Top 10 Luminous inverters for home

Summary: This article discusses some of the best inverters for homes along with best value products and suggestions on selecting the correct one for you needs.

The difficult summer months will need an inverter at home and hence it makes sense to invest before the harsh months set in.

An inverter is a power device used to convert DC voltage into AC voltage. Even though DC is used more often in small electrical gadgets, most household equipment runs on AC power. The inverter is a static device that converts one form of electric power into other formats. Inverters have been used in India for a long time, and thanks to frequent power cuts, the increase in inverters is high. With the power inverter increase in electricity, many people use solar power to charge their batteries. Thereby, we have selected some best Luminous inverters to make a choice easier for you with maximum cost and work productivity. Product List 1. Luminous Power Sine 800 700VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office, and Shops This inverter has excellent performance, low energy consumption, and an in-built intelligent thermal management system to shut down during overheating. You will get a modern look for your home. This appliance delivers pure sine wave output, thereby ensuring the device's safety along with its modern appeal; it fits the ambience perfectly. Also, it runs without noise with ABCC- Adaptive Battery charging control system technology ensuring faster battery charging and enhancing battery life. Additionally, the UPS mode keeps a stable output voltage, supports all the battery types, and provides overload, over-temperature, and short circuit protection with auto reset. Specifications Brand: Luminous Power Source: Battery Powered Model Name: Power Sine 800 Included Component: 1 inverter

Pros Cons The inverter produces no noise. There needs to be an installation manual provided. It is a suitable fit for small flats.

2. Luminous 900VA Eco Watt Neo 1050 Square Wave Inverter for Homes, Office, and Shops The square wave inverter offers noiseless operations with the help of low harmonic distortion. It is safe for sensitive appliances like Refrigerators, LED TVs, Fans and LED tube lights, has brilliant features like Square Wave Output, Eco and UPS mode and has ABCC technology. Also, it has a faster battery charging system at low input voltage with flash charge technology. The Inverter is compatible with 12V with a capacity between 80Ah-220Ah battery. Specifications Brand: Luminous Power Source: 220v, Battery Powered Model Name: Eco Watt Neo 1050 VA Rating: 900VA Output Voltage: 220V

Pros Cons The product installation is easy. The short battery and plug wire makes the setup inflexible. It has a compact and simplistic design.

3. Luminous NXG 850 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter with ISOT technology, Intelligent Load sharing for Home, Office, and Shops This NXG 850 solar inverter illuminates your house with the sun's power. The Inverter is equipped with an intelligent solar optimisation technique that increases solar energy usage in both backup and charging modes to reduce grid power consumption and saves an increase in electricity usage. Apart from this, the inbuilt heavy-duty solar charge controller allows running load and charging battery simultaneously. It helps in continuous and uniform power supply during frequent power cuts. Other features are a 3-user settable saving mode, high-definition LCD, fast charging time, ECO/UPS mode, and optimal solar energy utilisation in both backup and charging mode to reduce grid power usage. Specifications Brand; Luminous Power Source: Solar Powered Model Name: NXG 850 Dimensions: 32 x 30.2 x 13 centimetres Capacity: 500VA

Pros Cons The product is easy to install. It takes time to recharge. It assists in electricity saving.

4. Luminous Zolt 1100 Sin Wave Home Inverter The Inverter is designed for all types of power cut situations with high charge acceptance and low maintenance. It has a digital LED display for battery status with an intelligent 32-bit DSP processor that optimises the backup and battery charging based on the load supply. Also, it is equipped with an external MCB to protect appliances against faults and short circuits due to sudden power surges or improper device use. The Inverter also includes an in-built alarm system which warns of any short circuit, wrong wiring, battery overcharge, overload and low battery. Other features are the Bypass operation, UPS mode, ECO mode, and good UPS output, ensuring the safety of sensitive appliances. Specifications Brand: Luminous Power Source: Battery Powered Dimensions: 27.5 x 24.8 x 12 centimetres

Pros Cons It has a good battery backup. It has an issue of overheating. The device offers fast-charging technology.

5. Luminous Zelio 1100i Smart Home UPS with i-Control Feature This UPS is India's most intelligent home UPS with Mobile App control. It controls the innovative UPS through an App and gives smartphone device statistics. The device supports a single battery system and Pure Sine Wave output for efficient operations. Also, it can be used to run heavy appliances such as iron, mixer, and hair dryer in backup mode for up to 10 mins on a lower-capacity inverter. Specifications Brand: Luminous Battery Cell Composition: Lead Acid Material: Metal Dimensions: 27.5 x 24.8 x 12 centimetres

Pros Cons It produces less noise. The Bluetooth connectivity could be better.

6. Luminous Optimus 1250 Pure Sinewave Inverter with Advanced LCD Display This Inverter ensures a constant power supply, and an advanced LCD showing battery performance statistics, backup time, percentage load running, fault indications and much more. Also, there is a bypass switch to restore input mains in case of a fault in the Inverter, protection features and alarm on overload, over temperature, low battery or short circuit. Specifications Brand: Luminous Power Source: 220v, Battery Powered Dimensions: 30 x 27.5 x 13.9 centimetres

Pros Cons It ensures low-voltage charging. The display has inaccuracies.

7. Luminous iCon 1100 Pure Sin Wave Home Inverter with Dedicated Battery Enclosure The pure sin wave output enhances life for sophisticated home appliances. It ensures fast charging at lower input voltage and an LED indication giving information about the working of the Inverter. Also, you get unparalleled safety with no open or dangling wires, which is entirely safe for children. Specifications Brand: Luminous Recommended Use: Home Power Source: Battery Powered Model Name: iCon 1100

Pros Cons The product installation is easy. The inverter is made of cheap build quality. It is a perfect fit for small houses.

8. Luminous iCruze 3000 2.8KVA 2240W Pure Sine Wave Super Home Inverter Luminous iCruze Inverter provides a smart transition feature with an external luminous connect dongle (Wi-Fi/GSM), giving you inverter statistics on the mobile app. The Inverter allows safety to sensitive appliances with the sine-wave output technology, ensuring prolonged durability. Also, an LCD display shows the inverter battery performance statistics, including battery charging time, backup time, percentage load running, fault indications, and much more. Moreover, it supports all battery types, such as flat plate, tubular and SMF. Specifications Brand: Luminous Power Source: 220v, Battery Powered Model Name: iCruze

Pros Cons The inverter is perfect for high load capacity. You don't get a dongle with the pack.

9. Luminous Optimus 2800 Pure Sine Wave Home Inverter UPS An advanced LCD shows inverter battery performance, a stable charging current for optimised performance, and an output voltage to optimise between longer backup time and performance. You get a low-voltage battery charging and fast charging input supply voltage. Also, it provides a bypass Switch system to restore input mains in case of a fault in the Inverter. It also features a protection system with an alarm over temperature, low battery, and short circuits. Specifications Brand: Luminous Power Source: 220v, Battery Powered Dimensions: 30 x 32.6 x 28.4 centimetres

Pros Cons It has a good installation support system. The voltage supply fluctuates. You get a good battery performance.

10. Luminous Lion 1250 Sine Wave Inverter Gone are the days of laggy inverters and batteries; Luminous has created one of its kind battery integrated inverters which help the house to power without any clutter. It has a powerful lithium battery offering more extended life support, fast-charging speed, zero maintenance and 15% more efficiency than a lead-acid battery. This Inverter gives elegance to your home décor. With a carry load design of up to 3BHK or showroom, it also provides a Luminous with a safety feature. There is no problem with acid spills, toxic fumes, or hanging wires to enjoy its power without any worries. Specifications Brand: Luminous Recommended use: Office/Home Power Source: Battery Powered Wattage: 880 Watts Battery Capacity: 1280

Pros Cons It has excellent safety features. The product is expensive. The product ensures good backup performance.

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Luminous Power Sine 800 700VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter You get a faster battery charging option. The device is compatible with 1 unit of 12v battery. It has an in-built intelligent thermal system. Luminous 900VA Eco Watt Neo 1050 Square Wave Inverter There is a low input voltage. You get flash charge technology. The device has noiseless operations. Luminous NXG 850 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter The inverter provides three user setting saving modes. You get a high-definition LCD display. It comes with a solar charge controller. Luminous Zolt 1100 Sin Wave Home Inverter It is designed for all power-cut situations. It has an intelligent 32-bit DSP processor. It supports wide battery ranges. Luminous Zelio 1100i Smart Home Inverter You get high Bluetooth connectivity. It can be used with mobile app control. The inverter provides smart features. Luminous Optimus 1250 Pure Sinewave Inverter It has an advanced LCD. The product installation is easy. There is a system to restore input mains. Luminous iCon 1100 Pure Sin Wave Home Inverter The inverter has smart user controls. It has an integrated inverter battery design The inverter is safe for children Luminous iCruze Pure Sine Wave Super Home Inverter It comes with an external dongle for smooth conversions. It is safe for sensitive appliances. It is designed for high-load capacity. Luminous Optimus 2800 Pure Sine Wave Home Inverter UPS The inverter is compatible with two batteries The battery performance is excellent It has a Bypass switch system. Luminous Lion 1250 Sine Wave Inverter w It has powerful Lithium Ion Battery. The design is lightweight and compact. You get a free installation service.

Best overall product Finding the best product that fits the needs of the house or office for inverters can be difficult. Luminous Lion 1250 Sine Wave Inverter can fit into this category. This product can be out of budget for many people, but this Inverter comes with an integrated battery Inverter, which is also safe as no hanging wires, toxic fumes, or no acid spills is there. Also, it has lasting life compared to lead acid batteries. You require no maintenance and get a carry load of up to 3 BHK. Best value for money While buying an inverter, we not only see the specifications and its features, but we also see its affordability of it. With a retail price of Rs. 4,500, the Luminous Power Sine 800 700VA Pure Sine Wave tops the list. How to find the perfect inverter? Many people get irritated with often power cuts as it can hamper their professional and personal work. Plus, they become intolerable if the power cut is more during summer. The best solution for this is getting an inverter. With the inverter, you can get backup power until the electricity is restored and continue your task without any hassle. Every house, office or shop needs a different inverter. A few things should be considered while buying an inverter: power requirements, capacity, sine wave output, battery capacity, wiring in the home, terminator protector, bypass switch, and design technology.

