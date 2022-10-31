Sign out
Top 5 Crompton geysers for daily use

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 31, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

Water geysers have become an absolute necessity for modern households. When it comes to choosing the best, Crompton geysers top the list. Here are a few best Crompton geysers for you to choose from.

Crompton geysers are super efficient and are known for their quality.

Instant hot water access is necessary, particularly during the winter months. Buying a water geyser can turn into a pleasurable experience if you know the unique features different brands offer. You need an efficient and pocket-friendly water geyser that supplies instant hot water in seconds without shooting up your electric bill.

A wall-mounted Crompton water geyser could be your first choice. They are manufactured and marketed by one of India’s most renowned engineering companies—Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited.

Crompton geysers are absolute “value for money”. If you are supplied with hard water or only groundwater, these geysers will stay unaffected by rusting and scaling for years. Apart from the best engineering to tackle these problems during operation, the company also offers extended warranties of up to seven years, depending on the model you buy. Storage tanks have a warranty between five and seven years, while the heating coil has a warranty of two years.

So, what are you waiting for? Check these best Crompton geyser models listed below to select the one you want to buy on Amazon.

Check out our list of the best Crompton geysers.

1. Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater

Gracee is one of the best-selling and most widely reviewed Crompton water geysers on Amazon. It has a very smartly designed black weld-less tank exterior. The plastic body on the outer side ensures a shock-free experience while it houses fast-heating coils that supply hot water up to 75 degrees Celsius in less than ten seconds. This wall-mounted unit has simple installation and can be easily moved from one part of the bathroom to another if the need arises. Perfect for small families, bachelors and hotel rooms, you can rely on Crompton Gracee 5 Litres Instant Water Heater (geyser) for your daily healthy bathing needs.

Specifications:

Type: Wall-mounted instant water geyser

Capacity: 5 litres instant flow

Storage capacity: 5 litres

Auto cut-off thermostat available: Yes

Weight: 3.46 kg

Warranty: Two years on the product with five years on the tank

Energy input: 230 Volts AC

Maximum temperature: 75 degrees Celsius

External dimensions: 21.5 cm x 25 cm x 43.5 cm

ProsCons
Rust-free operation for five years covered under warrantySmall with no storage
Made with a powerful heating element that consumes 3000 watts of powerThe cable is short
Easy to monitor LED indicators 
Four-level safety features to secure your equipment and life 
Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser)
51% off
3,599 7,299
Buy now

2. Crompton Amica 15-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Crompton Amica is an incredible bathing appliance for modern homes with 5-star energy ratings. It supplies hot water at 8 bar pressure and stores up to 15 litres for later use. It has a powerful heating element with a Ni-coated lining to prevent scaling. Magnesium anode works effectively even when hard water is supplied to its tank. This device helps you enjoy a warm bath and prevents your power bill from shooting up.

Specifications:

Type: Wall-mounted instant water geyser with 15 litres of storage

Capacity: 15 litres instant flow

Storage capacity: 15 litres

Auto cut-off thermostat available: Yes

Maximum temperature: 45 degrees Celsius

Weight: 8.2 kg

Warranty: Two years on the product with seven years on the tank

Energy input: 240 Volts AC

External dimensions: 36 cm x 36 cm x 49 cm

ProsCons
Rust-free, durable storage tank reinforced with Nano Poly bond technologyHeavy unit and is hard to install
2000 watts of power with smart energy management 
Rotating dial-type temperature control knob 
Three-level safety feature with a 5-star energy rating 
Crompton Amica 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White)
39% off
6,999 11,500
Buy now

3. Crompton Solarium Qube IOT 15L Smart Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Alexa-Enabled Control

If you are a working professional who works late hours, imagine having access to your instant water geyser from your smartphone! Crompton heard you. This is Crompton’s most advanced WiFi-based IoT Storage water heater with a digital console and automated scheduler. Called Solarium Qube IOT, this geyser is voice-activated with Google Assistant as well as Alexa devices.

Specifications:

Type: Wall-mounted IoT connected instant water geyser with 15 litres storage

Capacity: 15 litres instant flow

Storage capacity: 15 litres

Auto cut-off thermostat available: Yes

Maximum temperature: 45 degrees Celsius

Weight: 8 kg

Warranty: Two years on the product and seven years on the tank

Energy input: 230 Volts AC

External dimensions: 40 cm x 39 cm x 40.5 cm

ProsCons
User-friendly access with My Crompton AppIssues with installation
5-star energy rating with eight bars of pressure 
Durable outer body with digital display 
IoT-enabled pre-set bathing modes 
Crompton Solarium Qube IOT 15L Smart Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Alexa Enabled Control (White)
19% off
13,699 17,000
Buy now

4. Crompton Arno Supremus 25-L 5 star

This geyser justifies its name aptly – it is really a supremo in terms of the features it offers as a water geyser. With a 5-star BEE rating, 8 bar pressure, instant heating up to 45 degrees Celsius and shock-resistant engineering, Crompton Arno Supremus is a highly effective heavy-duty water heater for large-sized families.

Specifications:

Type: Wall-mounted instant heater with 15 litres storage

Capacity: 15 litres instant flow

Storage capacity: 15 litres

Auto cut-off thermostat available: Yes

Maximum temperature: 45 degrees Celsius

Weight: 9.5 kg

Warranty: Two years on the product and five years on the tank

Energy input: 230 Volts AC

External dimensions: 37 cm x 36 cm x 54.2 cm

ProsCons
Heavy-duty performance with auto cut-off setup to reduce power consumptionVery heavy; hard to install
5-star energy rating with 8 bars of pressureMakes noise during operation
Twin glow lamp indicator with knob-styled temperature control 
Scale-proof and rust-free maintenance 
Crompton Arno Supremus 25-L 5 star rated storage water heater (geyser) with advance 3 level safety (White)
36% off
7,350 11,500
Buy now

5. Crompton Arno Neo 15-L

Arno Neo is one of the most powerful models among the best Crompton geysers on Amazon. It draws 2000 watts of power to heat 15 litres of water at eight bar pressure. It has an ISI-grade nickel-coated anti-corrosion heating element to prevent hard water scaling. It also has a high-grade Mg anode to treat hard water and supply hygienic hot water for a healthy bathing experience.

Specifications:

Type: Wall-mounted instant water heater/geyser

Storage capacity: 15 litres

Auto cut-off thermostat available: Yes

Maximum temperature: 45 degrees Celsius

Weight: 7.8 kg

Warranty: Two years on the product and five years on the tank

Energy input: NA

External dimensions: 31.5 cm x 33 cm x 46.2 cm

ProsCons
Copper heating coil for best performanceHard to install
15 litres storage with a no-scale formulationThe metallic body gets dirty with time
Twin glow lamp indicator with ergonomic knob-styled temperature control 
Smart Shield corrosion protection 
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)
37% off
5,999 9,500
Buy now

Price of Crompton geysers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Crompton Gracee 5-L 3,599
Crompton Amica 15-L 6,999
Crompton Solarium Qube IoT 15L 13,699
Crompton Arno Supremus 25-L 7,390
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Crompton Gracee 5-LLeakage-proof high-grade 304L stainless steel tank.Anti-siphon protection to prevent unnecessary overheating.Heats up to 75 degree Celsius in ten seconds.
Crompton Amica 15-LThe high-grade Poly Nano Bond technology helps prolong tank life.Its rolled sheet outer material prevents leakage and overheating.Its heating element weighs 1200 grams, one of the heaviest units on the market.
Crompton Solarium Qube IoT 15LIoT-enabledAI-enabledIt can be operated using even a smartphone.
Crompton Arno Supremus 25-L5-Star energy ratingsTwenty-five litres capacity and can store hot water for up to eight hours.Three-level safety
Crompton Arno Neo 15-LSpecial nickel-coated element for hard water.5-Star BEE rating.Best for top-end showers and bathtubs.

Best value for money

Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater is this list’s best value-for-money option. It not only finds a place in small bathrooms but can also help you easily upgrade your bathroom to a sophisticated and modern one. It is ideal for small families and has all the great features in the price-friendly bracket.

Best overall

If you are looking for a mid-range water geyser with advanced technology features, pick the Solarium Qube IoT 15 litres instant water geyser. The smartphone-controlled operation, nice looks, and automated scheduler – these features suit the modern lifestyle of working parents and singletons who want more control over their electrical appliances.

How to choose the best Crompton geyser for your daily needs?

This is a useful checklist to find your best instant Crompton geyser for your bathing needs:

Power consumption

Instant water heating

Water storage capacity

Star BEE Rating

Maintenance and spare parts availability

Pre-sales and discounts

Post-sales customer care

Customer reviews on Amazon

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Crompton geysers for daily use

What is the best temperature to use a geyser?

Hot water bathing temperature should be set between 45 degrees and 75 degrees Celsius. An adjustable water heating temperature thermostat ensures your geyser can supply instantly heated water for a relaxing bathing experience.

Does storage capacity affect a 5-star rating?

No, it doesn’t affect power consumption. Using a water geyser for a very long time will automatically inflate your energy bills. Therefore, opting for a geyser with auto cut-off thermostat features is important.

 

What are the benefits of purchasing a small-capacity water geyser?

Many families find the installation process to be a cumbersome activity. If you are living on rent and looking for easy-to-install options, a small-capacity Crompton geyser is your price-friendly option. Moreover, these are also durable and portable to carry on your vacations, in case you are unsure of a hotel’s facilities.

