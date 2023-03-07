Top 5 UTL inverters: Buyer’s guide

UTL inverters come with assurance of durability and efficiency.

In today's world, power outages have become common, and they can happen at any time. This can be a big inconvenience, especially if you are in the middle of an important task or have perishable items in the refrigerator. This is where an utl inverter comes in handy. An inverter is an electrical device that converts direct current (DC) into alternating current (AC), allowing you to keep your devices running during a power outage. In this blog, we'll be discussing the top 5 best-selling inverters on the market. Whether you're looking for a backup power source for your home or need one for your next camping trip, we've got you covered. So, sit back, relax, and check out these top 5 must-have UTL inverters. Product list 1. UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA The UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA inverter is a high-quality power inverter designed for use in off-grid and grid-tied solar power systems. One of its key features is the Multi-Colour LCD Display, which provides real-time information about the performance of the inverter and connected devices. The display shows important metrics such as input voltage, output voltage, battery voltage, and frequency, making monitoring the system's performance easy. Another important feature of the UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA inverter is its Pure Sine Wave output. Unlike other types of inverters that produce a modified sine wave, this utl wave inverter produces a pure sine wave, a cleaner and more stable form of AC power. Specifications: 33.38 x 30.55 x 15.86 cm 20 Kilograms 2000 Watt

Pros Cons Multi-Colour LCD Display Complex installation Pure Sine Wave output

2. UTL Heliac-1650/50A The UTL Heliac-1650/50A inverter is a top-performing device designed to meet all your power needs. With a multi-color LCD display, this inverter is easy to operate and has various advanced features that make it stand out from the rest. This affordable utl inverter is very reliable and recommended. The device is also equipped with an inbuilt PWM solar charge controller, making it a great choice for those looking to harness the sun's power and use it to power their homes and devices. Specifications: Wattage: 1500 Watts Battery Capacity: 150 Amp Hours Weight: 15 kgs

Pros Cons Multi-Color LCD Display Price

3. UTL Heliac-1200/50A The UTL Heliac-1200/50A inverter is a high-performance device offering various advanced features to meet your power needs. With a built-in PWM charge controller and multi-charging stages, this inverter is a great choice for reliable and efficient power sources. This utl inverter price is also affordable. One of the standout features of the UTL Heliac-1200/50A inverter is its built-in PWM charge controller. This feature allows you to charge your batteries faster and more efficiently, so you'll have power available when you need it most. Specifications: Wattage: 1000 Watts Battery Capacity: 150 Amp Hours 11.3 Kilograms

Pros Cons Built-in PWM Charge Controller Capacity Multi-Charging Stages

4. UTL Heliac-2050/50A The UTL Heliac-2050/50A inverter is a high-quality and reliable inverter designed for use in off-grid and grid-tied solar power systems. One of its key features is the Solar Priority Selection for Load & Battery Charging, which ensures that the inverter prioritizes the use of solar power over grid power when both are available. When the solar panels produce power, the Heliac-2050/50A inverter first uses that power to meet the energy needs of connected loads. If there is excess solar power available, it will then be used to charge the battery bank. It is a solar inverter that is very reliable. Specifications: Wattage: 2000 watts 38.1 x 35.56 x 27.94 cm 19.3 Kilograms

Pros Cons Solar Priority Selection Complex Installation High Reliability

5. UTL Heliac PWM 1050VA The UTL Heliac PWM 1050VA inverter is a versatile and reliable power inverter designed for off-grid and grid-tied solar power systems. One of its key features is the LCD Display, which provides real-time information about the performance of the inverter and connected devices. The display shows important metrics such as input voltage, output voltage, battery voltage, and frequency, making monitoring the system's performance easy. Another important feature of the UTL Heliac PWM 1050VA inverter is its inbuilt PWM Solar Charge Controller. This feature allows the inverter to directly manage the charging of the battery bank from the connected solar panels, eliminating the need for a separate charge controller. Specifications 30 x 26.5 x 12.8 Centimeters 10 Kilograms

Pros Cons LCD Display Limited power capacity Inbuilt PWM Solar Charge Controller

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA Pure Sine Wave Output Multi-Colour LCD Display High-Reliability UTL Heliac-1650/50A Solar Priority Selection Inbuilt Battery Charger High-Reliability UTL Heliac-1200/50A Solar Priority Selection Inbuilt Battery Charger High-Efficiency UTL Heliac-2050/50A Solar Priority Selection High Reliability Wide Operating Voltage Range UTL Heliac PWM 1050VA LCD Display Inbuilt PWM Solar Charge Controller High Efficiency