Top 10 office air purifiers for improving indoor air quality By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 03, 2023 19:17 IST





Summary: This article covers some of the best office air purifiers that are currently available online, along with the best deals and suggestions on them.

Air purifiers are essential household items today thanks to pollution we are now subjected to in urban centres across India.

Any period of the year can be used to choose the best office air purifier. You could want to replace or upgrade the air purifier you now own, or maybe you just recently realized how much you depend on one. Because every subject has its technological requirements, the best air purifiers for large rooms will appear very different from those for large offices. On our website, you can choose from a selection of the best air purifiers for offices. In most cases, large-power air purifiers are not required for tiny spaces. Therefore, selecting the best product requires a thorough market analysis. 1. Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter, removes air pollutants, smoke, odor, bacteria & viruses with 99.97% efficiency, coverage area up to 484 sq. ft., Wi-Fi & Voice control - Alexa/GA (white) Designed to keep your office fresh, the Sleep Mode maintains a noise level as low as 32 dBA. One can easily check the filter's state and purchase it through the Mi Home App. The app can be used to schedule and monitor the air purifying process. Specifications: Color: White Brand: MI Product Dimensions: 24D x 24W x 52H Centimeters Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight: 4800 Grams

Pros Cons Value for money product Build quality can be improved

2. Honeywell Air touch V3 Indoor Air Purifier. Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens, 3 Stage Filtration, Coverage Area of 465 sq. ft This air purifier for office contains two filters: HEPA with antibacterial and cold catalyst (activated carbon). It offers a sleep mode in which the light dims while the display remains on. Functions flawlessly and elevates the space. In auto mode, the air purifier's LED indicators (Green, Orange, and Red) immediately identify changes in PM levels in the air. Specifications: Color: White Brand: Honeywell Product Dimensions: 18.6D x 33.8W x 48H Centimeters Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight: 4800 Grams

Pros Cons Powerful Display quality can be improved Pocket friendly

3. Philips Air Purifier Ac2887/20,Vitashield Intelligent Purification,Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours,Removes 99.9% Airborne Viruses & Bacteria,99.97% Airborne Pollutants,Ideal For Master Bedroom Three intelligent pre-settings are built into the 2000 Series: General, Allergen, and Bacteria & Virus modes. To ensure that you and your family always breathe cleaner air at home, turn on the appropriate auto mode. The level of indoor pollution, air velocity, and operation duration is used to precisely compute the filter lifetime. Specifications: Color: White Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 24D x 35.9W x 55.8H Centimeters Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight: 7700 Grams

Pros Cons Portable Costly Easy to operate

4. Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Warranty 7 Years (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C)) With an emphasis on superior quality and intuitive design, the best air purifier for the office, Coway Air Purifier is a specialist in air care. Best Pollution Air Purifier: 99.99% of allergens, pollen, dust, and viruses are captured by a special green anti-virus HEPA filter. A patented urethane carbon filter captures cigarette smoke, formaldehyde, bad odors, and VOCs. Specifications: Color: White Brand: Coway Product Dimensions: 54D x 26W x 43H Centimeters Power Source: Corded Electric Control Method: Touch

Pros Cons Exceptionally light Power issues Air purification filter quality is good

5. Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier, HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled, TP03 (White/Silver), Large Only Dyson air purifiers use proprietary Air Multiplier technology and 90-degree oscillation to distribute clean air across the entire room. Specifications: Color: White Brand: Dyson Product Dimensions: 18.5D x 20W x 102.2H Centimeters Power Source: Electric Item Weight: 6650 Grams

Pros Cons Efficient touch and motion controls The energy rating is low Worth the money

6. Kent 15002 Aura Air Purifier |Highly Efficient HEPA Technology | In-Built Ionizer| Filter Change Indicator & Air Quality Sensor | Child Lock Feature With the top 10 office air purifiers: Kent Aura Air Purifier, you can breathe cleaner air and create a more secure and sanitary environment in your home. That air purifier eliminates 99% of the dust particles in your home's air thanks to its excellent three-stage air purification method. Specifications: Color: White Brand: Kent Product Dimensions: 18D x 35W x 48.2H Centimeters Control Type: Touch Filter Type: Activated Carbon

Pros Cons Good design Costly Wi-Fi enabled

7. O2Cure Elixir Air Purifier | 4-in-1 Technology, Certified HEPA Filter, 6-Stage Purification | Eliminates 99.99% of Virus, Remote Controlled, 7 Yrs Warranty | 65W | 20D x 36W x 57H cm | Metallic Grey Elixir is a device that purifies the air so that it is free of contaminants, allergies, germs, and potentially dangerous gasses. O2Cure's ELIXIR improves the quality of the air in a recommended space of 350–450 square feet using technology and design that have been expertly chosen. Specifications: Color: Metallic Grey Brand: Elixir Product Dimensions: 11D x 14.6W x 31H Centimeters Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight: 6500 Grams

Pros Cons Dust filter Energy star’s quality can be improved Environment friendly

8. Tesora Bladeless Fan with Air Purifier 24" | H13 Filter| Remote Wifi and App controlled| Three Layer filtration |9-speed control |8 hrs timer (Grey) These best office air purifiers: Tesora Air Purifier Pro offers both a fan and an air purifier in one device. You will have cleaner air output thanks to the 3-layer filtering system, which includes a pre-filter, H13 HEPA, and an activated carbon filter. The attractive device is simple to operate with the choice of touch, remote, or smartphone ape. The fan has an 8-hour timer, a speed control range of 1 to 9, and a vertical tilt angle of 30° with 80° oscillation. Specifications: Color: Grey Brand: Tesora Product Dimensions: 23.5D x 23W x 59.2H Centimeters Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight: 3000 Grams

Pros Cons Dehumidifier Costly Innovative technology

9. Philips Air Purifier with HEPA Filter Type - AC121720 (White_Free Size) With the help of this powerful air purifier from Philips, you can customize the environment to your liking. The Dedicated Special Allergen mode, Ultra Silent sleep mode, NanoProtect S3 Activated Carbon, True HEPA filters, and VitaShield IPS Technology are some of its significant characteristics that boost efficiency. Specifications: Color: White Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 38.8D x 62.2W x 27.2H Centimeters Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight: 7000 Grams

Pros Cons Innovative technology Warranty service not good Dust filter quality is good

10. Bepure B1 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filtration| Best for Homes & Offices| Area Upto 500 sq ft | Removes 99.97% pollutants by 4 Stage Filtration| Remote control provided for convenience Using an I-sense detection mechanism, these office air cleaners: Bepure Air Purifier can monitor the temperature and air quality in the surrounding space and display those readings in real-time. This air purifier can clean the air in spaces up to 500 square feet in size and has been shown to freshen the air in only 10 minutes. For convenience, upgraded wireless remote controls with more than 20 feet range are supplied. 0.35% of 0.1-micron particles are passed by HEPA filters per liter of air. Specifications: Color: White Brand: BePure Product Dimensions: 16D x 32W x 56.5H Centimeters Power Source: Corded Electric Control Method: Remote

Pros Cons Good color and design Costly Portable

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Mi Air Purifier 3 with True HEPA Filter, removes air pollutants, smoke, odor, bacteria & viruses with 99.97% efficiency, coverage area up to 484 sq. ft., Wi-Fi & Voice control - Alexa/GA (white) High speed Portable Excellent control type Honeywell Air touch V3 Indoor Air Purifier. Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon Filter, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens, 3 Stage Filtration, Coverage Area of 465 sq. ft Good graphics Thin Good design Philips Air Purifier Ac2887/20,Vitashield Intelligent Purification,Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours,Removes 99.9% Airborne Viruses & Bacteria,99.97% Airborne Pollutants,Ideal For Master Bedroom Lovely Design Excellent looks Touch screen Coway Professional Air Purifier for Home, Longest Filter Life 8500 Hrs, Green True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, Warranty 7 Years (AirMega 150 (AP-1019C)) Good features Unique design Sleek design Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier, HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled, TP03 (White/Silver), Large Energy saver Innovative technology Power saver Kent 15002 Aura Air Purifier |Highly Efficient HEPA Technology | In-Built Ionizer| Filter Change Indicator & Air Quality Sensor | Child Lock Feature No heating issue Wonderful design Amazing touch control O2Cure Elixir Air Purifier | 4-in-1 Technology, Certified HEPA Filter, 6-Stage Purification | Eliminates 99.99% of Virus, Remote Controlled, 7 Yrs Warranty | 65W | 20D x 36W x 57H cm | Metallic Grey Energy efficient Sleek design Cleans nicely Tesora Bladeless Fan with Air Purifier 24' | H13 Filter| Remote Wifi and App controlled| Three Layer filteration |9-speed control |8 hrs timer (Grey) Powerful Anti-dust filter Smooth control Philips Air Purifier with HEPA Filter Type - AC121720 (White_Free Size) Good finishing User friendly Saves energy efficiently Bepure B1 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filtration| Best for Homes & Offices| Area Upto 500 sq ft | Removes 99.97% pollutants by 4 Stage Filtration| Remote control provided for convenience Robust construction Stunning design Excellent touch

Best overall product It can be hard to find the best office air purifier online. But if we had to pick only one, it would be the Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier, HEPA + Activated Carbon Filter, Wi-Fi Enabled, TP03 (White/Silver), Large. When compared to the other air purifiers on the list, this one offers the best capabilities. Additionally, the purifier has a stunning design that adds to its allure. Best value for money True HEPA H13 Filtration | Best for Homes & Offices | Up to 500 square feet | 4 Stage Filtration Removes 99.97% Pollutants | Bepure B1 Air Purifier With a cheap suggested retail price of just Rs. 4999 and a wealth of features including superb build quality and power-saving technology that enables high-speed processing, the remote control offered for convenience is a terrific deal. It has astonishing computing power and energy efficiency. The best example of how cutting-edge technology has been incorporated into an office air purifier is this one. This item's size makes it the ideal fit for your home. How to find the perfect Air Purifier? Examining each air purifier model carefully based on its most recent features and specifications is the most important step. Watch YouTube videos for unbiased reviews. Choose the product that has the most positive reviews and the fewest negative ones. Additionally, always select products from online stores that have extensive warranties because they guarantee that you won't soon need to spend on maintenance.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics Home Appliances