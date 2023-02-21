Story Saved
Top 5 AO Smith water purifiers for clean drinking water and a happy life

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 21, 2023 18:39 IST
Summary:

Looking for a good water purifier to ensure clean and safe drinking water? Check out these top 5 AO Smith water purifiers that offer advanced purification technologies, sleek designs and convenient features.

product info
An AO Smith water purifier comes with an assurance of good quality.

Potable water is essential for leading a healthy and happy life. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to safe drinking water, and even those who do may still face issues with the quality of the water they consume. Waterborne diseases and contaminants can severely impact health, making it crucial to have a reliable water purification system at home. AO Smith, a leading manufacturer of water purification systems, offers a range of products that cater to different needs and budgets. This blog will explore five AO Smith water purifiers you can consider for your home to ensure clean and safe drinking water access.

Product List

1. AO Smith Z8 Hot+

The AO Smith Z8 Hot+ water purifier is a top-of-the-line product with a 10-liter storage tank and an 8-stage purification process. It also features silver-charged membrane technology that helps to kill bacteria and other microorganisms in the water. The hot water dispensing feature makes it ideal for tea and coffee drinkers, and the water temperature can be adjusted as per the user's preference. Additionally, the purifier comes with a child lock to prevent accidental burns or injuries. This option is a sophisticated and advanced product that prioritizes health and hygiene, making it an ideal choice for clean, safe drinking water.

Specifications:

Capacity: 10 litres

Item Weight: 15.2 Kilograms

Material: Plastic

ProsCons
Large storage tankHigh initial cost
Advanced purification process 

2. AO Smith Z9 Hot+

The AO Smith Z9 Hot+ water purifier is a premium product offering advanced features designed to provide users with clean and safe drinking water. The purifier features a unique baby-safe hot water feature, which ensures that parents can prepare baby formula and other baby food with hot water without the risk of burning the child. Additionally, the purifier features an 8-stage purification process that removes impurities and contaminants from the water. The 100% RO+SCMT technology used in the Z9 Hot+ helps to kill bacteria and other harmful microorganisms in the water, making it safer to drink. The purifier also comes with a digital display that makes it easy to monitor the quality of the water and the filter life. The sleek and modern design of the purifier makes it a stylish addition to any home.

Specifications:

Capacity: 10 litres

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 15.2 kg

ProsCons
Baby-safe hot water featureRO process leads to water wastage
100% RO+SCMT technology 
cellpic 22% off
AO Smith Z9 Hot+ normal RO |Baby-Safe Water |Hot Water |10 L Storage|8-Stage Purification |100%RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech.)|Wall mount Water Purifier| 1 Year Comprehensive Warranty
4.4 (2,274)
4.4 (2,274)
22% off
25,299 32,500
Buy now

3. AO Smith Z2+

The AO Smith Z2+ water purifier is a unique under-the-counter product offering users a compact, space-saving solution for clean and safe drinking water. The purifier features a 6-stage purification process that removes impurities and contaminants from the water, ensuring it is safe for consumption. The sleek and compact design of the purifier makes it an ideal choice for small kitchens or areas with limited space. The Z2+ is easy to install and maintain, making it a hassle-free option for those seeking a convenient water purifier. The purifier's advanced features and modern design make it a stylish addition to any kitchen or home. It is a good option for those looking for a high-quality water purifier that is both efficient and space-saving.

Specifications:

Capacity: 5 litres

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 13.5 Kilograms

ProsCons
Space-saving designInstallation limitations
Advanced 6-stage purification process 
cellpic 20% off
AO Smith Z2+ Under the Counter Water Purifier | 100%RO Technology |6-Stages of Purification |Mineraliser Tech.|  5 L Storage| Sleek & Compact Design |Under the Sink | 1-year Comprehensive Warranty
4.5 (548)
4.5 (548)
20% off
20,599 25,900
Buy now

4. AO Smith Pro Planet P4

The AO Smith Pro Planet P4 water purifier is a unique product that can be mounted on the wall or placed on a tabletop, providing users with flexibility in terms of installation. The purifier features an advanced RO SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Technology) and an in-tank UV LED water purification system, ensuring the water is free from impurities and harmful microorganisms. The P4's compact design and wall-mountable feature make it an ideal choice for those looking for a space-saving water purifier. The purifier's sleek and modern design makes it a stylish addition to any kitchen or home.

Specifications:

Capacity: 5 litres

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 13 kg 300 g

ProsCons
Flexible installation optionsLimited storage capacity
Advanced purification technology 
cellpic 22% off
A.O.SMITH Pro Planet P4 Wall Mountable, Table Top RO SCMT In-Tank UV LED Water Purifier- Black, 5 L
4.1 (41)
4.1 (41)
22% off
21,000 26,990
Buy now

5. AO Smith Z5

The AO Smith Z5 water purifier is a high-quality product that features advanced Alkaline Mineralizer technology, which helps maintain the water's pH balance and adds essential minerals for improved overall health. The purifier's 8-stage purification process ensures the water is free from impurities and contaminants, making it safe for consumption. The purifier also features a digital display that gives users real-time information about the water's quality and other essential information. The sleek and modern design of the Z5 makes it an excellent addition to any kitchen or home. Overall, this water purifier is an excellent choice for those seeking a high-quality and efficient water purification system.

Specifications:

Capacity: 5 litres

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 8.5 Kilograms

ProsCons
Advanced purification technologyLimited storage capacity
Alkaline Mineralizer technology 
cellpic 26% off
AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier, Alkaline Mineralizer Tech, Baby Safe Water with 8 Stage Purification, 100% RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech), Digital Display, Wall Mount Water Purifier, White & Black
4.5 (659)
4.5 (659)
26% off
14,499 19,500
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
AO Smith Z8 Hot+10 L Storage8-Stage PurificationSilver Charged Membrane Tech
AO Smith Z9 Hot+Baby-Safe hot Water8-Stage Purification100%RO+SCMT
AO Smith Z2+Under the Counter6-Stage PurificationSleek & Compact Design
AO Smith Pro Planet P4Wall MountableTable TopRO SCMT In-Tank UV LED
AO Smith Z5Alkaline Mineralizer Tech6-Stage PurificationDigital Display

Best overall product

After evaluating the top features, advanced technology, and customer feedback, the AO Smith Z9 Hot+ water purifier emerges as the best overall product. The purifier not only provides 100% RO+SCMT purification but also ensures baby-safe hot water, which is a unique feature that sets it apart from other water purifiers in the market. With its 8-stage purification system and advanced Silver Charged Membrane Technology, the Z9 Hot+ guarantees that the water is safe and healthy for consumption. Additionally, its sleek design and easy-to-use interface make it a top choice for modern households. Hence, the AO Smith Z9 Hot+ water purifier is a highly recommended product for anyone looking for a reliable and efficient water purification system.

Best value for money

When it comes to value for money, the AO Smith Pro Planet P4 water purifier is the best product in the market. The purifier offers an excellent combination of advanced features and affordability, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious customers. With its wall-mountable and table-top design, the Pro Planet P4 is highly versatile and can fit any home or office setting. Its 5-stage RO SCMT purification process, In-Tank UV LED technology, and advanced filtration system ensure the water is free from impurities and safe for consumption. Additionally, the Pro Planet P4 comes with a 1-year warranty, which further adds to its value-for-money proposition. Overall, if you're looking for a water purifier that offers advanced features at an affordable price, the AO Smith Pro Planet P4 is the perfect product for you.

How to find the perfect water purifier?

Finding the perfect water purifier can be daunting, especially with the myriad of available options. However, by considering the following factors, you can make an informed decision and find the ideal water purifier that suits your needs:

Water Quality: Before selecting a water purifier, it's crucial to understand the water quality in your area. You can get a water test done to determine the contaminants and impurities present in the water, which will help you choose a suitable purifier for your needs.

Water Purification Technology: There are various types of water purification technologies available in the market, such as RO, UV, UF, and activated carbon. Each technology has its advantages and disadvantages, and you should choose a purifier that uses the technology that meets your water purification needs.

Storage Capacity: The storage capacity of the water purifier is another essential factor to consider. If you have a large family, you may need a purifier with a higher storage capacity to ensure you always have enough purified water.

Maintenance and Service: Maintenance and service are crucial factors to consider when choosing a water purifier. Look for a purifier that is easy to maintain and the brand provides good after-sales service.

Budget: Finally, consider your budget when selecting a water purifier. While investing in a high-quality purifier that meets your needs is essential, you should also look for a product that fits your budget.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

electronics FOR LESS