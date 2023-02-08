Top 10 Samsung LED TVs: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Samsung is a popular brand for a reason. This article lists out some of their best TVs, with details about their features and price.

Samsung TVs pack in best features at affordable price.

Rather than getting lost in the massive range of Samsung TVs, you can now search for them using crucial parameters such as screen size, screen type, screen resolution, TV type, number of ports, and more. If you pick a specific TV that you have in mind, you will see its characteristics, and an expert assessment of the TV. Furthermore, you may compare the TVs below to determine the best TV which is ideal for you. 1. Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD TV (Black) Any home entertainment system would benefit significantly from the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo smart TV. It offers a modern, sleek style and has 4K Ultra HD quality, which makes movies and television shows look stunningly life-like. The smart TV is a fantastic option for anyone searching for a state-of-the-art TV because it has many features and capabilities. With its integrated Wi-Fi, the Crystal 4K Neo can access several streaming services, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Additionally, it has an integrated voice assistant, enabling you to control your favourite entertainment with only your voice! Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 7.4 x 123.1 x 71.3 cm; 11.4 kilograms Display Size: ‎55 Inches Display Technology: LED Speaker Sound: ‎Dolby Digital Plus Connector Type: USB, HDMI, ‎‎‎Wi-Fi, and Ethernet

Pros Cons You get superior audio and video quality The build-up quality is average. Universal Remote supports multiple voice assistants. TV Thickness feels bulky. The bezel-free screen is fantastic.

2. Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready Smart TV (Glossy Black) The Samsung Wondertainment Series Smart TV is the newest model in Samsung's series of HD Ready Smart TVs. This TV has a lot of features that make it a top selection for home theatre enthusiasts and is made for individuals who want the best entertainment experiences. Additionally, the TV has a Samsung Magic Panel that helps to improve colour and contrast for a better viewing experience with more vivid picture quality. Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 8.3 x 73.2 x 43.9 cm; 3.8 kilograms Display Size: ‎32 Inches Display Technology: LED Speaker Sound: ‎Dolby Digital Plus Connector Type: USB, HDMI, ‎‎‎Wi-Fi, and Ethernet

Pros Cons The television has PurColour technology for HDR display resolution. There is no Bluetooth connectivity option. The device has an excellent audio output.

3. Samsung Wondertainment Series 4k UHD LED Smart TV (Titan Gray) A terrific TV that is ideal for anyone seeking a high-quality TV is the Samsung Wondertainment series 4k UHD LED Smart TV. The visual quality of this TV is superb, making it the ideal choice for watching movies, TV shows, and sporting events. This Samsung LED TV is reasonably priced and offers excellent value. Furthermore, the Samsung Wondertainment 4K UHD Smart TV is perfect for anyone new to TV technology because it is also straightforward! Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 25 x 123.1 x 78.3 cm; 14.2 kilograms Display Size: 55 Inches Display Technology: LED Speaker Sound: ‎Dolby Digital Plus Connector Type: USB, HDMI and Wi-Fi

Pros Cons The sleek remote design fits nicely in the palm. OS could be improved. The device offers good colour output and sharp image quality. The option to reduce backlight intensity is not available. UHD and Dolby Atmos work together to give you an immense experience.

4. Samsung HD Ready LED Smart TV (Black) The Samsung HD LED Smart TV delivers astonishing graphics and immersive sound. This TV is ideal if you want a cheap but efficient LED TV. This smart TV comes with a Dolby digital plus for the sound system and a 1080p resolution LED Display to give you a fantastic experience. Samsung HD LED Smart TV will provide you with more than enough features to improve your experience at a reasonable cost. Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 7.7 x 97.9 x 57.1 cm; 8.4 kilograms Display Size: 43 Inches Display Technology: LED Speaker Sound: ‎Dolby Digital Plus Connector Type: USB, HDMI and Wi-Fi

Pros Cons Good performance. The display size is average. The sound quality is excellent.

5. Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal 4 K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV One of Samsung’s best LED TVs on the market is the Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TVs. They are incredibly user-friendly and have outstanding visual quality. Dolby Atmos and 8K Quality Performance are characteristics that you can find in this TV, along with an ultra-HD resolution and superb performance. In addition, a search option powered by artificial intelligence is also included on this TV to assist you in finding the correct shows or movies relatively quickly. Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 19.3 x 96.4 x 62.8 cm; 8.3 kilograms Display Size: 43 Inches Display Technology: LED Speaker Sound: Dolby Digital Plus and Q Symphony Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI

Pros Cons Wi-Fi internet access is provided. It has a limited screen size. You can access various OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Sony Liv, etc. Table mounting is absent. You get excellent 4K quality resolution.

6. Samsung 43-inch (109 cm) LED Full HD TV The Samsung 109 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart Android TV is viable if you want to immerse yourself in crisp and brilliant image quality. It has breathtaking visuals and many intriguing functions. The A-class TV panel elevates your watching experience to a new level. It includes 1GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM to provide smooth functioning. This smart TV supports dual-band Wi-Fi for high-speed internet access and Ethernet and Bluetooth 5.0. Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 7.7 x 97.9 x 57.1 cm; 8 kilograms Display Size: 43 inches Display Type: LED Sound Speaker: Dolby Audio Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and Bluetooth

Pros Cons The TV may be a photo frame with a unique art mode. Remote controls are not suitable for children. The device offers good viewing angles and high brightness resolution. Lack of bass precision in the sound speakers. Tizen OS provides a smooth and responsive interface.

7. Samsung 32-inch (80 cm) LED HD-Ready TV If you want a brand-new TV for your bedroom or vacation home, you should choose a modest TV with adequate viewing capabilities. The Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Android Smart TV is a fashionable TV that allows you to watch your favourite movies, programs, and entertainment in high resolution. This 32-inch television boasts a stylish design with a sleek and attractive appearance. It saves wall space and also adds elegance to your house. This LED TV will look great in any room, whether minimalist, modern, transitional, or traditional. Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 73.2 x 8.2 x 43.3 cm; 3.2 kilograms Display size: 32 inches Display Type: LED Sound Speaker: Dolby Audio Connector Type: 2 HDMI, 2 USB, and Wi-Fi

Pros Cons The device has sharp picture quality with good colour output. Lacks a rubber padding underneath to provide grip

8. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (Black) This 55-inch TV is excellent if you want a large screen with high-quality components. The 4K screen and 60 Hz refresh rate are remarkable, given the price. This 55-inch screen is large enough to deliver an immersive experience even in large rooms. It is ideal for playing games or watching movies. This smart TV also offers voice assistant, home cloud, live cast, and access to popular applications. Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: 22.9 x 123.2 x 74.8 cm; 15 kilograms Display size: 55 inches Display Type: LED Sound Speaker: Dolby Audio Connector Type: 3 HDMI, 2 USB, and Wi-Fi

Pros Cons You get a good and fast boost audio. The Web Store has minimal apps. The screencasting is hassle-free and smooth. It has a ThinQ AI voice assistant.

9. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV The Samsung 80 cm 32 Inches HD Ready LED TV is undoubtedly a model to consider if you're looking for a television that will make you drool over its elegant design and high-definition visuals. The features of this tv, in addition to its fashionable design, will make it a pleasure to watch your favourite programmes and films. Furthermore, the smart technology of the Samsung 80 cm 32 Inches HD Ready LED TV is another outstanding feature. This set's Samsung Smart TV capabilities make exploring and accessing your favourite content simple. Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: ‎15.5 x 73.2 x 46.9 cm; 3.8 Kilograms Display Size: 32 Inches Display Type: LED Sound Speaker: ‎RMS Sound Connector Type: ‎USB, HDMI

Pros Cons It provides an aspect ratio of 16:9 and has a standard contrast ratio. The pixels per inch of the device may only satisfy some. The max resolution is deemed to be 720p. It supports 20 Watts Output Sound.

10. Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal 7 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Since its inception, Samsung televisions have constantly raised the standard for product design and performance excellence. And with the launch of a new 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV in their Crystal series, Samsung strengthens its dominant position in the UHD sector. This television delivers breathtaking depth and colour that will astound you, setting a new benchmark for picture quality. In addition, it has a superb resolution and a user-friendly interface that makes navigating your viewing experience simple. Specifications Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: ‎96.3 x 20.3 x 63.8 cm; 7.2 Kilograms Display Size: 43 inches Display Type: LED Sound Speaker: Dolby Audio Connector Type: ‎HDMI

Pros Cons It supports speech assistance and voice control. There are fewer HDMI ports. It has OTT media service and screen-mirroring support. Includes Samsung plus.

Top 3 best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL (Black) It has access to multiple voice assistants. The display quality is good. The connection is good. Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black) It supports screen mirroring. It supports voice commands. The picture quality is good. Samsung Wondertainment Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV UA55TUE60FKLXL (Titan Gray) It has lots of smart features available. Supports Dolby digital plus. The resolution is set by LED technology. Samsung HD Ready LED Smart TV (Black) It has a good performance. The sound quality is outstanding. It has 2 HDMI ports. Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal 4 K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV The connectivity is good. It supports screen mirroring. The picture quality is clear. Samsung UA43TE50FAK 43inch (109 cm) LED Full HD TV It has a slim frame. The audio quality is good. The product quality is good. Samsung UA32T4380AK 32inch (81 cm) LED HD-Ready TV The display quality is good. The sound quality is good. It has a lot of smart features. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55BU8000KLXL (Black) It has a refresh rate of 60Hz. Comprises of 3 HDMI ports. The chipset included is a quad-core setup. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV Offers high picture quality Easy usability due to the integration of Tizen UI. It has a robust build quality. Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal 7 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Gives a maximum resolution of ‎3840x2160 Pixels. Includes a Smart UHD 4K dynamic viewing angle. Inclusive with Samsung plus feature.

Value for money With a cost Rs. 46,900, the Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV provides the finest value. It covers almost every facet of becoming a good television. It has impressive audio and visual quality. It also has additional functions, such as smart TV, that are advantageous to your eyes, hearing, and pocketbook. Best overall product We recommend the Samsung Wondertainment series as the finest large-screen TV on a budget. This TV has everything, from good sound and visual quality to many technological features. Above all, it is a product from Samsung, a company well-known for its screen manufacturing. How to find the perfect TV under a budget? You may need clarification on the diversity of available alternatives while selecting the best Smart TV. Here's how to find the best product: First, consider the budget. You have a lot of excellent selections in every price range. Next, check whether it supports HDR. It will improve the Display's quality. The refresh rate should be at least 50 Hz. You'll obtain an excellent frame rate this way. Finally, purchase a high-resolution television. Get at least 76 p or 4K if your money permits.

