Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Top 7 small coffee makers you cannot resist

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 21, 2022 22:00 IST
Summary:

Coffee machines have grown smaller to fit into the comfortable space of the kitchen island. From coffee shots to cappuccino, these machines can brew your favourites in no time. We have chosen a few of most sought-after that make the best brew.

product info
Bring home a coffee maker and enjoy richly-brewed coffee in the comfort of your home.

The best small coffee maker at home guarantees at least one special brew daily. While drip coffee makers are still the most sought-after machines, people have also started embracing speciality coffee makers. Several people globally have invested in single-serve machines that are cost-efficient and easy to operate.

These coffee machines may offer a wide range of cups (from 2 to 20). At the same time, some machines offer certain types of coffee (like espresso or cappuccinos). Small coffee machines are not just affordable but also portable. They make it easier to brew your morning cup of coffee.

Best Small Coffee Maker That You Can Buy

1. Black and Decker DCM25-IN

This Black and Decker coffee maker is compact and portable, which makes it a convenient purchase. It is a single-cup machine that comes with a ceramic cup. You can easily clean and maintain it without any hassles.

As it is small and compact, you will use less space on your island and still enjoy a nice cuppa early in the morning.

It also possesses a durable filter that is reliable and reusable. The auto shut-off features make the machine safe. It is a travel-friendly espresso machine that ensures you have a coffee whenever you want, at any time of the day.

Specifications

Cup Capacity: 1

Power: 330 watts

Coffee Maker Type: Drip Type

Material: ABS Plastic

ProsCons
Easy to maintainOnly ground coffee allowed
Occupies less space on the kitchen islandVery small in size. Doesn't offer enough brew for a regular coffee mug
Auto shut ensures safetyBrews only one cup
Reusable filter 
Comes with a spare filter 
Is a great travel companion 
cellpic
Black & Decker Appliances DCM25-IN 330-Watt 1-Cup Coffee Maker
45% off 1,098 1,995
Buy now

2. Morphy Richards New Europa Coffee Maker

This top-notch speciality coffee maker prepares latte, cappuccino and espresso. You can make 4 cups of coffee in a single go. The milk frother settles inside this coffee machine in the most compact manner possible. As a result, you can brew good coffee without wasting a lot of space.

Being a compact and durable coffee maker, it is termed travel friendly. It comes with a nice glass carafe that can get you a good amount of espresso to get through the day. You must use ground coffee to get the best coffee experience.

It comes with a washable and reusable filter. The machine comprises 2-cup stainless steel filters with unmatched quality.

As the drip tray is removable, it makes cleaning easier and hassle-free.

Specifications

Cup Capacity: 4

Power: 800 watts

Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine

Material: Plastic

ProsCons
Easy to use and cleanCannot use coffee beans
Hassle-free maintenanceNo auto shut off available
Comes with heat resistant glass carafe 
Travel-friendly machine 
The special nozzle that acts as a frother 
cellpic
Morphy Richards New Europa 800-Watt Espresso and Cappuccino 4-Cup Coffee Maker (Black)
9% off 5,299 5,795
Buy now

3. Philips Drip Coffee Maker

This drip coffee machine can make up to 7 cups of coffee at a time. You can enjoy your cuppa within 10 minutes of waking up, as that is the time it takes to make the espresso. It comes with the aroma twister nozzle, which allows the aroma to be equal for all the cups you brew in the machine.

A drip stopper allows you to stop the drip at any point while brewing the cup. You can wash the parts in the dishwasher, making it easy to maintain them. It is travel friendly, as the size is really small. It can fit on any island without taking up a lot of space. The product is high quality, and instant brewing is the highlight.

Specifications

Cup Capacity: 2-7

Power: 750 watts

Coffee Maker Type: Drip Coffee Machine

Material: Plastic

ProsCons
Aroma twister that maintains the aromaA single type of brew is possible
Brews up to 7 cupsNo auto shut off
Dishwasher safe 
Drip stop button 
Comes with a water level indicator 
10-minute brew time 
cellpic
PHILIPS Drip Coffee Maker HD7432/20, 0.6 L, Ideal for 2-7 cups, Black, Medium
12% off 3,180 3,595
Buy now

4. Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker

It is a highly appreciated and rated espresso coffee maker with a patented pumping system. It is a manual machine that allows you to create 18 bars of pressure required to brew the coffee.

This machine can use all types of ground coffee to brew your espresso.

It is highly compact and uniquely designed, allowing you to carry it around when travelling. The tank can handle 80 ml of water. It is designed to absorb and protect you from heat. It is one. of the best alternatives to French Press coffee machines available in the market. It is manually operated, so you can have your coffee without worrying about batteries or connections.

Specifications

Cup Capacity: 1 cup

Power: NA

Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine

Material: Plastic

ProsCons
Manual system; no power or batteries neededNo auto-shut or drip
Travel-friendly machineSmall cup size
Short and compactNot meant for an entire family
Easy to clean and holdDoes not allow you to use coffee beans
Use any ground coffee. 
cellpic
Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker, Upgrade Version of Minipresso, 18 Bar Pressure Hand Coffee Maker, Travel Gadgets, Manually Operated, Compatible with Ground Coffee, Perfect for Camping
32% off 6,090 8,999
Buy now

5. Wonderchef Cuppaccino Coffee Maker

With this machine, you can get coffee and hot chocolate within minutes. It is an excellent way to get started with your day. You can even get a frothy cappuccino instantly with this induction-based machine. Wonderchef is an exceptionally designed brand for kitchen appliances, and this coffee maker is just that.

It is pretty easy to use, and the maintenance is equally friendly. You need to add the necessary ingredients to the machine, and it will get started. You can choose to prepare mocha or Irish coffee with this machine. It is indeed a versatile speciality coffee maker. Moreover, it doesn't occupy too much space on your kitchen counter.

Specifications

Cup Capacity: 1 cup

Power: 550 watts

Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine

Material: Aluminum

ProsCons
Multiple coffee types in a single machineNot very efficient heating
Extremely small and compactsingle cup at a time
Portable machine 
Material is reliable and sturdy 

6. Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker

This drip coffee machine can help you get 4 cups of espresso to kickstart your day. It has competitive pricing and is reliable and competent in how it brews coffee. You should purchase this if you are looking for a low-budget, high-quality small coffee maker for your kitchen.

This coffee maker comes with advanced brewing technology and comprises a mesh filter. The brand is known for its quality products, and the coffee maker is a solid example.

Specifications

Cup Capacity: 4 cup

Power: 600 watts

Coffee Maker Type: Drip Coffee

Material: Plastic

ProsCons
Travel-friendly machineThe power capacity is not too high
Compact and reliableOffers only one cup at a time
In-built filterCan brew only espresso
Offers anti-drip mechanism 
Easy to clean and maintain 
cellpic
Pigeon Brewster Coffee Maker, 600 Watt, 4 Cups Drip Coffee maker (Black)
63% off 1,299 3,500
Buy now

7. Hamilton Beach 12- Cup Brewstation

As the name suggests, it is an automatic, no manual knobs coffee station that can brew at most 12 cups of espresso. It comprises a glass carafe that collects the brew and ensures no spill. It comes with a two-heater system that allows you to keep the coffee warm and nice.

If you want to wake up to the aroma of the coffee, you can program the same. It is an excellent home brewer, occupying less space and offering great returns. It also comes with auto shut-off; you can mention the total duration for the shut-off. It has a tank that makes filling it up and cleaning extremely easy.

Specifications

Cup Capacity: 12 cup

Power: 600 watts

Coffee Maker Type: Espresso Machine

Material: Steel Metal

ProsCons
It can be programmed to make wake-up coffeeCannot use coffee beans
Auto shut-off availableStainless steel parts can attract dust
Keep warm function with a timer 
Easy to clean and fill the tank 
Compact and reliable 
cellpic
Hamilton Beach 12 - Cup BrewStation Coffeemaker (48465-SAU) Silver
16% off 7,990 9,490
Buy now

Price of coffee makers at a glance:

ProductPrice 
Black and Decker DCM25-INRs. 1098
Morphy Richards New Europa Coffee MakerRs. 5260
Philips Drip Coffee MakerRs. 3175
Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso MakerRs. 6090
Wonderchef Cuppaccino Coffee MakerRs. 5449
Pigeon Brewster Coffee MakerRs. 1099
Hamilton Beach 12- Cup BrewstationRs. 6990

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Black and Decker DCM25-INAuto shut-off featureReusable filterRemovable drip tray
Morphy Richards New Europa Coffee MakerHeat-resistant glass carafeNozzle frother for cappuccinoStainless steel reusable and washable filters
Philips Drip Coffee MakerDishwasher friendly partsup to 7 cups of coffeeCompact and lightweight
Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso MakerPatented pumping system that can produce needed pressureCan be carried around anywhereManual, so no need for batteries or power
Wonderchef Cuppaccino Coffee MakerCan make speciality coffee and hot chocolateSturdy aluminium bodySmall and compact
Pigeon Brewster Coffee Makercompetitive pricingCeramic mug availableAnti-drip mechanism
Hamilton Beach 12- Cup BrewstationProgrammable wake-up coffeeKeep warm functionauto shut-off

Best value for money

The Philips Drip Coffee maker is a complete value for money. You get up to 7 cups of coffee, and cleaning is easy and effective. It is dishwasher safe as well. Additionally, being from Philips, you can remain assured of the quality of this product. The aroma twister ensures you get the same aroma and feel through all cups of coffee. All these features make it the best small coffee maker under a budget.

Best overall

The Hamilton brew station is an excellent purchase if you are looking for the best small coffee maker. It offers automated solutions such as programmed wakeup, allowing you to get your coffee brewed when you are up. It also ensures you can keep the espresso warm and drink it whenever possible. The station is small in size and compact. As a result, despite the exciting functions, it can be used anywhere.

How to select the best small coffee maker

You must consider various aspects to select the best small coffee maker for your home. Some of the crucial factors include reliability, capacity, ease of cleaning, pricing, and various others. Comparing all these aspects, The Hamilton Brew Station emerges as the best small coffee maker.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

