Top 10 Philips juicers for high-performance juicing

Juicers are designed to extract maximum nutrients and flavour from your fruits and vegetables.

Juicing is the best possible way to extract a dose of essential vitamins and minerals from fruits and vegetables. Finding the right juicer can be a challenge. That's why we've handpicked and curated a list of the 10 best Philips juicers on the market to help you find the perfect juicer for your needs. Whether you're looking for a masticating or centrifugal model, these juicers are designed to extract maximum nutrients and flavour from your fruits and vegetables. So why wait? Start enjoying delicious, healthy juice today with one of these top-rated Philips juicers. 1. Philips Viva Collection 2-Litre Juicer The Philips Viva Collection 2-Litre Juicer is a great option for those looking for a high-performance juicing machine that is easy to use and clean. This juicer does not require installation and is designed to extract every drop of juice from your fruits and vegetables. With a 1-minute cleaning time and a cord length of 1 meter, this juicer is perfect for busy individuals who want to make healthy juice quickly and easily. The juicer is made of aluminium and features a SAN jug and PS cover. Additionally, it has integrated cord storage, XL tube and 1-speed setting, 1.2-litre pulp container and 800ml juice jug capacity. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 25.9D x 25.9W x 49.8H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Features: Powerful 800 W motor, Integrated pulp container, Pre-clean function

Pros Cons Easy to Use Cleaning Takes Time Easy to Assemble Price Range

2. Philips Viva Collection 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer The Philips Viva Collection 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer is a high-performance juicing machine that is perfect for those who are looking for a compact and easy-to-use juicer. The housing of the juicer is made of ABS plastic, and the jug is made of PP plastic. The pulp container and pusher are made of ABS and SAN. The juicer comes with a drip stop, a compact design and QuickClean technology, making it smooth and easy to clean. The frequency of the juicer is 50/60 Hz. With the Direct serve feature, you can make up to 1.5 litres in one go, and a see-through pulp container makes it easy to see the remaining pulp. The QuickClean sieve makes the cleaning process more efficient, and the integrated pulp container makes it easy to dispose of the pulp. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: ‎2.3D x 23.3W x 4.2H Centimetres Colour: Ink Black Special Feature: Anti-skid feet, Integrated pulp container

Pros Cons Easy to Assemble Cleaning Takes Time Durable Cable Length

3. Philips Viva Collection Masticating juicer The Philips Viva Collection Masticating Juicer is a great option for those looking for a high-performance masticating juicer. The wide-mouth 70mm feeding tube allows you to save time and start juicing faster. The masticating technology extracts up to 80% of the nutritional goodness from fruits and vegetables. The cord length is 1.05m. The wide mouth 70mm XL feeding tube, drip stop and dishwasher safe make it easy to use and clean. The juicer rinses clean in just 90 seconds and comes with a 2-year warranty from the date of purchase. The power of the juicer is 150 watts, and the material type is plastic. It includes a juicer, accessories, and a manual. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 39.5D x 44W x 18.5H Centimetres Colour: White/Black Special Feature: Clean-up in 90 seconds, Masticating technology, XL feeding tube

Pros Cons Easy to Clean Price Range Durable

4. Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder The Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance that allows you to juice, mix and grind ingredients to make delicious and nutritious recipes. The juicer mixer grinder brand is Philips, which is known for its high-quality products. The material of the juicer mixer grinder is not specified. It includes a juicer mixer, powered by electricity with 600 watts, and operates on 230 volts. It has a 3-speed setting that allows you to adjust the speed according to your requirement. The mixer grinder has a powerful motor that can easily handle tough ingredients. This appliance can be a great addition to any kitchen, allowing you to make various recipes easily. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 31.2D x 39.2W x 34.1H Centimetres Colour: Blue Special Feature: Durable leakproof jars, Powerful Torque-x Motor Anti-skid feet

Pros Cons Durable High Noise Value for Money Tough to Clean

5. PHILIPS Viva 700-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder The PHILIPS Viva 700-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerful and versatile kitchen appliance that allows you to juice, mix, and grind ingredients to make delicious and nutritious recipes. The material of the juicer mixer grinder is stainless steel, plastic, and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). The finish type of the juicer mixer grinder is stainless steel. This product includes only the Juicer Mixer Grinder, it does not come with a spatula. The powerful 700-watt motor and stainless steel blades can easily handle tough ingredients. It features a 3-speed setting that allows you to adjust the speed according to your requirement. This appliance can be a great addition to any kitchen, allowing you to make a variety of recipes with ease. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 28D x 35W x 43H Centimetres Colour: Pistil Red Special Feature: Overload Protector, Separate Pulp Chamber

Pros Cons Powerful Motor High Noise Easy to Use Hard to Clean

6. Philips Viva Collection Juicer The Philips Viva Collection Juicer is a high-performance juicer that allows you to make up to 2 litres of juice in one go. The 800ml juice jug capacity is perfect for making juice for the whole family. The power of the juicer is 700 W, and it operates on voltage 220-240 V. It features QuickClean technology and a QuickClean sieve that makes cleaning quick and easy. The pulp is collected in one place for easy disposal. The see-through pulp container allows you to check the pulp level easily. The smooth and easy-to-clean surfaces make cleaning a breeze. It also has an XL tube and 1-speed setting, which is suitable for most fruits and vegetables. This juicer is a great addition to any kitchen, allowing you to enjoy fresh, homemade juice anytime. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions:25.5D x 25.5W x 45.7H Centimetres Colour: Ink Black Special Feature: PreClean Function, Integrated pulp container

Pros Cons Easy to Use, Compact Size Not Easy to Clean Less noise Wastage

7. Philips 500-Watt 2 Jar Juicer Mixer Grinder The Philips 500-Watt 2 Jar Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerful and versatile kitchen appliance that allows you to juice, grind, puree and mix ingredients to make delicious and nutritious recipes. The blender jar has a capacity of 1.5L, and the multi-purpose jar has a capacity of 1L. The powerful motor is suitable for juicing, grinding, pureeing and mixing. The reverse spiral sieve is used for maximum extraction. The compact design allows for less storage space. The easy pour and storage in a separate chamber with a spout is a convenient feature. The blender jar also has a filter for soft fruits. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 280 x 190 x 350 mm Colour: Blue Special Feature: Compact Design, Powerful Motor

Pros Cons Compact Design Build Quality

8. Philips Viva 700-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars The Philips Viva 700-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance that allows you to juice, mix and grind ingredients with ease. The product comes with 3-speed control + whip and has a voltage of 230 V and power of 700 W. It does not require installation, and it is recommended to allow the motor to cool for some time between product uses. The motor is optimally designed for uncompromised performance, and the jars are specially designed with flow breakers for efficient mixing/grinding. The product also has a unique plastic coupling on the sieve for longer life. The assembly is easy to clean with a transparent online pulp chamber. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 28D x 35W x 59H Centimetres Colour: Pistil Red/White Special Feature: Powerful Torque-x Motor, Anti Skid Feet

Pros Cons Easy to use Wastage Durable

9. Philips 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder The Philips 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerful kitchen appliance that can be used for juicing, mixing, and grinding. It features a higher torque density motor that supports efficient juicing and a polished finish that adds a sleek and modern look to your kitchen. The body of the grinder is made of durable plastic material, which is easy to clean and maintain. This model is compact and easy to store, making it ideal for small kitchens. With this juicer mixer grinder, you can create a variety of delicious and healthy juices and food at home. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 30.5D x 47.5W x 37.5H Centimetres Colour: Lilac Special Feature: Higher torque density motor, Rust Free Blades

Pros Cons Easy to Use. Durable Wastage Easy to clean

10. Philips 600W juicer mixer grinder Philips 600W juicer mixer grinder is a powerful and versatile kitchen appliance. It features a 6W torque X motor for efficient juicing, mixing, and grinding. The centrifugal juicer design ensures maximum juice extraction. The durable and leak-proof jars, multipurpose blades, and spill-free spout make it easy to use and clean. The transparent pulp container allows for easy monitoring of the juicing process. The smooth surface mixer body and auto cut-off protection make it safe to use. It comes with a 2-year warranty and includes a juicer mixer grinder, a jar (0.75 litres), a blender jar (1.5 litres), and a spatula. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 39.2 x 31.2 x 34.1 Centimetres Colour: Celestial Blue/ Bright whiteBlue Special Feature: Multipurpose blades, Durable leak proof jars

Pros Cons Easy to Use Quality of Material

Price of Philips juicers at a glance:

Product Price Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer (Black/Silver), 800 W ₹ 9,375 Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer (Ink Black) Rs. 7,999 Philips Viva Collection Masticating juicer HR1887/81 XL Tube, 70 mm Quick Clean Rs. 13,119 Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder - HL7576 Rs. 4,199 PHILIPS Viva HL7705/00 700-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder Rs. 4,199 Philips HR1855 Viva Collection Juicer, Ink Black Rs. 8,650 Philips HL1631 500-Watt 2 Jar Juicer Mixer Grinder (Blue) Rs. 3,260 Philips Viva HL7715 700-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder Rs. 5,595 Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder Rs. 3,969 PHILIPS HL7575 600W JUICER MIXER GRINDER (BLUE) Rs. 3,830

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer Powerful 800 W motor Integrated pulp container Pre-clean function Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer (Ink Black) Powerful 500W motor Anti Skid Feet Integrated pulp container Philips Viva Collection Masticating juicer HR1887/81 XL feeding tube Masticating technology Clean-up in 90 seconds Philips Juicer Mixer Grinder - HL7576 Anti skid feet Durable leak proof jars Powerful Torque-x Motor PHILIPS Viva HL7705/00 700-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder Easy to clean body Overload Protector Separate Pulp Chamber Philips HR1855 Viva Collection Juicer, Ink Black Pre-clean function QuickClean technology Integrated pulp container Philips HL1631 500-Watt 2 Jar Juicer Mixer Grinder (Blue) Compact Design Fruit Filter Unique Micro Mesh Filter Philips Viva HL7715 700-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder Anti skid feet Specially designed Jar Food-grade stainless steel Jar Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder Powerful 600W motor Drip-free spout Rust free blades PHILIPS HL7575 600W JUICER MIXER GRINDER (BLUE) Multipurpose blades Smooth surface mixer body Durable leak proof jars

Best overall product The Philips Viva Collection Masticating Juicer is a high-performance option for those looking for a top-of-the-line juicer. With a wide 70mm feeding tube, this juicer can save you time and start juicing faster. The masticating technology extracts up to 80% of the nutritional value from fruits and vegetables, while the cord length of 1.05m and wide 70mm XL feeding tube makes it easy to use and clean. The juicer is also dishwasher safe and can be rinsed clean in just 90 seconds. Best value for money The Philips 500-Watt 2 Jar Juicer Mixer Grinder offers great value for money with its powerful motor and versatile functions. With a blender jar capacity of 1.5L and a multi-purpose jar of 1L, it can juice, grind, puree and mix ingredients easily. The easy pour spout and separate chamber make it convenient to use and clean. The blender jar also has a filter for soft fruits making it a great choice for those looking for a budget-friendly yet high-performance kitchen appliance. How to find the best Philips Juicers for yourself? Consider your specific needs and preferences to find the best Philips Juicers for yourself. Consider the size and power of the juicer, as well as the features it offers. Look for a juicer with a wide feeding tube, powerful motor, and multiple speed settings. Think about the types of fruits and vegetables you will be juicing, and choose a juicer with a suitable filter. Additionally, consider the ease of cleaning and the warranty offered by the manufacturer. Research different models and read customer reviews to get a sense of the pros and cons of each option.