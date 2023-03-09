Top 5 luminous solar inverters to buy in 2023: Buyer's guide

Not only are solar inverters effective in lighting up our homes and businesses, they are also environment friendly.

As the world continues to shift towards renewable energy, solar power is becoming an increasingly popular choice for homeowners and businesses. One essential component of any solar energy system is the inverter, which converts the DC power generated by the solar panels into usable AC power for your home or business. This blog post will explore the top 5 luminous solar inverters to buy in 2023 based on their features, efficiency, and customer reviews. Whether you want to upgrade your existing solar system or install a new one, these inverters will meet your energy needs and budget. Product List 1. Luminous NXI 5kW (Nxi 150) The Luminous NXI 5kW (Nxi 150) is a top-of-the-line solar inverter that offers exceptional features and benefits for homeowners and businesses looking to invest in renewable energy. One of the most impressive features of this inverter is its anti-islanding protection, which helps prevent electrical shocks to the linemen working on the grid during a power outage. In the event of a power failure, this luminous solar inverter will disconnect from the grid, ensuring the safety of all those working on the power lines. The Luminous NXI 5kW (Nxi 150) also boasts an IP65 protection rating, meaning it is designed to withstand tough weather conditions without compromising its operation. Specifications: 310wx543Hx160D 5kW maximum output Remote Monitoring

Pros Cons Safety Price Remote Monitoring

2. Luminous 3KW Solar Grid TIE Inverter - NXI 130 The Luminous 3KW Solar Grid TIE Inverter - NXI 130 is a high-performance solar inverter that comes equipped with several impressive features that make it a top choice for homeowners and businesses alike. One of the most notable features of this solar luminous inverter is its transformerless UPS, which makes it more efficient and reliable than traditional inverters. This means that the inverter can convert the DC power generated by the solar panels into usable AC power without the need for a transformer, resulting in higher efficiency and lower maintenance costs. Specifications: Voltage: 28 volts Wattage: 3000 Watts Battery Capacity: 100 Amp Hours

Pros Cons High-Efficiency Power Output Durable

3. Luminous NXG + 1625 The Luminous NXG + 1625 is a top-of-the-line solar inverter that comes equipped with several impressive features that make it a popular choice for homeowners and businesses looking to harness the power of the sun. One of the most notable features of this inverter is its inbuilt charge controller, which is designed to optimize the charging of solar batteries. This feature helps to ensure that the batteries are charged efficiently, resulting in greater energy savings and increased battery life. Another significant advantage of the Luminous NXG + 1625 is its compatibility with two solar batteries of 150Ah. This allows for greater flexibility in the design and configuration of the solar power system, making it easier to customize the system to meet the homeowner's or business's specific needs. The inverter is also designed to provide power savings of 1.5 - 3 units per day, resulting in significant cost savings over the system's lifetime. Specifications: Inbuilt Charge Controller ‎37.5 x 31.5 x 15 cm Compatibility with 2 Solar Batteries

Pros Cons Efficient Charging Limited Power Output Flexible Configuration

4. Luminous NXG 1450 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter The Luminous NXG 1450 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter is a highly efficient solar inverter that comes packed with advanced features. One of the standout features of this inverter is its ISOT (Intelligent Solar Optimization Technique) technology, which is designed to maximize the utilization of solar energy. This feature helps to ensure that the inverter extracts the maximum power possible from solar panels, resulting in greater energy savings. Another notable feature of the Luminous NXG 1450 is its intelligent load sharing for the home, which enables the inverter to distribute power intelligently across different loads. Specifications: Sine wave Solar hybrid UPS ‎32 x 27.5 x 15 cm ECO Mode & UPS mode

Pros Cons High Efficiency Limited Power Output Intelligent Load Sharing

5. Luminous NXG 850 The Luminous NXG 850 is a high-performance solar inverter that offers multiple operating modes to suit different energy needs. This inverter has a power output of 850 VA and is designed to work with solar panels, providing reliable and efficient energy storage for homes and businesses. One of the key features of the Luminous NXG 850 is its ability to operate in three different modes. The Solar Mode enables the inverter to operate exclusively on solar power, while the Solar+Grid Mode allows it to use both solar and grid power. Additionally, the Grid+Solar Mode allows the inverter to use grid power when solar power is not available, ensuring an uninterrupted power supply. Specifications: ISOT Technology 32 x 30.2 x 13 cm Operating Voltage 90V - 290V

Pros Cons Multiple Operating Modes Limited Power Output Intelligent Load Sharing

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Luminous NXI 5kW (Nxi 150) Anti-Islanding Protection IP65 Protection Remote Monitoring Luminous 3KW Solar Grid TIE Inverter - NXI 130 Transformer-less UPS IP65 Protection Dust and Waterproof Luminous NXG + 1625 Inbuilt Charge Controller Compatible with 2 solar batteries of 150Ah Power savings of 1.5 - 3 units per day Luminous NXG 1450 ISOT Technology Intelligent Load Sharing For Home Fast Battery Charging Luminous NXG 850 Solar modes Intelligent Load Sharing Low Voltage Charging