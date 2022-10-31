Top 5 Crompton geysers for daily use

Instant hot water access is necessary, particularly during the winter months. Buying a water geyser can turn into a pleasurable experience if you know the unique features different brands offer. You need an efficient and pocket-friendly water geyser that supplies instant hot water in seconds without shooting up your electric bill.

A wall-mounted Crompton water geyser could be your first choice. They are manufactured and marketed by one of India’s most renowned engineering companies—Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited.

Crompton geysers are absolute “value for money”. If you are supplied with hard water or only groundwater, these geysers will stay unaffected by rusting and scaling for years. Apart from the best engineering to tackle these problems during operation, the company also offers extended warranties of up to seven years, depending on the model you buy. Storage tanks have a warranty between five and seven years, while the heating coil has a warranty of two years.

Check these best Crompton geyser models listed below to select the one you want to buy on Amazon.

1. Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater

Gracee is one of the best-selling and most widely reviewed Crompton water geysers on Amazon. It has a very smartly designed black weld-less tank exterior. The plastic body on the outer side ensures a shock-free experience while it houses fast-heating coils that supply hot water up to 75 degrees Celsius in less than ten seconds. This wall-mounted unit has simple installation and can be easily moved from one part of the bathroom to another if the need arises. Perfect for small families, bachelors and hotel rooms, you can rely on Crompton Gracee 5 Litres Instant Water Heater (geyser) for your daily healthy bathing needs.

Specifications:

Type: Wall-mounted instant water geyser

Capacity: 5 litres instant flow

Storage capacity: 5 litres

Auto cut-off thermostat available: Yes

Weight: 3.46 kg

Warranty: Two years on the product with five years on the tank

Energy input: 230 Volts AC

Maximum temperature: 75 degrees Celsius

External dimensions: 21.5 cm x 25 cm x 43.5 cm