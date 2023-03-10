Top 10 Mercusys routers to buy under ₹ 5000 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Looking for a good but budget friendly router? Check out this list of the top 10 best Mercusys routers you can buy under ₹ 5000 – all reviewed, tested and approved by our experts!

A good WiFi will not function well without a good router – Mercusys is a good option to consider.

Are you looking for a reliable Wi-Fi router to access the internet from home? Look as far as Mercusys Wi-Fi, a range of wireless routers.A famous brand in the world of networking, Mercusys provides an affordable yet high-quality solution to meet your needs. Its range of Wi-Fi routers is perfect for those looking for budget-friendly options for their home or office. From powerful performance and easy setup to stable connections and advanced security, Mercusys Wi-Fi routers have everything you need to keep you connected.Whether you're a newbie or an experienced user, Mercusys Wi-Fi router will indeed have one that suits your needs. So, explore the top 10 wireless Wi-Fi routers under Rs. 5,000 to make connectivity affordable! Product list When it comes to finding a good wireless router for your home network, Mercusys Wifi router is an affordable and reliable choice. Here's a list of the top 10 best Mercusys routers available under Rs. 5,000, so you can get the best deal when connecting your devices and enjoying online streaming: 1. MERCUSYS AC1900 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router The MERCUSYS AC1900 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router MR50G is a wireless router with dual-band Wi-Fi speeds up to 1900Mbps. It has a gigabit Ethernet port, providing high-speed wired connectivity for gaming consoles, desktop computers, and media players. The MR50G is equipped with advanced wireless security features, including WPA/WPA2 encryption and a built-in firewall, to help protect your network from unauthorized access. It also supports VPN passthrough, allowing you to access your home network remotely and securely. Additionally, the MR50G has a user-friendly web interface that makes setting up and managing your network easy. Specifications Brand: MERCUSYS Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band Wireless Type: 802.11a Compatible Devices: Personal Computer, Smartphone Special Feature: The device offers an Access Point Mode feature

Pros Cons The device offers proper gigabit ports There is no wireless technology. You get higher network efficiency

2. MERCUSYS N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router MW301R The MERCUSYS N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router MW301R is a budget-friendly wireless router that provides wireless connectivity for home or small office networks. It operates on the 2.4GHz frequency band and provides speeds of up to 300Mbps, which is suitable for basic internet activities such as web browsing, email, and online streaming of music and videos. The MW301R has four 10/100 Ethernet ports for wired devices and supports WPA/WPA2 encryption for wireless security. It also has a user-friendly web interface allowing you to quickly set up and manage your network. The MW301R is a compact and affordable router ideal for homes or small offices with basic connectivity needs. Specifications Brand: MERCUSYS Model Name: MW301R Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band Wireless Type: 802.11bgn Compatible Devices: IPv6, IPTV

Pros Cons The device installation is easy. It has redundant single-band technology. The product offers three LAN ports It has robust management settings

3 .MERCUSYS AC1300 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router The MERCUSYS AC1300 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router is a wireless router that provides fast and reliable wireless internet connectivity for home or small office networks. It is a dual-band router that operates on 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands. The router provides Gigabit Ethernet ports, which provide fast-wired connectivity for gaming consoles, desktop computers, and smart TVs. Furthermore, this router offers advanced network management features, such as guest network access, parental controls, and QoS (Quality of Service) settings, to help you maintain and optimize your network. Specifications Brand: MERCUSYS Model Name: AC12G Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band Wireless Type: 5 Hz Radio Frequency, 2.4 GHz Radio Frequency

Pros Cons The app management system is effortless. The network is slow. The ethernet port provides 1000 Mbps speed.

4. Mercusys MW325R Wireless Wi-Fi Router The Mercusys MW325R 300Mbps Enhanced Wireless Wi-Fi Router is a wireless router designed to provide fast and reliable wireless internet connectivity for home or small office networks. The router has Ethernet ports, which provide fast wired connectivity for devices such as gaming consoles, desktop computers, and smart TVs. Additionally, the router provides basic network management features, such as guest network access, parental controls, and QoS (Quality of Service) settings, to help you manage and optimize your network. Specifications Brand: MERCUSYS Model Name: Mercusys Compatible devices: Laptop, Computer, Tablet, Smart Television, Smartphone Wireless Type: 802.11b

Pros Cons The device has an easy configuration. The user interface could be better. The product is a better, cost-effective option

5. MERCUSYS MR30G AC1200 MU-MIMO Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router The MERCUSYS MR30G AC1200 MU-MIMO Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router is a wireless router designed to provide fast and reliable internet connectivity for home or small office networks. It is a dual-band router which operates on 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands. The router has Gigabit Ethernet ports, providing fast-wired connectivity for gaming consoles, desktop computers, and smart TVs. Additionally, the router offers advanced network management features, such as guest network access, parental controls, and QoS (Quality of Service) settings, to help you manage and optimize your network. Specifications Brand: MERCUSYS Model Name: MR30G Frequency Band Class: Dual-band Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11g

Pros Cons It has a feature of mac blinding which provides extra customer security. Overloading causes heating issues.

6. MERCUSYS AX3000 Wireless Router The MERCUSYS AX3000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Wireless Router is a wireless router that provides fast and reliable internet connectivity for home or small office networks. It is a dual-band router which operates on 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands. The router supports Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology, which provides improved performance and increases capacity compared to previous Wi-Fi standards. The router supports a maximum data rate of 3000 Mbps, making it suitable for various demanding internet activities such as gaming, 4K video streaming, and large file transfers. Additionally, the router provides advanced network management features, such as guest network access, parental controls, and QoS (Quality of Service) settings, to help you manage and optimize your network. Specifications Brand: MERCUSYS Frequency Band Class: Dual-band Wireless Type: 802.11ax, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11g

Pros Cons You get optimal Wifi 6 Speed The product does not support configuration controls. The connection is stable, and the network bandwidth is good.

7. MERCUSYS N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router MW302R The MERCUSYS N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router MW302R is a wireless router that provides basic internet connectivity for home or small office networks. It operates on the 2.4GHz frequency band and supports a maximum data rate of 300Mbps, making it suitable for basic internet activities such as browsing the web, streaming video, and online gaming. The compact and stylish design of the MERCUSYS N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router MW302R makes it an excellent choice for those looking for a budget-friendly and easy-to-use wireless router for their home or small office network. Specifications Brand: MERCUSYS Model Name: MW301R Frequency Band Class: Single-band Wireless Type: 802.11bgn

Pros Cons The device has a good user interface. Internet connectivity is not stable It has a compact design.

8. MERCUSYS MW306R 300 Mbps Multi-Mode Single Band Wireless N Router The MERCUSYS MW306R 300 Mbps Multi-Mode Single Band Wireless N Router is a wireless router designed to provide basic wireless internet connectivity for home or small office networks. The router offers basic network management features, such as guest network access, parental controls, and QoS (Quality of Service) settings, to help you manage and optimize your network. Specifications Brand: MERCUSYS Model Name: MW301R Frequency Band Class: Single-band Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g

Pros Cons The device has three ethernet ports. The device gets disconnected continuously. The design is handy with excellent compatibility. The router has good signal strength.

9. Mercusys MW330HP Wi-Fi Wireless N Router The Mercusys MW330HP 300 Mbps Wi-Fi High Power Wireless N Router is a wireless router designed to provide solid and reliable wireless internet connectivity for home or small office networks. The router provides a stronger signal for improved coverage and reduced dead spots in your network. Specifications Brand: MERCUSYS Model Name: Mercusys Compatible Devices: Laptop, Computer, Smart Television, Smartphone Wireless Type: 802.11bgn

Pros Cons The product improves the quality of Wi-Fi signal strength. The internet disconnects frequently. The device is ideal for quick video streaming, online gaming and file downloads.

10. MERCUSYS AC1200 Wireless Dual Band Router AC12 The MERCUSYS AC1200 Wireless Dual Band Router AC12 is a wireless router that provides fast and reliable internet connectivity for home or small office networks. It is a dual-band router which operates on 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands. The router supports a maximum data rate of 1200Mbps, making it suitable for internet activities such as web browsing, streaming video, and online gaming. Specifications Brand: MERCUSYS Model Name: AC Frequency Brand Class: Dual-band Wireless Type: 802.11ac

Pros Cons It has wireless coverage and easy installation It has a persistent heating issue.

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Features 2 Features 3 MERCUSYS AC1900 Wireless Dual-Band It offers Access Point Mode It has a Wireless dual-band system. The router has a smart design MERCUSYS N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router MW301R The router has a user-friendly interface. The device is ideal for HD streaming and online gaming. The device is compatible with IPv6. MERCUSYS AC1300 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router It has a good speed network It has a broad coverage area. The ethernet port gives good speed. Mercusys MW325R Wi-Fi Router The network management system is excellent It comes with a power adapter. The router has a robust design and build. MERCUSYS MR30G AC1200 MU-MIMO Router It has a mac blinding feature for security purposes. The system supports IPv6 It has RJ45 Ethernet Cable. MERCUSYS AX 3000 Wi-Fi 6 Wireless Router You can do 4K game streaming The router is eco-friendly and power-saving. The device provides better Wi-Fi security. MERCUSYS N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router MW302R It has a compact and stylish design. It provides a fast and stable connection You get better connectivity MERCUSYS MW306R 300 Mbps Multi-Mode Single Band Wireless N Router You get proper parental control The device offers a vast area network. It supports IPTV & IPv6. Mercusys MW330HP 300 Mbps Wi-Fi High Power Wireless N Router The router has good signal strength. It is designed with High gain 7dBi antennas It is incorporated with a turbo button. MERCUSYS AC1200 Wireless Dual Band Router AC12 The installation process is easy. It supports the 802.11ac standard It comes with an ethernet cable.

Best overall product The Mercusys AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router is an excellent choice for overall performance. This Wi-Fi router offers multiple functions in one device and is designed with 802.11b/ax/a/ac/g Wi-Fi standards, which ensure reliable access to high-speed networks. It has 3 LAN ports and 1 WAN port for easy setup of multiple devices and features an easy-to-use web-based interface for configuration. What sets this router apart is its 574Mbps wireless speed, which provides fast connectivity for streaming movies, downloading content, and playing games online. Plus, it's affordable, and you get a router under 5000! Best value for money If you are looking for the best value for money product, Mercusys wireless Wi-Fi router fits the bill. The Mercusys N300 - MW301R Wi-Fi Router is affordable with great features. It supports up to 300 Mbps of bandwidth, has a 4-port switch, and comes with two 5 dB antennae for extended coverage. It also features advanced WPA2 encryption to keep your network secure and easy to set up and use. Plus, it's budget-friendly and comes with a price of Rs.899, making it one of the best value options available in its price range. How to choose the right router for your needs? When choosing the right router for you, consider a few things. First, consider your home's size and layout. A router with a higher range can cover large homes with multiple levels. Next, look at the speed the router offers – generally, the faster the speed, the better. The number of users will also determine your choice, as you'll want to pick one that offers enough bandwidth to support everyone in your home. Finally, make sure that you look at the security features of each router – the best ones provide WPA2 encryption which is proven effective in keeping your data secure. With these considerations in mind, you can make an informed decision when choosing which Mercusys wireless Wi-Fi router suits your needs.

