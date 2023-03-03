Top 10 LG water purifiers to buy in 2023 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Looking for a water purifier? LG brand has some nice options to offer. Read on to see our top picks.

LG water purifiers are efficient and offer you clean water.

If you're looking for the best LG Water Purifier for your home, these ranges of water purifiers are worth a look at. From electric water purifiers to reverse osmosis systems, LG carries an impressive variety of water purifiers that suit all budgets. Their high-quality builds make them ideal for long-lasting use, while advanced filters ensure you get the cleanest and safest drinking water possible. Whether looking for a low-cost option or the ultimate in premium water filtration systems, LG water purifier offers plenty of options. So if you want the best value for money when buying the perfect water purifier for your house, check out our list of top 10 LG water purifiers on Amazon now! Product List 1. LG WW184EPB Dual Protection Water Purifier If you're in the market for a top-of-the-line LG water purifier, consider the LG WW184EPB. It has all the bells and whistles you would expect from a premium water purifier, including a Mineral Booster that gives your drinking water that crisp taste reminiscent of packaged mineral water bottles. Its stainless steel tank looks great and adds to its overall value. With these many features, it is one of the best water purifiers for home with real bang for your buck. Specifications: Brand: LG Colour: Black Special Feature: UV, RO Material Plastic

Pros Cons It comes with a dual protection mode, stainless steel tank and mineral booster

2. LG WW184EPC Dual protection airtight 2-in-1 Water Solution When shopping for the best water purifier for home, look no further than LG's WW184EPC Water Purifier. This product is virtually identical to its black-coloured counterpart, but offers a more affordable price tag. It employs an RO system and mineral booster technology to remove unwanted particles and contaminants and absorbs essential minerals that make up healthy drinking water. Get your LG water purifier on Amazon and enjoy clean and pure drinking water at home. Specifications: Brand: LG Colour: Silver, Black Special Feature: UV, RO Material Plastic

Pros Cons It comes with a 2-in-1 water solution The after-sale service of the product is poor

3. LG Puricare WW140NP Water Purifier The LG Puricare water purifier WW140NP uses reverse osmosis (RO) technology to remove impurities from tap water. It also comes with a mineral booster that adds essential minerals to the purified water, providing healthy and tasty drinking water. The purifier removes impurities like dissolved salts, heavy metals, and microorganisms from the water. It adds minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium to the purified water, improving its taste and making it healthier. Overall, it is a high-quality water purifier; its smart display, high water flow rate, and easy maintenance make it a great choice for households that require a reliable and efficient water purifier. Specifications: Brand: LG Colour: Black Special Feature: RO, RO+ Material: Plastic Capacity: 8 litres

Pros Cons The purifier has a smart display that provides real-time information The taste of water is not that good The purifier is easy to maintain.

4. LG WW151NP RO+UV Water Purifier The LG WW151NP is a water purifier that uses a combination of reverse osmosis (RO) and ultraviolet (UV) technologies to purify water. It combines RO and UV technology to remove impurities such as dissolved solids, microorganisms, and viruses, ensuring that the water is safe for consumption and has a high water flow rate of up to 12 litres per hour that you get purified water quickly and efficiently. Its multiple stages of filtration, high water flow rate, and easy maintenance make it a great choice for households that require a reliable and efficient water purifier. Specifications: Brand: LG Colour: Black Special Feature: UV, RO Material: Stainless Steel Capacity: 8 litres

Pros Cons The purifier has a stainless steel tank The repair charges are high Comes with a 10 year warranty

5. LG Water Purifier WW130NP The LG Water Purifier WW130NP is a water purifier that uses a multi-stage filtration process to provide safe and clean drinking water. The water purifier uses a True RO filtration system that removes dissolved solids, bacteria, viruses, and other impurities from the water. The smart display shows the filter replacement indicator, water level indicator, and other important parameters. Overall, the LG Water Purifier WW130NP is a high-quality water purifier that uses advanced RO filtration technology to provide safe and clean drinking water. Specifications: Brand: LG Colour : Red Special Feature: 500-1999ppm, RO Material: Plastic Capacity: 8 litres

Pros Cons It purifies the water with a multi-stage purification process Poor service It has a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the stainless steel tank

6. LG WW152NP 8L Water Purifier The LG WW152NP is an 8-litre capacity water purifier that uses advanced filtration technologies to provide safe and clean drinking water. It combines RO, UF (ultrafiltration), and mineral booster technologies to remove impurities and add essential minerals to the purified water. One of the key advantages of this purifier is its advanced filtration system, which can remove up to 99.99% of impurities from the water, including bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and dissolved solids. The mineral booster adds back essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, which can enhance the taste of the water and provide health benefits. Specifications: Brand: LG Colour : Black Material: Stainless Steel, ABS Plastic Body Capacity: 8 litres

Pros Cons The purifier has a heavy metal that provides pure drinking water Low water flow rate. Best for large size family

7. LG WW155NPB 8 litres RO+UV Water Purifier The LG WW155NPB is an 8-litre capacity water purifier that combines RO and UV technologies to provide safe and clean drinking water. It is equipped with advanced features like Digital Sterilizing Care and In-Tank UV LED to ensure the water is free from impurities and harmful microorganisms. This water purifier has an in-tank UV LED that sterilises the water inside the storage tank and ensures that the purified water remains safe and clean for longer periods. The water purifier has a smart display that shows the filter replacement indicator, water level indicator, and other important parameters. This makes it easy for the users to monitor the performance of the water purifier and ensure that it is functioning optimally. Specifications: Brand: LG Special Feature: RO Material: Stainless Steel Purification Method: Reverse Osmosis, Ultraviolet

Pros Cons The purifier has a in-tank UV-LED The purifier has a high maintenance cost The water purifier has a smart display that shows the filter replacement and water level indicator

8. LG WW142NPC 8 litres RO + Mineral Booster Water Purifier The LG WW142NPC is a water purifier that uses a combination of reverse osmosis (RO) and a mineral booster to purify and enhance the taste of water. It has a storage capacity of 8 litres and is suitable for small to medium-sized families. RO is a highly effective water purification technology that uses a semi-permeable membrane to remove impurities and contaminants from water. It can remove up to 99% of dissolved solids, such as arsenic, lead, and fluoride, as well as microorganisms like bacteria and viruses. Specifications: Brand: LG Colour: Crimson Red Material: Stainless Steel, Plastic Capacity: 8 litres

Pros Cons It has a smart display One drawback is that it can waste a significant amount of water during the purification process This system uses five different stages of filtration to remove impurities from the water

9. LG WW174NPB Dual protection airtight Stainless steel Tank The LG WW174NPB is a water purifier with a dual-protection airtight stainless steel tank. It uses advanced water filtration technology to remove impurities and contaminants from the water, making it safe and healthy for consumption. The purifier is suitable for medium to large-sized families and has a storage capacity of 8 litres. The dual protection feature ensures the water remains fresh and clean for longer. The airtight stainless steel tank helps to prevent the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms in the water, while the UV sterilisation process further ensures that the water is free from harmful microorganisms. Specifications: Brand: LG Colour: Black Special Feature: RO Material: Plastic Capacity: 8 litres

Pros Cons The purifier has a child lock feature that prevents accidental operation by children. It consumes high electricity power It is a reliable and efficient water purifier that can help ensure a clean and healthy drinking water

10. LG WW151NPR Ultraviolet, Reverse Osmosis Tank The LG WW151NPR is a water purifier that features both ultraviolet (UV) and reverse osmosis (RO) technologies to remove impurities and contaminants from water. It has a storage capacity of 8 litres and is suitable for small to medium-sized families. The RO technology uses a semi-permeable membrane to remove impurities such as dissolved solids, heavy metals, and microorganisms from the water. On the other hand, UV technology uses ultraviolet light to destroy any remaining bacteria and viruses that may be present in the water after the RO process. In addition to its advanced purification technology, it has several other features that make it a convenient and user-friendly water purifier. Specifications: Brand: LG Colour: Burgundy Special Feature: UV, RO Material: Plastic Included Components: User Manual, Warranty Card

Pros Cons The purifier has a user-friendly display It requires regular maintenance The purifier has a filter change indicator that alerts the user when it is time to replace the filters High water wastage

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG WW184EPB Dual Protection Water Purifier Stainless steel water tank Multi-stage water filtration EverFresh UV plus LG WW184EPC 2-in-1 water solution Everfresh UV + Mineral booster Airtight Stainless steel tank LG Puricare WW140NP Water Purifier RO + mineral booster Digital sterilising care Capacity - 8L LG WW151NP RO+UV Water Purifier Mineral booster with calcium and magnesium Healthy and tasty water In-Tank UV LG Water Purifier WW130NP True RO Filtration Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank Dual protection seal LG WW152NP 8L Water Purifier Electric purification 8L More the capacity RO+UV water LG WW155NPB 8 litres RO+UV Water Purifier 8 Litres Dual Protection Mineral booster filter In-tank UV LG WW142NPC 8 litres RO + Mineral Booster Water Purifier Pure drinking water Healthy and tasty water Stainless steel tank LG WW174NPB Water purifier Multi-stage RO filtration EverFresh UV + In-tank UV Leaf pattern design LG WW151NPR Ultraviolet, Reverse Osmosis Tank Dual protection with stainless steel tank RO+UV+Minerals Electric purification

Best overall product It's difficult to declare a single "best" product among the LG water purifiers listed since they each have different features and technologies that cater to different needs and preferences. However, based on its advanced purification technologies and features, the LG WW174NPB Dual protection airtight Stainless steel Tank can be considered one of the best overall products in this list. It has a dual protection system with a RO filter and a UV lamp, an airtight stainless steel tank, and a smart display providing detailed water purifier information. Additionally, it comes with a child lock feature and filter change indicator, and can purify up to 9 litres of water per hour, making it a reliable and efficient water purifier for various households. Best value for money The best value-for-money water purifier among the LG models listed depends on the specific needs and preferences of the user. However, considering the features and water purifier price, the LG Puricare WW140NP RO + Mineral Booster Water Purifier is a great value-for-money option. It has a 5-stage RO filtration system that removes impurities, heavy metals, and bacteria from water, along with a mineral booster that adds essential minerals to the purified water. This water purifier's compact and sleek design makes it suitable for smaller kitchens, and its filter replacement indicator ensures that the user knows when it's time to replace the filters. Furthermore, it can purify up to 7 litres of water per hour, making it a good choice for small to medium-sized families. How to find the perfect LG water purifier? To find the perfect LG water purifier among the models listed, consider the following factors: Water Quality: Determine the water quality in your area and the type of impurities that need to be removed from the water. Capacity: Consider the size of your family and how much water you need to purify daily. Choose a water purifier with a capacity that meets your needs. Filtration System: Check the filtration system of the water purifier and ensure that it can remove the impurities you want to eliminate. Look for water purifiers with multi-stage filtration systems that include RO, UV, and mineral boosters. Maintenance: Check the water purifier's maintenance requirements, including the filter replacement frequency and other maintenance tasks. Additional Features: Consider any additional features that might be beneficial, such as a child lock, smart display, and water level indicator. By taking these factors into account, you can find the perfect LG water purifier that meets your needs and provides clean, safe, and healthy drinking water for you and your family.

