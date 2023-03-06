Top 10 V Guard inverters: Buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 06, 2023





Summary: Discover the best V Guard inverters to power up your home or office during power outages. Our guide features the top 10 inverters with their prices and battery details.

V Guard inverters help ensure power cuts and outages don’t bother your regular life.

Are you looking for a reliable power backup solution? V Guard Inverters are the answer! Power outages are a common occurrence in India, and it is essential to have a reliable backup power solution in place. V Guard Inverters is a trusted name in the industry, known for high-quality products and excellent customer service. With so many options available, choosing the right inverter that meets your needs can be challenging. This guide aims to help you make an informed decision and select the best inverter for your home or office. 1. V-Guard iD4 Ace 5540 Voltage Stabilizer for up to 1.5 ton Inverter If you are looking for a reliable and efficient way to protect your 1.5 ton Inverter AC from voltage fluctuations, V-Guard iD4 Ace 5540 Voltage Stabilizer could be a good choice. With an operating range of 140-280V, this stabilizer provides your AC with optimal performance and protection. The Seven Segment Digital Display with smart LED Ring provides real-time information on your AC's status. The microcontroller operation ensures the best performance possible. It doesn't let voltage fluctuations damage your Inverter AC . Specifications: Suggested application: 1.5 Ton Inverter AC Working range of the Inverter AC (after connecting the stabiliser): 140-280 V Seven Segment Digital Display with Smart LED Ring Microcontrolled operation Smart output voltage correction

Pros Cons Protects AC from voltage fluctuations Only compatible with 1.5-ton Inverter AC Digital Display provides real-time information

2. V-Guard Inverter Sine Wave/Appliances, 900VA (Multicolour) Introducing the V-Guard Inverter Sine Wave/Appliances - the perfect solution to protect your electrical appliances! With a power output of 900VA and clean, stable sine wave power, this inverter ensures that your devices are always safe. Its multicolor finish and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon make it a popular choice among users. It also provides various charging options for different battery technologies and capacities and comes with normal/high voltage modes for optimal output performance. With a standard warranty of 24 months and an easy-to-use front switch, it's the perfect inverter for any home. Plus, the intelligent fuzzy logic battery water topping reminder ensures that your battery stays in great shape for longer. Specifications: Charging: Selectable charging modes Voltage Modes: Normal and high voltage modes Design: Easy switch between UPS and normal modes Warranty: 24-month standard warranty. Technology: Fuzzy logic technology

Pros Cons Wide range of charging options for different battery technologies and capacities Intelligent fuzzy logic battery water topping reminder Normal/high voltage modes for better output performance

3. V-Guard iD4 Prima 2040 Inverter Next in our list is V-Guard iD4 Prima 2040 Inverter AC Voltage Stabilizer, the ultimate solution for your inverter AC needs. It offers the perfect protection against power surges and fluctuations. With a capacity of 12 A and a white ABS cabinet, the iD4 Prima 2040 stabilizer is both practical and stylish, featuring a 3-digit seven segment display. The stabilizer has a working range of 160-280 VAC, ensuring that your AC unit is always protected. Designed for inverter ACs up to 1.5 Ton, this stabilizer offers the perfect investment for those seeking reliable power protection. Upgrade to the V-Guard iD4 Prima 2040 Inverter AC Voltage Stabilizer today and enjoy the benefits of superior power protection. Specifications: Application: Inverter ACs up to 1.5 Ton Capacity: 12 A Colour: White Display: 3-Digit Seven Segment Display Input Voltage Cut-off: 160 VAC (Min) - 280 VAC (Max)

Pros Cons Intelligent Time Delay System for ensuring a proper safety net for the AC Compressor No information on the noise level Micro-Controller based Design for input voltage correction

4. V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 with Bluetooth Connectivity Digital Sinewave UPS with Free Installation The V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 is a digital sinewave UPS with Bluetooth connectivity for efficient power backup solutions., This device is designed to provide a pure sinewave output and is perfect for powering delicate electronic devices without causing damage. With user-selectable inverter output and backup options, it can be customised to meet individual needs. Weighing only 9 kg and with 25 x 12 x 27.5 cm dimensions, it is compact and easy to install, making it an ideal choice for your power backup needs. Invest in the V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 to experience an uninterrupted power supply and protect your valuable electronic devices. Specifications: Pure Sinewave Output Bluetooth Connectivity User Selectable Inverter Output and Backup Item Weight: 9 kg Item Dimensions: 25 x 12 x 27.5 cm

Pros Cons Pure Sinewave Output is suitable for delicate electronic devices Higher price compared to other UPS models in the market Bluetooth connectivity allows easy monitoring and control

5. V-Guard i4 Dura 2040 Inverter AC Stabilizer for up to 1.5 Ton (Working Range:160V AC - 280V AC) (Grey) The V-Guard i4 Dura 2040 Inverter AC Stabilizer is a must-have for those who want to protect their air conditioner up to 1.5 tons. advanced features like the Intelligent Time Delay System (ITDS), provide a safety net for your AC compressor. Equipped with a microcontroller based design, it offers better input voltage correction. Its built-in thermal overload protection and fail-safe circuit design prevent appliance burnout. This white ABS cabinet stabilizer comes with a wall mounting facility, making it easy to install. Invest in the V-Guard i4 Dura 2040 Inverter AC Stabilizer to safeguard your AC and enjoy uninterrupted cooling. Specifications: Application: Intelligent Time Delay System (ITDS) Mounting : White ABS Cabinet facility Design: Micro-controller based design Built-in Thermal Overload Protection Voltage: Low & High Voltage Cut-off

Pros Cons Easy to install with the wall mounting facility Only suitable for ACs up to 1.5 tons Advanced safety features for AC compressor

6. V-Guard P.J. TECH Prime 1050 Inverter + VT 160 152AH Tall Tubular Battery (Multicolour) Next In our list comes the V-Guard P.J. TECH Prime 1050 Inverter + VT 160 152AH Tall Tubular Battery, a reliable power solution for your home or small office. This top-of-the-line product offers advanced features, such as intelligent Fuzzy Logic Battery water topping reminder and selectable charging mode, to ensure that you meet your energy needs. And with V-Guard's reputation for quality and reliability in the power solutions industry, you can trust that you're making a wise investment in your energy future. Specifications: Technology: Intelligent Fuzzy Logic Backup: 10-15% higher backup Charging: Selectable charging mode Dimension: 53 x 48.5 x 22 cm; 56 Kilograms Item Weight: 56 kg

Pros Cons High backup Heavy weight Intelligent water topping reminder

7. V-Guard ARIZOR 4150 Voltage Stabilizer for Inverter AC Upto 1.5 TON (White, 150 VAC-280 VAC) The V-Guard ARIZOR 4150 is a voltage stabilizer designed for use with Inverter ACs up to 1.5 TON. It features low and high voltage cut-off protection, which protects connected equipment from dangerous voltage fluctuations. The stabilizer also includes built-in thermal overload protection to safeguard against high temperature burnout and a fail-safe circuit protection that cuts off power supply in case of component failure. This voltage stabilizer comes in white and has a voltage range of 150 VAC-280 VAC. Specifications: Voltage range: 150 VAC-280 VAC Low and high voltage cut-off protection Built-in thermal overload protection Fail-safe circuit protection

Pros Cons Protects connected equipment from dangerous voltage fluctuations It may not be compatible with ACs larger than 1.5 TON Thermal overload protection protects stabilizer and connected appliances

8. V-Guard VJ145 135AH Flat Tubular Inverter Battery ( Multicolour ) The V-Guard VJ145 135AH Flat Tubular Inverter Battery is the perfect power solution for areas affected by power shortages and deep cyclic applications. With a wide range of backup time options, this battery offers reliable and durable performance for your energy needs. The battery is also designed to be compact, measuring 505 mm in length, 220 mm in width, and 285 mm in height. This feature makes it the ideal choice for small spaces or tight corners. Specification: Batteries Length: 505mm Reliable in deep cycle application Item Weight: 30Kg Micro- serrated blade Multi Colour available

Pros Cons Battery Backup is great Heavy weight Occupy less space

9. V-Guard Denor iD400 AC Stabilizer for Inverter AC up to 1.5 Ton (Digital Display) The V-Guard Denor iD400 inverter ACs upto 1.5 Ton with a capacity of 12A. It comes with a display of 3 Digit white seven segment indicator. This comes with a special feature of surge protection, V-Guard Denor iD400 has 1 meter of cable length but without a plug. The user can benefit from its built-in thermal overload protection. This inverter comes with low and high voltage cut-off design which includes fail safe circuit design. V-Guard Denor iD400 is manufactured with a white ABS cabinet with a wall mounting facility. Specification: Capacity: 12A Display: 3digit white seven segment indicator Design: micro-controller based design Built-in Thermal overload protection Intelligent time delay system

Pros Cons Advanced Micro Controller design Quite noisy sometimes Thermal overload protection

10. V-Guard VG 400 AE 20 Voltage Stabilizer for Non-Inverter AC up to 1.5 Ton (Working Range: 160 to 280 VAC) Experience the ultimate cooling comfort with the V-Guard VG 400 non-inverter AC. Boasting a 1.5 Ton load capacity and 12 Ampere capacity, this powerful AC is perfect for keeping your space cool and comfortable all year round. With a sleek white design, LED lights for indicating voltage cut off/on, ABS wall mounting, and Advanced IC technology for optimal performance, this AC is a top-of-the-line choice for your cooling needs. With advanced overload protection and a plug & socket rating of 30A, you can trust that this AC will deliver reliable, efficient cooling for years to come. Specification: Application: Upto 1.5 Ton Non-inverter AC Indicator: Light emitting diode in-built Intelligent time delay system Plug & Socket: 30A Overload protection system

Pros Cons It switches very fast Initial time delay Comparatively silent

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 V-Guard iD4 Ace 5540 Voltage Stabilizer Microcontrolled operation Built-in thermal overload protection, Fail-safe circuit design V-Guard Inverter Sine Wave Normal and high voltage modes Intelligent fuzzy logic battery water topping reminder Selector switch V-Guard iD4 Prima 2040 Inverter Regulated Output Voltage Intelligent Time Delay System 3-Digit Seven Segment Display V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 with Bluetooth Connectivity Bluetooth Connectivity User Selectable Inverter Output Pure sinewave output V-Guard i4 Dura 2040 Inverter Micro-controller based design FailSafe Circuit Design Low & High Voltage Cut-off V-Guard P.J. TECH Prime 1050 Inverter Intelligent Fuzzy Logic Battery 10-15% higher backup Selectable charging mode V-Guard ARIZOR 4150 Voltage Stabilizer for Inverter Low and high voltage cut-off protection built-in thermal overload protection fail-safe circuit protection V-Guard VJ145 135AH Flat Tubular Inverter Reliable in deep cycle application Reliable in deep cycle application battery backup excellent V-Guard Denor iD400 AC Stabilizer for Inverter fail safe circuit design 3digit white seven segment Intelligent time delay system V-Guard VG 400 AE 20 Voltage Stabilizer Led light indicates all voltage Intelligent time delay system Voltage Cut-off: 160VAC

Best value for money The V-Guard Denor iD400 inverter AC offers excellent value for money as it comes with features such as surge protection, built-in thermal overload protection, low and high voltage cut-off design, and a fail-safe circuit design. The white ABS cabinet with wall mounting facility makes it easy to install, while the 3-digit white seven-segment indicator display makes it easy to use. With a capacity of 12A, this AC is suitable for a 1.5 ton room. It also comes with a 1 metre cable length, though it does not include a plug. Overall, the V-Guard Denor iD400 inverter AC offers the perfect combination of affordability and functionality, making it the best value for money option . Best overall product The V-Guard ARIZOR 4150 is the best choice for a voltage stabilizer, offering protection against voltage fluctuations and temperature burnout with its low and high voltage cut-off protection and built-in thermal overload protection. Additionally, it has a fail-safe circuit protection that ensures power supply is cut off in the event of component failure. With a voltage range of 150 VAC-280 VAC and a sleek white design, this stabilizer is the perfect addition to any inverter AC up to 1.5 TON. How to find the perfect v-guard inverter? Choosing the perfect V guard inverter can be difficult , but with some research and careful consideration, you can find a product that will meet your needs and exceed your expectations. When evaluating different models, it's important to consider the features that are essential to you. Look for an inverter with a large battery capacity, a high peak power output, and multiple safety features. Additionally, consider the warranty and customer support offered by the manufacturer. It is also recommended to read customer reviews and ratings to understand the product's reliability and performance. Also make sure to compare the prices of different models and choose the one that offers the best value for your money

