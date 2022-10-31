Top 5 Crompton geysers for daily use

Summary:
Instant hot water access is necessary, particularly during the winter months. Buying a water geyser can turn into a pleasurable experience if you know the unique features different brands offer. You need an efficient and pocket-friendly water geyser that supplies instant hot water in seconds without shooting up your electric bill.
A wall-mounted Crompton water geyser could be your first choice. They are manufactured and marketed by one of India’s most renowned engineering companies—Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited.
Crompton geysers are absolute “value for money”. If you are supplied with hard water or only groundwater, these geysers will stay unaffected by rusting and scaling for years. Apart from the best engineering to tackle these problems during operation, the company also offers extended warranties of up to seven years, depending on the model you buy. Storage tanks have a warranty between five and seven years, while the heating coil has a warranty of two years.
1. Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater
Gracee is one of the best-selling and most widely reviewed Crompton water geysers on Amazon. It has a very smartly designed black weld-less tank exterior. The plastic body on the outer side ensures a shock-free experience while it houses fast-heating coils that supply hot water up to 75 degrees Celsius in less than ten seconds. This wall-mounted unit has simple installation and can be easily moved from one part of the bathroom to another if the need arises. Perfect for small families, bachelors and hotel rooms, you can rely on Crompton Gracee 5 Litres Instant Water Heater (geyser) for your daily healthy bathing needs.
Specifications:
Type: Wall-mounted instant water geyser
Capacity: 5 litres instant flow
Storage capacity: 5 litres
Auto cut-off thermostat available: Yes
Weight: 3.46 kg
Warranty: Two years on the product with five years on the tank
Energy input: 230 Volts AC
Maximum temperature: 75 degrees Celsius
External dimensions: 21.5 cm x 25 cm x 43.5 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Rust-free operation for five years covered under warranty
|Small with no storage
|Made with a powerful heating element that consumes 3000 watts of power
|The cable is short
|Easy to monitor LED indicators
|Four-level safety features to secure your equipment and life
2. Crompton Amica 15-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater
Crompton Amica is an incredible bathing appliance for modern homes with 5-star energy ratings. It supplies hot water at 8 bar pressure and stores up to 15 litres for later use. It has a powerful heating element with a Ni-coated lining to prevent scaling. Magnesium anode works effectively even when hard water is supplied to its tank. This device helps you enjoy a warm bath and prevents your power bill from shooting up.
Specifications:
Type: Wall-mounted instant water geyser with 15 litres of storage
Capacity: 15 litres instant flow
Storage capacity: 15 litres
Auto cut-off thermostat available: Yes
Maximum temperature: 45 degrees Celsius
Weight: 8.2 kg
Warranty: Two years on the product with seven years on the tank
Energy input: 240 Volts AC
External dimensions: 36 cm x 36 cm x 49 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Rust-free, durable storage tank reinforced with Nano Poly bond technology
|Heavy unit and is hard to install
|2000 watts of power with smart energy management
|Rotating dial-type temperature control knob
|Three-level safety feature with a 5-star energy rating
3. Crompton Solarium Qube IOT 15L Smart Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Alexa-Enabled Control
If you are a working professional who works late hours, imagine having access to your instant water geyser from your smartphone! Crompton heard you. This is Crompton’s most advanced WiFi-based IoT Storage water heater with a digital console and automated scheduler. Called Solarium Qube IOT, this geyser is voice-activated with Google Assistant as well as Alexa devices.
Specifications:
Type: Wall-mounted IoT connected instant water geyser with 15 litres storage
Capacity: 15 litres instant flow
Storage capacity: 15 litres
Auto cut-off thermostat available: Yes
Maximum temperature: 45 degrees Celsius
Weight: 8 kg
Warranty: Two years on the product and seven years on the tank
Energy input: 230 Volts AC
External dimensions: 40 cm x 39 cm x 40.5 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|User-friendly access with My Crompton App
|Issues with installation
|5-star energy rating with eight bars of pressure
|Durable outer body with digital display
|IoT-enabled pre-set bathing modes
4. Crompton Arno Supremus 25-L 5 star
This geyser justifies its name aptly – it is really a supremo in terms of the features it offers as a water geyser. With a 5-star BEE rating, 8 bar pressure, instant heating up to 45 degrees Celsius and shock-resistant engineering, Crompton Arno Supremus is a highly effective heavy-duty water heater for large-sized families.
Specifications:
Type: Wall-mounted instant heater with 15 litres storage
Capacity: 15 litres instant flow
Storage capacity: 15 litres
Auto cut-off thermostat available: Yes
Maximum temperature: 45 degrees Celsius
Weight: 9.5 kg
Warranty: Two years on the product and five years on the tank
Energy input: 230 Volts AC
External dimensions: 37 cm x 36 cm x 54.2 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Heavy-duty performance with auto cut-off setup to reduce power consumption
|Very heavy; hard to install
|5-star energy rating with 8 bars of pressure
|Makes noise during operation
|Twin glow lamp indicator with knob-styled temperature control
|Scale-proof and rust-free maintenance
5. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L
Arno Neo is one of the most powerful models among the best Crompton geysers on Amazon. It draws 2000 watts of power to heat 15 litres of water at eight bar pressure. It has an ISI-grade nickel-coated anti-corrosion heating element to prevent hard water scaling. It also has a high-grade Mg anode to treat hard water and supply hygienic hot water for a healthy bathing experience.
Specifications:
Type: Wall-mounted instant water heater/geyser
Storage capacity: 15 litres
Auto cut-off thermostat available: Yes
Maximum temperature: 45 degrees Celsius
Weight: 7.8 kg
Warranty: Two years on the product and five years on the tank
Energy input: NA
External dimensions: 31.5 cm x 33 cm x 46.2 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|Copper heating coil for best performance
|Hard to install
|15 litres storage with a no-scale formulation
|The metallic body gets dirty with time
|Twin glow lamp indicator with ergonomic knob-styled temperature control
|Smart Shield corrosion protection
|Product
|Price
|Crompton Gracee 5-L
|₹3,599
|Crompton Amica 15-L
|₹6,999
|Crompton Solarium Qube IoT 15L
|₹13,699
|Crompton Arno Supremus 25-L
|₹7,390
|Crompton Arno Neo 15-L
|₹5,999
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Crompton Gracee 5-L
|Leakage-proof high-grade 304L stainless steel tank.
|Anti-siphon protection to prevent unnecessary overheating.
|Heats up to 75 degree Celsius in ten seconds.
|Crompton Amica 15-L
|The high-grade Poly Nano Bond technology helps prolong tank life.
|Its rolled sheet outer material prevents leakage and overheating.
|Its heating element weighs 1200 grams, one of the heaviest units on the market.
|Crompton Solarium Qube IoT 15L
|IoT-enabled
|AI-enabled
|It can be operated using even a smartphone.
|Crompton Arno Supremus 25-L
|5-Star energy ratings
|Twenty-five litres capacity and can store hot water for up to eight hours.
|Three-level safety
|Crompton Arno Neo 15-L
|Special nickel-coated element for hard water.
|5-Star BEE rating.
|Best for top-end showers and bathtubs.
Best value for money
Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater is this list’s best value-for-money option. It not only finds a place in small bathrooms but can also help you easily upgrade your bathroom to a sophisticated and modern one. It is ideal for small families and has all the great features in the price-friendly bracket.
Best overall
If you are looking for a mid-range water geyser with advanced technology features, pick the Solarium Qube IoT 15 litres instant water geyser. The smartphone-controlled operation, nice looks, and automated scheduler – these features suit the modern lifestyle of working parents and singletons who want more control over their electrical appliances.
How to choose the best Crompton geyser for your daily needs?
This is a useful checklist to find your best instant Crompton geyser for your bathing needs:
Power consumption
Instant water heating
Water storage capacity
Star BEE Rating
Maintenance and spare parts availability
Pre-sales and discounts
Post-sales customer care
Customer reviews on Amazon
Hot water bathing temperature should be set between 45 degrees and 75 degrees Celsius. An adjustable water heating temperature thermostat ensures your geyser can supply instantly heated water for a relaxing bathing experience.
No, it doesn’t affect power consumption. Using a water geyser for a very long time will automatically inflate your energy bills. Therefore, opting for a geyser with auto cut-off thermostat features is important.
Many families find the installation process to be a cumbersome activity. If you are living on rent and looking for easy-to-install options, a small-capacity Crompton geyser is your price-friendly option. Moreover, these are also durable and portable to carry on your vacations, in case you are unsure of a hotel’s facilities.
Yes, we now have smart geysers running on the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation. The Crompton Solarium Qube IoT 15L is one of the best Crompton geysers with a smartphone app connectivity for instant functions from remote locations.
Not anymore. Advanced technologies are fitted to modern geysers that prevent scaling and rusting of heating elements, rods and storage tanks. This metallurgical advancement reacts chemically with hard water to eliminate salts and give you a great bathing experience.