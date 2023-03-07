Top 10 Microtek inverters to buy: Complete guide

A good inverter is an absolute necessity in summer and Microtek ensures long lasting service.

Inverters are the emergency backup at the time of electricity cutoff. Imagine it is the summer season, and your home has no electricity. It is tough to bear that situation. To deal with such a situation, you need a powerful Inverter. If we talk about the best Inverter Company, then Microtek Inverter is one of the best in India; it is noiseless and provides efficient and better performance with extended battery support. It also provides safety on overloading, short-circuit, deep discharge, and reverse polarity. Product list 1. Microtek UPS SEBz 1100Va Pure Sinewave Inverter Microtek UPS SEBz 1100 Va pure sinewave is a noiseless and well-performed inverter with extended backup support. It comes with many advanced features. Also, it can be regulated at 100v-300v in a standard range of voltage and 180v - 260v in a narrow range of voltage. It also has a voltage range selection. Moreover, these inverters ensure safe use and long batternge selection. Moreover, these inverters ensure safe use and long battey life. Specifications Brand: Microtek Model Name: UPS EBZ 1100 VA Power Source: Battery Powered Capacity: 1100 VA Included Component: 1 Ups Sebz 1100Va Pure Sinewave Inverter

Pros Cons The system’s functioning is efficient. Automatic bypass is unavailable. The inverter produces no noise.

2. Microtek Inverter UPS EB 800 (700VA) 588 Watts Inverter Microtek Inverter UPS EB has 180v-230v output voltage and 50Hz output frequency. It also protects against overloading, short-circuit, deep discharge, and reverse polarity. The inverter UPS EB 800 comes with 2 years of warranty and has good durability with long-lasting backup support. The product is fixed with 65 ah car support. Specifications Brand: Microtek Model Name: UPS SEBz 800 Power Source: Electric Capacity: 700 VA Included Component: 1 UPS EB 800 700VA 588 Watts Inverter

Pros Cons The product is long-lasting and durable. The inverter cannot be repaired quickly. It has a good protection feature.

3. Microtek UPS EB 1100 VA UPS Inverter Microtek UPS EB 1100 VA Inverter has 170-270 volts x 230 volts power and a frequency of 50 x 50.00. The Microtek Inverter can also load 8 lights and 8 fans. It protects from overload and reverses polarity, short circuits, and deep discharge. It also provides two years of warranty. Specifications Brand: Microtek Model Name: UPS EB 1100 Power Source: Battery Powered Capacity: 1100 VA Included Component: 1 UPS EB 1100 VA UPS Inverter

Pros Cons The installation process is easy. The inverter has only a one-battery system.

4. Microtek Super Power Pure Sinewave Inverter 700VA/588W (800-12V) Microtek Super Power Pure Sinewave Inverter is a premium quality inverter. It can be regulated from 100v-300v in a standard voltage range and 180v - 260v in a narrow voltage range. The inverter is durable and gives extended battery support and auto-reset functionality during and after overload. Specifications Brand: Microtek Model Name: UPSSEBz 800 Power Source: Electric Capacity: 700 VA Included Component: 1 UPS Super Power Pure Sinewave Inverter 700VA/588W (800-12V).

Pros Cons It is incorporated with Intellicharge Pulse Technology. The product can't be repaired quickly. The inverter has excellent working capabilities. It has a good battery life.

5. Microtek Digital UPS HB 1650VA 24V 1320Watt 24X7 Hybrid Sinewave Inverter Microtek Digital UPS HB 1650VA 24V is a hybrid technology for noiseless and for better performance. It has IBGM technology that provides longer backups and longer battery life. It also comes with a power capacity of 1320 watts, a standard charging mode of 10 amps, and a fast-charging mode of 14amps. Specifications Brand: Microtek Model Name: Microtek Digital UPS HB 1650VA 24V 1320Watt 24X7 Hybrid Sinewave Inverter Power Source: Electric Capacity: 1650 VA Included Component: 1 Digital UPS HB 1650VA 24V 1320Watt 24X7 Hybrid Sinewave Inverter

Pros Cons It has long backup support. The services provided by the Company could be better.

6. Microtek Digital EB 700 Square wave Inverter Microtek white EB 700v is a microcontroller-based intelligent control design. It protects from short circuits and has an overload sensor; it also gives protection from deep discharge and reverse polarity. The battery is long-lasting and provides excellent performance. Additionally, the inverters have an output voltage of 200v with an input voltage of 100v. Specifications Brand: Microtek Model Name: Microtek Digital EB 700 square wave Power Source: Electric Capacity: 700 VA Included Component: 1 UPS Digital EB 700 square wave Inverter

Pros Cons The inverter has an easy and functional system. LCD screen is average It has good durability.

7. Microtek Ups Sebz 900Va Pure Sine Wave Inverter Microtek Ups Sebz 900Va Inverter has an ergonomic design. It features a digital display, efficient energy, and Automatic Voltage Stabilizers to protect the Air Conditioners against voltage fluctuations. Also, you get extended battery life with good performing capability. Specifications Brand: Microtek Model Name: UPSEB 900 VA (12) Power Source: Electric Capacity: 900 VA Included Component: 1 Ups Sebz 900Va PureSine Wave Inverter

Pros Cons The product is energy efficient. The inverter is a little bulky.

8. Microtek SMARTHYBRID-1075-DG_SW (12V) UPS Inverter Microtek SMARTHYBRID Inverter is noiseless and gives longer backup support. It is compatible with all the battery types like a tubular, flat plate, and local. Also, the battery power section can switch from the standard mode of 10 Amps to the Fast charging mode of 14 Amps. Microtek inverter provides longer battery life with incredible performance. It can be used for home and also for professional areas. Specifications Brand: Microtek Model Name: 899-050-1075 Power Source: Battery Powered Capacity: 950 VA Included Component: 1 UPS 24X7HB-1075(12V)

Pros Cons The product has excellent durability. The customers complain about the quality.

9. Microtek UPS SW Merlyn 1050 Inverter Micro UPS SW Merlyn 1050 Inverter is specially designed for home purposes. It provides protection from overload, reverse polarity, short-circuit, and deep discharge. Additionally, the inverter is noiseless and offers extended battery support with better power performance. You also get a quick charging feature with 2 years of warranty. Specifications Brand: Microtek Model Name: 899-530-1050 Power Source: Electric Capacity: 900 VA Included Component: 1 UPS SW MERLYN 1050

Pros Cons The product performs effectively. The inverter has a limited set of features.

10. Microtek UPS SEBz 1200 (850Watts) 1100VA PureSine Wave Inverter Microtek UPS SEBz 1200 provides a frequency of 50 Hz x 50 Hz. The pure sine wave technology provides noise-free and safety with more extended backup support and efficient performance. It has many friendly features offering 100v-300v standard voltage and 180v-260v as a narrow voltage range. Specifications Brand: Microtek Model Name: UPSSEBz 1200 Power Source: Electric Capacity: 1100 VA Included Component: 1 UPS SEBz 1200 1100VA pure sine wave inverter

Pros Cons It has a good battery performance. The customer support is average.