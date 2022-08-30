Top 10 samsung 4G mobile phones and their prices

Best Samsung 4G Mobile Phones-Samsung A32

Introduction Samsung is a leading brand that produces various mobile phones, from entry-level keypad phones to next-level Samsung 4G mobile phones. The diverse portfolio makes Samsung a trustworthy and top brand in India. Samsung has been producing mobile phones with 4G capabilities since 2010. These phones come in various price ranges and target different user communities. The Galaxy S family is the Samsung premium model lineup, whereas the M & F series is for pocket-friendly users. Through the provision of affordable phones in both the budget and flagship phone segments, the business is providing its competitors with a stiff challenge. Here is a complete list of the top Samsung 4G mobile phones. Best samsung 4G mobile hones in every price range: Samsung galaxy M11 The samsung galaxy M11 is an affordable smartphone with many features and power. Its stunning triple-camera rear arrangement, standard RAM and storage configuration, excellent battery life, and 15W Fast Charging capability are enough to draw in discerning customers. The Dolby Atmos speakers and the back fingerprint reader are the cherries on the top, especially given the price. Specification: Display: 6.4-inches HD+ TFT display

Processor: Snapdragon 450 chipset

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 13 MP triple rear camera set-up and 8 MP front camera

Operating System: Android v10

Connectivity: Dual VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.2, USB type-C

Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 15W fast charger

Pros Cons High storage capacity Bulky device Fast charging and excellent battery life Only HD+ display considering the price Fantastic camera quality

2.Samsung galaxy F13 The samsung galaxy F13 is an excellent performer with affordable pricing. Its 6,000mAh battery and 90Hz refresh rate provide a satisfying viewing experience for several hours. The specific smartphone is a fantastic pick if you like to watch movies and has long-lasting battery life. Specification: Display: 6.6-inches FHD+ IPS LCD display

Processor: Exynos 8 Octa 850 chipset

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: 50 MP quad camera set-up

Operating System: Android v11 and One UI 3.1 custom skin

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C

Battery: 6000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Dual 4G support Bulky phone Massive battery capacity Lag in high FPS game Good RAM management and fast data sharing Excellent camera performance

3.Samsung galaxy M32 Samsung galaxy M32 brings a Super AMOLED Infinity U display with best-in-class capabilities, proving to be a potential entertainer. The battery capacity included in the smartphone is a unique offering compared to the device's cost. Specification: Display: 6.4-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Mediatek Helio G80 chip

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Camera: Quad camera set-up includes 64 MP primary shooter and 20 MP front selfie camera

Operating System: Android v11 and One UI 3.1 custom skin

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C

Battery: 6000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Superb display quality No HD/ HDr support in steaming network Powerful gaming processor Slow Charging 800 nits brightness in this price segment NFC support

4.Samsung galaxy A13 With the samsung galaxy A13's abundance of high-end specifications, you can enjoy quick operation, faultless performance, and stunning photography. With its cutting-edge Infinity-V display, this smartphone offers a dramatic viewing experience. You can take captivating pictures with its quad camera. A fluid operating experience is provided by the Octa-core processor and 4 GB of RAM included in this smartphone. Specification: Display: 6.6-inches FHD+ TFT display

Processor: Exynos 8 Octa 850 chipset

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128GB

Camera: 50 MP quad rear camera and 8 MP front selfie camera

Operating System: Android v12 and One UI 4.1 custom skin

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C

Battery: 5000 mAh battery

Pros Cons 90Hz refresh rate Low-quality display 25W rapid charging Low resolution of selfie camera Chipset with stable performance Outstanding daylight photography

5.Samsung Galaxy A32 The samsung galaxy A32 will become your new travel buddy because of its multi-lens camera system. The 5 MP macro camera on this device will make the smallest details in your photos stand out. You can play games, stream video, and do much more thanks to the 5000 mAh battery's ample capacity. Specification: Display: 6.4-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED U- cut display

Processor: Mediatek Helio G80

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 64 MP quad-camera configuration and 20 MP front selfie camera

Operating System: Android v11 and One UI 3.1 custom skin

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, A-GPS

Battery: 5000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Video viewing experience is awesome Fingerprint sensor is slow Good selfie camera No 5G Attractive design Slower charging

6.Samsung Galaxy A52 Get the samsung galaxy A52 smartphone home to experience crisp graphics, crystal-clear photo and video capture, and more. You can take clear pictures because of its back camera configuration with OIS. The 16.40 cm (6.5) FHD+ Super AMOLED display's Eye Protection Shield provides lower blue light emissions, minimising eye strain while still delivering brilliant pictures. Specification: Display: 6.5-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED infinity O display

Processor: Snapdragon 720G

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 64 MP quad-camera configuration and 32 MP front selfie camera

Operating System: Android v11 and One UI 3.1 custom skin

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, A-GPS

Battery: 4500 mAh battery

Pros Cons Good RAM management Only 15W charging Full-view breezeless display Awesome stabilisation in videography Curved back panel for comfortable grip

7.Samsung galaxy F41 The samsung galaxy F41 is a powerful device. The large 6GB RAM combined with the long-lasting 6000mAh battery provides lag-free gaming for longer periods. Additionally, the smartphone's Dolby Atmos stereo speakers make it a delight for music listeners everywhere. Specifications: Display: 6.4-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED U- cut display

Processor: Exynos 9611 chipset

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 64 MP quad-camera configuration and 32 MP front selfie camera

Operating System: Android v10 and One UI custom skin

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, A-GPS

Battery: 6000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Great AMOLED display Without glass protection Fantastic battery backup Sound quality is not so good Quick face and fingerprint unlock HD Streaming Assistance

8.Samsung galaxy S20 FE The samsung galaxy S20 FE is the perfect gadget if you love gaming, photography, and watching movies. This smartphone has a high internal storage capacity allowing you to store tons of images, games, movies, and other content. Specifications: Display: 6.4-inches FHD+ dynamic Super AMOLED display with infinity O design

Processor: Exynos 990 chipset

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 12 MP triple-camera configuration and 32 MP front selfie camera

Operating System: Android v10 and One UI custom skin

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, A-GPS, NFC

Battery: 4500 mAh battery

Pros Cons Hybrid zoom feature Slow charging Flagship garage display and sound quality Polycarbonate back Immersive selfie Hybrid sim slot 120 Hz high refresh rate

9.Samsung galaxy S20 Introducing the strong and fashionable samsung galaxy S20. With this smartphone's 64 MP high-resolution camera and 30X magnification, you can take breathtaking pictures as you've never before. Additionally, it has a powerful battery to ensure that you have enough entertainment time. The Samsung Galaxy S20 also features an Infinity-O screen and a perfect appearance, making it essential for tech lovers everywhere. Specifications: Display: 6.2-inches QHD+ dynamic Super AMOLED display

Processor: Exynos 990 chipset

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Camera: 12 MP triple-camera configuration and 10 MP front camera

Operating System: Android v10 and One UI custom skin

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, A-GPS, NFC

Battery: 4000 mAh battery

Pros Cons 120 Hz high refresh rate and QHD+ display No audio jack Stereo speakers Battery capacity low Excellent camera Needs improvement in the selfie camera Good RAM management

Best features comparison

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Feature 4 Feature 5 Samsung galaxy M11 6.4-inches HD+ TFT display 4 GB and 64 GB 13 MP rear and 8MP front camera 5000 mAh Samsung galaxy F13 6.6-inches FHD+ IPS display 4 GB and 64 GB 50 MP rear and 8MP front camera 6000 mAh Samsung galaxy M32 6.6-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display 4 GB and 64 GB 64 MP rear and 20 MP front camera 6000 mAh Samsung galaxy A13 6.4-inches HD+ TFT display 6 GB and 128 GB 50 MP rear and 8MP front camera 5000 mAh Samsung galaxy A31 6.6-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display 6 GB and 128 GB 48 MP rear and 20MP front camera 5000 mAh Samsung galaxy A32 6.6-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display 6 GB and 128 GB 64 MP rear and 20 MP front camera 5000 mAh Samsung galaxy A52 6.6-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display 8 GB and 128 GB 64 MP rear and 32 MP front camera 4500 mAh Samsung galaxy F41 6.6-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display 6 GB and 128 GB 64 MP rear and 32 MP front camera 6000 mAh Samsung galaxy S20 FE 6.6-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display 8 GB and 128 GB 12 MP rear and 32 MP front camera 4500 mAh Samsung galaxy S20 6.6-inches FHD+ Super AMOLED display 6 GB and 128 GB 12 MP rearand 10 MP front 4000 m Ah

Best value for money Samsung galaxy M32 is the best value for money smartphone under 15000. With its great 16.62 cm (6.6) FHD+ Super AMOLED display, the Samsung Galaxy M32 offers a cinematic viewing experience with superb clarity and detail. The stylish look, stable performance, and massive battery stand out this phone. This phone has a magnificent 64 MP Quad Lens system that lets you take fascinating pictures with fantastic imagery and enjoy special moments whenever you choose. Moreover, 128 GB storage capacity gives you full support to store anything. Best overall product When considering the best one, many factors work together to make a good decision. Considering all aspects like price and features, S20 FE is the best samsung 4G mobile phone on this list. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in a wide range of gorgeous hues and materials with an Infinity-O FHD+ display. With this smartphone's triple cameras and a 32 MP front camera, you can take beautiful, professional-quality images. You can accomplish anything with its large 4500 mAh battery and potent octa-core CPU. The S20 FE is the most outstanding overall smartphone in this list of samsung 4G mobile phones, thanks to its stereo speakers and IP68 water resistance. How to find the perfect samsung 4G mobile phones? Samsung offers a full range of budget to premium smartphones that target different user bases. Depending on your need and budget, you may choose the ideal smartphone. With their responsive displays and fluid user interfaces, samsung 4g mobile phones are very easy to use. Before purchasing samsung 4G mobile phones, look at the price-to-performance ratio. You can crosscheck the prices on different websites and pay attention to the deals and cashback offers. If your budget is less than 15000, you can go for the M series but if you want to buy something special, consider the premium series like the S series. Price list of all samsung 4G mobile hones

No Model Price 1 Samsung galaxy M11 Rs. 14,990 2 Samsung galaxy F13 Rs. 12,740 3 Samsung galaxy M32 Rs. 13,499 4 Samsung galaxy A13 Rs. 16499 5 Samsung galaxy A31 Rs. 17,990 6 Samsung galaxy A32 Rs. 20,660 7 Samsung galaxy A52 Rs. 26,439 8 Samsung galaxy F41 Rs. 18,999 9 Samsung galaxy S20 FE Rs. 33,939 10 Samsung galaxy S20 Rs. 55,550