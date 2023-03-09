Top 8 Philips food processors for your kitchen

A food processor is a powerful and versatile machine which makes life easy in the kitchen and speeds up the cooking process.

Looking for a high-performance food processor for your kitchen? Look at most of the top 8 Philips food processors. These powerful and versatile machines are designed to make cooking and meal prep easier than ever, with a variety of functions and features to suit your needs. Whether you're looking for a basic food processor to chop and puree ingredients, or a more advanced model with multiple attachments and settings, a Philips food processor is perfect for you. Browse our picks today and find the perfect addition to your kitchen. 1. PHILIPS 750W Mixer Grinder The Philips 750W Mixer Grinder is a powerful and versatile kitchen appliance with a compact design that fits most kitchen requirements. It features Gear Drive technology for efficient food processing and includes various attachments for mixing, grinding, chopping, grating, slicing, and atta kneading. The mixer grinder comes with a Multipurpose Jar, ChefPro Bowl, Chutney Jar, Wet Jar, Pulp Extractor, and various chopping and slicing tools. With a 750W motor and 20,000 RPM maximum revolution, it is leak-proof and easy to assemble, making it perfect for your kitchen needs. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 25D x 50W x 24H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Features: Strong ABS handle that sustains 5000 cycles of jar lock test

Pros Cons Safety Features Noise Level Value for Money Plastic Quality

2. Philips Mixer Grinder, 750W The Philips Mixer Grinder is a powerful and versatile kitchen appliance that is perfect for those who want to save time in the kitchen. With its 750W Turbo Motor, advanced air ventilation, and sturdy coupler, this mixer grinder can easily handle even the toughest ingredients, like black gram dal. It is equipped with specialised blades that make it perfect for grinding masalas, chutneys, shakes and purees. The appliance comes with leakproof, food-grade stainless steel jars with semi-transparent lids, so you can see the ingredients as they are processed, ensuring perfect consistency every time. With its powerful motor and versatile blades, this mixer grinder is sure to become a staple in any kitchen. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: ‎22D x 36W x 27H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Quick Cool ventilation

Pros Cons Easy to Use Value for Money Noise Level

3. Philips Viva Collection Mixer Grinder, 750 Watts The Philips Viva Collection Mixer Grinder is a powerful and versatile kitchen appliance that is perfect for those who want to make quick work of grinding, blending, and pureeing ingredients. The mixer grinder has a 750W motor that is capable of handling even the toughest ingredients, including black gram dal. The specialised blades are designed to handle a variety of tasks, from making masalas and chutneys to blending shakes and purees. The jars are leak-proof, made from food-grade stainless steel, and feature semi-transparent lids that allow you to monitor the consistency of your ingredients as you work. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 33x20x25 cm Colour: Elegant Lavender and White Special Feature: Auto Cut Off Protection

Pros Cons Easy to Clean Noise Level Powerful Motor

4.PHILIPS 500W Mixer Grinder The Philips 500W Mixer Grinder is a powerful and versatile kitchen appliance that can handle a wide range of food preparation tasks. A powerful 500W motor can grind, blend, and mix ingredients to perfection. The mixer grinder features three-speed settings to adjust the speed to suit your needs. The compact design makes it easy to store in most kitchen spaces. The mixer grinder comes with a durable plastic body and a voltage of 240V. Its wattage of 500W gives it the power to handle heavy grinding tasks with ease. Whether you're making chutneys, purees, or masalas, this mixer grinder is the perfect kitchen companion. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: ‎17.5D x 21W x 20.5H Centimetres Colour: Strawberry Special Feature: Specially designed blades

Pros Cons Value for Money Jar Heating Good Grinding, Mixing Function

5. PHILIPS 750W Mixer Grinder The mixer grinder features a turbo torque density motor that supports efficient grinding of even the toughest spices like turmeric, garam masala and pepper, giving you the finest results. The mixer grinder has 3-speed settings that allow you to customise the grinding performance for coarse and fine ingredients. The mixer grinder also comes with 3 custom-sized jars for Indian recipes made of high-grade stainless steel blades for a fine grinding experience of dry and wet ingredients. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: ‎31D x 61W x 31H Centimetres Colour: White Special Feature: Gear Drive Technology

Pros Cons Easy to Clean Dough Maker Powerful Motor Noise Level

6. PHILIPS 750W Mixer Grinder The mixer grinder boasts a powerful 750W turbo torque motor that supports efficient grinding, even for tough ingredients like turmeric and garam masala. With a built-in safety switch, this mixer grinder delivers perfect results every time. The mixer grinder also features Smart One Touch Mode with 5 programmed modes and Intelli-speed technology with smart sensors for optimum speeds. The mixer grinder also comes with soft sound technology for silent operations, 3-step blade technology for smooth blending of smoothies, power blade performance for tough ingredients, and leak-free jars for hassle-free use and cleaning. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: ‎39.5D x 53.2W x 32H Centimetres Colour: Metallic Silver and Bold Black Special Feature: Smart One Touch Mode, Soft sound technology

Pros Cons Lower Noise Levels Price Range Good Mixing, Grinding, Mincing

7. Philips 600W Juicer Mixer Grinder It features a 600W Turbo motor that can reach locked motor wattage up to 1600W, and has a high RPM of up to 20000. The juicer has 3+1 pulse speed settings and a drip-free spout, making it easy to use and clean. Additionally, the unibody pulp container is dishwasher safe, and the Blend & Carry jar allows you to retain antioxidants for up to 60 minutes after blending. The mixer grinder also comes with a multi-purpose jar for dry and wet grinding of tough ingredients like chutney, puree, masala, and coconut. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 30.5D x 47.5W x 37.5H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Nutri Juice Jar, Higher Torque Density Motor

Pros Cons Juicer/Smoothie Noise Level

8. Philips 750-Watt Mixer Grinder Philips 750-Watt Mixer Grinder features 3-speed settings for different grinding needs and comes with 4 jars, including a mixer jar, a chutney jar, a main jar and a multipurpose jar, for a versatile grinding and mixing experience. The jars are made with food-grade stainless steel and feature leak-proof lids for easy use and cleaning. The mixer grinder also includes a pulp extractor jar and a spatula. With its powerful motor and advanced features, the Philips 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is the perfect addition to any kitchen for efficient and effortless food preparation. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 3.7D x 21.7W x 3.4H Centimetres Colour: Multicolor Special Feature: Auto Cut Off Overloading Protection

Pros Cons Powerful 750W Motor Noise, Burning Smell On Initial Usage Cycle

Price of Philips food processors at a glance:

Product Price PHILIPS 750W Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars, Black Rs. 7,799 Philips Mixer Grinder, 750W, 3 Jars (Black) Rs. 3,499 Philips Viva Collection Mixer Grinder, 750 Watts, 4 Jars (Elegant Lavender and White) Rs. 5,180 PHILIPS 500W Mixer Grinder, Red Rs. 2,799 PHILIPS 750W Mixer Grinder, White Rs. 6,488 PHILIPS 750W Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (Metallic Silver and Bold Black, Large) Rs. 12,999 Philips 600W Juicer Mixer Grinder with 1 Nutri Juicer jar, 1 Blend & Carry Jar & 1 SS Multipurpose Jar Rs. 4,766 Philips 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Multicolour) Rs. 3,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 PHILIPS 750W Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars, Black Strong ABS handle Gear Drive Technology Double flap Leak proof Gasket Philips Mixer Grinder, 750W, 3 Jars (Black) Turbo Motor 750W Quick Cool ventilliation Leak proof Jars Philips Viva Collection Mixer Grinder, 750 Watts, 4 Jars (Elegant Lavender and White) Suction feet Advanced Air ventilation Auto cut off protection PHILIPS 500W Mixer Grinder, Red Specially designed blades Sturdy and Compact Sturdy Handles PHILIPS 750W Mixer Grinder, White Gear Drive Technology Power Chop Technology Higher torque motor PHILIPS 750W Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (Metallic Silver and Bold Black, Large) Smart One Touch Mode Soft sound technology 750W Turbo Torque Motor Philips 600W Juicer Mixer Grinder with 1 Nutri Juicer jar, 1 Blend & Carry Jar & 1 SS Multipurpose Jar Higher torque density motor Nutri-Juicer Jar Rust free blades Philips 750-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Multicolour) Auto Cut Off Overloading Protection Stainless Steel Body & Blades Sturdy, Rust Free Design

Best overall product: The Philips Viva Collection Mixer Grinder is an all-in-one kitchen appliance that is perfect for any home chef. This powerful mixer grinder is equipped with a 750W motor that can handle even the toughest ingredients and comes with a variety of specialised blades. The mixer grinder also comes with leak-proof and food-grade stainless steel jars that feature semi-transparent lids, allowing you to monitor the consistency of your ingredients as you work. With its easy-to-use large switch knobs, ergonomic jar handles, and advanced ventilation system, this mixer grinder is the perfect addition to any kitchen. Best value for money: The Philips 750-Watt Mixer Grinder is an excellent value-for-money product that is perfect for anyone looking for a versatile and powerful kitchen appliance. With its 750W motor, this mixer grinder is capable of handling even the toughest ingredients, making it ideal for grinding, blending and pureeing. The mixer grinder comes with 4 jars, including a mixer jar, a chutney jar, a main jar and a multipurpose jar, allowing for a wide range of food preparation options. The jars are made with food-grade stainless steel and feature leak-proof lids for easy use and cleaning. How to find the best Phillips food processor for yourself? When searching for the best Philips food processor for your needs, it is important to consider factors such as power and speed, the number and type of attachments included, and the overall size and design of the device. Additionally, you should consider the types of tasks you will use the food processor for and make sure the model you choose is capable of handling those tasks. Comparing features and reviewing different models can also be helpful in making a decision. Ultimately, choosing a food processor that offers the right balance of power, versatility, and convenience will ensure that you get the best value for your money.