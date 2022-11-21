Top 7 small coffee makers you cannot resist

Bring home a coffee maker and enjoy richly-brewed coffee in the comfort of your home.

The best small coffee maker at home guarantees at least one special brew daily. While drip coffee makers are still the most sought-after machines, people have also started embracing speciality coffee makers. Several people globally have invested in single-serve machines that are cost-efficient and easy to operate. These coffee machines may offer a wide range of cups (from 2 to 20). At the same time, some machines offer certain types of coffee (like espresso or cappuccinos). Small coffee machines are not just affordable but also portable. They make it easier to brew your morning cup of coffee. Best Small Coffee Maker That You Can Buy 1. Black and Decker DCM25-IN This Black and Decker coffee maker is compact and portable, which makes it a convenient purchase. It is a single-cup machine that comes with a ceramic cup. You can easily clean and maintain it without any hassles. As it is small and compact, you will use less space on your island and still enjoy a nice cuppa early in the morning. It also possesses a durable filter that is reliable and reusable. The auto shut-off features make the machine safe. It is a travel-friendly espresso machine that ensures you have a coffee whenever you want, at any time of the day. Specifications Cup Capacity: 1 Power: 330 watts Coffee Maker Type: Drip Type Material: ABS Plastic

Pros Cons Easy to maintain Only ground coffee allowed Occupies less space on the kitchen island Very small in size. Doesn't offer enough brew for a regular coffee mug Auto shut ensures safety Brews only one cup Reusable filter Comes with a spare filter Is a great travel companion

2. Morphy Richards New Europa Coffee Maker This top-notch speciality coffee maker prepares latte, cappuccino and espresso. You can make 4 cups of coffee in a single go. The milk frother settles inside this coffee machine in the most compact manner possible. As a result, you can brew good coffee without wasting a lot of space. Being a compact and durable coffee maker, it is termed travel friendly. It comes with a nice glass carafe that can get you a good amount of espresso to get through the day. You must use ground coffee to get the best coffee experience. It comes with a washable and reusable filter. The machine comprises 2-cup stainless steel filters with unmatched quality. As the drip tray is removable, it makes cleaning easier and hassle-free. Specifications Cup Capacity: 4 Power: 800 watts Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Easy to use and clean Cannot use coffee beans Hassle-free maintenance No auto shut off available Comes with heat resistant glass carafe Travel-friendly machine The special nozzle that acts as a frother

3. Philips Drip Coffee Maker This drip coffee machine can make up to 7 cups of coffee at a time. You can enjoy your cuppa within 10 minutes of waking up, as that is the time it takes to make the espresso. It comes with the aroma twister nozzle, which allows the aroma to be equal for all the cups you brew in the machine. A drip stopper allows you to stop the drip at any point while brewing the cup. You can wash the parts in the dishwasher, making it easy to maintain them. It is travel friendly, as the size is really small. It can fit on any island without taking up a lot of space. The product is high quality, and instant brewing is the highlight. Specifications Cup Capacity: 2-7 Power: 750 watts Coffee Maker Type: Drip Coffee Machine Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Aroma twister that maintains the aroma A single type of brew is possible Brews up to 7 cups No auto shut off Dishwasher safe Drip stop button Comes with a water level indicator 10-minute brew time

4. Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker It is a highly appreciated and rated espresso coffee maker with a patented pumping system. It is a manual machine that allows you to create 18 bars of pressure required to brew the coffee. This machine can use all types of ground coffee to brew your espresso. It is highly compact and uniquely designed, allowing you to carry it around when travelling. The tank can handle 80 ml of water. It is designed to absorb and protect you from heat. It is one. of the best alternatives to French Press coffee machines available in the market. It is manually operated, so you can have your coffee without worrying about batteries or connections. Specifications Cup Capacity: 1 cup Power: NA Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Manual system; no power or batteries needed No auto-shut or drip Travel-friendly machine Small cup size Short and compact Not meant for an entire family Easy to clean and hold Does not allow you to use coffee beans Use any ground coffee.

5. Wonderchef Cuppaccino Coffee Maker With this machine, you can get coffee and hot chocolate within minutes. It is an excellent way to get started with your day. You can even get a frothy cappuccino instantly with this induction-based machine. Wonderchef is an exceptionally designed brand for kitchen appliances, and this coffee maker is just that. It is pretty easy to use, and the maintenance is equally friendly. You need to add the necessary ingredients to the machine, and it will get started. You can choose to prepare mocha or Irish coffee with this machine. It is indeed a versatile speciality coffee maker. Moreover, it doesn't occupy too much space on your kitchen counter. Specifications Cup Capacity: 1 cup Power: 550 watts Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine Material: Aluminum

Pros Cons Multiple coffee types in a single machine Not very efficient heating Extremely small and compact single cup at a time Portable machine Material is reliable and sturdy

6. Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker This drip coffee machine can help you get 4 cups of espresso to kickstart your day. It has competitive pricing and is reliable and competent in how it brews coffee. You should purchase this if you are looking for a low-budget, high-quality small coffee maker for your kitchen. This coffee maker comes with advanced brewing technology and comprises a mesh filter. The brand is known for its quality products, and the coffee maker is a solid example. Specifications Cup Capacity: 4 cup Power: 600 watts Coffee Maker Type: Drip Coffee Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Travel-friendly machine The power capacity is not too high Compact and reliable Offers only one cup at a time In-built filter Can brew only espresso Offers anti-drip mechanism Easy to clean and maintain

7. Hamilton Beach 12- Cup Brewstation As the name suggests, it is an automatic, no manual knobs coffee station that can brew at most 12 cups of espresso. It comprises a glass carafe that collects the brew and ensures no spill. It comes with a two-heater system that allows you to keep the coffee warm and nice. If you want to wake up to the aroma of the coffee, you can program the same. It is an excellent home brewer, occupying less space and offering great returns. It also comes with auto shut-off; you can mention the total duration for the shut-off. It has a tank that makes filling it up and cleaning extremely easy. Specifications Cup Capacity: 12 cup Power: 600 watts Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine Material: Steel Metal

Pros Cons It can be programmed to make wake-up coffee Cannot use coffee beans Auto shut-off available Stainless steel parts can attract dust Keep warm function with a timer Easy to clean and fill the tank Compact and reliable

Price of coffee makers at a glance:

Product Price Black and Decker DCM25-IN Rs. 1098 Morphy Richards New Europa Coffee Maker Rs. 5260 Philips Drip Coffee Maker Rs. 3175 Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker Rs. 6090 Wonderchef Cuppaccino Coffee Maker Rs. 5449 Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker Rs. 1099 Hamilton Beach 12- Cup Brewstation Rs. 6990

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Black and Decker DCM25-IN Auto shut-off feature Reusable filter Removable drip tray Morphy Richards New Europa Coffee Maker Heat-resistant glass carafe Nozzle frother for cappuccino Stainless steel reusable and washable filters Philips Drip Coffee Maker Dishwasher friendly parts up to 7 cups of coffee Compact and lightweight Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker Patented pumping system that can produce needed pressure Can be carried around anywhere Manual, so no need for batteries or power Wonderchef Cuppaccino Coffee Maker Can make speciality coffee and hot chocolate Sturdy aluminium body Small and compact Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker competitive pricing Ceramic mug available Anti-drip mechanism Hamilton Beach 12- Cup Brewstation Programmable wake-up coffee Keep warm function auto shut-off

Best value for money The Philips Drip Coffee maker is a complete value for money. You get up to 7 cups of coffee, and cleaning is easy and effective. It is dishwasher safe as well. Additionally, being from Philips, you can remain assured of the quality of this product. The aroma twister ensures you get the same aroma and feel through all cups of coffee. All these features make it the best small coffee maker under a budget. Best overall The Hamilton brew station is an excellent purchase if you are looking for the best small coffee maker. It offers automated solutions such as programmed wakeup, allowing you to get your coffee brewed when you are up. It also ensures you can keep the espresso warm and drink it whenever possible. The station is small in size and compact. As a result, despite the exciting functions, it can be used anywhere. How to select the best small coffee maker You must consider various aspects to select the best small coffee maker for your home. Some of the crucial factors include reliability, capacity, ease of cleaning, pricing, and various others. Comparing all these aspects, The Hamilton Brew Station emerges as the best small coffee maker.