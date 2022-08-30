Story Saved
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Top 10 samsung 4G mobile phones and their prices

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 30, 2022 12:33 IST
Summary:

Samsung always satisfies the demands and budget ratio whether you're searching for the newest 4G model with top-notch capabilities or a phone at an affordable price. Samsung has introduced several 4G mobile devices with fashionable styles and top-notch features in India throughout the years. Compare different features of Samsung 4g mobile phones and select the best one for you.

Best Samsung 4G Mobile Phones-Samsung A32

Introduction

Samsung is a leading brand that produces various mobile phones, from entry-level keypad phones to next-level Samsung 4G mobile phones. The diverse portfolio makes Samsung a trustworthy and top brand in India.

Samsung has been producing mobile phones with 4G capabilities since 2010. These phones come in various price ranges and target different user communities. The Galaxy S family is the Samsung premium model lineup, whereas the M & F series is for pocket-friendly users. Through the provision of affordable phones in both the budget and flagship phone segments, the business is providing its competitors with a stiff challenge. Here is a complete list of the top Samsung 4G mobile phones.

Best samsung 4G mobile hones in every price range:

  1. Samsung galaxy M11

The samsung galaxy M11 is an affordable smartphone with many features and power. Its stunning triple-camera rear arrangement, standard RAM and storage configuration, excellent battery life, and 15W Fast Charging capability are enough to draw in discerning customers. The Dolby Atmos speakers and the back fingerprint reader are the cherries on the top, especially given the price.

Specification:

  • Display: 6.4-inches HD+ TFT display
  • Processor: Snapdragon 450 chipset
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 13 MP triple rear camera set-up and 8 MP front camera
  • Operating System: Android v10
  • Connectivity: Dual VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, USB type-C
  • Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charger
ProsCons
High storage capacityBulky device
Fast charging and excellent battery lifeOnly HD+ display considering the price
Fantastic camera quality 
Samsung Galaxy M11 (Metallic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
14,990
Buy now

2.Samsung galaxy F13

The samsung galaxy F13 is an excellent performer with affordable pricing. Its 6,000mAh battery and 90Hz refresh rate provide a satisfying viewing experience for several hours. The specific smartphone is a fantastic pick if you like to watch movies and has long-lasting battery life.

Specification:

  • Display: 6.6-inches FHD+ IPS LCD display
  • Processor: Exynos 8 Octa 850 chipset
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: 50 MP quad camera set-up
  • Operating System: Android v11 and One UI 3.1 custom skin
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
  • Battery: 6000 mAh battery
ProsCons
Dual 4G supportBulky phone 
Massive battery capacity Lag in high FPS game
Good RAM management and fast data sharing 
Excellent camera performance 
SAMSUNG Galaxy F13 (Sunrise Copper, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
16% off 12,599 14,999
Buy now

3.Samsung galaxy M32

Samsung galaxy M32 brings a Super AMOLED Infinity U display with best-in-class capabilities, proving to be a potential entertainer. The battery capacity included in the smartphone is a unique offering compared to the device's cost.

Specification:

  • Display: 6.4-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Mediatek Helio G80 chip
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • Storage: 64 GB
  • Camera: Quad camera set-up includes 64 MP primary shooter and 20 MP front selfie camera
  • Operating System: Android v11 and One UI 3.1 custom skin
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
  • Battery: 6000 mAh battery
ProsCons
Superb display quality No HD/ HDr support in steaming network
Powerful gaming processor Slow Charging
800 nits brightness in this price segment 
NFC support 
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Light Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
21% off 13,499 16,999
Buy now

4.Samsung galaxy A13

With the samsung galaxy A13's abundance of high-end specifications, you can enjoy quick operation, faultless performance, and stunning photography. With its cutting-edge Infinity-V display, this smartphone offers a dramatic viewing experience. You can take captivating pictures with its quad camera. A fluid operating experience is provided by the Octa-core processor and 4 GB of RAM included in this smartphone.

Specification:

  • Display: 6.6-inches FHD+ TFT display
  • Processor: Exynos 8 Octa 850 chipset
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Camera: 50 MP quad rear camera and 8 MP front selfie camera
  • Operating System: Android v12 and One UI 4.1 custom skin
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
  • Battery: 5000 mAh battery
ProsCons
90Hz refresh rate Low-quality display
25W rapid chargingLow resolution of selfie camera
Chipset with stable performance 
Outstanding daylight photography 
Samsung Galaxy A13 Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers, (SM-A135FLBJINS)
21% off 16,499 20,990
Buy now

5.Samsung Galaxy A32

The samsung galaxy A32 will become your new travel buddy because of its multi-lens camera system. The 5 MP macro camera on this device will make the smallest details in your photos stand out. You can play games, stream video, and do much more thanks to the 5000 mAh battery's ample capacity.

Specification:

  • Display: 6.4-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED U- cut display
  • Processor: Mediatek Helio G80
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Camera: 64 MP quad-camera configuration and 20 MP front selfie camera
  • Operating System: Android v11 and One UI 3.1 custom skin
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, A-GPS
  • Battery: 5000 mAh battery
ProsCons
Video viewing experience is awesomeFingerprint sensor is slow
Good selfie cameraNo 5G 
Attractive designSlower charging 
Samsung A32 (Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
26% off 20,600 27,999
Buy now

6.Samsung Galaxy A52

Get the samsung galaxy A52 smartphone home to experience crisp graphics, crystal-clear photo and video capture, and more. You can take clear pictures because of its back camera configuration with OIS. The 16.40 cm (6.5) FHD+ Super AMOLED display's Eye Protection Shield provides lower blue light emissions, minimising eye strain while still delivering brilliant pictures.

Specification:

  • Display: 6.5-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED infinity O display
  • Processor: Snapdragon 720G
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Camera: 64 MP quad-camera configuration and 32 MP front selfie camera
  • Operating System: Android v11 and One UI 3.1 custom skin
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, A-GPS
  • Battery: 4500 mAh battery
ProsCons
Good RAM managementOnly 15W charging
Full-view breezeless display 
Awesome stabilisation in videography 
Curved back panel for comfortable grip 
Samsung Galaxy A52 (Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

7.Samsung galaxy F41

The samsung galaxy F41 is a powerful device. The large 6GB RAM combined with the long-lasting 6000mAh battery provides lag-free gaming for longer periods. Additionally, the smartphone's Dolby Atmos stereo speakers make it a delight for music listeners everywhere.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.4-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED U- cut display
  • Processor: Exynos 9611 chipset
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Camera: 64 MP quad-camera configuration and 32 MP front selfie camera
  • Operating System: Android v10 and One UI custom skin
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, A-GPS
  • Battery: 6000 mAh battery
ProsCons
Great AMOLED displayWithout glass protection
Fantastic battery backupSound quality is not so good
Quick face and fingerprint unlock 
HD Streaming Assistance 
Samsung Galaxy F41 (Fusion Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
10% off 18,999 20,999
Buy now

8.Samsung galaxy S20 FE

The samsung galaxy S20 FE is the perfect gadget if you love gaming, photography, and watching movies. This smartphone has a high internal storage capacity allowing you to store tons of images, games, movies, and other content.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.4-inches FHD+ dynamic Super AMOLED display with infinity O design
  • Processor: Exynos 990 chipset
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Camera: 12 MP triple-camera configuration and 32 MP front selfie camera
  • Operating System: Android v10 and One UI custom skin
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, A-GPS, NFC
  • Battery: 4500 mAh battery
ProsCons
Hybrid zoom feature Slow charging
Flagship garage display and sound qualityPolycarbonate back
Immersive selfie Hybrid sim slot
120 Hz high refresh rate  
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
39% off 33,749 54,900
Buy now

9.Samsung galaxy S20

Introducing the strong and fashionable samsung galaxy S20. With this smartphone's 64 MP high-resolution camera and 30X magnification, you can take breathtaking pictures as you've never before. Additionally, it has a powerful battery to ensure that you have enough entertainment time. The Samsung Galaxy S20 also features an Infinity-O screen and a perfect appearance, making it essential for tech lovers everywhere.

Specifications:

  • Display: 6.2-inches QHD+ dynamic Super AMOLED display
  • Processor: Exynos 990 chipset
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage: 128 GB
  • Camera: 12 MP triple-camera configuration and 10 MP front camera
  • Operating System: Android v10 and One UI custom skin
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, A-GPS, NFC
  • Battery: 4000 mAh battery
ProsCons
120 Hz high refresh rate and QHD+ displayNo audio jack
Stereo speakersBattery capacity low
Excellent camera Needs improvement in the selfie camera
Good RAM management 
Samsung Galaxy S20 (Cloud Pink, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer
38% off 55,500 90,000
Buy now

Best features comparison

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3Feature 4Feature 5
Samsung galaxy M116.4-inches HD+ TFT display4 GB and 64 GB13 MP rear and 8MP front camera5000 mAh
Samsung galaxy F136.6-inches FHD+ IPS display4 GB and 64 GB50 MP rear and 8MP front camera6000 mAh
Samsung galaxy M326.6-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display4 GB and 64 GB64 MP rear and 20 MP front camera6000 mAh
Samsung galaxy A136.4-inches HD+ TFT display6 GB and 128 GB50 MP rear and 8MP front camera5000 mAh
Samsung galaxy A316.6-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display6 GB and 128 GB48 MP rear and 20MP front camera5000 mAh
Samsung galaxy A326.6-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display6 GB and 128 GB64 MP rear and 20 MP front camera5000 mAh
Samsung galaxy A526.6-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display8 GB and 128 GB64 MP rear and 32 MP front camera4500 mAh
Samsung galaxy F416.6-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display6 GB and 128 GB64 MP rear and 32 MP front camera6000 mAh
Samsung galaxy S20 FE6.6-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display8 GB and 128 GB12 MP rear and 32 MP front camera4500 mAh
Samsung galaxy S206.6-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display6 GB and 128 GB12 MP rearand 10 MP front4000 m Ah 

Best value for money

Samsung galaxy M32 is the best value for money smartphone under 15000. With its great 16.62 cm (6.6) FHD+ Super AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy M32 offers a cinematic viewing experience with superb clarity and detail. The stylish look, stable performance, and massive battery stand out this phone. This phone has a magnificent 64 MP Quad Lens system that lets you take fascinating pictures with fantastic imagery and enjoy special moments whenever you choose. Moreover, 128 GB storage capacity gives you full support to store anything.

Best overall product

When considering the best one, many factors work together to make a good decision. Considering all aspects like price and features, S20 FE is the best samsung 4G mobile phone on this list. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in a wide range of gorgeous hues and materials with an Infinity-O FHD+ display. With this smartphone's triple cameras and a 32 MP front camera, you can take beautiful, professional-quality images. You can accomplish anything with its large 4500 mAh battery and potent octa-core CPU. The S20 FE is the most outstanding overall smartphone in this list of samsung 4G mobile phones, thanks to its stereo speakers and IP68 water resistance.

How to find the perfect samsung 4G mobile phones?

Samsung offers a full range of budget to premium smartphones that target different user bases. Depending on your need and budget, you may choose the ideal smartphone. With their responsive displays and fluid user interfaces, samsung 4g mobile phones are very easy to use. Before purchasing samsung 4G mobile phones, look at the price-to-performance ratio. You can crosscheck the prices on different websites and pay attention to the deals and cashback offers. If your budget is less than 15000, you can go for the M series but if you want to buy something special, consider the premium series like the S series.

Price list of all samsung 4G mobile hones

NoModelPrice
1Samsung galaxy M11Rs. 14,990
2Samsung galaxy F13Rs. 12,740
3Samsung galaxy M32Rs. 13,499
4Samsung galaxy A13Rs. 16499
5Samsung galaxy A31Rs. 17,990
6Samsung galaxy A32Rs. 20,660
7Samsung galaxy A52Rs. 26,439
8Samsung galaxy F41Rs. 18,999
9Samsung galaxy S20 FERs. 33,939
10Samsung galaxy S20Rs. 55,550

