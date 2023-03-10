Top 10 Mercusys routers to buy under 5000

Summary:
Are you looking for a reliable Wi-Fi router to access the internet from home? Look as far as Mercusys Wi-Fi, a range of wireless routers.A famous brand in the world of networking, Mercusys provides an affordable yet high-quality solution to meet your needs. Its range of Wi-Fi routers is perfect for those looking for budget-friendly options for their home or office. From powerful performance and easy setup to stable connections and advanced security, Mercusys Wi-Fi routers have everything you need to keep you connected.Whether you're a newbie or an experienced user, Mercusys Wi-Fi router will indeed have one that suits your needs. So, explore the top 10 wireless Wi-Fi routers under Rs. 5,000 to make connectivity affordable!
When it comes to finding a good wireless router for your home network, Mercusys Wifi router is an affordable and reliable choice. Here's a list of the top 10 best Mercusys routers available under Rs. 5,000, so you can get the best deal when connecting your devices and enjoying online streaming:
1. MERCUSYS AC1900 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router
The MERCUSYS AC1900 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router MR50G is a wireless router with dual-band Wi-Fi speeds up to 1900Mbps. It has a gigabit Ethernet port, providing high-speed wired connectivity for gaming consoles, desktop computers, and media players. The MR50G is equipped with advanced wireless security features, including WPA/WPA2 encryption and a built-in firewall, to help protect your network from unauthorized access. It also supports VPN passthrough, allowing you to access your home network remotely and securely. Additionally, the MR50G has a user-friendly web interface that makes setting up and managing your network easy.
Specifications
Brand: MERCUSYS
Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band
Wireless Type: 802.11a
Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Smartphone
Special Feature: The device offers an Access Point Mode feature
|Pros
|Cons
|The device offers proper gigabit ports
|There is no wireless technology.
|You get higher network efficiency
2. MERCUSYS N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router MW301R
The MERCUSYS N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router MW301R is a budget-friendly wireless router that provides wireless connectivity for home or small office networks. It operates on the 2.4GHz frequency band and provides speeds of up to 300Mbps, which is suitable for basic internet activities such as web browsing, email, and online streaming of music and videos. The MW301R has four 10/100 Ethernet ports for wired devices and supports WPA/WPA2 encryption for wireless security. It also has a user-friendly web interface allowing you to quickly set up and manage your network. The MW301R is a compact and affordable router ideal for homes or small offices with basic connectivity needs.
Specifications
Brand: MERCUSYS
Model Name: MW301R
Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band
Wireless Type: 802.11bgn
Compatible Devices: IPv6, IPTV
|Pros
|Cons
|The device installation is easy.
|It has redundant single-band technology.
|The product offers three LAN ports
|It has robust management settings
3 .MERCUSYS AC1300 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router
The MERCUSYS AC1300 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router is a wireless router that provides fast and reliable wireless internet connectivity for home or small office networks. It is a dual-band router that operates on 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands. The router provides Gigabit Ethernet ports, which provide fast-wired connectivity for gaming consoles, desktop computers, and smart TVs. Furthermore, this router offers advanced network management features, such as guest network access, parental controls, and QoS (Quality of Service) settings, to help you maintain and optimize your network.
Specifications
Brand: MERCUSYS
Model Name: AC12G
Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band
Wireless Type: 5 Hz Radio Frequency, 2.4 GHz Radio Frequency
|Pros
|Cons
|The app management system is effortless.
|The network is slow.
|The ethernet port provides 1000 Mbps speed.
4. Mercusys MW325R Wireless Wi-Fi Router
The Mercusys MW325R 300Mbps Enhanced Wireless Wi-Fi Router is a wireless router designed to provide fast and reliable wireless internet connectivity for home or small office networks. The router has Ethernet ports, which provide fast wired connectivity for devices such as gaming consoles, desktop computers, and smart TVs. Additionally, the router provides basic network management features, such as guest network access, parental controls, and QoS (Quality of Service) settings, to help you manage and optimize your network.
Specifications
Brand: MERCUSYS
Model Name: Mercusys
Compatible devices: Laptop, Computer, Tablet, Smart Television, Smartphone
Wireless Type: 802.11b
|Pros
|Cons
|The device has an easy configuration.
|The user interface could be better.
|The product is a better, cost-effective option
5. MERCUSYS MR30G AC1200 MU-MIMO Wireless Dual Band Gigabit
Wi-Fi Router
The MERCUSYS MR30G AC1200 MU-MIMO Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router is a wireless router designed to provide fast and reliable internet connectivity for home or small office networks. It is a dual-band router which operates on 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands. The router has Gigabit Ethernet ports, providing fast-wired connectivity for gaming consoles, desktop computers, and smart TVs. Additionally, the router offers advanced network management features, such as guest network access, parental controls, and QoS (Quality of Service) settings, to help you manage and optimize your network.
Specifications
Brand: MERCUSYS
Model Name: MR30G
Frequency Band Class: Dual-band
Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11g
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a feature of mac blinding which provides extra customer security.
|Overloading causes heating issues.
6. MERCUSYS AX3000 Wireless Router
The MERCUSYS AX3000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Wireless Router is a wireless router that provides fast and reliable internet connectivity for home or small office networks. It is a dual-band router which operates on 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands. The router supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology, which provides improved performance and increases capacity compared to previous Wi-Fi standards. The router supports a maximum data rate of 3000 Mbps, making it suitable for various demanding internet activities such as gaming, 4K video streaming, and large file transfers. Additionally, the router provides advanced network management features, such as guest network access, parental controls, and QoS (Quality of Service) settings, to help you manage and optimize your network.
Specifications
Brand: MERCUSYS
Frequency Band Class: Dual-band
Wireless Type: 802.11ax, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11g
|Pros
|Cons
|You get optimal Wifi 6 Speed
|The product does not support configuration controls.
|The connection is stable, and the network bandwidth is good.
7. MERCUSYS N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router MW302R
The MERCUSYS N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router MW302R is a wireless router that provides basic internet connectivity for home or small office networks. It operates on the 2.4GHz frequency band and supports a maximum data rate of 300Mbps, making it suitable for basic internet activities such as browsing the web, streaming video, and online gaming. The compact and stylish design of the MERCUSYS N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router MW302R makes it an excellent choice for those looking for a budget-friendly and easy-to-use wireless router for their home or small office network.
Specifications
Brand: MERCUSYS
Model Name: MW301R
Frequency Band Class: Single-band
Wireless Type: 802.11bgn
|Pros
|Cons
|The device has a good user interface.
|Internet connectivity is not stable
|It has a compact design.
8. MERCUSYS MW306R 300 Mbps Multi-Mode Single Band Wireless N Router
The MERCUSYS MW306R 300 Mbps Multi-Mode Single Band Wireless N Router is a wireless router designed to provide basic wireless internet connectivity for home or small office networks. The router offers basic network management features, such as guest network access, parental controls, and QoS (Quality of Service) settings, to help you manage and optimize your network.
Specifications
Brand: MERCUSYS
Model Name: MW301R
Frequency Band Class: Single-band
Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g
|Pros
|Cons
|The device has three ethernet ports.
|The device gets disconnected continuously.
|The design is handy with excellent compatibility.
|The router has good signal strength.
9. Mercusys MW330HP Wi-Fi Wireless N Router
The Mercusys MW330HP 300 Mbps Wi-Fi High Power Wireless N Router is a wireless router designed to provide solid and reliable wireless internet connectivity for home or small office networks. The router provides a stronger signal for improved coverage and reduced dead spots in your network.
Specifications
Brand: MERCUSYS
Model Name: Mercusys
Compatible Devices: Laptop, Computer, Smart Television, Smartphone
Wireless Type: 802.11bgn
|Pros
|Cons
|The product improves the quality of Wi-Fi signal strength.
|The internet disconnects frequently.
|The device is ideal for quick video streaming, online gaming and file downloads.
10. MERCUSYS AC1200 Wireless Dual Band Router AC12
The MERCUSYS AC1200 Wireless Dual Band Router AC12 is a wireless router that provides fast and reliable internet connectivity for home or small office networks. It is a dual-band router which operates on 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands. The router supports a maximum data rate of 1200Mbps, making it suitable for internet activities such as web browsing, streaming video, and online gaming.
Specifications
Brand: MERCUSYS
Model Name: AC
Frequency Brand Class: Dual-band
Wireless Type: 802.11ac
|Pros
|Cons
|It has wireless coverage and easy installation
|It has a persistent heating issue.
Top 3 features for you
|Products
|Feature 1
|Features 2
|Features 3
|MERCUSYS AC1900 Wireless Dual-Band
|It offers Access Point Mode
|It has a Wireless dual-band system.
|The router has a smart design
|MERCUSYS N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router MW301R
|The router has a user-friendly interface.
|The device is ideal for HD streaming and online gaming.
|The device is compatible with IPv6.
|MERCUSYS AC1300 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router
|It has a good speed network
|It has a broad coverage area.
|The ethernet port gives good speed.
|Mercusys MW325R Wi-Fi Router
|The network management system is excellent
It comes with a power adapter.
|The router has a robust design and build.
|MERCUSYS MR30G AC1200 MU-MIMO Router
|It has a mac blinding feature for security purposes.
|The system supports IPv6
|It has RJ45 Ethernet Cable.
|MERCUSYS AX 3000 Wi-Fi 6 Wireless Router
|You can do 4K game streaming
|The router is eco-friendly and power-saving.
|The device provides better Wi-Fi security.
|MERCUSYS N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router MW302R
|It has a compact and stylish design.
|It provides a fast and stable connection
|You get better connectivity
|MERCUSYS MW306R 300 Mbps Multi-Mode Single Band Wireless N Router
|You get proper parental control
|The device offers a vast area network.
It supports IPTV &
IPv6.
|Mercusys MW330HP 300 Mbps Wi-Fi High Power Wireless N Router
|The router has good signal strength.
|It is designed with High gain 7dBi antennas
|It is incorporated with a turbo button.
|MERCUSYS AC1200 Wireless Dual Band Router AC12
|The installation process is easy.
|It supports the 802.11ac standard
|It comes with an ethernet cable.
Best overall product
The Mercusys AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router is an excellent choice for overall performance. This Wi-Fi router offers multiple functions in one device and is designed with 802.11b/ax/a/ac/g Wi-Fi standards, which ensure reliable access to high-speed networks. It has 3 LAN ports and 1 WAN port for easy setup of multiple devices and features an easy-to-use web-based interface for configuration. What sets this router apart is its 574Mbps wireless speed, which provides fast connectivity for streaming movies, downloading content, and playing games online. Plus, it's affordable, and you get a router under 5000!
Best value for money
If you are looking for the best value for money product, Mercusys wireless Wi-Fi router fits the bill. The Mercusys N300 - MW301R Wi-Fi Router is affordable with great features. It supports up to 300 Mbps of bandwidth, has a 4-port switch, and comes with two 5 dB antennae for extended coverage. It also features advanced WPA2 encryption to keep your network secure and easy to set up and use. Plus, it's budget-friendly and comes with a price of Rs.899, making it one of the best value options available in its price range.
How to choose the right router for your needs?
When choosing the right router for you, consider a few things. First, consider your home's size and layout. A router with a higher range can cover large homes with multiple levels. Next, look at the speed the router offers – generally, the faster the speed, the better. The number of users will also determine your choice, as you'll want to pick one that offers enough bandwidth to support everyone in your home. Finally, make sure that you look at the security features of each router – the best ones provide WPA2 encryption which is proven effective in keeping your data secure. With these considerations in mind, you can make an informed decision when choosing which Mercusys wireless Wi-Fi router suits your needs.
|Product
|Price
The products of Mercusys are cheaper, but when it comes to performance, it offers decent speeds and supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard.
Setting up your Mercusys wireless router is easy with a user-friendly interface. Just connect your Internet modem to the router's WAN port and follow the instructions provided in the quick-start guide.
Yes, all their routers come with a one-year warranty against manufacturing defects. You can also use their comprehensive after-sales service to extend your router's life.
There are four types of routers: VPN, edge, wireless, and core router, which are used for different purposes.
The effective range of a router is up to 3500. sq ft that uses a frequency of around 5 GHz at 15 meters.