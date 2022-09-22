Top 10 refrigerators under ₹ 15000: An ultimate guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: A refrigerator is an appliance that has made its way into almost every kitchen in the country. Your choice of a refrigerator can depend on multiple factors, and budget is one of the most critical factors. We have listed some options to ease your search. See here.

Refrigerators under ₹ 15000: You can get both single door as well as double door ones.

Refrigerators nowadays are equipped with advanced technologies and are available for a wide range of budgets. If you wish to buy a new refrigerator with modern specifications and your budget limit is ₹ 15,000, check this list of best refrigerators under ₹15,000 available online and save yourself from confusion. Without further ado, make your decision and enjoy the benefits of this electronic gadget. 1. Whirlpool 190 L 3 star direct-cool single door refrigerator First on the list of refrigerators under Rs. 15,000 is the whirlpool 190 l 3 star direct-cool single door refrigerator. It comes with jumbo storage for up to three bottles of 2 l and five bottles of 1 l. Its vegetable crisper is large with ample storage and anti-bacterial technology to keep vegetables fresh for a long time. Specifications · Brand:whirlpool · Capacity:190 liters · Configuration:freezer-on-top · Energy star:3 star · Colour: blue

Pros Cons faster cooling with better efficiency do not come with a stabilizer. insulated capillary technology can retain the cooling for nine h honeycomb lock-in to retain moisture in vegetables. the spill-proof glass that is easy to clean

2. Samsung 192 L 3 star inverter direct-cool single door refrigerator Next on the list is samsung 192 L 3 star inverter direct-cool single door refrigerator. It is an economical option with high energy efficiency and uses less power. Suitable for small families or bachelors. Specifications · Brand: samsung · Capacity:192 liters · Configuration:freezer-on-top · Energy star:3 star · Colour:elegant inox

Pros Cons its digital Inverter compressor automatically adjusts speed in response to cooling demand. noisy it has a stabilizer-free operation. Its grande door design is very stylish and has a clear view lamp. suitable only for small families this refrigerator's rapid cooling performance preserves food freshness and chills drinks faster. preserves advanced technology allows power cool to chill food in the fridge 31% faster and power freeze to make ice 31% faster

3. Whirlpool 190 L 3 star single door refrigerator This single-door refrigerator is also the best option for budget purchases. It has stabilizer free operation and can work on 130 V to 300 V. Advanced technology in this refrigerator allows it to auto-connect to the home inverter. specifications · Brand:whirlpool · Capacity:190 liters · Configuration:freezer-on-top · Energy star:3 star · Colour: sapphire radiance

Pros Cons door rack with space for three 2 l bottles and five 1 l bottles. a metal body prone to scratches insulated capillary technology increases compressor efficiency and makes cooling faster. noisy in case of power loss, the refrigerator retains cooling for 9 hours. vegetable crisper comes with honeycomb moisture lock-in technology that maintains optimum moisture in your vegetables and locks the freshness.

4. Godrej 190 l 3 star inverter direct-cool single door refrigerator with jumbo vegetable tray This refrigerator comes with inverter technology, a jumbo vegetable tray, a wide shelf, stabilizer-free operation, and anti-bacterial removal gasket. Specifications · Brand: godrej · Capacity:190 liters · Energy star:3 star · Configuration:freezer-on-top · Colour: blue

Pros Cons advanced inverter technology. suitable only for a small family the inverter compressor increases its efficiency and durability. wired shelves silent operation. ample amount of space in the chiller tray that can fit in five 1 liter water bottles,

5.Haier 195 L 4 star direct-cool single-door refrigerator Next on the list is haier 195 l 4-star direct-cool single-door refrigerator. This refrigerator is laced with advanced technology and has a four-energy star making its efficient cooling budget-friendly. Specifications · Brand: haier · Capacity:195 liters · Configuration:freezer-on-top · Energy star:4 star · Colour: brushline silver

Pros Cons This direct-cool refrigerator comes with 1-hour Icing Technology that has super-fast cooling and forms ice within an hour. balancing issues The refrigerator has a reciprocatory compressor that is appropriate for optimum cooling. small water tank PUF insulation of a refrigerator helps it retain low temperatures efficiently and improves cooling. shelves are made with spill-proof toughened glass. This refrigerator has a stabilizer-free operation and can work on a low power supply of as low as 135 V.

6.Godrej 185 l 4 star inverter direct-cool single door refrigerator This refrigerator is a good choice for a small family. Godrej manufactures thoughtful appliances that are proudly made in India. This refrigerator comes with the thickest PUF Insulation that retains cooling. Specifications · Brand: godrej · Capacity:185 liters · Configuration:freezer-on-top · Energy star:4 star · Colour: aqua blue6.

Pros Cons the energy rating for this refrigerator is four stars making it economical with annual energy consumption of 123 kilowatt hours. suitable only for a small family the advanced inverter technology enables it to run on home inverter. noisy the larger 2.25 l space in the door helps store the extra large bottles. anti-drip chiller technology ensures that no water droplets form under the chiller tray.

7. Candy 170 L 2 star direct-cool single door refrigerator Next on the list is candy 170 l 2 star direct-cool single door refrigerator. This two stars refrigerator has an annual energy consumption of 208 kilowatt hours. This refrigerator comes with turbo icing technology, easy control for every season, stabilizer-free operation, and leather finish cabinets. Specifications · Brand:candy · Capacity:170 liters · Configuration:freezer-on-top · Energy star:2 star · Colour: silver

Pros Cons turbo icing technology enables you to get ice within 60 minutes. suitable only for a small family the reciprocatory compressor of the refrigerator provides optimum cooling. more annual energy consumption wired shelves PCM door and leather finish cabinet enhance the aesthetic look.

8.Haier 170 l 2 star single door refrigerator This refrigerator has diamond-edge freezing technology associated with super fat cooling and better ice formation. This refrigerator has a spacious vegetable box and comes with durable shelves. Specifications · Brand: haier · Capacity:170 liters · Configuration:freezer-on-top · Energy star:2 star · Colour: red

Pros Cons the reciprocatory compressor is ideal for optimum cooling. suitable for a small family. PUF insulation retains the cooling and increases efficiency. annual energy consumption is more. shelves are spill-proof. diamond edge freezing technology provides super fast cooling

9. Croma 220 L 3 star direct cool single door refrigerator This direct cool single-door refrigerator of 220 liters capacity is also a good option for a budget buy. Its attractive features are its adjustable, toughened glass shelves, transparent door racks & clean back design are its attractive features. Specifications · Brand: croma · Capacity:220 liters · Energy star:3 star · Colour: silver · Installation type:freestanding

Pros Cons this refrigerator comes with a brush line silver PCM finish. the shelves are not very strong 3 star energy rating enhances the cooling performance. the large vegetable box comes with a humidity controller, and its anti-fungal gasket retains the freshness of vegetables for a long duration

10. LG 190 L 3 star direct-cool single door refrigerator Last on the list is LG 190 l 3 star direct-cool single door refrigerator, which is also an economical choice. Its advanced technology makes it a good choice. Specifications · Brand:LG · Capacity:190 liters · Configuration:freezer-on-top · Energy star:3 star · Colour: shiny steel

Pros Cons the energy rating of 3 stars makes it an economical appliance requires manual defrosting shelves are spill-proof. fast ice making anti bacterial gasket and ample storage in the vegetable basket do not require a stabilizer.

Best 3 features

Product Feature -1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator faster cooling insulated capillary technology retain the cooling for nine h Samsung 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 3 star energy rating stabilizer free operation power cool and power freeze Whirlpool 190 L 3-Star Single Door Refrigerator stabilizer Free operation auto-connect to the home inverter insulated apillary technology that increases compressor efficiency Godrej 190 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Jumbo Vegetable Tray advanced inverter technology anti-bacterial removal gasket wide shelves for ample storage Haier 195 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single-Door Refrigerator 4 star energy rating 1-hour icing technology PUF insulation to retain lower temperatures for long Godrej 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 4 star energy rating 4 star energy rating anti-drip chiller technology Candy 170 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator turbo icing technology makes ice in 60 min Reciprocatory compressor with optimum cooling aesthetic look Haier 170 L 2 Star Single Door Refrigerator PUF insulation retains the cooling Diamond Edge Freezing Technology for super-fast cooling reciprocatory compressor to increase energy efficiency Croma 220 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator 3-star energy rating Large vegetable box anti fungal gasket LG 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 3-star energy rating fast ice making anti bacterial gasket and ample storage in the vegetable basket

Best value for money Are you searching for the best refrigerator on your budget? A wide range of refrigerators under Rs. 15,000 with advanced technologies are available on amazon. These appliances are worth value for money as they are laced with various functions that make your life easier.If you want to upgrade your home with the addition of advanced home appliances while maintaining your budget, you can find all types of options here. The above list includes high-quality products that can meet your daily needs. Best overall If you want a refrigerator under Rs. 15,000, check the haier 195 l 4 star direct-cool single-door refrigerator integrated with advanced technology. 4-star energy rating and 1-hour icing technology make it a perfect and pocket-friendly choice. It is available at a discount, so why wait and order this product today. How to find the perfect refrigerator under ₹15000? If you wish to buy a refrigerator and your budget is Rs. 15,000, you have many options of brands and models to choose from. You can get these options online and choose the refrigerator that best fits your budget and requirements. Use online reviews to know customers’ experiences who have already bought the appliance. Also, check out the product rating and specifications to know if the product is perfect for your needs. Comparing the essential features of the products can help you choose the best product. Price of refrigerators under ₹ 15,000 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 15,400 Samsung 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 17,990 Whirlpool 190 L 3-Star Single Door Refrigerator 17,200 Godrej 190 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Jumbo Vegetable Tray 13,990 Haier 195 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single-Door Refrigerator 18,400 Godrej 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 16,490 Candy 170 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 12,000 Haier 170 L 2 Star Single Door Refrigerator 17,950 Croma 220 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator 20,000 LG 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 18,899

