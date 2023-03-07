Top 5 UTL inverters: Buyer’s guide

Summary:
In today's world, power outages have become common, and they can happen at any time. This can be a big inconvenience, especially if you are in the middle of an important task or have perishable items in the refrigerator. This is where an utl inverter comes in handy. An inverter is an electrical device that converts direct current (DC) into alternating current (AC), allowing you to keep your devices running during a power outage.
In this blog, we'll be discussing the top 5 best-selling inverters on the market. Whether you're looking for a backup power source for your home or need one for your next camping trip, we've got you covered. So, sit back, relax, and check out these top 5 must-have UTL inverters.
1. UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA
The UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA inverter is a high-quality power inverter designed for use in off-grid and grid-tied solar power systems. One of its key features is the Multi-Colour LCD Display, which provides real-time information about the performance of the inverter and connected devices. The display shows important metrics such as input voltage, output voltage, battery voltage, and frequency, making monitoring the system's performance easy. Another important feature of the UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA inverter is its Pure Sine Wave output. Unlike other types of inverters that produce a modified sine wave, this utl wave inverter produces a pure sine wave, a cleaner and more stable form of AC power.
33.38 x 30.55 x 15.86 cm
20 Kilograms
2000 Watt
|Pros
|Cons
|Multi-Colour LCD Display
|Complex installation
|Pure Sine Wave output
2. UTL Heliac-1650/50A
The UTL Heliac-1650/50A inverter is a top-performing device designed to meet all your power needs. With a multi-color LCD display, this inverter is easy to operate and has various advanced features that make it stand out from the rest. This affordable utl inverter is very reliable and recommended. The device is also equipped with an inbuilt PWM solar charge controller, making it a great choice for those looking to harness the sun's power and use it to power their homes and devices.
Wattage: 1500 Watts
Battery Capacity: 150 Amp Hours
Weight: 15 kgs
|Pros
|Cons
|Multi-Color LCD Display
|Price
3. UTL Heliac-1200/50A
The UTL Heliac-1200/50A inverter is a high-performance device offering various advanced features to meet your power needs. With a built-in PWM charge controller and multi-charging stages, this inverter is a great choice for reliable and efficient power sources. This utl inverter price is also affordable. One of the standout features of the UTL Heliac-1200/50A inverter is its built-in PWM charge controller. This feature allows you to charge your batteries faster and more efficiently, so you'll have power available when you need it most.
Wattage: 1000 Watts
Battery Capacity: 150 Amp Hours
11.3 Kilograms
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in PWM Charge Controller
|Capacity
|Multi-Charging Stages
4. UTL Heliac-2050/50A
The UTL Heliac-2050/50A inverter is a high-quality and reliable inverter designed for use in off-grid and grid-tied solar power systems. One of its key features is the Solar Priority Selection for Load & Battery Charging, which ensures that the inverter prioritizes the use of solar power over grid power when both are available. When the solar panels produce power, the Heliac-2050/50A inverter first uses that power to meet the energy needs of connected loads. If there is excess solar power available, it will then be used to charge the battery bank. It is a solar inverter that is very reliable.
Wattage: 2000 watts
38.1 x 35.56 x 27.94 cm
19.3 Kilograms
|Pros
|Cons
|Solar Priority Selection
|Complex Installation
|High Reliability
5. UTL Heliac PWM 1050VA
The UTL Heliac PWM 1050VA inverter is a versatile and reliable power inverter designed for off-grid and grid-tied solar power systems. One of its key features is the LCD Display, which provides real-time information about the performance of the inverter and connected devices. The display shows important metrics such as input voltage, output voltage, battery voltage, and frequency, making monitoring the system's performance easy. Another important feature of the UTL Heliac PWM 1050VA inverter is its inbuilt PWM Solar Charge Controller. This feature allows the inverter to directly manage the charging of the battery bank from the connected solar panels, eliminating the need for a separate charge controller.
30 x 26.5 x 12.8 Centimeters
10 Kilograms
|Pros
|Cons
|LCD Display
|Limited power capacity
|Inbuilt PWM Solar Charge Controller
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA
|Pure Sine Wave Output
|Multi-Colour LCD Display
|High-Reliability
|UTL Heliac-1650/50A
|Solar Priority Selection
|Inbuilt Battery Charger
|High-Reliability
|UTL Heliac-1200/50A
|Solar Priority Selection
|Inbuilt Battery Charger
|High-Efficiency
|UTL Heliac-2050/50A
|Solar Priority Selection
|High Reliability
|Wide Operating Voltage Range
|UTL Heliac PWM 1050VA
|LCD Display
|Inbuilt PWM Solar Charge Controller
|High Efficiency
Best overall product
Of all the UTL inverters, the UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA stands out as the best overall product due to its combination of advanced features and high performance. With its Pure Sine Wave Output, Multi-Colour LCD Display, and high reliability, this inverter is well suited for use in both off-grid and grid-tied solar power systems. The LCD display provides real-time information about the system's performance, making it easy to monitor and adjust as needed. At the same time, the Pure Sine Wave Output ensures that connected devices and appliances operate smoothly and efficiently. In addition, the UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA is built to last, providing a steady power source even in challenging conditions. Overall, the UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality and reliable inverter.
Best value for money
Among all the UTL inverters, the UTL Heliac-1200/50A is the best value-for-money product due to its combination of advanced features and affordable price. With its Solar Priority Selection and Inbuilt Battery Charger, this inverter is designed to provide reliable and efficient power for off-grid and grid-tied solar power systems. The Solar Priority Selection feature ensures that the inverter prioritizes the use of solar power, helping to reduce energy costs and dependence on the grid. In contrast, the Inbuilt Battery Charger helps to ensure that the battery bank remains fully charged and ready to provide backup power as needed. In addition, the UTL Heliac-1200/50A is highly efficient, ensuring power is used effectively and minimizing waste. With its combination of advanced features and affordability, the UTL Heliac-1200/50A is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an inverter that offers great value for money.
How to find the perfect inverter?
Finding the perfect inverter for your needs requires careful consideration of several factors. Here are some steps to help you in your search:
Determine your power needs: Consider the amount of power you need to run your appliances and devices and make sure the inverter you choose has the appropriate capacity.
Consider the type of output: Choose an inverter with a pure sine wave output if you want to ensure that your devices and appliances operate smoothly and efficiently, or a modified sine wave output if you're on a tight budget.
Evaluate the features: Look for features such as LCD displays, built-in charge controllers, and solar priority selection that will make your life easier and improve the performance of your system.
Look for reliability: Choose a reputable brand and look for an inverter with a good warranty and customer support.
Determine the right size: Consider the inverter's physical size and ensure it will fit in the space where you plan to install it.
Consider the cost: Consider an inverter that provides good value for money, balancing costs with the features and performance you need.
Considering these factors, you can find an inverter that meets your needs and provides reliable, efficient power for years to come.
|Product
|Price
|UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA 24Volt rMPPT Solar Hybrid Inverter, Support 2000 Watt Solar Panels (2kVA 24V)
|₹ 19,999
|UTL Heliac-1650/50A, 1500VA/24V PWM Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter with LCD Display
|₹ 10,999
|UTL Heliac-1200/50A, 1000VA/12V PWM Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter with LCD Display (Multicolour)
|₹ 9,950
|UTL Heliac-2050/50A, 2000VA/24V PWM Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter with LCD Display
|₹ 9,770
|UTL Heliac PWM 1050VA,12V Single Battery Solar Inverter
|₹ 7,487
When buying an inverter, you should consider your power needs, the type of output you need, the features you want, the reliability of the product, the physical size of the inverter, and the cost.
A pure sine wave inverter produces a clean, smooth power output that is similar to the power you get from the grid, while a modified sine wave inverter produces a stepped waveform that is less refined. Devices and appliances will run more efficiently and smoothly on a pure sine wave inverter.
Yes, an inverter can be used to power most home appliances, including refrigerators, lights, televisions, and computers. Make sure the inverter you choose has the appropriate capacity to handle your needs.
Yes, an inverter can be used in an off-grid system to convert DC power from a battery bank into AC power for your home.
Yes, an inverter can be used in a grid-tied system to convert your home's DC power from solar panels into AC power.