Top 10 Microtek solar inverters that are worth the investment

Microtek solar inverter is a sustainable option in the long run.

Electricity is a basic necessity of modern living. A sudden power cut breaks the flow of the day and greatly affects the zeal. Thus, the success of the inverter battery solution has not been a secret and is greatly accepted. The change in the lifestyle of people and their reduced tolerance to power outages in both urban and rural areas is the major factor for the growth of the inverter battery market in the past decade. The impact of ongoing environmental protection and renewability awareness has been phenomenal on the battery market. The number of PV installations in recent times is evidentiary to the fact that people are tending to more sustainable options in the long run. Therefore, many market leaders have shifted their focus to solar inverters. Microtek is one of those major players in the race of innovation, trusted and preferred by many in India. Microtek solar inverters are always innovating and upgrading to serve the dynamic user end with best-in-class output. While there are so many products, the company has to offer, the customers are very sceptical when it comes to solar power solutions. Let’s discuss the best ones in the lot to help you reach the goal of your buyer’s journey. Best products to choose from Microtek MTK3012 Solar Inverter Among the many products Microtek has to offer as an innovative solar energy voltage solution, MTK3012 Solar Charge PWM 30 Amps 12V Inverter has been uniquely charming with its micro-controller-based high-efficiency SMU (Solar management unit). As the most affordable Microtek solar inverter in the market, the product is the best deal for low-power applications. It comes with an automatic battery charge sensor and saves your electricity bill supporting a maximum solar open circuit voltage of 22 V. Specifications: Maximum Solar Power Rating: 360W Item Dimensions: 25.8 x 16.2 x 8 cm Output Voltage: 12 V Weight: 1 kg

Pros Cons Extremely lightweight. Reported issues of faulty auto-detection of battery charge level. Compact design with wall mounting.

2. Microtek Digital Solar UPS M-Sun 1135VA 12V An intelligent solution for your home, the Microtek Digital Solar UPS M-Sun is an energy-efficient solar inverter with save power technology. It supports an output voltage of 12 V and a load of 1135 VA. The solar inverter is highly efficient and reliable with its latest state-of-the-art technology. The digital solar UPS provides a longer battery life with little maintenance and effort. Specifications: Maximum Solar Power Rating: 600W Item Dimensions: ‎39.9 x 38.9 x 21 cm Output Voltage: 12 V Weight: 11.55 kg

Pros Cons Long-lasting and durable. Unimpressive display. Elegant and ergonomic design.

3. Microtek M-sun 1235 (935 VA) Another energy-efficient Microtek output, the M-sun 1235 (935 VA) 12V, is a pure sine wave solar inverter with Micro-Controller DSPIC Based Intelligent Control Design. The Microtek solar wave inverter supports dual charging (Mains mode and solar mode) and has an advanced seven-segment digital display that indicates input and output voltage. It has a peak efficiency of more than 80% with 30 amps of maximum supportive solar panel current. Specifications: Maximum Solar Power Rating: 45W - 600W Item Dimensions: 38.7 x 39.6 x 20.7 cm Output Voltage: 12V Weight: 10.3 kg

Pros Cons Long-lasting and durable. It Consumes battery on standby mode Elegant and ergonomic design.

4. Microtek U 6024 PWM Solar Charge Controller The Microtek U 6024 Solar inverter is a high-speed, high-performance micro-controller based 'Solar Management Unit (SMU)' perfect for home appliances. The Microtek inverter is unique in transforming a normal inverter into an efficient solar inverter. It is a perfect ally for your power needs whose SMU works on 12V and 24V inverters. The product is highly reliable in preventing damage to the wrong cable or system errors with its Comprehensive self-examination and extensive electronic protection. Specifications: Maximum Solar Power Rating: 1440W Item Dimensions: 19.8 x 19.8 x 14 cm System Voltage: 24V Weight: 1.55 Kg

Pros Cons High reliability with long operational life. Requires additional battery support when switching from 12V to 24V. Inbuilt battery protection prevents undercharge and over-charge.

5. Microtek M-Sun MTK6012 SMU Solar Inverter Specially designed for low-power solar applications, the Microtek M-Sun MTK6012 SMU is one best from the user-friendly series of Microtek. The brand’s unique SMU provides brilliant features like automatic battery selection, solar prioritization, in-build electronic protection and a smart charge controller. Its ability to run on a single inverter with one or two batteries is another highlight feature. Specifications: Maximum Solar Power Rating: 720W Item Dimensions: 45.1 x 37.7 x 19.6 cm System Voltage: 12V Weight: 12.4 Kg

Pros Cons High Speed and High-Performance microcontroller. Better variants are available at the same price. Compact design with wall mounting.

6. Microtek M-Sun 2035 VA 24V Solar Inverter The M-Sun series is the widely accepted and preferred Microtek inverter. The M-Sun 2035 VA 24V solar UPS succeeded in its initial 12V variants M-Sun 1235 VA & 1435 VA, retaining their key features and designed to support high-power requirements. It has advanced features like smart PWM Controlled multistage ATM (Automatic Trickle Mode) Charging and LCD graphical display Indications (Status & Fault). The Microtek inverter comes with an Auto reset feature and different selection switches for Mains input, voltage range, PV mode and charging voltage, giving the user absolute control over the desired specifications. Specifications: Maximum Solar Power Rating: 1200W Item Dimensions: 40 cm x 38 cm x 40 cm System Voltage: 24V Weight: 12 Kg

Pros Cons Good battery life. Little higher on the price end. Easy to install and energy-saving.

7. Microtek SMU3024 Solar Inverter Equipped with the unique Microtek SMU, the SMU3024 Solar inverter variant is already charted high on features, including a PWM-based solar charge controller. The SMU provides night protection to the panel by disconnecting it to avoid reverse currents and prioritizes solar power over the grid. The high-speed microcontroller provides improved efficiency central to high reliability and trust in the brand. Specifications: Maximum Solar Power Rating: 720W Item Dimensions: 28 x 22 x 29 cm System Voltage: 24V Weight: 1 Kg

Pros Cons Good battery life. Little on the higher end of the price Consumes very less power during inactivity (<20mA)

8. Microtek MPPT Technology-based M-Sun Solar Inverter Solar-based inverters are highly prospective in the inverter battery industry; MPPT-based Microtek solar inverter brings the future here equipped with the state-of-the-art latest technology. The 48v solar inverter is designed to provide maximum solar energy benefit with its MPPT's Intelligent current boost technology, sharing grid current in case of solar energy shortfall. Furthermore, the Microtek solar wave inverter is also unique, facilitating a 'No charging of the battery from the grid' with its grid charging enable-disable setting. Specifications: Maximum Solar Power Rating: 3000W Item Dimensions: 25.5 x 52.7 x 42.6 cm System Voltage: 48V Weight: 8.25 Kg

Pros Cons User-Friendly LCD Display. Poor customer service. Handles peak output power well.

9. Microtek M-Sun SMU 6012 Solar Inverter The M-sun SMU 6012 is again one of those high-performance outputs of Microtek equipped with its Solar Management Unit. The 12v solar inverter is best suited for low-power applications, including a smart microcontroller that senses the battery percentage and charges accordingly. The SMU completely transforms your conventional inverter into a highly efficient solar inverter with 99% peak charger efficiency. Specifications: Maximum Solar Power Rating: 720W Item Dimensions: 21 x 17 x 8.7 cm System Voltage: 12V Weight: 1.5 Kg

Pros Cons High efficiency. The shifting of charging from mains to SMU is not 100% efficient. Disconnects battery from mains at night to avoid the reverse current.

10.Microtek Hi-End PWM-based technology Solar PCU Inverter Microtek Hi-end inverter range is a potential market entrant for most domestic and commercial applications with good features, including 1800 Wp Solar Panel connectivity, PWM charger technology and critical parameter setting. The Hi-end PWM PCU 2550 24V is an off-grid solar inverter that runs on a maximum load with 2 batteries. It also includes an in-depth information digital display with LED indications which is a great highlight. Specifications: Maximum Solar Power Rating: 1800W Item Dimensions: 40.5 x 37 x 26 cm System Voltage: 24V Weight: 8.25 Kg

Pros Cons Caters to both better backup and power saving requirements of the user. It can be quite expensive Supports smart solar selection for max. Utilization of Solar Power.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Microtek MTK3012 Micro-controller based Solar management uni Inbuilt PWM Technology Charge Controller Automatic battery charge sensor for voltage cut-off and reconnect Microtek Digital Solar UPS M-Sun 1132 VA 12V Save power technology with an in-built 35Amp Smart Solar Charge Controller High-performance Microtek stabilizer Seven-segment digital display Microtek M-sun 1235 (935 VA) Micro-Controller DSPIC-Based Intelligent Control Design Power factor-controlled boost technology in main mode charger Slide the switch to select charger mode (Solar/Normal) Microtek U 6024 PWM Comprehensive self-examination and extensive electronic protection Inbuilt PWM Technology Charge Controller. Automatic voltage selection for 12V or 24V Microtek M-Sun MTK6012 Inbuilt PWM Technology Charge Controller Inbuilt protection to prevent battery undercharge and over-charge Automatic voltage selection for 12V or 24V Microtek M-Sun 2035 VA 24V LCD and Graphical Display Indications Micro-Controller DSPIC Based Intelligent Control Design. Mains Input Voltage Range, PV Mode ON/OFF, Charging Voltage & Grid Charging Enable /Disable Selection switches Microtek SMU3024 Automatic voltage selection for 12V or 24V Independent functioning as a Solar Charge Controller when the front switch is in Off Position. Automatically recognizes Day & Night Microtek MPPT Technology-based M-Sun Grid Charging Enable-Disable MPPT with Intelli Current Boost Technology Battery Deep Discharge Pickup Capability Microtek M-Sun SMU 6012 60 amps 12v PWM base solar charge controller Microtek SMU disconnects the solar panel at night and avoids the reverse current flow. Automatic disconnect-reconnect of battery by sensing the charge voltage Microtek Hi-end PWM PCU 2550 24V Pure Sine Wave Technology using PWM topology with inbuilt Real Time Clock Maintain the Gravity of the battery with a special program Hi-Current Battery Charging Option upto 20 amps