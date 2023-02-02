Sign out
Top 4 Borosil oven toaster grills: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 02, 2023 13:46 IST

Summary:

Get reliable performance and excellent value for money with the top 4 affordable and quality Borosil OTGs listed in this article. Choose from various sizes, wattage, and functionalities to meet your household needs.

An oven toaster and grill is a versatile appliance and a must in every kitchen.

Borosil is a well-known brand in the market for producing quality and affordable OTGs. Among their offerings, there are 4 models that stand out for their combination of quality and affordability. These OTGs offer a range of features, from basic toasting and baking to grilling and rotisserie. With various sizes, wattage, and functionalities, there is a Borosil OTG to meet the needs of every household. The top 4 Borosil OTGs provide reliable performance and excellent value for money, making them a great option for those searching for a quality, affordable appliance.

1. Borosil Prima Oven Toaster & Grill

The Borosil Prima Oven Toaster & Grill is a versatile appliance that allows you to grill, bake, roast, and toast easily. Convection technology and a motorised rotisserie provide fast and even cooking, while six-stage heating options and adjustable temperature control allow you to cook a wide range of dishes to perfection. The lit chamber makes it easy to monitor your food, and a recipe book with 25 recipes is included, along with accessories such as a cooking tray, grill rack, rotisserie rod set, and removable crumb tray. Upgrade your cooking game with the Borosil Prima OTG.

Specifications:

Brand: Borosil

Product Dimensions: 50.5D x 61W x 43H Centimetres

Colour: Silver, Black

Special Features: Rotisserie Function, Illuminated Chamber

ProsCons
Inside LampNo built-in Oven Thermometer
Good Looks, Decent Build Quality 

2. Borosil DigiPro Digital Oven Toaster & Griller

The Borosil DigiPro Digital Oven Toaster & Griller has a large 38-litre capacity and is made of durable stainless steel. With 1500 Watts of power, this OTG oven provides fast and efficient cooking. Customers highly rate it for its ease of use, precise temperature control, and excellent value for money. Whether baking cakes, grilling vegetables, or roasting meats, the Borosil DigiPro Digital OTG is a versatile appliance that will meet your cooking needs.

Specifications:

Brand: Borosil

Product Dimensions: ‎43.5D x 55W x 32.8H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Motorised Rotisserie, Digital display, 6 Preset Menus

ProsCons
Digital DisplayCord Length
Easy to Use 
Borosil DigiPro 38 Liters Digital Oven Toaster & Griller, Convection Mode, 6 Pre-set Menus, Temperature Control, Silver
4 (171)
25% off
11,655 15,590
Buy now

3. Borosil PRO 30 L OTG

The Borosil PRO 30 L OTG is a compact and lightweight oven-toaster grill with a 30-litre capacity. Made of stainless steel, this 1500-watt appliance offers fast and efficient cooking. Customers love its even heat distribution, ease of use, and excellent value for money. Whether you're toasting bread, baking cakes, or grilling meats, the Borosil PRO 30 L OTG is a versatile appliance that is perfect for small households or those who are short on kitchen space.

Specifications:

Brand: Borosil

Product Dimensions: 10D x 22.2W x 30.8H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: 6-stage heating options, 0-60 mins mechanical timer | Stay-on function

ProsCons
Easy to UseSmall Power cord
Good Performance 
Borosil PRO 30 L OTG, with Motorised Rotisserie and Convection, 1500W, 6 Stage Heat Selection, Black
4.1 (467)
15% off
8,492 9,990
Buy now

4. Borosil Oven Toaster Grill

The Borosil Oven Toaster Grill is a multi-functional appliance that can be used for grilling, baking, and toasting. It has a temperature control range of 90°C to 240°C and a 0-30 minute mechanical timer. The device has a recipe book and accessories, including a cooking tray, grill rack, rotisserie rod set, and a removable crumb tray. It also has three cooking modes: top heating, bottom heating, and both side heating.

Specifications:

Brand: Borosil

Product Dimensions: ‎20D x 36W x 29H Centimetres

Colour: Grey

Special Feature: 30-minute mechanical timer and the automatic power indicator

ProsCons
LightweightSmall Capacity
Easy to Use , Affordable 
Borosil 10 Liters Oven Toaster Grill, Grey
4.2 (5,601)
17% off
3,709 4,490
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Borosil Prima 42 Liters Oven Toaster & Grill, Motorised Rotisserie & Convection Heating, 6 Heating Modes, Silver Top & Chrome FrontConvection TechnologyMotorised Rotisserie6-Stage Heating Option
Borosil DigiPro 38 Liters Digital Oven Toaster & Griller, Convection Mode, 6 Pre-set Menus, Temperature Control, SilverDigital DisplayAdjustable Temperature control Lit Chamber for better monitoring
Borosil PRO 30 L OTG, with Motorised Rotisserie and Convection, 1500W, 6 Stage Heat Selection, Black6-Stage Heating Option0-60 mins mechanical timer Stay On FunctionLit Interior 
Borosil 10 Liters Oven Toaster Grill, Grey3-STAGE HEATING OPTION0-30 MINUTES MECHANICAL TIMER, STAY-ON FUNCTION3 Cooking Mode

Best overall product

The Borosil Prima Oven Toaster & Grill is a top-of-the-line appliance that offers versatility, convenience, and precision in cooking. With its advanced convection technology and six-stage heating options, you can cook a wide variety of dishes to perfection, while the adjustable temperature control and motorised rotisserie ensure fast and even cooking results. The lit chamber allows for easy monitoring, and the included recipe book and accessories make it a complete solution for your cooking needs. Upgrade your kitchen with the best overall product, the Borosil Prima OTG.

Best value for money

The Borosil PRO 30 L OTG is a great choice for those who are looking for an affordable yet high-quality oven toaster grill. With its 30-litre capacity and 1500-watt power, this compact and lightweight appliance offers efficient and even cooking results. Made of durable stainless steel, it is easy to use and well-loved by customers for its value for money. Whether toasting, baking, or grilling, the Borosil PRO 30 L OTG is an excellent choice for small households or those with limited kitchen space looking for a versatile and cost-effective appliance.

How to find the best Borosil OTG for your kitchen?

Finding the best Borosil OTG for your kitchen requires considering several key factors. Firstly, consider the capacity of the OTG, as it is important to choose an appliance that is the right size for your household. Secondly, think about the power of the appliance, as a higher wattage can result in faster and more efficient cooking. Additionally, consider the appliance's materials and ensure it is durable and easy to clean.

Another important aspect to consider is the number and type of cooking functions the OTG offers, such as baking, toasting, grilling, and roasting, as well as the temperature control and timer options. Some models also come with additional features, such as a rotisserie and a recipe book, which can be useful for those who enjoy experimenting with different dishes.

Finally, it is important to read customer reviews to get an idea of how well the appliance performs and how satisfied other users are with their purchase. This can help you make an informed decision and ensure you get the best Borosil OTG for your kitchen.

Product Price
Borosil DigiPro 38 Liters Digital Oven Toaster & Griller, Convection Mode, 6 Pre-set Menus, Temperature Control, Silver ₹ 11,655
Borosil PRO 30 L OTG, with Motorised Rotisserie and Convection, 1500W, 6 Stage Heat Selection, Black ₹ 8,492
Borosil 10 Liters Oven Toaster Grill, Grey ₹ 3,709

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
Borosil OTG for quality and affordable options

What are the Borosil OTGs used for?

The Borosil OTGs (Oven Toaster Grills) is used for cooking, baking and grilling food.

Are Borosil OTGs affordable?

Yes, Borosil OTGs are known for offering quality products at an affordable price.

What is the warranty period for Borosil OTGs?

The warranty period for Borosil OTGs can vary depending on the model and location; it is best to check the specific product's warranty information.

