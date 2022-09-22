Sign out
Top 10 refrigerators under 15000: An ultimate guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 23, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

A refrigerator is an appliance that has made its way into almost every kitchen in the country. Your choice of a refrigerator can depend on multiple factors, and budget is one of the most critical factors. We have listed some options to ease your search. See here.

Refrigerators under 15000: You can get both single door as well as double door ones.

Refrigerators nowadays are equipped with advanced technologies and are available for a wide range of budgets. If you wish to buy a new refrigerator with modern specifications and your budget limit is 15,000, check this list of best refrigerators under 15,000 available online and save yourself from confusion. Without further ado, make your decision and enjoy the benefits of this electronic gadget.

1. Whirlpool 190 L 3 star direct-cool single door refrigerator

First on the list of refrigerators under Rs. 15,000 is the whirlpool 190 l 3 star direct-cool single door refrigerator. It comes with jumbo storage for up to three bottles of 2 l and five bottles of 1 l. Its vegetable crisper is large with ample storage and anti-bacterial technology to keep vegetables fresh for a long time.

Specifications

· Brand:whirlpool

· Capacity:190 liters

· Configuration:freezer-on-top

· Energy star:3 star

· Colour: blue

ProsCons
faster cooling with better efficiencydo not come with a stabilizer.
insulated capillary technology 
can retain the cooling for nine h 
honeycomb lock-in to retain moisture in vegetables. 
the spill-proof glass that is easy to clean 
Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (WDE 205 CLS 3S, Blue)
31% off
12,970 18,700
Buy now

2. Samsung 192 L 3 star inverter direct-cool single door refrigerator

Next on the list is samsung 192 L 3 star inverter direct-cool single door refrigerator. It is an economical option with high energy efficiency and uses less power. Suitable for small families or bachelors.

Specifications

· Brand: samsung

· Capacity:192 liters

· Configuration:freezer-on-top

· Energy star:3 star

· Colour:elegant inox

ProsCons
its digital Inverter compressor automatically adjusts speed in response to cooling demand.noisy
it has a stabilizer-free operation. Its grande door design is very stylish and has a clear view lamp.suitable only for small families
this refrigerator's rapid cooling performance preserves food freshness and chills drinks faster. preserves 
advanced technology allows power cool to chill food in the fridge 31% faster and power freeze to make ice 31% faster 
  
Samsung 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20T172YS8/HL, Elegant Inox)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Whirlpool 190 L 3 star single door refrigerator

This single-door refrigerator is also the best option for budget purchases. It has stabilizer free operation and can work on 130 V to 300 V. Advanced technology in this refrigerator allows it to auto-connect to the home inverter.

specifications

· Brand:whirlpool

· Capacity:190 liters

· Configuration:freezer-on-top

· Energy star:3 star

· Colour: sapphire radiance

ProsCons
door rack with space for three 2 l bottles and five 1 l bottles.a metal body prone to scratches
insulated capillary technology increases compressor efficiency and makes cooling faster.noisy
in case of power loss, the refrigerator retains cooling for 9 hours. 
vegetable crisper comes with honeycomb moisture lock-in technology that maintains optimum moisture in your vegetables and locks the freshness. 
Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Single Door Refrigerator (WDE 205 CLS PLUS 3S, Sapphire Radiance)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Godrej 190 l 3 star inverter direct-cool single door refrigerator with jumbo vegetable tray

This refrigerator comes with inverter technology, a jumbo vegetable tray, a wide shelf, stabilizer-free operation, and anti-bacterial removal gasket.

Specifications

· Brand: godrej

· Capacity:190 liters

· Energy star:3 star

· Configuration:freezer-on-top

· Colour: blue

ProsCons

advanced inverter technology.

suitable only for a small family
the inverter compressor increases its efficiency and durability. 

wired shelves

 
silent operation. 
ample amount of space in the chiller tray that can fit in five 1 liter water bottles, 
Godrej 190 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Jumbo Vegetable Tray (RD 1903 EWHI 33 STL BL, Steel Blue, Inverter Compressor)
Check Price on Amazon

5.Haier 195 L 4 star direct-cool single-door refrigerator

Next on the list is haier 195 l 4-star direct-cool single-door refrigerator. This refrigerator is laced with advanced technology and has a four-energy star making its efficient cooling budget-friendly.

Specifications

· Brand: haier

· Capacity:195 liters

· Configuration:freezer-on-top

· Energy star:4 star

· Colour: brushline silver

ProsCons
This direct-cool refrigerator comes with 1-hour Icing Technology that has super-fast cooling and forms ice within an hour.balancing issues
The refrigerator has a reciprocatory compressor that is appropriate for optimum cooling.small water tank
PUF insulation of a refrigerator helps it retain low temperatures efficiently and improves cooling. 
shelves are made with spill-proof toughened glass. 
This refrigerator has a stabilizer-free operation and can work on a low power supply of as low as 135 V. 
Haier 195 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single-Door Refrigerator (HED- 20CFDS, Dazzle Steel)
Check Price on Amazon

6.Godrej 185 l 4 star inverter direct-cool single door refrigerator

This refrigerator is a good choice for a small family. Godrej manufactures thoughtful appliances that are proudly made in India. This refrigerator comes with the thickest PUF Insulation that retains cooling.

Specifications

· Brand: godrej

· Capacity:185 liters

· Configuration:freezer-on-top

· Energy star:4 star

· Colour: aqua blue6.

ProsCons
the energy rating for this refrigerator is four stars making it economical with annual energy consumption of 123 kilowatt hours. suitable only for a small family
the advanced inverter technology enables it to run on home inverter.noisy
the larger 2.25 l space in the door helps store the extra large bottles. 
anti-drip chiller technology ensures that no water droplets form under the chiller tray. 
Godrej 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD UNO 1854 PTI AQ BL, Aqua Blue, Cool Lock Technology)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Candy 170 L 2 star direct-cool single door refrigerator

Next on the list is candy 170 l 2 star direct-cool single door refrigerator. This two stars refrigerator has an annual energy consumption of 208 kilowatt hours. This refrigerator comes with turbo icing technology, easy control for every season, stabilizer-free operation, and leather finish cabinets.

Specifications

· Brand:candy

· Capacity:170 liters

· Configuration:freezer-on-top

· Energy star:2 star

· Colour: silver

ProsCons
turbo icing technology enables you to get ice within 60 minutes.suitable only for a small family
the reciprocatory compressor of the refrigerator provides optimum cooling.more annual energy consumption
wired shelves 
PCM door and leather finish cabinet enhance the aesthetic look. 
Candy 170 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (CDSD522170MS, Moon Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

8.Haier 170 l 2 star single door refrigerator

This refrigerator has diamond-edge freezing technology associated with super fat cooling and better ice formation. This refrigerator has a spacious vegetable box and comes with durable shelves.

Specifications

· Brand: haier

· Capacity:170 liters

· Configuration:freezer-on-top

· Energy star:2 star

· Colour: red

ProsCons
the reciprocatory compressor is ideal for optimum cooling.suitable for a small family.
PUF insulation retains the cooling and increases efficiency.annual energy consumption is more.
shelves are spill-proof. 
diamond edge freezing technology provides super fast cooling 
Haier 170 L 2 Star Single Door Refrigerator (HED-17TBR, Burgundy Red)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Croma 220 L 3 star direct cool single door refrigerator

This direct cool single-door refrigerator of 220 liters capacity is also a good option for a budget buy. Its attractive features are its adjustable, toughened glass shelves, transparent door racks & clean back design are its attractive features.

Specifications

· Brand: croma

· Capacity:220 liters

· Energy star:3 star

· Colour: silver

· Installation type:freestanding

ProsCons
this refrigerator comes with a brush line silver PCM finish.the shelves are not very strong
3 star energy rating enhances the cooling performance. 
the large vegetable box comes with a humidity controller, and its anti-fungal gasket retains the freshness of vegetables for a long duration 
Croma 220 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (CRLRFC201sD220, Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

10. LG 190 L 3 star direct-cool single door refrigerator

Last on the list is LG 190 l 3 star direct-cool single door refrigerator, which is also an economical choice. Its advanced technology makes it a good choice.

Specifications

· Brand:LG

· Capacity:190 liters

· Configuration:freezer-on-top

· Energy star:3 star

· Colour: shiny steel

ProsCons
the energy rating of 3 stars makes it an economical appliancerequires manual defrosting
shelves are spill-proof. 
fast ice making 
anti bacterial gasket and ample storage in the vegetable basket 
do not require a stabilizer. 
LG 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B201RPZD, Shiny Steel, Moist 'N' Fresh)
15% off
13,890 16,390
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature -1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigeratorfaster coolinginsulated capillary technologyretain the cooling for nine h
Samsung 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator3 star energy ratingstabilizer free operationpower cool and power freeze
Whirlpool 190 L 3-Star Single Door Refrigeratorstabilizer Free operationauto-connect to the home inverterinsulated apillary technology that increases compressor efficiency
Godrej 190 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Jumbo Vegetable Trayadvanced inverter technologyanti-bacterial removal gasketwide shelves for ample storage
Haier 195 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single-Door Refrigerator4 star energy rating1-hour icing technologyPUF insulation to retain lower temperatures for long

Godrej 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

4 star energy rating4 star energy ratinganti-drip chiller technology
Candy 170 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigeratorturbo icing technology makes ice in 60 minReciprocatory compressor with optimum coolingaesthetic look
Haier 170 L 2 Star Single Door RefrigeratorPUF insulation retains the coolingDiamond Edge Freezing Technology for super-fast coolingreciprocatory compressor to increase energy efficiency
Croma 220 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator3-star energy ratingLarge vegetable boxanti fungal gasket
LG 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator3-star energy ratingfast ice makinganti bacterial gasket and ample storage in the vegetable basket

Best value for money

Are you searching for the best refrigerator on your budget? A wide range of refrigerators under Rs. 15,000 with advanced technologies are available on amazon. These appliances are worth value for money as they are laced with various functions that make your life easier.If you want to upgrade your home with the addition of advanced home appliances while maintaining your budget, you can find all types of options here. The above list includes high-quality products that can meet your daily needs.

Best overall

If you want a refrigerator under Rs. 15,000, check the haier 195 l 4 star direct-cool single-door refrigerator integrated with advanced technology. 4-star energy rating and 1-hour icing technology make it a perfect and pocket-friendly choice. It is available at a discount, so why wait and order this product today.

How to find the perfect refrigerator under 15000?

If you wish to buy a refrigerator and your budget is Rs. 15,000, you have many options of brands and models to choose from. You can get these options online and choose the refrigerator that best fits your budget and requirements. Use online reviews to know customers’ experiences who have already bought the appliance. Also, check out the product rating and specifications to know if the product is perfect for your needs. Comparing the essential features of the products can help you choose the best product.

Price of refrigerators under 15,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator15,400
Samsung 192 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator17,990
Whirlpool 190 L 3-Star Single Door Refrigerator17,200
Godrej 190 L 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Jumbo Vegetable Tray13,990
Haier 195 L 4 Star Direct-Cool Single-Door Refrigerator18,400

Godrej 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

16,490
Candy 170 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator12,000
Haier 170 L 2 Star Single Door Refrigerator17,950
Croma 220 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator20,000
LG 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator18,899

We help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products at Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

perfect refrigerator under rs 15000

What is refrigerator star rating ?

Star rating refers to the energy rating of a refrigerator. More stars mean the refrigerator is more energy efficient and will cost less to run compared to models with low star ratings of a similar capacity.

Which features should I look for before buying a refrigerator?

Features that you should consider while buying a refrigerator include:

Water and ice dispensers, storage space, the toughness of shelves, inbuilt inverter technology, and temperature control

How much would refrigerator capacity be sufficient for a family?

If your family has 2-3 members 150 to 250-litre refrigerator should suffice, while for a larger family of 4-5 members, you might need a capacity of 250 to 500-liters

