Top 10 LG water purifiers to buy in 2023

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 03, 2023 15:55 IST

Summary:

Looking for a water purifier? LG brand has some nice options to offer. Read on to see our top picks.

LG water purifiers are efficient and offer you clean water.

If you're looking for the best LG Water Purifier for your home, these ranges of water purifiers are worth a look at. From electric water purifiers to reverse osmosis systems, LG carries an impressive variety of water purifiers that suit all budgets. Their high-quality builds make them ideal for long-lasting use, while advanced filters ensure you get the cleanest and safest drinking water possible.

Whether looking for a low-cost option or the ultimate in premium water filtration systems, LG water purifier offers plenty of options. So if you want the best value for money when buying the perfect water purifier for your house, check out our list of top 10 LG water purifiers on Amazon now!

Product List

1. LG WW184EPB Dual Protection Water Purifier

If you're in the market for a top-of-the-line LG water purifier, consider the LG WW184EPB. It has all the bells and whistles you would expect from a premium water purifier, including a Mineral Booster that gives your drinking water that crisp taste reminiscent of packaged mineral water bottles. Its stainless steel tank looks great and adds to its overall value. With these many features, it is one of the best water purifiers for home with real bang for your buck.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Colour: Black

Special Feature: UV, RO Material Plastic

ProsCons
It comes with a dual protection mode, stainless steel tank and mineral booster  
LG WW184EPB Dual Protection Airtight Stainless steel Tank with Multi Stage RO Filtration Water Purifier (Ca & Mg), 2-in-1 Water Solution
4.2 (21)
15% off
27,139 31,990
Buy now

2. LG WW184EPC Dual protection airtight 2-in-1 Water Solution

When shopping for the best water purifier for home, look no further than LG's WW184EPC Water Purifier. This product is virtually identical to its black-coloured counterpart, but offers a more affordable price tag. It employs an RO system and mineral booster technology to remove unwanted particles and contaminants and absorbs essential minerals that make up healthy drinking water. Get your LG water purifier on Amazon and enjoy clean and pure drinking water at home.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Colour: Silver, Black

Special Feature: UV, RO Material Plastic

ProsCons
It comes with a 2-in-1 water solutionThe after-sale service of the product is poor
LG WW184EPC Dual protection airtight Stainless steel Tank with Multi Stage RO Filtration, Ever fresh UV+ and Mineral Booster (Ca & Mg), 2-in-1 Water Solution
4.3 (18)
20% off
28,990 36,099
Buy now

3. LG Puricare WW140NP Water Purifier

The LG Puricare water purifier WW140NP uses reverse osmosis (RO) technology to remove impurities from tap water. It also comes with a mineral booster that adds essential minerals to the purified water, providing healthy and tasty drinking water. The purifier removes impurities like dissolved salts, heavy metals, and microorganisms from the water. It adds minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium to the purified water, improving its taste and making it healthier.

Overall, it is a high-quality water purifier; its smart display, high water flow rate, and easy maintenance make it a great choice for households that require a reliable and efficient water purifier.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Colour: Black

Special Feature: RO, RO+

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 8 litres

ProsCons
The purifier has a smart display that provides real-time informationThe taste of water is not that good
The purifier is easy to maintain. 
LG Puricare WW140NP RO + Mineral Booster Water Purifier with Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank, Black
4.1 (376)
26% off
17,290 23,499
Buy now

4. LG WW151NP RO+UV Water Purifier

The LG WW151NP is a water purifier that uses a combination of reverse osmosis (RO) and ultraviolet (UV) technologies to purify water. It combines RO and UV technology to remove impurities such as dissolved solids, microorganisms, and viruses, ensuring that the water is safe for consumption and has a high water flow rate of up to 12 litres per hour that you get purified water quickly and efficiently. Its multiple stages of filtration, high water flow rate, and easy maintenance make it a great choice for households that require a reliable and efficient water purifier.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Colour: Black

Special Feature: UV, RO

Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 8 litres

ProsCons
The purifier has a stainless steel tank The repair charges are high
Comes with a 10 year warranty 
LG WW151NP RO+UV Water Purifier 8L (Black)
4.4 (94)
19% off
22,140 27,499
Buy now

5. LG Water Purifier WW130NP

The LG Water Purifier WW130NP is a water purifier that uses a multi-stage filtration process to provide safe and clean drinking water. The water purifier uses a True RO filtration system that removes dissolved solids, bacteria, viruses, and other impurities from the water. The smart display shows the filter replacement indicator, water level indicator, and other important parameters. Overall, the LG Water Purifier WW130NP is a high-quality water purifier that uses advanced RO filtration technology to provide safe and clean drinking water.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Colour : Red

Special Feature: 500-1999ppm, RO

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 8 litres

ProsCons
It purifies the water with a multi-stage purification processPoor service
It has a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the stainless steel tank 

6. LG WW152NP 8L Water Purifier

The LG WW152NP is an 8-litre capacity water purifier that uses advanced filtration technologies to provide safe and clean drinking water. It combines RO, UF (ultrafiltration), and mineral booster technologies to remove impurities and add essential minerals to the purified water. One of the key advantages of this purifier is its advanced filtration system, which can remove up to 99.99% of impurities from the water, including bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and dissolved solids. The mineral booster adds back essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, which can enhance the taste of the water and provide health benefits.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Colour : Black

Material: Stainless Steel, ABS Plastic Body

Capacity: 8 litres

ProsCons
The purifier has a heavy metal that provides pure drinking waterLow water flow rate.
Best for large size family 
LG WW152NP 8L Dual Protection airtight Stainless Steel Tank with Multi Stage RO Filtration, Ever Fresh UV + (in Tank UV) Water Purifier, Filter Change Indicator (Black)
4.3 (12)
29% off
17,999 25,490
Buy now

7. LG WW155NPB 8 litres RO+UV Water Purifier

The LG WW155NPB is an 8-litre capacity water purifier that combines RO and UV technologies to provide safe and clean drinking water. It is equipped with advanced features like Digital Sterilizing Care and In-Tank UV LED to ensure the water is free from impurities and harmful microorganisms. This water purifier has an in-tank UV LED that sterilises the water inside the storage tank and ensures that the purified water remains safe and clean for longer periods. The water purifier has a smart display that shows the filter replacement indicator, water level indicator, and other important parameters. This makes it easy for the users to monitor the performance of the water purifier and ensure that it is functioning optimally.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Special Feature: RO

Material: Stainless Steel

Purification Method: Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet

ProsCons
The purifier has a in-tank UV-LEDThe purifier has a high maintenance cost
The water purifier has a smart display that shows the filter replacement and water level indicator 
LG WW155NPB 8 litres RO+UV Water Purifier with Digital Sterilizing care and In Tank UV LED
4 (2)
26% off
20,500 27,799
Buy now

8. LG WW142NPC 8 litres RO + Mineral Booster Water Purifier

The LG WW142NPC is a water purifier that uses a combination of reverse osmosis (RO) and a mineral booster to purify and enhance the taste of water. It has a storage capacity of 8 litres and is suitable for small to medium-sized families. RO is a highly effective water purification technology that uses a semi-permeable membrane to remove impurities and contaminants from water. It can remove up to 99% of dissolved solids, such as arsenic, lead, and fluoride, as well as microorganisms like bacteria and viruses.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Colour: Crimson Red

Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic

Capacity: 8 litres

ProsCons
It has a smart displayOne drawback is that it can waste a significant amount of water during the purification process
This system uses five different stages of filtration to remove impurities from the water 
LG WW142NPC 8 liters RO + Mineral Booster Water Purifier with airtight Stainless Steel Tank (Crimson Red, Wall Mounted)
36% off
15,558 24,498
Buy now

9. LG WW174NPB Dual protection airtight Stainless steel Tank

The LG WW174NPB is a water purifier with a dual-protection airtight stainless steel tank. It uses advanced water filtration technology to remove impurities and contaminants from the water, making it safe and healthy for consumption. The purifier is suitable for medium to large-sized families and has a storage capacity of 8 litres. The dual protection feature ensures the water remains fresh and clean for longer. The airtight stainless steel tank helps to prevent the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms in the water, while the UV sterilisation process further ensures that the water is free from harmful microorganisms.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Colour: Black

Special Feature: RO

Material: Plastic

Capacity: 8 litres

ProsCons
The purifier has a child lock feature that prevents accidental operation by children. It consumes high electricity power
It is a reliable and efficient water purifier that can help ensure a clean and healthy drinking water 
LG WW174NPB Dual protection airtight Stainless steel Tank with Multi Stage RO Filtration, Ever fresh UV + (In tank UV), Mineral Booster (Ca & Mg), (Black with Leaf Pattern)
4 (1)
21% off
23,500 29,799
Buy now

10. LG WW151NPR Ultraviolet, Reverse Osmosis Tank

The LG WW151NPR is a water purifier that features both ultraviolet (UV) and reverse osmosis (RO) technologies to remove impurities and contaminants from water. It has a storage capacity of 8 litres and is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The RO technology uses a semi-permeable membrane to remove impurities such as dissolved solids, heavy metals, and microorganisms from the water. On the other hand, UV technology uses ultraviolet light to destroy any remaining bacteria and viruses that may be present in the water after the RO process. In addition to its advanced purification technology, it has several other features that make it a convenient and user-friendly water purifier.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Colour: Burgundy

Special Feature: UV, RO

Material: Plastic

Included Components: User Manual, Warranty Card

ProsCons
The purifier has a user-friendly displayIt requires regular maintenance
The purifier has a filter change indicator that alerts the user when it is time to replace the filtersHigh water wastage
LG WW151NPR Ultraviolet, Reverse Osmosis Tank
4.3 (48)
20% off
21,250 26,499
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG WW184EPB Dual Protection Water Purifier Stainless steel water tankMulti-stage water filtrationEverFresh UV plus
LG WW184EPC2-in-1 water solutionEverfresh UV + Mineral boosterAirtight Stainless steel tank
LG Puricare WW140NP Water PurifierRO + mineral boosterDigital sterilising careCapacity - 8L
LG WW151NP RO+UV Water PurifierMineral booster with calcium and magnesiumHealthy and tasty waterIn-Tank UV
LG Water Purifier WW130NPTrue RO FiltrationDual Protection Stainless Steel TankDual protection seal
LG WW152NP 8L Water PurifierElectric purification8L More the capacityRO+UV water
LG WW155NPB 8 litres RO+UV Water Purifier 8 Litres Dual Protection Mineral booster filterIn-tank UV
LG WW142NPC 8 litres RO + Mineral Booster Water PurifierPure drinking waterHealthy and tasty waterStainless steel tank
LG WW174NPB Water purifierMulti-stage RO filtrationEverFresh UV + In-tank UVLeaf pattern design
LG WW151NPR Ultraviolet, Reverse Osmosis TankDual protection with stainless steel tankRO+UV+MineralsElectric purification

Best overall product

It's difficult to declare a single "best" product among the LG water purifiers listed since they each have different features and technologies that cater to different needs and preferences. However, based on its advanced purification technologies and features, the LG WW174NPB Dual protection airtight Stainless steel Tank can be considered one of the best overall products in this list. It has a dual protection system with a RO filter and a UV lamp, an airtight stainless steel tank, and a smart display providing detailed water purifier information. Additionally, it comes with a child lock feature and filter change indicator, and can purify up to 9 litres of water per hour, making it a reliable and efficient water purifier for various households.

Best value for money

The best value-for-money water purifier among the LG models listed depends on the specific needs and preferences of the user. However, considering the features and water purifier price, the LG Puricare WW140NP RO + Mineral Booster Water Purifier is a great value-for-money option. It has a 5-stage RO filtration system that removes impurities, heavy metals, and bacteria from water, along with a mineral booster that adds essential minerals to the purified water. This water purifier's compact and sleek design makes it suitable for smaller kitchens, and its filter replacement indicator ensures that the user knows when it's time to replace the filters. Furthermore, it can purify up to 7 litres of water per hour, making it a good choice for small to medium-sized families.

How to find the perfect LG water purifier?

To find the perfect LG water purifier among the models listed, consider the following factors:

Water Quality: Determine the water quality in your area and the type of impurities that need to be removed from the water.

Capacity: Consider the size of your family and how much water you need to purify daily. Choose a water purifier with a capacity that meets your needs.

Filtration System: Check the filtration system of the water purifier and ensure that it can remove the impurities you want to eliminate. Look for water purifiers with multi-stage filtration systems that include RO, UV, and mineral boosters.

Maintenance: Check the water purifier's maintenance requirements, including the filter replacement frequency and other maintenance tasks.

Additional Features: Consider any additional features that might be beneficial, such as a child lock, smart display, and water level indicator.

By taking these factors into account, you can find the perfect LG water purifier that meets your needs and provides clean, safe, and healthy drinking water for you and your family.

Product Price
LG WW184EPB Dual Protection Airtight Stainless steel Tank with Multi Stage RO Filtration Water Purifier (Ca & Mg), 2-in-1 Water Solution ₹ 27,139
LG WW184EPC Dual protection airtight Stainless steel Tank with Multi Stage RO Filtration, Ever fresh UV+ and Mineral Booster (Ca & Mg), 2-in-1 Water Solution ₹ 28,990
LG Puricare WW140NP RO + Mineral Booster Water Purifier with Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank, Black ₹ 17,290
LG WW151NP RO+UV Water Purifier 8L (Black) ₹ 22,140
LG WW152NP 8L Dual Protection airtight Stainless Steel Tank with Multi Stage RO Filtration, Ever Fresh UV + (in Tank UV) Water Purifier, Filter Change Indicator (Black) ₹ 17,999
LG WW155NPB 8 litres RO+UV Water Purifier with Digital Sterilizing care and In Tank UV LED ₹ 20,500
LG WW142NPC 8 liters RO + Mineral Booster Water Purifier with airtight Stainless Steel Tank (Crimson Red, Wall Mounted) ₹ 15,558
LG WW174NPB Dual protection airtight Stainless steel Tank with Multi Stage RO Filtration, Ever fresh UV + (In tank UV), Mineral Booster (Ca & Mg), (Black with Leaf Pattern) ₹ 23,500
LG WW151NPR Ultraviolet, Reverse Osmosis Tank ₹ 21,250

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

LG water purifiers to buy in 2023

What is the warranty offered on LG water purifiers?

LG water purifiers come with a one-year warranty on the product and four years warranty on the compressor.

What is the recommended replacement frequency of filters?

The frequency of filter replacement varies depending on the model of the LG water purifier and the quality of the water being purified. Typically, the filters need to be replaced every 6-12 months.

Can LG water purifiers remove TDS (total dissolved solids)?

Yes, most of the LG water purifiers come with an RO (Reverse Osmosis) filter that can remove TDS from the water.
