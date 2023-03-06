top 10 picks for gas chimneys for Indian kitchens

A gas chimney is a must today for your lung health as well as comfort.

A kitchen gas chimney is one of the essential components of the modern Indian kitchen. Installed right above the cooktop, it sucks smoke and the smell in as soon as they are released. It also removes the greasy particles and makes the kitchen look cleaner and safer. In the present day, there are a plethora of options available in the market to choose from. From different specifications and sizes to different top-rated brands, we have compiled a detailed list of the 10 best gas chimneys model to save you from all the hassles of choosing from a vast sea of choices. Product List Faber 90 cm Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney The Faber Everest Chimney is mostly known for its high-grade quality. It comes with auto-clean technology, which makes it possible to clean the chimney with just one touch. The curved glass design makes it a stylish look that will catch your eye. The oil collector cup collects oils and other residues, making it easy to clean the chimney. The wall-mounted metallic black finish chimney has a suction capacity of 1200m3/hr. It is ideal for a kitchen size from 100 to 200 sq ft and is also suitable for some heavy frying and grilling. Specification: Brand: Faber Size: 90cm Control type: Touch and Gesture Voltage: 220 Material: Glass Color: Black

Pros Cons It has a compact design It is noisy Comprises of heat auto clean technology with oil collector.

2. Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filter less Auto Clean Chimney The Elica 90 cm kitchen chimney has filterless technology, ensuring powerful suction capacity. It efficiently sucks in the unhealthy smoke, pollution and fumes. This filters your kitchen air and gives it a neat look. It gives a warranty of 5 years on the motor and 1 year from the date of purchase; this product comes with Auto-heat clean technology. It enhances the overall look of your kitchen as this appliance has 2 LED lamps that provide high efficiency. These lamps are designed to ease your cooking experience. The black matte finish and robust design make it a product that’s worth your penny. Specification: Brand: ELICA Product Dimension: 22.2D x 35.4W x 20.1H Centimeters Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control Finish type: Christmas Voltage: 220 volts Color: Black

Pros Cons Touch and Motion Sensor Control Suction power could be better. Innovative auto-clean feature

3. Elica 90 cm Filterless Auto Clean Chimney with 15 Years Warranty The brand Elica brings you this elegant and very efficient kitchen chimney with motion-sensing technology that enables the user to easily operate the chimney with a simple wave of your hand. Featuring a baffle filter that enhances the utility by removing the unhealthy smoke and greasy things from your kitchen, it keeps the kitchen smoke-free. Another feature of this chimney is that it is extremely user-friendly, easy to clean and maintain. Elica products are ergonomically designed keeping in mind the quality material, safety and electric consumption. Specification: Brand: Elica Product Dimensions: 56.5 x 90 x 51 Centimeters Voltage: 220 Volts Material: Stainless steel Color: Black

Pros cons Improvised motion sensing technology It is heavy. Provides 15 years of warranty

4. INALSA 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Enya BKBF with Stainless Steel Baffle Filters The INALSA pyramid-style stainless-steel kitchen chimney is one of the best-suited kitchen chimneys for Indian Kitchens. The side wall mounting Kitchen chimney is ideal for 2 to 4-burner stoves and has a warranty of 5 years. This kitchen chimney is ideal for heavy-duty cooking needs such as boiling, braising, frying, sautéing and searing. In addition, the chimney has a powerful ventilation system that draws out the potentially carcinogenic cooking fumes. Specifications: Brand: INALSA Item Dimensions: 50 x 60 x 64.4 Centimeters Voltage: ‎230 Volts Control console: Push Button Material: Steel Color: Black

pros Cons Proven to be energy-efficient The chimney sound is loud. Provides great value for the cost

5. Glen Senza 90 cm 1050 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney Glen Senza is a great pick for your kitchen as it comes with a curved glass auto-clean feature in Black Finish. With the Glen kitchen chimney, you can now save yourself from all the hassle of filter cleaning, and the 1050m3/h suction does away with the smoke and odour from your kitchen. With Motion Sensor technology, you can also control your chimney with simple gestures. Another prominent feature that would make this product a high ranker in this category is the auto-clean technology that cleans the gas kitchen chimney only at the touch of a button. Specifications: Brand: Glen Item Dimensions: 90 x 52 x 47 Centimeters Voltage: ‎230 Volts (AC) Material: Stainless Steel Color: Black

Pros Cons Great motion sensing and touch controls Suction power could be improved. Produces less noise.

6. Whirlpool 60 cm 750 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney The Whirlpool Kitchen Chimney can be considered one of the appropriate choices for an Indian Kitchen as the chimney is equipped with a layered cassette filter that efficiently drains the smoke out of your kitchen. It is also very lightweight and ensures comfortable cleaning. With a capacity of 750m3/hr, this chimney absorbs oily fumes and makes your kitchen look cleaner. It is appropriate for kitchens with 2 to 4 burner stoves. One of the best features of this chimney has a capacitive Touch control with a LED display. It lets the user control all the programs with a simple fingertip touch. Specifications: Brand: Whirlpool Item Dimensions: 60 x 48 x 58 Centimeters Voltage: ‎220 Volts Control Console ‎Push Button Color: Black

pros Cons In-built with LED lamps It has low suction power compared to other chimneys Very Lightweight

7. Sunflame Bella 60 cm Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney The ergonomically designed Sunflame Bella curved glass chimney has a stainless-steel baffle filter and pure copper winding motor. With a powerful suction capacity of 1100m3/hr and noiseless functioning, the sun flame Bella kitchen chimney is operated with a powerful motor that prevents the smoke from escaping the chimney which keeps the kitchen fresh, clean and smoke-free. In addition, its stainless-steel baffle filter forces oil and other residues to settle inside the baffle, letting the air move freely between the filters. Specifications: Brand: Sunflame Product Dimensions: 50 x 60 x 66.5 Centimeters Material: Stainless Steel Control Console: Push Button Voltage: 230 Volts (AC) Color: Black

Pros Cons Ergonomically designed kitchen chimney The noise level is high.

8. Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney The Hindware Marvia Kitchen chimney looks sleek and stylish with its pyramid design and premium black finish. The looks of this model are sure to enhance your kitchen aesthetics. The 1000m3/h suction power is ideal for medium to heavy frying, boiling and grilling. The enhanced user-friendly push-button control aids in low maintenance and smooth operation. Another feature of this wall-mounted Kitchen chimney is the double Baffle filter which is easy to clean and maintain. What's more, it also keeps the kitchen oil and smoke-free. An added advantage is its powerful yet energy-efficient LED light that improvises the cooking experience. Specifications: Brand: Hindware Item Dimensions LxWxH: 47.5 x 60 x 52 Centimeters Voltage: ‎230 Volts Material: Steel Fuel Type ‎Electric Colour: ‎Black

Pros Cons High Suction power Pipe Quality could be improved.

9. Eurodomo 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney The Eurodomo curved glass kitchen Chimney is a wall-mounted kitchen chimney with heat auto-clean chamber which helps you to clean the chimney with just one touch. The oil collector cup collects the grease and oil so that it doesn’t accumulate on the chimney and keeps it clean. The 90cm Glass Kitchen chimney is suitable for 3-5 burner stoves for all the mounted chimneys. It is an ideal pick for Indian Kitchen as it comes with a Baffle filter that is apt for heavy frying and grilling. Moreover, the touch and gesture control make this product efficient and user-friendly. Specifications: Brand: ‎Eurodomo Product Dimensions LxWxH: 51 x 90 x 45 Centimeters Voltage: ‎220 Control Console: Gesture and ‎Touch Colour: Black

pros Cons Equipped with baffle filter It is expensive.

10. SURYA Auto clean Glass opening Kitchen Chimney Model GO-2020 The Surya Auto clean Glass opening kitchen Chimney comes with a heating pad that cleans the chimney with a simple button. It is equipped with superior hand-sensor technology that allows you to operate all the functions by merely waving your hand from right to left or vice-versa. In addition, it comes with a big display that will sense and show the temperature in the kitchen. This auto-clean glass opening model will open the glass upside, and ensure more space in your kitchen to work safely, and prevent striking your head against it. Specifications: Brand: ‎SURYA Item Dimensions: 45 x 60 x 45 Centimeters Voltage: ‎230 Volts (AC) Colour: ‎Black Control console: Touch

Pros Cons Highly responsive hand sensor technology Has an in-built smoke sensor.

Top 3 features for you

Name of the Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Faber 90 cm Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Auto clean technology Budget-friendly Compact design Elica 90 cm 1425 m3/hr Filter less Auto Clean Chimney A filterless auto-clean chimney Touch control for smooth operation capacity High quality built Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney with 15 Years Warranty Powerful suction capacity Motion sensing technology for easy usage Sleek design INALSA 60 cm, 1050 m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Enya BKBF with Stainless Steel Baffle Filters Stainless steel baffle filter Good Suction capacity Energy-saving LED lamps Glen Senza 90 cm 1050 m3/hr Filter less Auto Clean Chimney User-friendly gesture control Stainless steel durable body Touch control with motion sensors for a quick start Whirlpool 60 cm 750 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney Cassette Filter Lightweight chimney Two led lamps for brighter visibility Sunflame Bella 60 cm 1100 m³/hr Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Twin baffle filters Pocket-friendly Ergonomic design Hindware Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Efficient Dual LED Lamps Pyramid kitchen chimney with elegant looks User-friendly push button control Eurodomo 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Heat auto-clean technology Easy to use and handle with touch screen Decent suction power SURYA Auto clean Glass opening Kitchen Chimney Model GO-2020 Auto glass opening model for more space LPG gas sensor for safety Hand sensor