolution, this TV is also bestowed with smart features. It is originally priced at 56,790 and reduces to 32,990 after a discount.

How to find best LED TV?

Many things should be kept in mind when you're buying a LED TV for yourself. You should keep a track of your budget and be aware of all the features that follow afterwards. The other features to keep in mind are:

Screen size

Resolution

Smart Features

OTT Apps

Voice control

Brightness

Mounting type

Connector type

Price of best LED TVs at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Croma 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV20,000
Mi 125.7 cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV41,999
OnePlus 138.7 com (55 Inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV59,999
Redmi 80 cm (32 Inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV24,999
Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C34,999
OnePlus 80 cm (32 Inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV19,999
Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV52,990
LG 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV21,990
Sansui 140 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV56,790
Vu 126 cm (50 inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV45,000

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

