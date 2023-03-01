Top 10 lightweight and portable irons for easy and convenient use

Portable steam irons are portable, and come with support for various fabrics.

There has been a trend of using portable irons for travelling or other purposes. Many companies developed specialised lightweight iron for travel models to suit consumer needs. These portable irons are available in dry irons and steam irons, and you can go for any that suits your requirements the best. Also, the portable irons are extremely elegant and easily manageable with the best power wattage function, making them a desirable choice rather than bulky irons that strain the wrist and arms. The travel steamers or portable irons are ergonomically designed, keeping the users' comfort in mind. Here are the 10 best portable irons handpicked for you to buy so that you don't have to worry about making a hefty choice and get the best according to your needs. 1. Orient Electric FABRIFEEL 1600W Steam Iron Orient FABRIFEEL is a portable steam iron with horizontal and vertical steaming suitable for fabrics. It evenly spreads the steam to all cloth parts for better ironing quality. With a wattage power of 1600 watts, the iron heats up quickly, and you can iron your fabrics effectively without wasting much time. This portable steam iron has a water tank capacity of 230 ml, saving time and effort. It also has an advanced safety feature of a thermal fuse with lightweight material and design. Specifications Brand: Orient Product Dimensions: 26.5 x 11.1 x 9.8 cm; 950 grams Wattage: 1600 watts Colour: White and Blue Special Feature: It has Weilburger Non-Stick Coated Soleplate preventing clothes from sticking.

Pros Cons The product is easy to use and comfortable. The water push buttons do not have smooth functioning. It has an excellent aesthetic design.

2. Bajaj Majesty Travellesta The Bajaj’s Travellesta is a portable steam iron designed for travel purposes. The iron has a ceramic soleplate for smooth gliding over the clothes and preventing the fabric from sticking. It has a 360-degree swivel cord for easy movement and no hand strain. The iron has a variable steam setting to adjust the water spray quantity according to the fabric type. It can also be used as a dry iron, which gives it an edge over other irons. Apart from this, you get an anti-drip system to prevent water leakage from the tank. Specifications Brand: Bajaj Product Dimensions: 19 x 10 x 10 cm; 570 grams Wattage: 800 watts Colour: White and Blue Special Feature: The iron gives a comfortable and firm grip with a beautiful body design.

Pros Cons You can iron your clothes within a short duration. Due to less wattage, heating takes a lot of time.

3. Crompton InstaGlide Dry Iron The Crompton’s dry iron has an exquisite and stylish design with an American Heritage Soleplate coating for better durability. The iron has an ISI certification which ensures the product's safety, and a 360-degree swivel cord for smooth movement over the fabrics. The product is best suitable for everyday needs and is not easily damageable. You can also iron your clothes quickly with its more extensive base and rounded edges. Specifications Brand: Crompton Product Dimensions: 25 x 115 x 17 mm; 1 kg Wattage: 1000 watts Colour: Black Special Feature: The iron comes with six fabric settings for better functioning and ironing.

Pros Cons The irons fit the needs of all travellers. It only works on some fabrics effectively. The buttons are handy and functional.

4. USHA EI 1602 Lightweight Dry Iron USHA’s lightweight dry iron has a compact design which is best for daily use. This lightweight iron is best for travel purposes and gives a convenient movement making it portable for various other services. The iron comes with a non-stick soleplate and a shock-proof plastic body. Apart from this, the swivel cord is long, and the dry iron has five fabric settings for different fabric types. Other features include an indicator light, a smooth touch handle, thermal fuse protection, and ISI certification. Specifications Brand: Usha Product Dimensions: ‎41 x 20 x 33 mm; 495 grams Wattage: 1000 watts Colour: White Special Feature: The product is designed with thermostatic dial control for proper heating arrangements.

Pros Cons The iron has soft edges for better ironing without damaging clothes. Temperature controls can be more efficient. It is best for regular ironing.

5. USHA 3302 Gold Lightweight Dry Iron USHA’s lightweight iron has an innovative design and powerful performance with its 1100 watts of output generation. The iron is designed with a 360-degree swivel cord for better flexibility and management. The soleplate is made of a Golden American Heritage coating for wrinkle-free ironing and smooth gliding over the clothes. In addition, your clothes get a better finishing and effective heating indicator lamp, which assists you in thermostat dial functioning. Specifications Brand: Usha Product Dimensions: ‎5.7 x 4.3 x 4.6 cm; 740 grams Wattage: 1100 watts Colour: Galaxy Blue Special Feature: It has the function of thermal fuse safety and ISI certification.

Pros Cons The product works well and delivers an outstanding performance. The heating function is not effective. The product offers functions according to the price shown. The look is elegant and ergonomic.

6. Bajaj DX-6 Dry Iron with Advanced Soleplate Bajaj’s portable iron is designed with a 360-degree swivel cord for smooth and effective movement with an efficient ironing experience. With its high wattage heat generation, your fabrics are ironed out properly, giving you the perfect and crisp finish to your clothings. In addition, it comes with an advanced soleplate that prevents the sticking of materials. Its lightweight and ergonomic design making it a suitable choice for lightweight iron for travel purposes. Specifications Brand: Bajaj Product Dimensions: 27 x 11 x 13cm; 798 grams Wattage: 1000 watts Colour: White Special Feature: The iron has Anti-bacterial Germal coating technology.

Pros Cons The iron is Value for Money product. The plastic quality can be improved. The product comes with a high-durability factor.

7. Havells Enticer Dry Iron Havells Enticer makes it easy to iron your clothes and remove wrinkles from the fabric with 1000 watts of heat output. A neon indicator for your assistance and a coated sole plate protect your clothes from sticking and gives you a smooth ironing experience. In addition, this portable iron has a beautiful and elegant design enhancing the product's overall look with seamless benefits. The thermal fuse protection feature saves your product from overheating and maintain the quality of iron for a prolonged period. It has a 360-degree swivel cord for flexible movement and an aerodynamic design to glide over the fabrics without straining the wrist. Specifications Brand: Havells Product Dimensions: 25.2 x 27.4 x 27.2 cm; 820 grams Wattage: 1000 watts Colour: Pink Special Feature: You get a thermostat control dial for suitable heating output according to fabrics.

Pros Cons The product is easy to use and comfortable. Heat generation needs to be better. Iron has an excellent and regulated movement.

8. Havells D’zire Dry Iron with American Heritage Sole Plate The Havells Dry and portable iron series is truly incredible. The product is designed with a non-stick soleplate making it safe for fabrics and ensuring a smooth glide over your clothes without sticking or burning them. A pilot light gives you a heating indication so you can switch it off when the iron is heated to its optimal level. Apart from this, you get a 360-degree swivel cord for better flexibility, an aeronomic design for smooth functioning, and thermal fuse protection for enhanced safety. Specifications Brand: Havells Product Dimensions: 11.4 x 15 x 27.9 cm; 840 grams Wattage: 1000 watts Colour: Mint Special Feature: The iron has a selector knob for a firm grip while ironing.

Pros Cons The iron is exceptionally lightweight. The company can improve the material quality. The product best suits everyday ironing needs.

9. Philips H108 Dry Iron The Philips Dry Iron is designed for portable and travel uses with its ultimate sleek and lightweight design. The soleplate comes with a linished coating enriching your ironing experience with the ultra-smooth glide over the clothes. It has a proper designated temperature control with good durability that maintains the product life for a prolonged period. The colour and design are aesthetic with the lavender-white pattern. Specifications Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 24.8 x 11.8 x 11 cm Wattage: 1000 watts Colour: White and Lavender Special Feature: The product offers 1.5 metres of swivel cord for easy movement.

Pros Cons The iron delivers high-quality performance. The brand should improve its packing quality. Good quality material is used.

10. Bajaj MX-35N Steam Iron The Bajaj MX-35N is a portable steam iron with a beautiful aesthetic quality and build-up. The iron has a non-stick-coated soleplate that adds to the product's usability. The product is designed with a translucent water tank with a capacity of 150 ml. The product offers a self-cleaning facility for more product life and increased durability. The portable iron generates 12 grams of heat output, and variable steam controls are adjustable according to fabric type. The iron delivers even steam output and a 360-degree swivel cord for flexibility. Specifications Brand: Bajaj Product Dimensions: 26.5 x 14.5 x 12.2 cm; 810 grams Wattage: 1250 watts Colour: White and Purple Special Feature: The product offers you a vertical ironing feature.

Pros Cons The iron generates powerful water spray. There should be improvements in temperature controls. The product is manageable. The iron looks classy and sleek.

Comparison Table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Orient Electric FABRIFEEL 1600W Steam Iron The iron is easy to use. It has a quick heating feature. The product comes with a Weilburger non-stick coating. Bajaj Majesty Travellesta It has a ceramic soleplate. The product offers a comfy grip. The iron has an anti-drip system. Crompton InstaGlide Dry Iron It is perfect for travelling purposes. It has six fabric settings. There is a 360-degree swivel cord. USHA EI 1602 Lightweight Dry Iron The iron has a shock-proof body. The product has an indicator light. It is designed with thermostatic dial control. USHA 3302 Gold Lightweight Dry Iron It has an American Heritage soleplate coating. The product offers better flexibility. The iron has a Thermal fuse safety feature. Bajaj DX-6 Dry Iron with Advanced Soleplate The soleplate has an anti-bacterial German coating. It gives more heat output. It has an ergonomic and lightweight design. Havells Enticer Dry Iron It has a thermal fuse feature. The product is easy to use. It comes with a neon light indicator. Havells D’zire Dry Iron with American Heritage Sole Plate The product comes with a heat pilot light. This iron is lightweight. The product comes with a selector knob. Philips H108 Dry Iron High-quality material is used. The product has good durability. The soleplate has linished coating. Bajaj MX-35N Steam Iron It has good steam output generation. The iron looks aesthetic. It comes with a vertical ironing feature.