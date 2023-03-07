Story Saved
Top 5 UTL inverters: Buyer's guide

  Published on Mar 07, 2023 13:07 IST
Summary:

Discover the best UTL inverters in the market with this comprehensive guide. Here, you will find the perfect power solution for your home with features like pure sine wave output, built-in charge controllers and solar priority selection.

product info
UTL inverters come with assurance of durability and efficiency.

In today's world, power outages have become common, and they can happen at any time. This can be a big inconvenience, especially if you are in the middle of an important task or have perishable items in the refrigerator. This is where an utl inverter comes in handy. An inverter is an electrical device that converts direct current (DC) into alternating current (AC), allowing you to keep your devices running during a power outage. 

In this blog, we'll be discussing the top 5 best-selling inverters on the market. Whether you're looking for a backup power source for your home or need one for your next camping trip, we've got you covered. So, sit back, relax, and check out these top 5 must-have UTL inverters.

Product list

1. UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA

The UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA inverter is a high-quality power inverter designed for use in off-grid and grid-tied solar power systems. One of its key features is the Multi-Colour LCD Display, which provides real-time information about the performance of the inverter and connected devices. The display shows important metrics such as input voltage, output voltage, battery voltage, and frequency, making monitoring the system's performance easy. Another important feature of the UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA inverter is its Pure Sine Wave output. Unlike other types of inverters that produce a modified sine wave, this utl wave inverter produces a pure sine wave, a cleaner and more stable form of AC power.

Specifications:

33.38 x 30.55 x 15.86 cm

20 Kilograms

2000 Watt

ProsCons
Multi-Colour LCD DisplayComplex installation
Pure Sine Wave output 
cellpic 33% off
UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA 24Volt rMPPT Solar Hybrid Inverter, Support 2000 Watt Solar Panels (2kVA 24V)
4.2 (293)
4.2 (293)
33% off
19,999 29,990
Buy now

2. UTL Heliac-1650/50A

The UTL Heliac-1650/50A inverter is a top-performing device designed to meet all your power needs. With a multi-color LCD display, this inverter is easy to operate and has various advanced features that make it stand out from the rest. This affordable utl inverter is very reliable and recommended. The device is also equipped with an inbuilt PWM solar charge controller, making it a great choice for those looking to harness the sun's power and use it to power their homes and devices.

Specifications:

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Battery Capacity: 150 Amp Hours

Weight: 15 kgs

ProsCons
Multi-Color LCD DisplayPrice
cellpic 11% off
UTL Heliac-1650/50A, 1500VA/24V PWM Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter with LCD Display
4 (5)
4 (5)
11% off
10,999 12,298
Buy now

3. UTL Heliac-1200/50A

The UTL Heliac-1200/50A inverter is a high-performance device offering various advanced features to meet your power needs. With a built-in PWM charge controller and multi-charging stages, this inverter is a great choice for reliable and efficient power sources. This utl inverter price is also affordable. One of the standout features of the UTL Heliac-1200/50A inverter is its built-in PWM charge controller. This feature allows you to charge your batteries faster and more efficiently, so you'll have power available when you need it most.

Specifications:

Wattage: 1000 Watts

Battery Capacity: 150 Amp Hours

11.3 Kilograms

ProsCons
Built-in PWM Charge ControllerCapacity
Multi-Charging Stages 
cellpic 45% off
UTL Heliac-1200/50A, 1000VA/12V PWM Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter with LCD Display (Multicolour)
3.9 (43)
3.9 (43)
45% off
9,950 18,000
Buy now

4. UTL Heliac-2050/50A

The UTL Heliac-2050/50A inverter is a high-quality and reliable inverter designed for use in off-grid and grid-tied solar power systems. One of its key features is the Solar Priority Selection for Load & Battery Charging, which ensures that the inverter prioritizes the use of solar power over grid power when both are available. When the solar panels produce power, the Heliac-2050/50A inverter first uses that power to meet the energy needs of connected loads. If there is excess solar power available, it will then be used to charge the battery bank. It is a solar inverter that is very reliable.

Specifications:

Wattage: 2000 watts

38.1 x 35.56 x 27.94 cm

19.3 Kilograms

ProsCons
Solar Priority SelectionComplex Installation
High Reliability 
cellpic 25% off
UTL Heliac-2050/50A, 2000VA/24V PWM Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter with LCD Display
3.5 (3)
3.5 (3)
25% off
9,770 12,999
Buy now

5. UTL Heliac PWM 1050VA

The UTL Heliac PWM 1050VA inverter is a versatile and reliable power inverter designed for off-grid and grid-tied solar power systems. One of its key features is the LCD Display, which provides real-time information about the performance of the inverter and connected devices. The display shows important metrics such as input voltage, output voltage, battery voltage, and frequency, making monitoring the system's performance easy. Another important feature of the UTL Heliac PWM 1050VA inverter is its inbuilt PWM Solar Charge Controller. This feature allows the inverter to directly manage the charging of the battery bank from the connected solar panels, eliminating the need for a separate charge controller.

Specifications

30 x 26.5 x 12.8 Centimeters

10 Kilograms

ProsCons
LCD DisplayLimited power capacity
Inbuilt PWM Solar Charge Controller 
cellpic 13% off
UTL Heliac PWM 1050VA,12V Single Battery Solar Inverter
1 (2)
1 (2)
13% off
7,487 8,579
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
UTL Gamma Plus 2000VAPure Sine Wave OutputMulti-Colour LCD DisplayHigh-Reliability
UTL Heliac-1650/50ASolar Priority SelectionInbuilt Battery ChargerHigh-Reliability
UTL Heliac-1200/50ASolar Priority SelectionInbuilt Battery ChargerHigh-Efficiency
UTL Heliac-2050/50ASolar Priority SelectionHigh ReliabilityWide Operating Voltage Range
UTL Heliac PWM 1050VALCD DisplayInbuilt PWM Solar Charge ControllerHigh Efficiency

Best overall product

Of all the UTL inverters, the UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA stands out as the best overall product due to its combination of advanced features and high performance. With its Pure Sine Wave Output, Multi-Colour LCD Display, and high reliability, this inverter is well suited for use in both off-grid and grid-tied solar power systems. The LCD display provides real-time information about the system's performance, making it easy to monitor and adjust as needed. At the same time, the Pure Sine Wave Output ensures that connected devices and appliances operate smoothly and efficiently. In addition, the UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA is built to last, providing a steady power source even in challenging conditions. Overall, the UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a high-quality and reliable inverter.

Best value for money

Among all the UTL inverters, the UTL Heliac-1200/50A is the best value-for-money product due to its combination of advanced features and affordable price. With its Solar Priority Selection and Inbuilt Battery Charger, this inverter is designed to provide reliable and efficient power for off-grid and grid-tied solar power systems. The Solar Priority Selection feature ensures that the inverter prioritizes the use of solar power, helping to reduce energy costs and dependence on the grid. In contrast, the Inbuilt Battery Charger helps to ensure that the battery bank remains fully charged and ready to provide backup power as needed. In addition, the UTL Heliac-1200/50A is highly efficient, ensuring power is used effectively and minimizing waste. With its combination of advanced features and affordability, the UTL Heliac-1200/50A is an excellent choice for anyone looking for an inverter that offers great value for money.

How to find the perfect inverter?

Finding the perfect inverter for your needs requires careful consideration of several factors. Here are some steps to help you in your search:

Determine your power needs: Consider the amount of power you need to run your appliances and devices and make sure the inverter you choose has the appropriate capacity.

Consider the type of output: Choose an inverter with a pure sine wave output if you want to ensure that your devices and appliances operate smoothly and efficiently, or a modified sine wave output if you're on a tight budget.

Evaluate the features: Look for features such as LCD displays, built-in charge controllers, and solar priority selection that will make your life easier and improve the performance of your system.

Look for reliability: Choose a reputable brand and look for an inverter with a good warranty and customer support.

Determine the right size: Consider the inverter's physical size and ensure it will fit in the space where you plan to install it.

Consider the cost: Consider an inverter that provides good value for money, balancing costs with the features and performance you need.

Considering these factors, you can find an inverter that meets your needs and provides reliable, efficient power for years to come.

Product Price
UTL Gamma Plus 2000VA 24Volt rMPPT Solar Hybrid Inverter, Support 2000 Watt Solar Panels (2kVA 24V) ₹ 19,999
UTL Heliac-1650/50A, 1500VA/24V PWM Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter with LCD Display ₹ 10,999
UTL Heliac-1200/50A, 1000VA/12V PWM Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter with LCD Display (Multicolour) ₹ 9,950
UTL Heliac-2050/50A, 2000VA/24V PWM Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter with LCD Display ₹ 9,770
UTL Heliac PWM 1050VA,12V Single Battery Solar Inverter ₹ 7,487

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Home Appliances
