Top 10 must-buy electric irons

Summary: This article talks about some of the finest electric irons with temperature control, available on Amazon, along with the best-value products and suggestions on selecting the one that suits your needs.

Electric irons are safest and fastest way to make clothes look fresh and ready-to-wear.

Electric irons are household appliances designed to smooth out wrinkles from clothes, linens, and other fabric materials. They have become indispensable in modern households as people seek to keep their clothing wrinkle-free. With the advancement in technology, electric irons now come with various features such as temperature control, steam generation, and automatic shut-off, to name a few. Some models are also equipped with a non-stick soleplate which makes ironing smoother and prevents clothing from getting stuck to the iron. When shopping for an electric iron, it's important to consider the wattage, cord length, and weight, as these can affect the ironing efficiency and user comfort. Whether you are a professional or want to keep your wardrobe looking sharp, an electric iron is a must-have appliance for a hassle-free and efficient ironing experience. The best irons in 2023 are discussed in detail with their top features. 1. Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron This wonderful electric iron from Philips saves a lot of time for your household chores as it is built to perfection to give you a quick ironing experience. This beautiful iron is loaded with many settings. The soleplate and pointed tip help in smooth gliding and make ironing a quick process. The water tank can be filled and emptied quickly and efficiently, all thanks to the large emptying holes. The fine spray moistens the cloth evenly, making the heat cease out of the iron evenly. It provides continuous steam up to 17g per minute, allowing you to iron many clothes in one stretch. Specifications Brand: Philips Colour: Blue Wattage: 1440W Weight: 1kg Dimensions(H*W*L): 11.5 x 26.1 x 13.6 cm

Pros Cons It has a long cord of 1.8 meters. The cord quality is not up to the mark It boasts a self-clean sole plate.

2. Wipro Vesta Compact Steam Iron This electric iron is an excellent choice for household ironing. It is equipped with a super steam burst and the vertical steam option to enable efficient ironing. It allows wrinkle-free and crisp ironing. The smart light sensor turns on while heating and turns off once done. It has a flexible 360-degree swivel cord guard that allows you to turn and twist it in multiple directions. It is an excellent product with dry and steam-ironing features. Specifications: Brand: Wipro Colour: Purple Wattage: 1380W Weight: 900 grams Dimensions(H*W*L): 25.8*10*24 cm

Pros Cons It is user-friendly. It lacks in-built quality. It comes in a smaller size for convenience of the user.

3. Orient Electric Fabrifeel The vertical and horizontal steaming component makes it ideal for various fabrics. The long and durable swivel cord allows tangle-free reach and provides access to different difficult-to-access ironing areas. German-made non-stick sole plate coating helps distribute the heat properly and effectively across the fabrics of the cloth. The great appliance has enhanced safety features with an advanced fuse and PBT insulator. It is one of the best choices for household and professional use. Specifications: Brand: Orient Colour: Blue Wattage: 1600W Weight: 950 grams Dimensions (H*W*L): 26.5 x 11.1 x 9.8 cm

Pros Cons For safety, it incorporates an advanced thermal fuse. Steam and water push buttons could be more gentle. It has excellent built quality.

4. Bajaj DX-6 Dry Iron The iron has a non-stick-coated sole plate for a smooth and efficient ironing experience. The 1000W power supply allows very effective ironing and an appropriate wrinkle-free result. The iron has German coating technology. It is also instilled with a thermal fuse, providing the user with a safe ironing experience. It is also a budget-friendly product, making it affordable for all sorts of purposes. Specifications: Brand: Bajaj Colour: White Wattage: 1000W Weight: 798 grams Dimensions (H*W*L): 27 x 11 x 13 cm

Pros Cons It is budget-friendly. The build-up quality could be better. The product is easy to use.

5. Amazons Basics 1200 W Steam Iron The Amazon Basics 1200W Steam Iron is a white and green-coloured steam iron with a spray function for added convenience in ironing. It can generate steam to smoothen out wrinkles in the fabric. The iron has a non-stick soleplate for easy gliding and adjustable heat control to suit different fabric types. The iron also comes with a water tank and a long cord allowing easy movement while ironing. Specifications: Brand: Amazon basics Colour: Pink, Green Wattage: 1200W Weight: 650 grams Dimensions (H*W*L): 25 x 11 x 13 cm

Pros Cons It has a long flexible cord. The product quality can be improved.

6. Crompton Insta Glide 1000W Dry Iron The Crompton Insta Glide 1000W dry iron is a household appliance for ironing clothes. The American heritage coating provides a smooth gliding surface for the iron, making it easier to use and reducing the risk of damaging delicate fabrics. It is convenient and easy to use because of its 360-degree swivel cord. It also has a 6 pre-set fabric setting for proper ironing in particular fabric and cloth surfaces. Specifications: Brand: Crompton Colour: Black Wattage: 1000W Weight: 1000 grams Dimensions (H*W*L): 25 x 115 x 17 Millimeters

Pros Cons It boasts fast heating. The soleplate coating can be improved It has a unique design.

7. Crompton Fabrimagic 1200 W Steam Iron The Crompton Fabrimagic 1200W Steam Iron is a compact and powerful iron with a 200ml water tank. It has a steam output of up to 13g per minute and a Teflon coating soleplate for easy gliding and protection against scratches. The iron also features adjustable temperature control and a steam burst function for tough wrinkles and the purple colour gives it a stylish and modern look. This steam iron is ideal for quickly smoothing out wrinkles in various fabrics. Specifications: Brand: Crompton Colour: Purple and White Wattage: 1200W Weight: 720 grams Dimensions (H*W*L): ‎25.8 x 10.7 x 13.9 cm

Pros Cons The product is cost-efficient The soleplate design can be improved.

8. Bajaj DHX-9 1000W Heavy Weight Dry Iron The Bajaj DHX-9 1000W Heavy Weight Dry Iron is a high-quality dry iron designed for easy and efficient ironing. It features an advanced soleplate with anti-bacterial German coating technology and also a non-stick coating for smooth gliding. The iron has multiple temperature levels and a temperature setting dial, making it suitable for various fabrics. In addition, the iron has a thermal fuse for added safety and a thermodynamic pilot lamp to indicate the heating status. The deluxe metal cover and super clean surface finish make this iron both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Specifications: Brand: Bajaj Colour: White Wattage: 750W Weight: 1.66 kilograms Dimensions (H*W*L): 30.5 x 15 x 14.3 cm

Pros Cons The base heats up quickly. It feels too heavy if used for a longer duration. The gliding experience of the iron is very smooth

9.Pro Usha Steam SI 3713 The Usha Steam Pro SI 3713 is a 1300W steam iron with a powerful steam output of up to 18 g/min. It features a non-stick soleplate and a 180ml tank capacity to prevent water leakage. To prevent water spillage and ensure optimal performance, it is recommended to keep the iron horizontal when not in use, try not to fill the water tank when steam is not necessary, and allow some time for the iron to heat up before using it. The iron also has an automatic shut-off feature for added safety and convenience! Specifications: Brand: Usha Colour: White & Blue Wattage: 1300W Weight: 1000 grams Dimensions (H*W*L): 14.2 x 11.7 x 12.6 cm

Pros Cons It has an extra-long cord. It is not durable. It has a precise LED indicator.

10. hilips GC 1920/28 Steam Iron The Philips GC1920/28 is a 1440-watt steam iron with a non-stick soleplate for easy gliding and protection against wear and tear. In addition, the iron features an innovative temperature dial that allows setting the temperature according to the fabric type. To prevent water leakage, it is recommended to keep the iron in a horizontal position when not in use and to allow some time for the iron to warm up before using it. The iron also has a fine spray function to evenly moisten the fabric and an indicator light to show when it is ready for use. When not used, the iron should be kept in the "no steam" mode. Specifications: Brand: Philips Colour: Pink Wattage: 1440W Weight: 1060 grams Dimensions (H*W*L): 11.5 x 26.1 x 13.6 cm

Pros Cons The product is very durable. The modes are too complex. The product has enough weight which aids in smoother and easier gliding.

How to find the perfect electric iron: When choosing an iron, consider the power and wattage, as it will affect the heating time and efficiency of the iron. Look for a soleplate with a smooth and durable surface that can glide easily on different fabrics. If you prefer steaming, look for a tank with enough water for your needs and a steam vent that delivers consistent steam. The temperature control should be easy to adjust, and the cord should be long enough for comfortable use. Lastly, check the warranty offered by the manufacturer, which will provide peace of mind and protection in case of any defects.

